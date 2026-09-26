Jalen Hurts Aims to Lead the Eagles to a 3-0 Start in Ideal Matchup vs. Bears
Sep 26, 2026, 4:25 PM ETQuarterback Jalen Hurts will lead the Philadelphia Eagles in a Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, with a mission to get his team to 3-0. The Eagles are coming off of a dramatic 24-20 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Hurts engineered a 12-play, 65-yard drive in under two minutes to recapture the lead with nine seconds remaining in the game. Hurts found Darius Cooper for a three-yard touchdown pass on what ultimately proved to be the game-winner. Hurts completed 26 out of 37 passes (70.3%) for 264 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2. However, he also threw two interceptions - one in the first quarter that was returned for 92 yards and set up the Titans' first touchdown of the day, and one in the fourth quarter that led to a go-ahead field goal by the Titans with two minutes left in the game. Hurts kept his composure and led the Eagles to victory, but he will have to make better decisions moving forward. Through two games in 2026, Hurts has completed 40 out of 62 passes (64.5%) for 467 yards, five touchdown passes, and two interceptions. According to Pro Football Reference, Hurts has been on target on 73.2% of his pass attempts. He has added 62 rushing yards. The matchup with the Bears is an intriguing one for Hurts. Chicago currently ranks 24th in the NFL in net passing yards per game allowed (240), 28th in opponent yards per pass attempt (8.3), and dead last in opponent yards per completion (14.1). However, the Bears also rank sixth in the league in completion percentage allowed (58.6%). Chicago gave up 361 gross passing yards in Week 1, but just 143 yards in Week 2 (there was rain). Still, this is a great opportunity for Hurts to shine, and he should be in all lineups. He is RotoBaller's No. 3 quarterback for Week 3 and is projected to score 19.2 fantasy points.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
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Luther Burden III a Shaky WR3/Flex Amid QB Change
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 6:01 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III presents as a precarious option ahead of the team's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Expectations for Burden and Chicago's passing attack were sky-high heading into the campaign, but a few down weeks and a quarterback change have shifted the offense's trajectory. Initially, the 22-year-old was presumed to be a top-three option at worst for the Bears, but Kalif Raymond's emergence has siphoned away opportunities. Furthermore, it's unclear how long Caleb Williams (hamstring) will be shelved, further clouding the offense's outlook. For what it's worth, Raymond outsnapped Burden in Week 2 - a situation fantasy managers must monitor in case the latter has fallen behind the veteran in two-wide receiver sets. Either way, the second-year wideout isn't as enticing as he was in recent weeks, dropping to RotoBaller's PPR WR34 ahead of his bout with Philadelphia.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kyle Monangai Remains a Low-End Flex
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 5:56 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai enters a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football without an injury designation. The former seventh-round pick was a DNP earlier in the week due to a knee injury, but he followed it with two full practice sessions. He should be good to go for his typical allotment of snaps against a formidable Eagles defense. Monangai handled 12 touches in each of Chicago's first two outings, cementing himself as a flex option with a solid weekly floor. However, he - and the entirety of the team's attack - will find tougher sledding in their first game without starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring). For now, it will be either Tyson Bagent (concussion) or Case Keenum getting the nod under center. Either option makes the offense more volatile, but it also seems likely the running game will get a bit more work in the process. Monangai remains in the flex tier for now - albeit a bit lower than previously - as RotoBaller's PPR RB37 for Week 3's contest.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
D'Andre Swift Loses Fantasy Appeal with QB Uncertainty
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 5:49 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift has a lower overall floor and ceiling in Monday night's home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 27-year-old has been solid thus far in 2026, averaging nearly five yards per carry (4.97) on 34 totes across the first two contests. Unfortunately, quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) will miss time, dropping the offense's potency for now. On the bright side, Swift was heavily involved in the passing game during Week 2 (5/54) and could see his overall volume tick up with either Tyson Bagent (concussion) or Case Keenum at the helm. Philadelphia's defense isn't enticing opposition, although they currently rank as a bottom-ten unit against the run - yielding 127 yards per game. The former Georgia Bulldog's value takes a hit in Week 3, but he's still a solid option at the position. Swift is RotoBaller's PPR RB22 ahead of Monday Night Football.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Case Keenum a Fantasy No-Go if Active
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 5:43 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum is on standby for this Monday night's outing with the Philadelphia Eagles. Keenum hasn't had a chance to play in-game since the latter part of the 2023 season, but he could be thrust into action in Week 3 after injuries to both Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion). As it stands, Bagent has a shot to play on Monday, but he still needs to be symptom-free for a few days before he can be designated active. If he can't get there, Keenum will lead Chicago's offense against an Eagles squad that's been tough to beat through the air. The Bears can find success on the ground against the unit, but fantasy managers can steer clear of this QB room until Williams is back and ready to roll. The 38-year-old journeyman slots in as RotoBaller's QB33 for the weekend ahead.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Tyson Bagent Clears Protocol, Questionable for MNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 5:37 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (concussion) is officially listed as questionable for the team's Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Bagent relieved starter Caleb Williams (hamstring) midway through the fourth quarter of last Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings after the latter left with what appeared to be a serious injury. Fortunately, Williams isn't projected to be out for long, but Bagent isn't guaranteed a start on Monday either, as he picked up a concussion during his stint in the game. Despite clearing protocol, the 26-year-old still has a hurdle or two to clear before being deemed active for the home matchup. If he can't go, veteran Case Keenum will call plays for Chicago. If he can, Bagent still wouldn't be a recommended option for fantasy - even in superflex/2QB formats. The former undrafted free agent is RotoBaller's QB28 if active for Monday's clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Travis Homer Signs With Steelers' Active Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 26, 2026, 5:22 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers signed running back Travis Homer to their active 53-man roster on Saturday, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. The Steelers are looking for more RB depth going into Sunday's Week 3 divisional clash against the Cincinnati Bengals, with Rico Dowdle (toe) already ruled out and Jaylen Warren (shoulder) listed as questionable. The 28-year-old Homer will serve as the Steelers' RB3 behind rookie Eli Heidenreich with Dowdle out, but he will not have any standalone fantasy football value this weekend. The former sixth-rounder by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 from Miami appeared in 10 games with the Chicago Bears last year and had just one carry for a loss of two yards. In the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots, Homer carried the ball twice for 16 yards on just two offensive snaps. The only way that fantasy managers should even consider picking up and starting Homer is if Warren is also ruled out on Sunday, which seems unlikely to happen. Homer has averaged a healthy 5.3 yards per carry on 92 career rushing attempts since debuting for Seattle in 2019.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mike DeFabo
Jets Add WR Help With Adonai Mitchell Questionable for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 26, 2026, 5:15 PM ETWith wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions, the New York Jets signed wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett to their active 53-man roster and elevated wide receiver Sterling Shepard from their practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mitchell was shaping up as an intriguing flex play in fantasy football leagues going into this Sunday's game in Detroit after he caught six of his 12 targets for 63 yards in an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. The Jets' moves to add Pritchett and Shepard suggest that the 23-year-old could be on the wrong side of questionable with his finger injury after he was added to the injury report in the middle of the week on Thursday. Mitchell was limited in practice on Friday and was seen wearing a large wrap over his right hand. He is shaping up as a very risky boom/bust fantasy wideout. If Mitchell is inactive, the Jets will be very thin at wideout behind Garrett Wilson. Rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq is lining up as a sneaky TE streamer with Mason Taylor (thumb) already ruled out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Cody White Elevated to Raiders Active Roster for Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 4:58 PM ETThe Las Vegas Raiders have elevated wide receiver Cody White from their practice squad to their active roster ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, per Ryan McFadden of ESPN. White had a big game in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, recording two catches for 24 yards and two touchdowns on two targets. Las Vegas has elevated White for all three of their games so far this season, which means that the team will need to sign him to the active roster for him to be eligible to play in Week 4. The 27-year-old White has appeared in 32 games across five NFL seasons. However, there could be an opportunity for him to carve out a regular role with the Raiders if he continues to perform. It's too early for fantasy managers to target White on the waiver wire, but he could be a name to monitor in deeper leagues if he shows well in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Ryan McFadden
Raiders Tipping Their Hand on Brock Bowers' Status for Week 3?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 4:51 PM ETThe Las Vegas Raiders did not elevate any tight ends from their practice squad to their active roster ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, per Sam Warren of The Athletic. With star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) sidelined by a knee injury, Las Vegas elevated tight end Charlie Myarick for each of their first two games of the season. Bowers is officially listed as questionable to play in Week 3, but the Raiders' lack of roster maneuvering could indicate that the team expects him to return against the Saints. While playing through knee issues for much of 2025, Bowers recorded 64 catches for 680 yards and seven touchdowns on 86 targets across 12 games. If he's active in Week 3, Bowers profiles as a must-start tight end for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Jonah Coleman Being Placed on Injured Reserve with High-Ankle Sprain
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 4:42 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is being placed on short-term Injured Reserve with a high ankle sprain, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Coleman had already been ruled out for Denver's Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and will now remain out through at least Week 6. Coleman got his first chance to contribute in Week 2 and performed well, recording 58 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Denver's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Coleman was a popular waiver wire pickup earlier this week, it appears fantasy managers will now have to wait for him to return from injury. In Coleman's absence, Broncos running backs J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey will likely handle the team's backfield workload. Coleman remains a worthy stash candidate in deeper leagues, but this is an obvious setback for his value in the first half of the season.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jacoby Brissett a Worthy Starter in Two-QB Formats in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 4:28 PM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett had a rough day in his team's Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for just 95 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 28 pass attempts. However, the veteran signal-caller was significantly better in Arizona's season opener, throwing for 277 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 3, Brissett will take on a San Francisco 49ers defense that currently ranks 14th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.2) and has allowed just one receiving touchdown per game. The 49ers will be without star defensive end Nick Bosa (calf, knee), which should give Brissett more time to make plays. Brissett may also be forced to turn to the air early and often if the Cardinals defense cannot slow down the potent 49ers offense. In his lone start against San Francisco in 2025, the 33-year-old threw for 452 yards and two touchdowns on 57 pass attempts. All in all, Brissett profiles as a low-end QB2 option for fantasy managers in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Allgeier May Continue to Struggle in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 4:21 PM ETAcross his first two games of 2026, Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier has recorded 22 carries for 71 yards and four receptions for 18 yards on four targets. Allgeier may eventually give way to rookie Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love. However, the two have split touches almost exactly 50/50 so far, and neither back has been particularly efficient as either a rusher or a receiver. In Week 3, Arizona will take on the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco has been difficult to run against so far this season, allowing just 3.9 yards per carry and one total rushing touchdown through two games. The Cardinals may also have a difficult time slowing down the potent 49ers offense, which may put Arizona's offense in a pass-heavy game script. In Week 3, Allgeier profiles as a deep-league flex option for fantasy managers at best.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Bigsby Gets the Green Light for Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 4:20 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (abdomen) will play Monday night against Chicago, according to Andrew DiCecco. Bigsby missed Thursday's practice, then returned Friday as a limited participant. He ended up with 13 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee last week while Saquon Barkley missed a chunk of the game with a stinger. Bigsby also caught two passes for five yards. Barkley is playing Monday as well, so expecting another 15 touches from Bigsby would be aggressive. He remains the next back up, but his standalone fantasy value is limited with Barkley available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Andrew DiCecco
DeVonta Smith Ready to Go Against Chicago
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 4:18 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) will play Monday night against the Bears, according to Andrew DiCecco. Smith sat out Thursday before returning to practice Friday on a limited basis. He is coming off his biggest game of the young season, catching 10 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in the comeback win over Tennessee. That followed a three-catch, 53-yard opener against Washington. The hamstring issue briefly made his Week 3 status worth watching, but Smith is set to suit up and should remain one of Jalen Hurts' top targets against Chicago.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Andrew DiCecco
Saquon Barkley Set to Face Bears on Monday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 4:17 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) will play Monday night against Chicago, according to Andrew DiCecco. Barkley was limited Thursday before practicing in full Friday, and he said that he expected to be ready. The stinger knocked him out early against Tennessee, but he returned in the third quarter and finished with four carries for nine yards plus one catch for 11 yards. Philadelphia leaned on Tank Bigsby while Barkley was out, but that shouldn't be necessary this week. Barkley is set to be back in his usual lead role Monday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Andrew DiCecco
Michael Wilson Well-Positioned for a Bounce-Back Game in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 4:10 PM ETAcross his first two games of 2026, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson has recorded seven catches for 74 yards on 14 targets. The 26-year-old is coming off an underwhelming game in a difficult matchup in Week 2, hauling in just two catches for 18 yards against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, Wilson and the Cardinals will take on a San Francisco 49ers defense that currently ranks 14th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.2) and has allowed just one receiving touchdown per game. However, the 49ers will be without star defensive end Nick Bosa (knee, calf), which should give Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett more time to find Wilson downfield. Wilson also had a monstrous day in his most recent game against San Francisco, recording 15 catches for 185 yards on 18 targets in Week 11 last year. Fantasy managers should not expect Wilson to match that performance, but he profiles as a solid WR3/flex option for fantasy managers in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Malachi Fields Has Deep-League Sleeper Appeal in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 4:02 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields has a little more appeal than his early numbers suggest heading into Week 3 against Tennessee. The rookie has four catches for 55 yards through two games, including two receptions for 30 yards on six targets against the Rams last week. Those six targets were second on the team, and Fields now has 10 looks through two games. Jameis Winston will start in place of Jaxson Dart, who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. That change adds some volatility, but Winston has never been shy about pushing the ball downfield. Tennessee has allowed 479 passing yards through two games, and this is a better spot for Fields than the raw stat line makes it look. Malik Nabers is healthy and carries no injury designation, so Fields still has plenty of competition for targets. He sits at WR72 in RotoBaller's current Week 3 rankings. Fields is still a deep-league play, but the matchup and growing target count give him some sleeper appeal.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Trey McBride Still a Must-Start in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 3:47 PM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride remains an automatic start for Week 3 despite a tougher matchup with San Francisco. McBride has opened the season with 17 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns, scoring in both games. He still produced eight receptions for 41 yards and Arizona's only touchdown last week even as the Cardinals managed just seven points against Seattle. His recent history in this matchup is hard to ignore, too. McBride has scored in each of his last three meetings with the 49ers, including a 10-catch, 115-yard performance last November. He is healthy and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday. McBride also remains atop RotoBaller's Week 3 tight end rankings and sits 24th overall. The matchup may lower the ceiling a little, but his workload and weekly involvement are far too strong to consider sitting him. Fantasy managers can keep him locked into lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Monangai Ready to Go for Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 3:32 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Monday night's game against Philadelphia. Monangai sat out Thursday's practice before returning as a full participant Friday, and he is no longer listed on the final injury report. The second-year back has gotten 12 touches in each of Chicago's first two games, rushing 20 times for 147 yards and a touchdown while adding four catches for 35 yards. He should be available to continue working alongside D'Andre Swift against the Eagles.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications
Tyson Bagent Still Working Through Concussion Protocol
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 3:22 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against Philadelphia. Bagent returned to practice Saturday as a full participant after missing Thursday and Friday, but he has not yet fully cleared the league's concussion protocol. He must remain symptom-free after practice before that process is complete. Caleb Williams has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury, leaving Case Keenum in line to start if Bagent is not cleared. Bagent replaced Williams late in last week's loss to Minnesota and completed five of nine passes for 54 yards before entering the protocol himself. Saturday's return is encouraging, but his status will still need to be settled before Monday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications