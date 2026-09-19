Romeo Doubs a Risky Flex Play Despite Bigger Role
Sep 19, 2026, 2:19 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs is expected to step up as the team's de facto No. 1 target in Week 2, but he's not a lock to produce in fantasy football. Doubs had a very underwhelming performance in Week 1, failing to haul in any of his three targets. Poor route-running and drops plagued the veteran's Patriots debut last week, and it came at a very poor time, as he'll now be tasked with leading the wide receiver room after A.J. Brown (ankle) was placed on injured reserve. There's a real chance that Doubs can turn this bigger role into flex-level fantasy performance, but there's also some inherent risk given his poor play in the season opener. The 26-year-old ranks as RotoBaller's WR40 ahead of his matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who allowed the fewest fantasy points to receivers in Week 1 (albeit against a Cooper Rush-led Falcons offense).--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Colston Loveland Positioned for Week 2 Rebound
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 19, 2026, 2:16 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland will look to get his season rolling against the visiting Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. The former Michigan Wolverine was a gargantuan letdown last Sunday, failing to record a catch on a paltry two targets while his team beat up on the Panthers in an epic 59-37 win. Unfortunately, no key factors explain the subpar performance, other than the ball didn't go his way in a game Chicago fully controlled. While fantasy managers may find no solace in that, there's little reason to doubt Loveland is due for a bounceback effort when they take on the Vikings. Minnesota's defense figures to be much more staunch opposition than Carolina's, but quarterback Caleb Williams appears to be in total command of the offense. Loveland may not always be a featured part of the game plan, but his talent and role in an ascending offense make him a strong season-long option at the position. He's ranked as RotoBaller's PPR TE3 ahead of a key divisional matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
TreVeyon Henderson Likely Splitting the Workload in His Return
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 2:15 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson will make his season debut on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Henderson missed Week 1 due to an ankle injury, but his absence was short-lived, as he has been cleared to return in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At this point, we expect Henderson to share snaps with Rhamondre Stevenson, who drew the start in the season opener. Stevenson had 23 touches last week, and he played a major role in the receiving game. We wouldn't be shocked to see both Henderson and Stevenson log at least 10-15 touches this Sunday, especially with wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) no longer involved on offense after he was placed on injured reserve. Henderson has jumped to RB41 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings, but managers would be justified starting him as an RB3/flex in Week 2.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Luther Burden III Primed for More Work Against Minnesota
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 19, 2026, 2:07 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is set for a strong outing in this weekend's divisional matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at home. The University of Missouri product had, by all intents and purposes, solid production in last Sunday's 59-37 flogging of the Panthers, going for 63 yards on five-of-five receiving. While fantasy managers might quibble about Burden - and Chicago's receiving weapons as a whole, for that matter - not coming through in a bigger way on a day the team posted nearly 60 points, it's a positive outcome considering the groin injury that robbed him of the preseason. Week 2 won't be easy for quarterback Caleb Williams and company against an aggressive Brian Flores defense. On the other hand, Minnesota yielded a league-high 353 passing yards to Jordan Love and the Packers to start the year, which may be a chink in their armor. Burden is RotoBaller's PPR WR18 for this weekend's pivotal contest.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Deebo Samuel Sr. In Line For Another Busy Week
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 2:07 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. was welcomed back to his former team with seven targets in Week 1. Samuel converted his chances into six catches for 48 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 27-7 win over the Rams. He also had one rushing attempt for 12 yards. De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) will be inactive on Sunday as a consequence of a non-contact ankle injury suffered last week. His absence means Samuel will have less competition for targets in the 49ers' talented pass-catching corps. In Week 2, the 49ers are heavily favored against the Dolphins, meaning the offensive game plan will have increased focus on the ground game. Samuel could still make an impact there with rookie Kaelon Black (groin) listed as questionable. In his first stint with the Niners, Samuel averaged 3.1 carries per game from 2021 to 2024. He is a WR3/flex candidate for Week 2.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Rhamondre Stevenson Still Fantasy Relevant Amid Teammate's Return
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 1:59 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson carried the load as the team's primary ball-carrier during the season opener, but his role is likely to change for Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stevenson is likely returning to a split-backfield role now that teammate TreVeyon Henderson is healthy again. As the lone running back atop the depth chart in Week 1, Stevenson had 23 touches with 95 scrimmage yards, including 8.8 yards per catch. He'll presumably be closer to 15 touches this week, but that won't prevent him from getting on the fantasy radar. He still ranks as a high-end RB3/flex, especially in PPR leagues where his receiving workload can make a significant impact. The Steelers allowed the ninth-most fantasy points and the second-most receptions to running backs in Week 1, although it's worth noting that they played against Bijan Robinson. Stevenson isn't nearly on the same level as Robinson, but he's still a worthwhile fantasy starter. He ranks as RotoBaller's RB22 for Week 2.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
D'Andre Swift Set for Tougher Test After Week 1 Surge
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 19, 2026, 1:56 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift will look to keep it rolling in Week 2 in a divisional home matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Swift and Chicago's ground game went berserk in their road opener, racking up just shy of 300 yards (291) and six total rushing scores in a beatdown of the Panthers. In the outing, the former Detroit Lion produced a cool 6.89 yards per carry on 18 totes (124) and set a career-high with three rushing scores. Swift will face a much more formidable opponent this Sunday, although he'll still be in a good position regarding fantasy. Despite the matchup, Swift still leads backfield mate Kyle Monangai in the pecking order, whom he outsnapped 43-32 and out-touched 19-12 -- moreover, the former garnered six touches in the red zone to Monangai's one. The University of Georgia alum's road to success isn't as cleanly paved against a deceptive Vikings' defense, but he remains a trustworthy asset. Swift is RotoBaller's PPR RB14 ahead of Sunday's contest.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Caleb Williams Braces for Blitz-Heavy Defense
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 19, 2026, 1:47 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams faces a stiff test this Sunday as his team squares off against the visiting Minnesota Vikings. By all accounts, Williams and the Bears' offense showed out in a big way last weekend when they routed the Panthers 59-37 on the road. For one game, at least, the 24-year-old took a huge step forward in accuracy (72.4%) and looked largely in control of Chicago's attack. He'll have his work cut out for him in Week 2 against a Brian Flores defense bound to blitz ceaselessly. Still, with his arsenal of skill players healthy, Williams will be well-equipped to handle one of the league's more imposing defensive units. The USC product is RotoBaller's QB3 ahead of the divisional matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Drake Maye Faces Another Tough Opponent in Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 1:39 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye could continue to deal with adversity during Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maye struggled in the season opener last week, tallying one touchdown and three interceptions while looking rattled by the Seahawks' aggressive pressure on defense. The former No. 3 pick still has the top-five upside we saw from him last season, but he needs to prove himself capable of performing against high-caliber defenses. He didn't have much of an answer for the Seahawks last week, and he could continue to struggle against a Steelers defense led by star pass-rusher T.J. Watt. Because of Maye's track record from 2025, fantasy managers might have trouble benching him entirely in Week 2. However, at the very least, he's dropping to the low-end QB1 range for the time being. He ranks as the QB13 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 2.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Evans Has WR1 Potential In Week 2
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 1:25 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans had six receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown on seven targets in his debut with his new team in Week 1. The chemistry that Evans shared with Brock Purdy was immediately evident. On the 49ers' first drive alone, Purdy threw to Evans for three third-down conversions, and the veteran finished the game tied with Deebo Samuel Sr. for the team lead in receptions and targets. Already at the top of the 49ers' depth chart, Evans could see a few more targets with George Kittle (Achilles) still working back to full strength and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) out following his Week 1 non-contact ankle injury. This week, the 49ers are favored by almost two touchdowns against the Dolphins, which should mean less reliance on the passing game. Even if the potential blowout does take shape, Evans' likely involvement makes him a borderline WR1/2 and a must-start in Week 2.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Comeback Story Not Resulting in Fantasy Production
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 1:20 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made plenty of headlines throughout the preseason. After spending a year out of the league, Beckham returned to where it all started and overcame the odds to win a roster spot with the Giants. However, once the regular season came around, most of the hype fizzled away. Beckham played just 16% of the snaps in Week 1, and he didn't fetch a single target. He is buried in the No. 4 spot on the depth chart behind Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, and Darnell Mooney, making it tough for him to carve out any sort of fantasy relevance as long as his teammates are healthy. Beckham's return to the Giants is a feel-good story, but it doesn't seem like it will translate to any fantasy value.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelon Black Now A Risky Flex In Week 2
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 1:17 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (groin) made a good first impression in his NFL debut last week. Black handled 14 carries for 65 yards and caught one pass for five receiving yards in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Rams. San Francisco was in the driver's seat for much of the game, affording them the luxury of rotating Black into the backfield regularly in an effort to keep Christian McCaffrey fresh. Black was added to the injury report on Thursday due to groin tightness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. With the 49ers heavily favored, Black started the week as a flex candidate in an expected blowout, but his updated status makes him a risky start. If Black is restricted, then fellow backup Jordan James might spell McCaffrey, with wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. potentially seeing some backfield work as well.--Dan Stephens
Source: San Francisco 49ers
Mason Taylor's Role Not Translating to Fantasy Value
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 1:10 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor earned the start in Week 1 and played 66% of the offensive snaps, but he turned in a very lackluster performance from a fantasy football perspective. He caught just two of his three targets for minus-two yards, which indicates that he spent most of the game blocking or serving as a security blanket near the line of scrimmage. Indeed, he had a miserable average depth of target of 0.3 yards in the season opener. All the while, rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq caught three passes for 21 yards and had a rushing touchdown, despite playing less than half of the offensive snaps. All signs point to Sadiq easing his way into the starting tight end role within the next few weeks, which will drop Taylor further down the depth chart. The 22-year-old can be avoided in fantasy football as long as Sadiq is healthy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Noah Fant Could Have Deep-League Appeal
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 19, 2026, 1:06 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Noah Fant recorded four receptions on eight targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Week 1's loss to the Detroit Lions. Fant was on the field for 41% of the Saints' offensive snaps, but showed good chemistry with second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, reeling in an eight-yard touchdown grab at the end of overtime to give New Orleans a chance to win the game. Shough connected with Fant and fellow tight end Juwan Johnson for a combined 87 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets. If Shough continues to target his tight ends at a high rate, Fant could develop some standalone appeal in deeper leagues. With his limited snap share, there are still some concerns, but Fant is worth keeping an eye on or stashing for the time being.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Christian McCaffrey In Line For RB1 Performance In Favorable Matchup
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 12:59 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had 68 rushing yards on 10 carries and converted eight targets into five catches for 20 receiving yards in last week's win over the Rams. His modest output in that game resulted from the 49ers' overall dominance and the effectiveness of backup Kaelon Black (groin), who had 14 carries of his own. With San Francisco heavily favored against the Dolphins in Week 2, there will be less of a need for McCaffrey to produce. However, Black was nursing groin tightness in practices this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday. Restrictions on Black may increase McCaffrey's workload, or open the door for backup Jordan James to get involved. Regardless, McCaffrey's status in San Francisco's offense and his effectiveness when on the field keep him in contention for a top-five finish. As in any week when McCaffrey is healthy, he is a must-start.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Juwan Johnson Could Have Path to TE1 Status Against Ravens
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 19, 2026, 12:55 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson had a relatively quiet game in Week 1 against the Lions, but finished strong with three receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. His late score came with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 24 and send it to overtime. Despite a slow start, Johnson out-snapped fellow tight end Noah Fant 76-37, fortifying his role as the TE1 in a pass-heavy offense. Johnson did pop up on the injury report this week and sat out practice Wednesday due to an illness, but recorded a limited session Thursday and a full practice Friday, shedding the injury tag entirely ahead of Sunday. With star receiver Chris Olave's status up in the air for Week 2's clash against the Ravens due to a hamstring injury, Johnson could see an increased target share if Olave is unable to play. Johnson ranks as a clear TE1 if Olave sits and a high-end TE2 if he plays.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Devaughn Vele Could See Bigger Role in Week 2
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 19, 2026, 12:54 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele stepped up as the WR2 behind Chris Olave in Week 1's battle against the Detroit Lions, recording seven receptions on nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in the overtime loss. Surprisingly, Vele led the Saints' receiver room in snap percentage at 91%, playing five more snaps than Olave and 20 more than rookie receiver Bryce Lance. With Olave officially questionable with a hamstring injury, Vele would step in as the team's WR1 against a tough Ravens defense that allowed just 166 passing yards in Week 1 against Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts. If Olave does suit up, Vele should still have some appeal in deeper leagues, coming in at WR43 in Nick Mariano's Week 2 rankings. If Olave is ruled out, Vele becomes a viable WR3 with additional upside.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Brock Purdy Set To Continue Early Success Against Dolphins
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 12:42 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is projected for a top-12 finish in Week 2. Purdy will be facing the Miami Dolphins, who allowed Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins a crisp 21-for-30 day and three touchdowns in Week 1. Purdy himself was the overall QB10 in fantasy football last week, after catching an intimidating Rams defense flat-footed in Melbourne. The so-called Mr. Irrelevant completed 73.5% of his passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns in his season opener. Purdy showed immediate chemistry with free agent acquisition Mike Evans, who tied Deebo Samuel Sr. with six catches and seven targets. Rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is out with an ankle injury, and tight end George Kittle (Achilles) will likely still be on a pitch count, but Purdy still has a solid supporting cast in Evans, Samuel, Demarcus Robinson, and Christian McCaffrey. In a favorable home matchup, Purdy should fulfill low-end QB1 expectations and can be started with confidence.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
No Clear Role for Ashton Dulin on Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 12:35 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) continues to occupy a depth role on offense, and he remains off the fantasy football radar for the time being. There had been some buzz that Dulin might have some low-end fantasy relevance as the Colts' de facto No. 3 receiver in Week 1 with Alec Pierce (heel) less than 100 percent, but he didn't live up to that hype. Instead, he had one target and zero catches on a 19% snap share. Now that Pierce is healthy, Dulin will fall to No. 4 (or lower) on the depth chart, and to make matters worse, he has been ruled out for Week 2 against the Chiefs due to his ankle injury. If Dulin returns to action in Week 3, he'll be an afterthought on offense while handling kick returns on special teams. He belongs on waivers in all fantasy leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Zavion Thomas' Preseason Hype is Fizzling Out
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 12:32 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas drew plenty of hype heading into the 2026 season, but he has quickly found himself trending back downward. The rookie demonstrated speed and versatility in college, and he caught five passes for 140 yards and one touchdown in the NFL preseason. However, Week 1 came around and he didn't play a single offensive snap. Despite his impressive summer, Thomas is clearly buried on the depth chart behind Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond, and Jahdae Walker. He's still worth stashing in dynasty fantasy football, especially because his rookie status makes him eligible for the taxi squad in most leagues. However, he can be avoided entirely in redraft leagues, because he's a long way from earning any sort of meaningful playing time or volume.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Davis Already Droppable in Most Fantasy Leagues?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 12:25 AM ETNew York Jets running back Isaiah Davis has tumbled down the depth chart. In addition to being the clear No. 3 back last week against the Tennessee Titans, he was factored out of the offense altogether with an astounding 0% snap share. Davis wasn't a huge part of the offense last year, but he still managed to log at least a 12% snap share in every game he played. It looks like it'll be a different story for him this year, as he is essentially a non-factor behind Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. Previously a hot commodity as a handcuff in dynasty leagues, the 24-year-old can now be dropped to waivers in most dynasty and all redraft formats. As long as Hall and Allen are healthy, there seems to be no path to meaningful playing time for Davis, who is under contract through 2027.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller