Landen Roupp Shut Down for Remainder of 2026

Sep 22, 2026, 12:14 PM ET

Philadelphia Phillies pitching prospect Gage Wood had a bit of mixed results during his age-22 minor-league season in 2026. Wood pitched to a combined 1-5 record between Single-A Clearwater and Double-A Reading. He showed a good strikeout rate with 139 strikeouts in 95 combined innings pitched and posted a 4.36 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. Wood has enormous potential as the top prospect in the Phillies' system and possesses a 70-grade fastball with a 55-grade curveball, 50-grade slider, and 45-grade changeup. He still has room to improve his offspeed stuff, but his fastball is pretty much major-league level. He can strike out batters with his elite fastball, but he is working hard to improve his changeup. The minor league numbers weren't necessarily elite this season, but expect Wood to get a look at some point in Philadelphia in 2027.