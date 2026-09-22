Alex Bregman to Avoid IL, Could Return Before End of Regular Season
Sep 22, 2026, 11:00 PM ETChicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that third baseman Alex Bregman (face) will not be placed on the injured list and could return to the team's lineup before the end of the regular season, per Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports. Bregman was struck in the face by a foul ball while standing in the on-deck circle during Chicago's game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. The 32-year-old suffered multiple facial fractures, but he was able to avoid surgery and appears to be on track to return to the Cubs for the postseason. Across 693 plate appearances in 2026, Bregman is hitting .262/.352/.452 with 26 home runs, 89 RBI, 89 runs scored, and three stolen bases. He's been one of the best hitters in baseball in the second half of the season, hitting .296 with 17 home runs across 262 plate appearances since the All-Star break. With Bregman in the middle of it, the Cubs lineup profiles as arguably the best in MLB in 2026.--Will Brady
Source: Yahoo Sports - Russell Dorsey
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Aroldis Chapman Should Be Cleared "in the Next Day or Two"
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 10:52 PM ETBoston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said that closer Aroldis Chapman (lat) "should be cleared in the next day or two," per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Chapman has not pitched since September 13 due to lat tightness, but it appears as though the 38-year-old is on the doorstep of a return to his role in the ninth inning for the Red Sox. Across 50 2/3 innings (52 games) in 2026, Chapman has recorded a 1.95 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 68 strikeouts and 34 saves. The veteran left-hander has not been quite as dominant as he was in his first season with Boston in 2025, but he's still posted an excellent 32.4% strikeout rate and blown just two save chances. When healthy, Chapman remains a must-start closer for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Joc Pederson Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 10:47 PM ETTexas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson (hand) has been placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to September 19) due to a fracture in his left hand. The 34-year-old had been attempting to play through the injury, but it appears that he and the team ultimately came to the conclusion that a trip to the IL was necessary. Pederson bounced back from a brutal 2025 campaign with a solid year at the plate in 2026, hitting .235/.329/.487 with 26 home runs, 53 RBI, 56 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The veteran lefty slugger re-established himself as an excellent source of big-side platoon power, posting an 11.2% barrel rate and a 50.7% hard-hit rate. With Pederson now sidelined through at least the remainder of the regular season, Texas has rotated shortstop Corey Seager and backup catcher Elias Diaz through its DH spot.--Will Brady
Source: Texas Rangers
Landen Roupp Shut Down for Remainder of 2026
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 10:34 PM ETSan Francisco Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp told reporters on Tuesday that his 2026 season is over, per Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News. Per delos Santos, Roupp feels fine physically, but is being shut down because he has already blown past his previous career high in innings pitched. Across 155 innings (29 starts) this year, the 28-year-old recorded a 9-14 record with a 4.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 143 strikeouts. Roupp limits power (0.64 HR/9), which has helped him develop into a capable innings eater for fantasy managers. However, the right-hander's production upside is limited by his middling strikeout rate (21.8%) and his poor walk rate (11.4%). Between his penchant for allowing walks and generating ground balls, Roupp is unlikely to be an asset in the WHIP category without a change in his approach on the mound.--Will Brady
Source: The Mercury News - Justice delos Santos
Andres Munoz Avoids Major Injury, Could Be Available on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 10:29 PM ETSeattle Mariners closer Andres Munoz (knee) "should be ok" and could be available to his team on Tuesday night after undergoing an MRI on his injured knee, per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710. Munoz was pulled from his most recent appearance on Sunday after tweaking his right knee, but he appears to have avoided serious injury. It's been a disappointing year overall for the 27-year-old, who has recorded a 4.24 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 89 strikeouts, and 28 saves across 57 1/3 innings (61 games). Munoz has struggled with home runs (1.41 HR/9) and has blown a career-high 10 saves. However, the hard-throwing right-hander is still averaging 99.7 miles per hour on his fastball and has logged an elite 37.1% strikeout rate. Heading into 2027, Munoz could be an excellent buy-low candidate for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Seattle Sports 710 - Shannon Drayer
Blake Snell Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 10:22 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell (groin) is scheduled to start against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. Snell exited early from his most recent start on September 16 due to a groin issue. However, it appears that Snell will be able to make one final start before the postseason. It's been a lost season due to injury for the 33-year-old, who has missed time due to elbow and shoulder troubles. Still, Snell has been effective when healthy, recording a 4-1 record with a 1.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 52 strikeouts across 38 2/3 innings (eight starts). Fantasy managers may be able to get one more solid outing from Snell on Saturday, but the Dodgers also have little incentive to push his pitch count deep into the game.--Will Brady
Source: AM 570 LA Sports - David Vassegh
Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 22, 2026, 10:11 PM ETAtlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (shin) exited early from his team's 4-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday after fouling a ball off his leg. Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, X-rays on the leg were negative, and the star outfielder is now being listed as day-to-day with a shin contusion. Acuna Jr. was hitless in one plate appearance before leaving the game. While it appears that he's avoided a serious injury, Atlanta could still choose to be extremely cautious with Acuna Jr. in the final week of the regular season. The Braves have already clinched the National League East title and are likely locked into the number three seed in the NL. Across 455 plate appearances in 2026, Acuna Jr. is hitting .259/.352/.462 with 20 home runs, 55 RBI, 60 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. If he misses any time, Braves outfielders Brewer Hicklen and Mike Yastrzemski would likely see an increase in at-bats.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Shohei Ohtani Expected to Return on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 7:50 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani (knee) is expected to be activated from the injured list on Wednesday, as had been the hope, manager Dave Roberts told Sonja Chen of MLB.com. Ohtani is getting ready to return from a stay on the IL that lasted for several weeks. The four-time MVP has not made a start as a pitcher since July 3 against the Padres, and he is not expected to be an option on the mound for the Dodgers at all the rest of the regular season or postseason. But Roberts expects Ohtani to be ready to return on Wednesday against San Diego as the team's primary designated hitter. They will want the 32-year-old Japanese superstar to get some live at-bats going into the final weekend of the regular season before the playoffs begin in October. Ohtani's two-way status has taken a toll on him physically in 2026, although he still has hit a strong .277/.380/.522 with 30 home runs, 80 RBI, 11 stolen bases, and 89 runs scored in 130 games. While he probably will not win a fourth straight MVP award, Ohtani can definitely still help the Dodgers win an unprecedented third straight World Series title if he is past his knee and biceps injuries that have bothered him for around half the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Sonja Chen
Kyle Tucker Back in Action Tuesday Against Padres
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 7:44 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker (knee, shin) is starting in right field and is hitting fifth for Tuesday's series opener against the division-rival San Diego Padres and right-hander Michael King, per MLB.com. Tucker was held out of the series finale on Sunday against the division-rival San Francisco Giants with a minor knee/shin injury, but he is ready for this week in a crucial series at Dodger Stadium. The 29-year-old lefty slugger has not had the first season in L.A. that he envisioned, and he enters Tuesday's action with a .234/.334/.393 slash line, a .727 OPS, 17 home runs, 70 RBI, 88 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 148 games and 602 plate appearances. The former first-rounder's production has picked up in September, though, which has been good timing for the Dodgers with two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) on the injured list. Tucker has hit .283 (17-for-60) with a 1.059 OPS, six homers, and 13 RBI in 19 games in September. Against King in 12 career at-bats, he is hitting .083 with one RBI.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Xavier Edwards Still Sidelined Against Cubs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 5:32 PM ETMiami Marlins middle infielder Xavier Edwards (thumb) remains out of action for Tuesday's series opener at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, according to MLB.com. Jared Serna will make the start at the keystone for the Fish on Tuesday and will bat ninth against Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga. Edwards is missing a second straight start after he injured his thumb on Saturday in San Diego against the Padres. The Marlins are eliminated from postseason contention, but the hope is that Edwards will be able to return during the final week of the 2026 regular season. In his fourth season in the big leagues with the Marlins, the 27-year-old has had another strong season, hitting .280/.360/.371 with a .730 OPS, a career-high six home runs, 52 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 61 runs scored in 142 games played and 595 plate appearances. Edwards is more of a contact-oriented slap hitter, but he now has three straight seasons with 20-plus stolen bases while being eligible in Yahoo leagues at both second base and shortstop.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 4:58 PM ETIn a surprise move, the New York Mets announced on Tuesday that they agreed to a three-year contract with Andy Green to make him their full-time manager. The Mets have elected to remove Green's interim tag, and he will now be with the team through the 2029 season. Since taking over for previous manager Carlos Mendoza at the end of June, the Mets have gone 37-38. "Andy has connected with and pushed our players to perform, despite the disappointment of the season," owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. "Over the last several months, he has brought discipline, accountability and positivity to the clubhouse, attributes we were seeking in our next manager." Green was previously the Mets' vice president of player development before becoming the interim manager in New York. He managed the San Diego Padres for almost four seasons from 2016 to 2019 and went 274-366.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Mets
Cade Cavalli Done for the Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 4:52 PM ETWashington Nationals right-hander Cade Cavalli is done for the year and will not make another start in the final week of the 2026 season, according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. Cavalli is healthy, but the Nationals will shut him down given all of his innings and where they are in the standings with no hope of a playoff berth. The 28-year-old former first-rounder in 2020 from the University of Oklahoma had a breakout 2026 campaign in his first full year in the big leagues in D.C., going 13-5 with a 3.02 ERA (3.25 FIP) and 1.15 WHIP with a career-high 200 strikeouts and 48 walks in 169 2/3 innings pitched across his 32 starts. Going into the year, Cavalli had only made 11 starts and had missed all of 2023 after having Tommy John surgery. Washington recently rewarded the rising young arm with a four-year, $47 million contract extension last week. Cavalli will be an intriguing starting-pitching target in all fantasy formats next year after raising his strikeout rate to a career-high 28.3% in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum
Brandon Nimmo Returns From Illness on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 4:44 PM ETTexas Rangers outfielder Brandon Nimmo (illness) is starting in right field and batting fifth on Tuesday against the visiting New York Mets and left-hander Sean Manaea, according to MLB.com. Nimmo is feeling good enough to play on Tuesday against his old team after a scheduled day off on Monday. The 33-year-old has not lived up to expectations in his first season with the Rangers in 2026, slashing .260/.325/.407 with a .732 OPS, 14 home runs, 61 RBI, 61 runs scored, and seven stolen bases across his 570 at-bats after reaching the 20-homer mark in his final three seasons with the Mets, including a career-high 25 round-trippers in 2025. The former first-rounder in 2011 has slumped in the final month of the regular season, too, going 15-for-66 (.227) with zero home runs, four doubles, eight RBI, five runs scored, six walks, and 22 strikeouts in 17 games in September. Nimmo will attempt to turn things around in the final week of the season and try to help Texas win the American League West division. He has actually hit much better against lefties this year, going 59-for-179 (.330) against them with five of his 14 homers on the year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Jack Flaherty Expected to Pitch This Weekend
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 4:35 PM ETDetroit Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty (forearm) is expected to come off the 15-day injured list to make one more appearance this weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final series of the season, according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. Flaherty has been sidelined since late July with inflammation in his right flexor, and without going on a minor-league rehab assignment, it seems likely that the veteran hurler will be a piggyback option for the Tigers this weekend in a meaningless game for either veteran Justin Verlander or pitching prospect River Ryan. The 30-year-old has gone 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA (4.09 FIP) and 1.41 WHIP with 102 strikeouts and 42 walks in 86 1/3 innings pitched across his 19 starts in 2026 in his second year in Motown. Fantasy managers still fighting for a championship right down to the wire this weekend should not be looking to stream Flaherty against the Bucs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Cody Stavenhagen
Willson Contreras Still Out With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 4:10 PM ETBoston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (hand) remains sidelined for Tuesday's series opener at Fenway Park against the Cleveland Guardians, per MLB.com. Nick Sogard is playing first base again and will bat out of the two-hole against Guardians left-hander Parker Messick. Contreras suffered a bruised right hand when he was hit by a pitch in last week's game against the Texas Rangers, and this will be his fourth straight absence. His hand injury is not considered serious, but the Red Sox are playing it safe with one of their best hitters this year, with the playoffs quickly approaching next week. The 34-year-old Venezuelan has hit .276/.387/.518 this year with a .905 OPS, a career-high 27 home runs, 81 RBI, 68 runs scored, and three stolen bases across his 446 at-bats in his first year in Beantown. The four-time All-Star has played in just four games in September, though, and that came after hitting just .217 (18-for-83) with a .715 OPS in 23 games in August. Contreras should return at some point this week in hopes that he can get back into an offensive groove heading into the wild-card series next week against the division-rival New York Yankees.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Christian Scott Closes Out 2026 Season on Injured List
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 4:04 PM ETThe New York Mets announced on Tuesday that they placed right-hander Christian Scott (knee) on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his left knee and reinstated right-handed reliever Devin Williams (shoulder) from the 15-day IL in a corresponding move. The Mets will shut the 27-year-old down early with nothing left to play for in the final week of the season. After missing all of the 2025 campaign due to Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, Scott returned this year to go 4-5 with a 3.85 ERA (3.61 FIP), 1.27 WHIP, and 134:47 K:BB in 110 innings pitched across 23 starts in just his second year in the big leagues. He only made nine starts as a rookie back in 2024 and went 0-3 with a 4.56 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 39:12 K:BB in 47 1/3 innings pitched. Scott is a promising young arm for the Mets and fantasy managers and should be a lock for New York's starting rotation next season as long as he gets through spring training healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Mets
Devin Williams Reinstated From Injured List on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 3:59 PM ETThe New York Mets announced on Tuesday that they reinstated right-handed reliever Devin Williams (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list and placed right-hander Christian Scott (knee) on the 15-day IL in a corresponding move. Williams is back for the final week of the 2026 regular season after missing the last six weeks with a strained right shoulder. Right-hander Kodai Senga has become the Mets' primary closer in Williams' absence, and it does not sound like the Mets plan to force Williams into the ninth inning now that he is back for their final six games. The 32-year-old veteran's fantasy stock will be down again going into the 2027 season after another inconsistent season in New York. Williams has gone 3-2 with a 4.66 ERA (3.10 FIP), 1.65 WHIP, 16 saves, 51 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 38 2/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen in his eighth year in the majors. He signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Mets in December of last year and does not have any opt-outs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Mets
Carlos Rodon Won't Start on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 3:47 PM ETNew York Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon's eight shutout innings with eight strikeouts on Tuesday against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays was "potentially" his last start of the 2026 regular season, manager Aaron Boone told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Rodon will not make the start on Sunday in the regular-season finale against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles as the Yankees prepare for the postseason. With Sunday's regular-season finale unlikely to matter much for playoff purposes, the Yankees will most likely go with a bullpen game and rest Rodon until the start of the wild-card series next week against the division-rival Boston Red Sox. When considering the 33-year-old veteran dealt with left-elbow issues this year, he had a very solid campaign overall, going 6-3 with a 2.95 ERA (3.69 FIP) and 1.13 WHIP with 83 strikeouts and 38 walks in 76 1/3 innings pitched across his 15 starts. The three-time All-Star will be hoping to continue his dominance over Boston this year after allowing four runs (two earned) with five walks and 11 strikeouts against them in 9 2/3 innings over two starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
Garrett Crochet Sounds Ready to Go After Live BP Session
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 3:32 PM ETBoston Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (shoulder) said what happens next is up to president of baseball operations Craig Breslow and manager Chad Tracy after his 16-pitch live batting practice session on Tuesday against Ceddanne Rafaela, in which he hit 96 mph on the radar gun, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. "I felt like, with the way that went, I could go get outs," Crochet said. The 27-year-old southpaw has not pitched in a big-league game since May due to shoulder and lat issues, but he appears to be on the verge of returning from the 60-day injured list to help Boston's bullpen for at least the postseason and the start of a wild-card series against the division-rival New York Yankees next week. The two-time All-Star has a 6.30 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in his six starts over 30 innings this year, but he was the runner-up in the American League Cy Young voting in 2025 and could be a huge weapon for the BoSox out of the bullpen in the postseason if he is back to his pre-injury form.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo
Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 3:15 PM ETThe game on Tuesday night between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather, according to the Orioles. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Tuesday's scheduled starters, right-hander Max Scherzer for the Blue Jays and right-hander Chris Bassitt for the Orioles, will both likely be pushed back to one of Wednesday's contests. Bassitt has gone 8-5 this year with a 4.64 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, but he has pitched better since returning from back surgery in mid-August, posting a 3.76 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 35 strikeouts and 15 walks in seven starts. Like Bassitt, Scherzer has been better since returning in July from back and thumb injuries, recording a 4.26 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 40:20 K:BB in 50 2/3 innings. Overall in 2026, the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer has a bloated 6.07 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with only 54 punchouts in 72 2/3 frames across 16 starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Baltimore Orioles
Leo De Vries Looks Like The Real Deal
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 22, 2026, 12:32 PM ETAthletics shortstop prospect Leo De Vries excelled during the 2026 season, playing 93 games at Double-A Midland and putting together an elite statistical season. De Vries hit .290 with 13 homers and 55 RBI, 63 runs scored, and 34 stolen bases. The 19-year-old switch hitter flashed his enormous potential by showing off his five-category skill set. He is the top overall prospect in the Athletics system and one of the top prospects in baseball. He has a 60-grade hit tool with a 55-grade power and speed combination. De Vries actually was signed by the San Diego Padres and was traded to the Athletics in the Mason Miller deal. De Vries looks like a future fantasy star with elite bat-to-ball skills and speed to burn on the basepaths. Even though he is still very young at 19, look for him to debut with the Athletics in 2027.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Minor League Baseball