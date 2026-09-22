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Kyle Tucker Back in Action Tuesday Against Padres

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Sep 22, 2026, 7:44 PM ET

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker (knee, shin) is starting in right field and is hitting fifth for Tuesday's series opener against the division-rival San Diego Padres and right-hander Michael King, per MLB.com. Tucker was held out of the series finale on Sunday against the division-rival San Francisco Giants with a minor knee/shin injury, but he is ready for this week in a crucial series at Dodger Stadium. The 29-year-old lefty slugger has not had the first season in L.A. that he envisioned, and he enters Tuesday's action with a .234/.334/.393 slash line, a .727 OPS, 17 home runs, 70 RBI, 88 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 148 games and 602 plate appearances. The former first-rounder's production has picked up in September, though, which has been good timing for the Dodgers with two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) on the injured list. Tucker has hit .283 (17-for-60) with a 1.059 OPS, six homers, and 13 RBI in 19 games in September. Against King in 12 career at-bats, he is hitting .083 with one RBI.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Sep 22, 2026, 5:32 PM ET

Miami Marlins middle infielder Xavier Edwards (thumb) remains out of action for Tuesday's series opener at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, according to MLB.com. Jared Serna will make the start at the keystone for the Fish on Tuesday and will bat ninth against Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga. Edwards is missing a second straight start after he injured his thumb on Saturday in San Diego against the Padres. The Marlins are eliminated from postseason contention, but the hope is that Edwards will be able to return during the final week of the 2026 regular season. In his fourth season in the big leagues with the Marlins, the 27-year-old has had another strong season, hitting .280/.360/.371 with a .730 OPS, a career-high six home runs, 52 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 61 runs scored in 142 games played and 595 plate appearances. Edwards is more of a contact-oriented slap hitter, but he now has three straight seasons with 20-plus stolen bases while being eligible in Yahoo leagues at both second base and shortstop.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Sep 22, 2026, 4:58 PM ET

In a surprise move, the New York Mets announced on Tuesday that they agreed to a three-year contract with Andy Green to make him their full-time manager. The Mets have elected to remove Green's interim tag, and he will now be with the team through the 2029 season. Since taking over for previous manager Carlos Mendoza at the end of June, the Mets have gone 37-38. "Andy has connected with and pushed our players to perform, despite the disappointment of the season," owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. "Over the last several months, he has brought discipline, accountability and positivity to the clubhouse, attributes we were seeking in our next manager." Green was previously the Mets' vice president of player development before becoming the interim manager in New York. He managed the San Diego Padres for almost four seasons from 2016 to 2019 and went 274-366.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Mets
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Sep 22, 2026, 4:52 PM ET

Washington Nationals right-hander Cade Cavalli is done for the year and will not make another start in the final week of the 2026 season, according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. Cavalli is healthy, but the Nationals will shut him down given all of his innings and where they are in the standings with no hope of a playoff berth. The 28-year-old former first-rounder in 2020 from the University of Oklahoma had a breakout 2026 campaign in his first full year in the big leagues in D.C., going 13-5 with a 3.02 ERA (3.25 FIP) and 1.15 WHIP with a career-high 200 strikeouts and 48 walks in 169 2/3 innings pitched across his 32 starts. Going into the year, Cavalli had only made 11 starts and had missed all of 2023 after having Tommy John surgery. Washington recently rewarded the rising young arm with a four-year, $47 million contract extension last week. Cavalli will be an intriguing starting-pitching target in all fantasy formats next year after raising his strikeout rate to a career-high 28.3% in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum
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Sep 22, 2026, 4:44 PM ET

Texas Rangers outfielder Brandon Nimmo (illness) is starting in right field and batting fifth on Tuesday against the visiting New York Mets and left-hander Sean Manaea, according to MLB.com. Nimmo is feeling good enough to play on Tuesday against his old team after a scheduled day off on Monday. The 33-year-old has not lived up to expectations in his first season with the Rangers in 2026, slashing .260/.325/.407 with a .732 OPS, 14 home runs, 61 RBI, 61 runs scored, and seven stolen bases across his 570 at-bats after reaching the 20-homer mark in his final three seasons with the Mets, including a career-high 25 round-trippers in 2025. The former first-rounder in 2011 has slumped in the final month of the regular season, too, going 15-for-66 (.227) with zero home runs, four doubles, eight RBI, five runs scored, six walks, and 22 strikeouts in 17 games in September. Nimmo will attempt to turn things around in the final week of the season and try to help Texas win the American League West division. He has actually hit much better against lefties this year, going 59-for-179 (.330) against them with five of his 14 homers on the year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Sep 22, 2026, 4:35 PM ET

Detroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty (forearm) is expected to come off the 15-day injured list to make one more appearance this weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final series of the season, according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. Flaherty has been sidelined since late July with inflammation in his right flexor, and without going on a minor-league rehab assignment, it seems likely that the veteran hurler will be a piggyback option for the Tigers this weekend in a meaningless game for either veteran Justin Verlander or pitching prospect River Ryan. The 30-year-old has gone 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA (4.09 FIP) and 1.41 WHIP with 102 strikeouts and 42 walks in 86 1/3 innings pitched across his 19 starts in 2026 in his second year in Motown. Fantasy managers still fighting for a championship right down to the wire this weekend should not be looking to stream Flaherty against the Bucs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Cody Stavenhagen
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Sep 22, 2026, 4:10 PM ET

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (hand) remains sidelined for Tuesday's series opener at Fenway Park against the Cleveland Guardians, per MLB.com. Nick Sogard is playing first base again and will bat out of the two-hole against Guardians left-hander Parker Messick. Contreras suffered a bruised right hand when he was hit by a pitch in last week's game against the Texas Rangers, and this will be his fourth straight absence. His hand injury is not considered serious, but the Red Sox are playing it safe with one of their best hitters this year, with the playoffs quickly approaching next week. The 34-year-old Venezuelan has hit .276/.387/.518 this year with a .905 OPS, a career-high 27 home runs, 81 RBI, 68 runs scored, and three stolen bases across his 446 at-bats in his first year in Beantown. The four-time All-Star has played in just four games in September, though, and that came after hitting just .217 (18-for-83) with a .715 OPS in 23 games in August. Contreras should return at some point this week in hopes that he can get back into an offensive groove heading into the wild-card series next week against the division-rival New York Yankees.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Sep 22, 2026, 4:04 PM ET

The New York Mets announced on Tuesday that they placed right-hander Christian Scott (knee) on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his left knee and reinstated right-handed reliever Devin Williams (shoulder) from the 15-day IL in a corresponding move. The Mets will shut the 27-year-old down early with nothing left to play for in the final week of the season. After missing all of the 2025 campaign due to Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, Scott returned this year to go 4-5 with a 3.85 ERA (3.61 FIP), 1.27 WHIP, and 134:47 K:BB in 110 innings pitched across 23 starts in just his second year in the big leagues. He only made nine starts as a rookie back in 2024 and went 0-3 with a 4.56 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 39:12 K:BB in 47 1/3 innings pitched. Scott is a promising young arm for the Mets and fantasy managers and should be a lock for New York's starting rotation next season as long as he gets through spring training healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Mets
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Sep 22, 2026, 3:59 PM ET

The New York Mets announced on Tuesday that they reinstated right-handed reliever Devin Williams (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list and placed right-hander Christian Scott (knee) on the 15-day IL in a corresponding move. Williams is back for the final week of the 2026 regular season after missing the last six weeks with a strained right shoulder. Right-hander Kodai Senga has become the Mets' primary closer in Williams' absence, and it does not sound like the Mets plan to force Williams into the ninth inning now that he is back for their final six games. The 32-year-old veteran's fantasy stock will be down again going into the 2027 season after another inconsistent season in New York. Williams has gone 3-2 with a 4.66 ERA (3.10 FIP), 1.65 WHIP, 16 saves, 51 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 38 2/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen in his eighth year in the majors. He signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Mets in December of last year and does not have any opt-outs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Mets
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Sep 22, 2026, 3:47 PM ET

New York Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon's eight shutout innings with eight strikeouts on Tuesday against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays was "potentially" his last start of the 2026 regular season, manager Aaron Boone told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Rodon will not make the start on Sunday in the regular-season finale against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles as the Yankees prepare for the postseason. With Sunday's regular-season finale unlikely to matter much for playoff purposes, the Yankees will most likely go with a bullpen game and rest Rodon until the start of the wild-card series next week against the division-rival Boston Red Sox. When considering the 33-year-old veteran dealt with left-elbow issues this year, he had a very solid campaign overall, going 6-3 with a 2.95 ERA (3.69 FIP) and 1.13 WHIP with 83 strikeouts and 38 walks in 76 1/3 innings pitched across his 15 starts. The three-time All-Star will be hoping to continue his dominance over Boston this year after allowing four runs (two earned) with five walks and 11 strikeouts against them in 9 2/3 innings over two starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
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Sep 22, 2026, 3:32 PM ET

Boston Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (shoulder) said what happens next is up to president of baseball operations Craig Breslow and manager Chad Tracy after his 16-pitch live batting practice session on Tuesday against Ceddanne Rafaela, in which he hit 96 mph on the radar gun, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. "I felt like, with the way that went, I could go get outs," Crochet said. The 27-year-old southpaw has not pitched in a big-league game since May due to shoulder and lat issues, but he appears to be on the verge of returning from the 60-day injured list to help Boston's bullpen for at least the postseason and the start of a wild-card series against the division-rival New York Yankees next week. The two-time All-Star has a 6.30 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in his six starts over 30 innings this year, but he was the runner-up in the American League Cy Young voting in 2025 and could be a huge weapon for the BoSox out of the bullpen in the postseason if he is back to his pre-injury form.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo
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Sep 22, 2026, 3:15 PM ET

The game on Tuesday night between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather, according to the Orioles. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Tuesday's scheduled starters, right-hander Max Scherzer for the Blue Jays and right-hander Chris Bassitt for the Orioles, will both likely be pushed back to one of Wednesday's contests. Bassitt has gone 8-5 this year with a 4.64 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, but he has pitched better since returning from back surgery in mid-August, posting a 3.76 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 35 strikeouts and 15 walks in seven starts. Like Bassitt, Scherzer has been better since returning in July from back and thumb injuries, recording a 4.26 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 40:20 K:BB in 50 2/3 innings. Overall in 2026, the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer has a bloated 6.07 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with only 54 punchouts in 72 2/3 frames across 16 starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Baltimore Orioles
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Sep 22, 2026, 12:32 PM ET

Athletics shortstop prospect Leo De Vries excelled during the 2026 season, playing 93 games at Double-A Midland and putting together an elite statistical season. De Vries hit .290 with 13 homers and 55 RBI, 63 runs scored, and 34 stolen bases. The 19-year-old switch hitter flashed his enormous potential by showing off his five-category skill set. He is the top overall prospect in the Athletics system and one of the top prospects in baseball. He has a 60-grade hit tool with a 55-grade power and speed combination. De Vries actually was signed by the San Diego Padres and was traded to the Athletics in the Mason Miller deal. De Vries looks like a future fantasy star with elite bat-to-ball skills and speed to burn on the basepaths. Even though he is still very young at 19, look for him to debut with the Athletics in 2027.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
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Sep 22, 2026, 12:24 PM ET

In his first minor league season, Athletics pitching prospect Jamie Arnold showed off some of his potential, pitching at two different minor-league levels. Between Double-A Midland and Triple- A Las Vegas, Arnold finished with a 7-6 record and a combined 3.50 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. He struck out 130 batters over 118 1/3 combined innings. The 22-year-old left-handed pitcher out of Florida State had an extremely promising first professional season even though he exited the season early with an injury. Arnold is the No. 3 overall prospect for the Athletics and has a 60-grade slider with a 55-grade fastball and a 50-grade changeup. An experienced prospect out of college, Arnold showed his promise this year in the minor leagues. He should make his way up to the Athletics and make his big-league debut in 2027, looking like a future fantasy starter.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
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Sep 22, 2026, 12:14 PM ET

Philadelphia Phillies pitching prospect Gage Wood had a bit of mixed results during his age-22 minor-league season in 2026. Wood pitched to a combined 1-5 record between Single-A Clearwater and Double-A Reading. He showed a good strikeout rate with 139 strikeouts in 95 combined innings pitched and posted a 4.36 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. Wood has enormous potential as the top prospect in the Phillies' system and possesses a 70-grade fastball with a 55-grade curveball, 50-grade slider, and 45-grade changeup. He still has room to improve his offspeed stuff, but his fastball is pretty much major-league level. He can strike out batters with his elite fastball, but he is working hard to improve his changeup. The minor league numbers weren't necessarily elite this season, but expect Wood to get a look at some point in Philadelphia in 2027.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
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Sep 22, 2026, 12:11 PM ET

New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge (calf) is likely to miss the American League wild-card series against the division-rival Boston Red Sox next week, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "We're planning on him not being a part of that," manager Aaron Boone said. Judge received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right calf on Monday during the team's off day. After recently returning from a stress fracture in his rib that kept him out for the majority of the 2026 season, Judge injured his right calf and was placed on the 10-day injured list last weekend. If the Yankees advance past the Red Sox in the wild-card series, it is unclear if Judge will be available to play in the Divisional Series, and it likely depends on how much progress he is able to make before then. In the meantime, Heliot Ramos is expected to see most of the playing time in right field for the Yanks. Not having the three-time MVP will be a huge loss for the Yankees to begin the playoffs. Judge has only played in 66 games in 2026, slashing .241/.360/.511 with an .871 OPS, 18 home runs, 41 RBI, 45 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 285 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
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Sep 22, 2026, 12:05 PM ET

Colorado Rockies top shortstop prospect Ethan Holliday missed the last four months of the 2026 season with a stress fracture to his left foot and, at age 19, will look to make the most of his 2027 season. Holliday played in 33 games for Single-A Fresno and showed unbelievable promise with nine homers and 32 RBI while hitting .262 with 29 runs scored. The left-handed hitting shortstop is the top overall prospect in the Rockies' system with a 50-grade hit tool with 65-grade power and 50-grade speed. He is still very young and raw, and the injury was unfortunate for his age-19 season. But in his brief time healthy with Fresno, he showed off elite power, which is in line with how he is rated as a prospect. He has the bloodline as the son of Matt Holliday and brother of Jackson Holliday. It might take a few years, but he should be crushing baseballs at Coors Field in the near future.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
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Sep 22, 2026, 11:57 AM ET

Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Ryan Sloan spent all season at Double-A Arkansas and showed off why he is a highly regarded prospect for the Mariners. Sloan started 22 games for the Arkansas Travelers and compiled a 4-4 record with 128 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings with a 3.73 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. At age 20, Sloan had a nice season at the Double-A level and displayed why he is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Seattle system. He has a 60-grade fastball and changeup combination with a 55-grade secondary pitch in his slider. Sloan could use another year in the minors potentially but also could push the Mariners to promote him to the major leagues. It will be interesting to see how his development progresses next year. He could be worth a draft selection next year with an outside shot of making his MLB debut at some point in 2027.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
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Sep 22, 2026, 11:55 AM ET

The Boston Red Sox named Chad Tracy as their full-time manager on Tuesday by signing him to a three-year contract with a club option for the 2030 season, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. The Red Sox also announced that they exercised chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's 2029 and 2030 options. Tracy is the 49th manager in Red Sox history after taking over on April 25 when Breslow fired Alex Cora. Boston was 10-17 at that point. With Tracy as the skipper, Boston has gone 74-55 and clinched a spot in the 2026 playoffs on Sunday. Tracy started 32-46 as the team entered play on June 25, but they turned in a 20-3 stretch that vaulted them into wild-card position. That insane stretch included 15 straight wins from July 3 through July 22, which tied for the longest win streak in club history. The Red Sox are currently in possession of the second American League wild-card spot and are likely to face the division-rival New York Yankees in the AL wild-card round for the second straight season at Yankee Stadium.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Christopher Smith
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Sep 22, 2026, 11:47 AM ET

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (thumb) said he will be activated from the 10-day injured list and play in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. The 28-year-old, who has been out the last two weeks with a sprained right thumb, will return to action to close out the final week of the regular season. The Yankees and fantasy managers will be hoping that Chisholm can pick up where he left off earlier this month, when he went 6-for-18 with a home run to begin the month. Chisholm is returning to a .232/.312/.403 slash line with a .715 OPS, 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 68 runs scored, and 40 stolen bases across his 461 at-bats in 2026 in his second full season in the Bronx. The two-time All-Star will return to starting duties at the keystone in New York, which will push Anthony Volpe to an infield utility role for the rest of the regular season and for the playoffs next month.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
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Sep 22, 2026, 11:46 AM ET

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop prospect Jesus Made completed a stellar season at Double-A Biloxi and looks like a future fantasy star. Made played in 122 games for the Biloxi Shuckers and hit .271 with 14 homers and 91 RBI to go with 87 runs scored and 37 stolen bases. It was a highly successful statistical season for the 19-year-old and he showed his five-category fantasy promise with the numbers he was able to accumulate. Made is the top prospect in the Brewers organization and possesses a 60-grade hit tool with 60-grade power and speed. Made is a complete prospect, whose power and speed combination makes him a great fantasy target for 2027 drafts. It's unknown if he will start the season with Milwaukee but he should make it there at some point during next season. He looks like one of the bright fantasy shortstop prospects.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball
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Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
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