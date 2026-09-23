Cristian Javier Exits Start on Tuesday with Right-Groin Tightness
Sep 23, 2026, 12:36 PM ETHouston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier (groin) exited his start on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners with right groin tightness, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. The right-hander allowed a hit and two walks while striking out two across two scoreless innings before being pulled from the game. While the severity of Javier's injury is not yet clear, it could put his availability for the remainder of the season in jeopardy. Across 63 innings in 2026, Javier has recorded a 2-6 record with a 5.14 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and 59 strikeouts. The early portion of the 29-year-old's season was wiped out by a shoulder injury, and he struggled upon his immediate return from the injury in early July. However, Javier has been much better of late, pitching to a 1.96 ERA across 18 1/3 innings in September. Fantasy managers should check back for updates on Javier ahead of his next scheduled start on Sunday against the Athletics.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
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Rico Garcia a Priority Saves Target on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 12:58 PM ETBaltimore Orioles right-hander Rico Garcia has been one of his team's most reliable bullpen arms in 2026, recording a 3.14 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 68 strikeouts, and 10 saves across 66 innings (74 games). The 32-year-old has mostly functioned as a high-leverage arm in a setup role for the Orioles. However, Garcia has emerged as the team's preferred option in the ninth inning of late, recording four saves in his last six appearances. Garcia has also been extremely effective in the second half of the season, allowing just three earned runs across his last 19 appearances (16 1/3 innings). For fantasy managers in need of saves in the final week of the 2026 season, Garcia profiles as a must-roster pitcher.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jackson Jobe Emerging as a Must-Start Pitcher
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 12:46 PM ETAcross 40 2/3 innings (eight starts) in 2026, Detroit Tigers right-hander Jackson Jobe has recorded a 2-3 record with a 3.98 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 43 strikeouts. Due to his recovery from elbow surgery, the 24-year-old did not make his season debut until early August. Jobe underwhelmed upon his return, logging a 4.63 ERA and an 18.3% strikeout rate across his first five starts. However, the 24-year-old has begun to dominate in his most recent outings. Across his last 17 1/3 innings (three starts), Jobe has recorded a 3.12 ERA and an elite 35.3% strikeout rate while allowing just a 5.9% walk rate. Jobe had previously struggled to generate strikeouts in the big leagues at the same high rates he did in the minors. If he's turning the corner in that department, the hard-throwing righty carries significant upside and profiles as a must-start pitcher in his final scheduled appearance of 2026 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Dylan Crews' Balanced Profile Gives Him Deep-League Waiver-Wire Appeal
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 12:29 PM ETAcross 427 plate appearances in 2026, Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews is hitting .226/.290/.372 with 12 home runs, 43 RBI, 51 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. While the 24-year-old's overall line may not stand out, he's made some slight improvements in the second half of the season. Crews is hitting .237 across 238 plate appearances since the All-Star break after hitting .211 across 189 plate appearances in the first half. The young outfielder has also had one of his better months in September, hitting .250 with two home runs and three stolen bases across 74 trips to the plate. Crews may never emerge as the superstar many projected him to be when he was a prospect. However, Crews may be rounding into a decent source of power, speed, and run production for deep-league managers to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Connor Norby a Worthy Waiver-Wire Target Amid Late-Season Surge
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 12:19 PM ETCurrent Colorado Rockies infielder Connor Norby got off to a terrible start to the 2026 season while playing for the Miami Marlins, hitting .205 with four home runs across 233 plate appearances. However, the 26-year-old has turned his year around since being traded to Colorado in early August. Across 138 plate appearances with the Rockies, Norby is hitting .300/.384/.458 with three home runs, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored, and four stolen bases. There could be some small sample-size noise impacting Norby's resurgence, as his strikeout rate with Colorado remains elevated at 26.1%. However, Norby has fully taken advantage of the hitter-friendly home environment of Coors Field, hitting .303 in his home games since joining the Rockies. Norby's ability to play first, second, or third base has also helped him secure an everyday role in the Colorado lineup as a utility infielder. In his new environment, Norby profiles as a worthy waiver-wire target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Walker Jenkins Heating Up, Emerging as a Priority Waiver-Wire Add
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 23, 2026, 12:10 PM ETAcross 79 plate appearances since making his MLB debut in late August, Minnesota Twins outfielder Walker Jenkins is hitting .214/.295/.414 with four home runs, nine RBI, 11 runs scored, and one stolen base. There's reason to believe that the 21-year-old has suffered through some poor luck at the plate, as his .224 batting average on balls in play is well below league average and significantly worse than his .340 BABIP at Triple-A this season. Jenkins has also begun to unlock his power recently, with three of his four home runs coming in his last six games played. The young center fielder is widely considered to be one of the top prospects in baseball, and he dominated Triple-A pitching by hitting .308/.407/.532 with 12 home runs, 28 RBI, 51 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases across 307 plate appearances before his promotion. In leagues where he's available on the waiver wire, Jenkins profiles as a high-upside outfielder target for fantasy managers in the final week of the 2026 season.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Out for Game 1 of Wednesday's Doubleheader
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 11:45 AM ETToronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (back) remains out of action for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader at Camden Yards against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles, per MLB.com. Sean Keys will make another start at first base and will bat fifth against Orioles right-hander Chris Bassitt. Guerrero is considered day-to-day right now in the final week of the regular season after departing Sunday's game early against the Texas Rangers due to tightness in his lower back. It is something that the 27-year-old Canadian slugger has already dealt with this year, and it could explain why the six-time All-Star has had a very disappointing 2026 campaign. Guerrero enters play on Wednesday with a .263/.336/.359 slash line, a .695 OPS, only nine home runs, 56 RBI, 71 runs scored, and seven steals across his 529 at-bats. Toronto entered play on Wednesday four games out of the final wild-card spot in the American League and on the brink of elimination. If they lose the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader, Guerrero could be shut down for the rest of the week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 23, 2026, 11:38 AM ETHouston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (wrist) was hit on the right wrist with a 96.4 mph sinker in Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners and was removed in the eighth inning, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Pena attempted to stay in the contest, but he was eventually replaced by Nick Allen at shortstop after going 1-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and two strikeouts. The Astros likely sent Pena for X-rays, and we will pass along the results when we have them. Fantasy managers will want to check back later to see if the Astros' starting shortstop will be available for Wednesday's game in Seattle against the Mariners. Losing Pena for the rest of the final week of the 2026 regular season would be a huge blow, with the Astros going into Wednesday's action tied for first in the American League West with the Texas Rangers. The 29-year-old Pena has missed time this year due to various injuries, but he has been solid when healthy, slashing .275/.325/.469 with a .795 OPS, 20 home runs, 51 RBI, 77 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 107 games across 461 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Ceddanne Rafaela Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 11:08 PM ETThe Boston Red Sox plan to activate second baseman/outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday, manager Chad Tracy told Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Rafaela should be back in the starting lineup for Boston in Game 2 of the series against the Cleveland Guardians. He has been out since Sept. 6 with a strained right quad but did not play in a minor-league rehab game. The 26-year-old continues to contribute across most fantasy baseball categories, but he could be a little rusty upon his return to the big leagues as the Red Sox try to get him going again before the wild-card series against the division-rival New York Yankees begins next week. Rafaela made the All-Star team for the first time in his career in 2026 and will return to a nice .282/.317/.443 slash line, a career-high .760 OPS, 16 home runs, 70 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 67 runs scored across 135 games played. If Rafaela hits a home run by the end of the weekend, he will have a new career high in home runs in his fourth year in the majors.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Alex Bregman to Avoid IL, Could Return Before End of Regular Season
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 11:00 PM ETChicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that third baseman Alex Bregman (face) will not be placed on the injured list and could return to the team's lineup before the end of the regular season, per Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports. Bregman was struck in the face by a foul ball while standing in the on-deck circle during Chicago's game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. The 32-year-old suffered multiple facial fractures, but he was able to avoid surgery and appears to be on track to return to the Cubs for the postseason. Across 693 plate appearances in 2026, Bregman is hitting .262/.352/.452 with 26 home runs, 89 RBI, 89 runs scored, and three stolen bases. He's been one of the best hitters in baseball in the second half of the season, hitting .296 with 17 home runs across 262 plate appearances since the All-Star break. With Bregman in the middle of it, the Cubs lineup profiles as arguably the best in MLB in 2026.--Will Brady
Source: Yahoo Sports - Russell Dorsey
Aroldis Chapman Should Be Cleared "in the Next Day or Two"
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 10:52 PM ETBoston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said that closer Aroldis Chapman (lat) "should be cleared in the next day or two," per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Chapman has not pitched since September 13 due to lat tightness, but it appears as though the 38-year-old is on the doorstep of a return to his role in the ninth inning for the Red Sox. Across 50 2/3 innings (52 games) in 2026, Chapman has recorded a 1.95 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 68 strikeouts and 34 saves. The veteran left-hander has not been quite as dominant as he was in his first season with Boston in 2025, but he's still posted an excellent 32.4% strikeout rate and blown just two save chances. When healthy, Chapman remains a must-start closer for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Joc Pederson Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 10:47 PM ETTexas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson (hand) has been placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to September 19) due to a fracture in his left hand. The 34-year-old had been attempting to play through the injury, but it appears that he and the team ultimately came to the conclusion that a trip to the IL was necessary. Pederson bounced back from a brutal 2025 campaign with a solid year at the plate in 2026, hitting .235/.329/.487 with 26 home runs, 53 RBI, 56 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The veteran lefty slugger re-established himself as an excellent source of big-side platoon power, posting an 11.2% barrel rate and a 50.7% hard-hit rate. With Pederson now sidelined through at least the remainder of the regular season, Texas has rotated shortstop Corey Seager and backup catcher Elias Diaz through its DH spot.--Will Brady
Source: Texas Rangers
Landen Roupp Shut Down for Remainder of 2026
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 10:34 PM ETSan Francisco Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp told reporters on Tuesday that his 2026 season is over, per Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News. Per delos Santos, Roupp feels fine physically, but is being shut down because he has already blown past his previous career high in innings pitched. Across 155 innings (29 starts) this year, the 28-year-old recorded a 9-14 record with a 4.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 143 strikeouts. Roupp limits power (0.64 HR/9), which has helped him develop into a capable innings eater for fantasy managers. However, the right-hander's production upside is limited by his middling strikeout rate (21.8%) and his poor walk rate (11.4%). Between his penchant for allowing walks and generating ground balls, Roupp is unlikely to be an asset in the WHIP category without a change in his approach on the mound.--Will Brady
Source: The Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
Andres Munoz Avoids Major Injury, Could Be Available on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 10:29 PM ETSeattle Mariners closer Andres Munoz (knee) "should be ok" and could be available to his team on Tuesday night after undergoing an MRI on his injured knee, per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710. Munoz was pulled from his most recent appearance on Sunday after tweaking his right knee, but he appears to have avoided serious injury. It's been a disappointing year overall for the 27-year-old, who has recorded a 4.24 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 89 strikeouts, and 28 saves across 57 1/3 innings (61 games). Munoz has struggled with home runs (1.41 HR/9) and has blown a career-high 10 saves. However, the hard-throwing right-hander is still averaging 99.7 miles per hour on his fastball and has logged an elite 37.1% strikeout rate. Heading into 2027, Munoz could be an excellent buy-low candidate for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Seattle Sports 710 - Shannon Drayer
Blake Snell Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 10:22 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell (groin) is scheduled to start against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. Snell exited early from his most recent start on September 16 due to a groin issue. However, it appears that Snell will be able to make one final start before the postseason. It's been a lost season due to injury for the 33-year-old, who has missed time due to elbow and shoulder troubles. Still, Snell has been effective when healthy, recording a 4-1 record with a 1.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 52 strikeouts across 38 2/3 innings (eight starts). Fantasy managers may be able to get one more solid outing from Snell on Saturday, but the Dodgers also have little incentive to push his pitch count deep into the game.--Will Brady
Source: AM 570 LA Sports - David Vassegh
Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 10:11 PM ETAtlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (shin) exited early from his team's 4-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday after fouling a ball off his leg. Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, X-rays on the leg were negative, and the star outfielder is now being listed as day-to-day with a shin contusion. Acuna Jr. was hitless in one plate appearance before leaving the game. While it appears that he's avoided a serious injury, Atlanta could still choose to be extremely cautious with Acuna Jr. in the final week of the regular season. The Braves have already clinched the National League East title and are likely locked into the number three seed in the NL. Across 455 plate appearances in 2026, Acuna Jr. is hitting .259/.352/.462 with 20 home runs, 55 RBI, 60 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. If he misses any time, Braves outfielders Brewer Hicklen and Mike Yastrzemski would likely see an increase in at-bats.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Shohei Ohtani Expected to Return on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 7:50 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani (knee) is expected to be activated from the injured list on Wednesday, as had been the hope, manager Dave Roberts told Sonja Chen of MLB.com. Ohtani is getting ready to return from a stay on the IL that lasted for several weeks. The four-time MVP has not made a start as a pitcher since July 3 against the Padres, and he is not expected to be an option on the mound for the Dodgers at all the rest of the regular season or postseason. But Roberts expects Ohtani to be ready to return on Wednesday against San Diego as the team's primary designated hitter. They will want the 32-year-old Japanese superstar to get some live at-bats going into the final weekend of the regular season before the playoffs begin in October. Ohtani's two-way status has taken a toll on him physically in 2026, although he still has hit a strong .277/.380/.522 with 30 home runs, 80 RBI, 11 stolen bases, and 89 runs scored in 130 games. While he probably will not win a fourth straight MVP award, Ohtani can definitely still help the Dodgers win an unprecedented third straight World Series title if he is past his knee and biceps injuries that have bothered him for around half the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Sonja Chen
Kyle Tucker Back in Action Tuesday Against Padres
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 7:44 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker (knee, shin) is starting in right field and is hitting fifth for Tuesday's series opener against the division-rival San Diego Padres and right-hander Michael King, per MLB.com. Tucker was held out of the series finale on Sunday against the division-rival San Francisco Giants with a minor knee/shin injury, but he is ready for this week in a crucial series at Dodger Stadium. The 29-year-old lefty slugger has not had the first season in L.A. that he envisioned, and he enters Tuesday's action with a .234/.334/.393 slash line, a .727 OPS, 17 home runs, 70 RBI, 88 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 148 games and 602 plate appearances. The former first-rounder's production has picked up in September, though, which has been good timing for the Dodgers with two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) on the injured list. Tucker has hit .283 (17-for-60) with a 1.059 OPS, six homers, and 13 RBI in 19 games in September. Against King in 12 career at-bats, he is hitting .083 with one RBI.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Xavier Edwards Still Sidelined Against Cubs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 5:32 PM ETMiami Marlins middle infielder Xavier Edwards (thumb) remains out of action for Tuesday's series opener at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, according to MLB.com. Jared Serna will make the start at the keystone for the Fish on Tuesday and will bat ninth against Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga. Edwards is missing a second straight start after he injured his thumb on Saturday in San Diego against the Padres. The Marlins are eliminated from postseason contention, but the hope is that Edwards will be able to return during the final week of the 2026 regular season. In his fourth season in the big leagues with the Marlins, the 27-year-old has had another strong season, hitting .280/.360/.371 with a .730 OPS, a career-high six home runs, 52 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 61 runs scored in 142 games played and 595 plate appearances. Edwards is more of a contact-oriented slap hitter, but he now has three straight seasons with 20-plus stolen bases while being eligible in Yahoo leagues at both second base and shortstop.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 4:58 PM ETIn a surprise move, the New York Mets announced on Tuesday that they agreed to a three-year contract with Andy Green to make him their full-time manager. The Mets have elected to remove Green's interim tag, and he will now be with the team through the 2029 season. Since taking over for previous manager Carlos Mendoza at the end of June, the Mets have gone 37-38. "Andy has connected with and pushed our players to perform, despite the disappointment of the season," owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. "Over the last several months, he has brought discipline, accountability and positivity to the clubhouse, attributes we were seeking in our next manager." Green was previously the Mets' vice president of player development before becoming the interim manager in New York. He managed the San Diego Padres for almost four seasons from 2016 to 2019 and went 274-366.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Mets
Cade Cavalli Done for the Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 4:52 PM ETWashington Nationals right-hander Cade Cavalli is done for the year and will not make another start in the final week of the 2026 season, according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. Cavalli is healthy, but the Nationals will shut him down given all of his innings and where they are in the standings with no hope of a playoff berth. The 28-year-old former first-rounder in 2020 from the University of Oklahoma had a breakout 2026 campaign in his first full year in the big leagues in D.C., going 13-5 with a 3.02 ERA (3.25 FIP) and 1.15 WHIP with a career-high 200 strikeouts and 48 walks in 169 2/3 innings pitched across his 32 starts. Going into the year, Cavalli had only made 11 starts and had missed all of 2023 after having Tommy John surgery. Washington recently rewarded the rising young arm with a four-year, $47 million contract extension last week. Cavalli will be an intriguing starting-pitching target in all fantasy formats next year after raising his strikeout rate to a career-high 28.3% in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum