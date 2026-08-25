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De'Zhaun Stribling - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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De'Zhaun Stribling - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

De'Zhaun Stribling start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit De'Zhaun Stribling for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

BALLER MOVE: Start in 12+ team leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: WR3/FLEX

ANALYSIS: There may not have been a player in the fantasy football world to improve their stock more in training camp than rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling. The 49ers' second-round pick has not only risen to the top of the depth chart but has looked quite comfortable in a starting role in the preseason.

With Ricky Pearsall (knee) down for the season and Brandon Aiyuk still away from the team, Stribling faces minimal competition to take on a major role in his first taste of NFL action. Additionally, the team's primary TE, George Kittle, is working his way back from an Achilles injury and is not guaranteed to be cleared to play in Week 1.

As a result, Stribling could be one of Brock Purdy's primary pass catchers to begin the regular season.

In his first taste of preseason action, the Ole Miss product did not disappoint, catching 11 of his 13 targets for 109 yards (over two games). While the team brought in Deebo Samuel Sr. to operate as the No. 2/3 option while Mike Evans is slated to be the "lead" alpha, Stribling has a clear path to see consistent targets.

Even if Kittle were to be cleared to play, Stribling could see a high target share in his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams. Stribling is a safe WR3/FLEX option in all 12+ team leagues in Week 1.

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like De'Zhaun Stribling. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - De'Zhaun Stribling. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2025)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for De'Zhaun Stribling compared to others:

De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Travis Kelce
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Rachaad White
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Wan'dale Robinson
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Kyle Monangai
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Alec Pierce
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen Coker
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Romeo Doubs
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jakobi Meyers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Love
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Malik Willis
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dallas Goedert
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyler Murray
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Khalil Shakir
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dalton Kincaid
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Juwan Johnson
De'Zhaun Stribling
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KC Concepcion
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Mark Andrews
De'Zhaun Stribling
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George Kittle
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Daniel Jones
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Makai Lemon
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Keaton Mitchell
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Matthew Golden
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jake Ferguson
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Baker Mayfield
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Tyler Shough
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Bo Nix
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Rashid Shaheed
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Harold Fannin Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyjae Spears
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Stefon Diggs
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Isaiah Likely
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Sam Darnold
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jared Goff
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jalen McMillan
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jordan Mason
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Woody Marks
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Xavier Worthy
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Brandon Aubrey
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Michael Pittman Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Keenan Allen
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Matthew Stafford
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Tank Bigsby
De'Zhaun Stribling
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RJ Harvey
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jordyn Tyson
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Michael Wilson
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Brenton Strange
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jaxson Dart
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Kayshon Boutte
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Chuba Hubbard
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Denzel Boston
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Courtland Sutton
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Mike Washington Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Sam Laporta
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Ryan Flournoy
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Quentin Johnston
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
C.J. Stroud
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Hunter Henry
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Blake Corum
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jalen Nailor
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Josh Downs
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Tyler Allgeier
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brock Purdy
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Tre Tucker
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Puka Nacua
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
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CeeDee Lamb
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Justin Jefferson
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Drake London
De'Zhaun Stribling
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George Pickens
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Chris Olave
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Nico Collins
De'Zhaun Stribling
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A.J. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Malik Nabers
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Ladd McConkey
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Devonta Smith
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Zay Flowers
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Tee Higgins
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Rashee Rice
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Garrett Wilson
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Emeka Egbuka
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Davante Adams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaylen Waddle
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Luther Burden III
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Terry Mclaurin
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jameson Williams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
DJ Moore
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mike Evans
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Parker Washington
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Christian Watson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.

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