Sep 18, 2026, 10:20 PM ET

Let's face it, the Denver Broncos' offense was putrid in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver managed just 10 points during a 21-point defeat, amassing an abysmal 176 yards of total offense. That prevented kicker Will Lutz from having any sort of impact, as he made his lone field goal attempt from 31 yards out while also converting a single point-after attempt. This week, the Broncos will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who allowed just 10 points to the Cleveland Browns in Game 1 of the season. It would be best for fantasy managers to look elsewhere for a kicker in Week 2, as it's tough to imagine the Broncos' lackluster offense having a boatload of success against a talented Jaguars defense.