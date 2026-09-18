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Is Josh Jacobs Out for the Season? Suspension Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 2)

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Josh Jacobs - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Picks

Is Josh Jacobs out for the season? When is Josh Jacobs coming back? The latest Josh Jacobs injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 2 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Josh Jacobs Out for the 2026 Season?
Josh Jacobs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs remains mired in a legal situation after, according to police, he assaulted his girlfriend before the season started. He hasn't been to practice or played a game since being placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List.

Recent developments haven't particularly gone in his favor, which further colors his fantasy outlook.

It's in his best interest that the alleged victim in this incident keep quiet, but he's working against prosecutors who would like to see him face some sort of meaningful punishment. So will he be out for the rest of the season? Let's dive in.

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Is Josh Jacobs Out for the 2026 Season?

We still don't know this for sure. But recently, his attorney's request to have the video of the incident for which he was arrested be sealed was denied. That means the NFL is far more likely to obtain that video, which will be crucial in determining their punishment for the Packers' No. 1 running back.

The video is, per law enforcement that viewed it, quite damning. However, the video still has a chance of being sealed permanently as evidence. The request to seal it was apparently "improper", meaning a properly created and submitted request could result in the video's permanent sealing.

The NFL cannot obtain the video if it is sealed. They don't have that measure of legal power. They would like to get it so they can have grounds to suspend Jacobs for a length they consider appropriate. Without that video, their leverage to issue a long suspension would decline substantially.

If that video somehow makes its way into the league's hands, a major suspension would be quite plausible, based on the information we have right now. If it doesn't, he'll likely return at some point this season.

 

Josh Jacobs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jacobs becomes a borderline RB1 when he returns. He's an experienced NFL veteran who has multiple seasons in Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's offense under his belt. Green Bay's offensive line hasn't played well since two seasons ago, but Jacobs still had a big workload and scored a lot of touchdowns.

He's a do-it-all back that doesn't possess elite speed, but is powerful, elusive, and has great contact balance. He's good after the catch and in short-yardage and goal-to-go situations, and has clearly outplayed every other RB on Green Bay's roster right now.

The Packers have taken a more pass-heavy approach, at least in Week 1, than they have in previous seasons. Without Jacobs, they've been forced to, as backups MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks weren't effective runners.

Establishing a good run game is how the Packers can mitigate pressure on their quarterback, Jordan Love. He was under siege all game last week, and that would probably repeat itself ad infinitum if Jacobs were to be suspended for the full season. It's not hard to imagine why LaFleur defended Jacobs in a recent press conference.

While he remains out, Lloyd figures to lead the backfield but holds low-end FLEX value in deeper leagues.

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks compared to others:

MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Matthew Golden
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sam Laporta
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
J.K. Dobbins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Stefon Diggs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Waddle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DK Metcalf
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen Coker
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jayden Reed
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Drake London
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dallas Goedert
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jeremiyah Love
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Khalil Shakir
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mark Andrews
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quinshon Judkins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ladd McConkey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rome Odunze
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dalton Schultz
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Colston Loveland
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Downs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dalton Kincaid
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jakobi Meyers
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quentin Johnston
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rashee Rice
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kaelon Black
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tee Higgins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Isaiah Likely
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jadarian Price
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
De'Von Achane
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ashton Jeanty
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Javonte Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chase Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Saquon Barkley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Omarion Hampton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
D'Andre Swift
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
David Montgomery
Chris Brooks
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chris Brooks
vs
Cooper Kupp
Chris Brooks
vs
AJ Barner
Chris Brooks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chris Brooks
vs
Malachi Fields
Chris Brooks
vs
Samaje Perine
Chris Brooks
vs
George Holani
Chris Brooks
vs
Justice Hill
Chris Brooks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chris Brooks
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chris Brooks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chris Brooks
vs
Braelon Allen
Chris Brooks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Chris Brooks
vs
Kalif Raymond
Chris Brooks
vs
Jalen Nailor
Chris Brooks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Chris Brooks
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Brooks
vs
Gunnar Helm
Chris Brooks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chris Brooks
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chris Brooks
vs
Jalen McMillan
Chris Brooks
vs
Bryce Lance
Chris Brooks
vs
Tre Harris
Chris Brooks
vs
Chris Bell
Chris Brooks
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Chris Brooks
vs
Ted Hurst
Chris Brooks
vs
Evan Engram
Chris Brooks
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Chris Brooks
vs
David Njoku
Chris Brooks
vs
Devin Singletary
Chris Brooks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Brooks
vs
Roman Wilson
Chris Brooks
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Chris Brooks
vs
Jack Bech
Chris Brooks
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Chris Brooks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chris Brooks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chris Brooks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chris Brooks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chris Brooks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chris Brooks
vs
Derrick Henry
Chris Brooks
vs
De'Von Achane
Chris Brooks
vs
James Cook III
Chris Brooks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chris Brooks
vs
Javonte Williams
Chris Brooks
vs
Chase Brown
Chris Brooks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chris Brooks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chris Brooks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chris Brooks
vs
David Montgomery

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