Noah Fant Could Have Deeper League Appeal
Sep 19, 2026, 1:06 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Noah Fant recorded four receptions on eight targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Week 1's loss to the Detroit Lions. Fant was on the field for 41% of the Saints' offensive snaps, but showed good chemistry with second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, reeling in an eight-yard touchdown grab at the end of overtime to give New Orleans a chance to win the game. Shough connected with Fant and fellow tight end Juwan Johnson for a combined 87 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets. If Shough continues to target his tight ends at a high rate, Fant could develop some standalone appeal in deeper leagues. With his limited snap share, there are still some concerns, but Fant is worth keeping an eye on or stashing for the time being.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
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Christian McCaffrey In Line For RB1 Performance In Favorable Matchup
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 12:59 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had 68 rushing yards on 10 carries and converted eight targets into five catches for 20 receiving yards in last week's win over the Rams. His modest output in that game resulted from the 49ers' overall dominance and the effectiveness of backup Kaelon Black (groin), who had 14 carries of his own. With San Francisco heavily favored against the Dolphins in Week 2, there will be less of a need for McCaffrey to produce. However, Black was nursing groin tightness in practices this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday. Restrictions on Black may increase McCaffrey's workload, or open the door for backup Jordan James to get involved. Regardless, McCaffrey's status in San Francisco's offense and his effectiveness when on the field keep him in contention for a top-five finish. As in any week when McCaffrey is healthy, he is a must-start.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Juwan Johnson Could Have Path to TE1 Status Against Ravens
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 19, 2026, 12:55 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson had a relatively quiet game in Week 1 against the Lions, but finished strong with three receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. His late score came with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 24 and send it to overtime. Despite a slow start, Johnson out-snapped fellow tight end Noah Fant 76-37, fortifying his role as the TE1 in a pass-heavy offense. Johnson did pop up on the injury report this week and sat out practice Wednesday due to an illness, but recorded a limited session Thursday and a full practice Friday, shedding the injury tag entirely ahead of Sunday. With star receiver Chris Olave's status up in the air for Week 2's clash against the Ravens due to a hamstring injury, Johnson could see an increased target share if Olave is unable to play. Johnson ranks as a clear TE1 if Olave sits and a high-end TE2 if he plays.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Devaughn Vele Could See Bigger Role in Week 2
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 19, 2026, 12:54 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele stepped up as the WR2 behind Chris Olave in Week 1's battle against the Detroit Lions, recording seven receptions on nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in the overtime loss. Surprisingly, Vele led the Saints' receiver room in snap percentage at 91%, playing five more snaps than Olave and 20 more than rookie receiver Bryce Lance. With Olave officially questionable with a hamstring injury, Vele would step in as the team's WR1 against a tough Ravens defense that allowed just 166 passing yards in Week 1 against Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts. If Olave does suit up, Vele should still have some appeal in deeper leagues, coming in at WR43 in Nick Mariano's Week 2 rankings. If Olave is ruled out, Vele becomes a viable WR3 with additional upside.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Brock Purdy Set To Continue Early Success Against Dolphins
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Sep 19, 2026, 12:42 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is projected for a top-12 finish in Week 2. Purdy will be facing the Miami Dolphins, who allowed Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins a crisp 21-for-30 day and three touchdowns in Week 1. Purdy himself was the overall QB10 in fantasy football last week, after catching an intimidating Rams defense flat-footed in Melbourne. The so-called Mr. Irrelevant completed 73.5% of his passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns in his season opener. Purdy showed immediate chemistry with free agent acquisition Mike Evans, who tied Deebo Samuel Sr. with six catches and seven targets. Rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is out with an ankle injury, and tight end George Kittle (Achilles) will likely still be on a pitch count, but Purdy still has a solid supporting cast in Evans, Samuel, Demarcus Robinson, and Christian McCaffrey. In a favorable home matchup, Purdy should fulfill low-end QB1 expectations and can be started with confidence.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
No Clear Role for Ashton Dulin on Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 12:35 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) continues to occupy a depth role on offense, and he remains off the fantasy football radar for the time being. There had been some buzz that Dulin might have some low-end fantasy relevance as the Colts' de facto No. 3 receiver in Week 1 with Alec Pierce (heel) less than 100 percent, but he didn't live up to that hype. Instead, he had one target and zero catches on a 19% snap share. Now that Pierce is healthy, Dulin will fall to No. 4 (or lower) on the depth chart, and to make matters worse, he has been ruled out for Week 2 against the Chiefs due to his ankle injury. If Dulin returns to action in Week 3, he'll be an afterthought on offense while handling kick returns on special teams. He belongs on waivers in all fantasy leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Zavion Thomas' Preseason Hype is Fizzling Out
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 12:32 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas drew plenty of hype heading into the 2026 season, but he has quickly found himself trending back downward. The rookie demonstrated speed and versatility in college, and he caught five passes for 140 yards and one touchdown in the NFL preseason. However, Week 1 came around and he didn't play a single offensive snap. Despite his impressive summer, Thomas is clearly buried on the depth chart behind Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Kalif Raymond, and Jahdae Walker. He's still worth stashing in dynasty fantasy football, especially because his rookie status makes him eligible for the taxi squad in most leagues. However, he can be avoided entirely in redraft leagues, because he's a long way from earning any sort of meaningful playing time or volume.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Davis Already Droppable in Most Fantasy Leagues?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 19, 2026, 12:25 AM ETNew York Jets running back Isaiah Davis has tumbled down the depth chart. In addition to being the clear No. 3 back last week against the Tennessee Titans, he was factored out of the offense altogether with an astounding 0% snap share. Davis wasn't a huge part of the offense last year, but he still managed to log at least a 12% snap share in every game he played. It looks like it'll be a different story for him this year, as he is essentially a non-factor behind Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. Previously a hot commodity as a handcuff in dynasty leagues, the 24-year-old can now be dropped to waivers in most dynasty and all redraft formats. As long as Hall and Allen are healthy, there seems to be no path to meaningful playing time for Davis, who is under contract through 2027.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Olave Remains a Must-Start If Active Against Ravens
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 19, 2026, 12:14 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) went off against the Lions in Week 1, recording 10 receptions for 182 yards on 13 targets in the overtime loss. It was an encouraging sign for fantasy managers who drafted him in the early rounds, as Olave and quarterback Tyler Shough have continued to build on the strong chemistry they showed throughout the 2025 season. Those same managers will need to monitor his status for Week 2's clash against the Ravens closely, as Olave popped up on the injury report Thursday for "precautionary reasons" with a hamstring injury. The questionable tag has followed him to the Saints' final injury report, and his status will be worth watching ahead of Sunday. If he is unable to suit up, receivers Devaughn Vele, Barion Brown and Bryce Lance would be next up. If active, Olave is a must-start WR1 this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Ryan Fitzgerald on the Streaming Radar Vs. The Falcons
Brad Camara
Brad Camara
Sep 19, 2026, 12:10 AM ETCarolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald racked up seven points in last Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears. He made four of his five PATs and converted his only field-goal attempt (44 yards) in Sunday's 59-37 loss. The 26-year-old will look to build on his solid rookie campaign, in which he converted 24 of 29 field-goal attempts and 27 of 30 extra-point tries over 17 regular-season games. He also made two field goals from 55-plus last season and even connected on a 61-yarder during the preseason. The Panthers offense is coming in red-hot against the Falcons after scoring 37 points against the Bears. In his last two outings against the Falcons, Fitzgerald racked up 22 points total in both weeks. Fitzgerald is on the streaming radar for Week 2 and is currently ranked 20th among all kickers in the latest RotoBaller Week 2 rankings.--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Etienne Jr. Remains in the RB2 Conversation Against Ravens
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 19, 2026, 12:07 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. carried the ball nine times for 46 yards and added a career-high seven receptions for 32 yards in Week 1's overtime loss to the Lions. Without Alvin Kamara in the lineup, Etienne Jr. was on the field for 59% of the snaps but split the carries evenly with Kendre Miller, with nine each. With Kamara ready to make his season debut against Baltimore, Etienne Jr. will likely continue to split snaps in the backfield, but his presence in the passing game should keep his fantasy value elevated. He goes up against a Ravens defense that just allowed Jonathan Taylor to go off for 121 total yards and two touchdowns. Etienne Jr. sits in the RB2 range and will look to find his first trip to the endzone this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Steelers D/ST Worth Starting Against New England
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 19, 2026, 12:07 AM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers defense looked great in its season-opening victory over the Atlanta Falcons and will look to carry that momentum into a Week 2 road matchup with the New England Patriots. While the Patriots' offense was dangerous in 2025, New England started this season on a sour note, scoring just 10 points as quarterback Drake Maye threw three interceptions. With wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) on Injured Reserve, Maye and the Patriots could continue to struggle offensively, even at home in Foxborough on Sunday. This contest is projected to be a relatively low-scoring affair, making the Pittsburgh DST a safe option with plenty of upside for fantasy purposes.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Shough Faces Tough Week 2 Matchup Against Ravens
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 19, 2026, 12:05 AM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough struggled in the first half of Week 1 against the Lions, completing just 10 of 22 passes for 85 yards and an interception. He found his groove in the second half and overtime, completing 25 of 34 passes for 326 yards, three touchdowns and one pick. Shough said afterward that he was "trying to be too perfect" early on against Detroit. He'll now face a tough Ravens defense in Week 2 after they allowed just 166 passing yards and one passing touchdown to Daniel Jones and the Colts in Week 1. Shough will need to do a better job limiting turnovers, and getting off to a better start will be important against Baltimore. His ability to push the ball downfield gives him strong upside, but the tough matchup does add some risk. If he can avoid the early mistakes, Shough is a high-upside QB2 this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Carolina Panthers D/ST a Solid Streaming Option Vs. The Falcons
Brad Camara
Brad Camara
Sep 18, 2026, 11:59 PM ETThe Carolina Panthers D/ST was lit up by the Chicago Bears last Sunday, allowing a whopping 59 points. The Panthers defense will look to rebound and face a Falcons offense led by third-string quarterback Cooper Rush. Against the Steelers in the regular-season opener, the Falcons offense threw two interceptions (including a pick-six), fumbled twice, and allowed four sacks. The Panthers will be without defensive end Bobby Brown (back), who was ruled out in Week 2, while linebacker Patrick Jones is questionable with a back injury. With the Falcons forced to start Rush again in Week 2, the Panthers D/ST becomes an intriguing streamer and is ranked 16th by RotoBaller among fantasy defenses for Week 2.--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Boswell a Risky Fantasy Option in Week 2
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 18, 2026, 11:55 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell remains one of the most consistent players at his position in the NFL, but he could disappoint for fantasy purposes in a difficult matchup against the New England Patriots this week. New England surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers last season, and this contest is projected to be a low-scoring affair featuring two strong defenses. If Pittsburgh's offense begins to click under new head coach Mike McCarthy, Boswell could become a matchup-proof starter at some point in 2026. For now, however, fantasy managers can likely find a better alternative in a more favorable matchup this weekend.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Darren Waller a Boom-or-Bust Tight End Option Vs. Atlanta
Brad Camara
Brad Camara
Sep 18, 2026, 11:47 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller caught both of his targets for 28 receiving yards in last Sunday's 59-37 loss to the Chicago Bears. The 34-year-old did have a one-yard touchdown called back on a penalty. Waller signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Panthers during training camp and did not play a preseason game. He will look to build chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young as he continues to learn Carolina's offense. The veteran TE is a boom-or-bust option in fantasy as he rotated with Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans throughout Week 1. Waller logged 24 snaps compared to Tremble's 34 and Evans' 27. Waller is touchdown-dependent and is an option in very deep leagues, and is RotoBaller's TE32 in the latest Week 2 rankings.--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Freiermuth an Intriguing Streaming Option Against New England
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 18, 2026, 11:40 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth enjoyed an expanded role in Week 1, securing all five of his targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Atlanta Falcons. Perhaps even more encouraging was his 73% snap share after failing to surpass 70% in any contest last season. He'll take on a stout New England Patriots defense in Week 2, but it's worth noting that the Patriots were somewhat vulnerable against opposing tight ends in 2025. Additionally, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is currently listed as questionable after missing practice on both Thursday and Friday. If Pittman is sidelined, Freiermuth could take on an even larger role as a reliable weapon for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While there are likely better options available in most leagues, Freiermuth is firmly on the streaming radar for fantasy purposes and is worth stashing ahead of Sunday's contest.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan Looking to Stay Productive Against The Falcons
Brad Camara
Brad Camara
Sep 18, 2026, 11:34 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan caught five of eight targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 59-37 loss to the Chicago Bears. While McMillan was productive, he took a backseat to teammate Jalen Coker (ankle), who caught eight passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's loss. Coming off a rookie season where McMillan racked up 1,014 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, the 23-year-old is Carolina's WR1 and will look to reprise that role even with Coker cleared to play in Week 2 against the Falcons. Atlanta limited the Steelers to just 221 passing yards in the regular-season opener, but will have a tall task trying to slow a red-hot Panthers offense that erupted for 37 points last Sunday. McMillan is ranked WR23 in the latest RotoBaller Week 2 rankings and is a strong WR2 heading into fantasy football in Week 2.--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Roman Wilson Could See Additional Looks in Week 2
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 18, 2026, 11:28 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson flashed some upside in Week 1 with three catches for 26 yards on six targets. It nearly turned into a much bigger day for Wilson, who received multiple opportunities downfield and almost came down with a contested deep ball in the end zone. He'll hope to maintain a steady role in Week 2 on the road against the New England Patriots. The Patriots were solid defensively both last season and in Week 1, and given the low projected point total for Sunday's contest, fantasy managers shouldn't consider Wilson in starting lineups. However, with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) questionable to suit up, Wilson becomes an intriguing bench stash in deeper redraft formats. The third-year pro's chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers should continue to develop, making his usage worth monitoring this weekend.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Looking to Build Off Impressive Performance in Week 2
Brad Camara
Brad Camara
Sep 18, 2026, 11:26 PM ETCarolina Panthers Jalen Coker (ankle) will look to continue his strong play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. Coker logged a full practice on Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons. The 24-year-old was seen in a walking boot on Monday, but was cleared after practicing throughout the week. He caught eight of nine targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns while playing 95% of the team's offensive snaps against the Bears in the regular-season opener. Coker showed a good rapport with quarterback Bryce Young and has 17 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns over his last two games since the Wild Card loss to the Rams. Coker is ranked WR26 at RotoBaller and will keep things rolling against the Falcons, making him a strong WR3/FLEX heading into Week 2.--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Can DK Metcalf Turn Featured Role Into Production Against Patriots?
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 18, 2026, 11:24 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was heavily utilized in the team's Week 1 win and should continue to see plenty of opportunities against the New England Patriots in Week 2. Although Metcalf finished with just four receptions for 40 yards on 10 targets against the Falcons, he played 96% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps, earned a 25% team target share, and ended the week with the second-most air yards in the NFL. Simply put, if Metcalf's usage in the season opener sticks, he should have one of the most fantasy-friendly roles in the league this season. The bigger question is whether he can capitalize on that opportunity, as he could struggle against a stingy Patriots defense that held opposing wideouts to the 13th-fewest fantasy points last year. Metcalf's fantasy outlook could also be impacted by the availability of teammate Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), who hasn't practiced since Wednesday. The 28-year-old appears locked in as Pittsburgh's WR1, putting him on the fantasy radar as a WR3 or flex option in a tough matchup. However, he'll become an even more enticing fantasy option if Pittman is sidelined.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller