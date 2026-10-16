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Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups Hub

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Mike Washington Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Our main hub for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups, adds, drops, streamers. RotoBaller's Ultimate Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Hub for NFL updates daily.

Welcome RotoBallers to the 2026 NFL season, and our famous Fantasy Football Sleepers and Waiver Wire Pickups Hub. Use our other fantasy football lineup tools as well and win big!

This is your cheat sheet during drafts or the regular season, for quickly finding mid-to-late round draft values or waiver wire pickups. This waiver wire hub compliments our free Who Should I Pickup? Waiver Wire player comparison tool.

Using your phone? Be sure to also download our free mobile app which includes 24x7 player news, push notifications, injury alerts and daily articles.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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2026 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Articles by Position

ALL - RB - WR - TE - QB - DEF

 

Josh Jacobs - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 6

Hey RotoBallers! With many breakout players and high-end handcuffs on the waiver wire, managers may need to cut ties with a non-producing player whose stock has dropped to improve their roster. While it may be difficult to drop these once-proven assets, they have not contributed much to your roster, and managers looking to get ahead […]

Andy Smith
Tyler Higbee - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Top TE Matchups: Weeks 6, 7, 8, 9 Streamers

Streaming tight ends in fantasy football occasionally lands you gems that you can start for the rest of the season. More often, though, it's necessary. It's tough to predict TE performance before the season. Even highly drafted options like Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland have been extremely disappointing this season. He broke out last […]

John Johnson
Jonah Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Rankings

Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 6

Hey RotoBallers! Welcome to the sixth edition of our High-Upside Bench Stashes series. With another slate of NFL action set to kick off over the weekend, it's time for another deep dive on the waiver wire to pick up some sneaky stash targets. This week's theme is IR stashes. Even though they may be on […]

Andy Smith
Dameon Pierce - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL DFS Betting Picks

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 6

At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more updated waiver advice. Fantasy managers will not only have to navigate through injuries but will have to deal with bye weeks as well. The Bengals, Dolphins, Vikings, and Lions are on the bye. Most leagues run their waiver wire on Tuesday, but it's always a good idea […]

Alex Roberts
Tre Tucker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Week 6

Welcome to Week 6 of our fantasy football breakout candidate piece for the 2026 NFL season. Each week, we'll point you to emerging players who aren't just top pickups but could see their fantasy values surge by the end of the weekend. All players listed in this article are rostered in less than 50% of […]

Kipp Heisterman
Denzel Boston - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Stashes

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes

As if injuries weren’t a big enough obstacle course for fantasy managers to deal with, the byes are in full effect. This week, not only are four teams on bye, but some high-powered offenses will be sidelined. The Bengals, Lions, Vikings, and Dolphins are all off this week. While you may not love the look […]

Michael Florio
Nick Bolton - Kansas City Chiefs DST, Team Defense Streamers, IDP Rankings

Week 6 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our Week 6 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Each week of the fantasy football season, we will rank every defense from No. 1 to No. 32 and break them into tiers along with matchup analysis. This article will be your go-to stop for all defensive rankings and streamers. Last week, […]

Joey Pollizze
Ryan Fitzgerald - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Starts, Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups

Kicker Streamers, Starts and Tiered Rankings

Heading into Week 6 of the season means four teams are on their bye week, which enhances the demand for our beloved kicker streamers. You will have to weigh up whether you want to carry a second kicker when this happens. Of course, as ardent fans of simply streaming them, we'd rather use that slot […]

Nick Mariano
Carson Schwesinger - Cleveland Browns Defense, DST Streamers, IDP Rankings

Top D/ST Matchups: Weeks 6, 7, 8, 9 Streamers

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our fantasy football D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 6, 7, 8, and 9 of the 2026 season. This article will identify the best D/ST to pick up for this week and in the weeks ahead.  Every week, we look at the defenses fantasy managers should target for the coming weeks. If you […]

Joey Pollizze
Germie Bernard - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice

Week 5 saw yet another coveted FAAB target go down hurt in Will Shipley, which makes for three weeks where a buzzy add has gone down, but at least he scored first! While we can avoid getting overeager about players with pre-existing (and reported) injuries by the time waivers run, there's only so much we […]

Nick Mariano
Aaron Rodgers - Fantasy Football Rankings, QB Sleepers

RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 6 Waiver Wire

Once again, the waiver wire isn't necessarily loaded with must-add players, but fantasy managers who remain proactive and find sneaky upside plays each week are usually the ones competing for a championship in the end. We're here to help guide your Week 6 decisions with our RotoBaller Staff waiver wire picks, including Samaje Perine, Darius […]

Alex Roberts
David Bailey - New York Jets, DST, IDP, Rankings, Sleepers

Fantasy Football DST Streamers for Week 7

Finding the right defense to stream can give you an advantage in fantasy football, especially when you target favorable matchups before your league mates. As is always the case in this article, we're looking a week ahead, focusing on defenses rostered in fewer than 30% of Yahoo! leagues, giving you some potential options on the […]

Frank Ammirante
Isaiah Bond - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes

Hey RotoBallers! Another week of NFL action is behind us, which means it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire. In the opening month of the season, we have learned the importance of stashing, as many "backups" have become lineup locks, like Emanuel Wilson. Below, we will look at some sneaky high-upside stashes […]

Andy Smith
David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 6?

We're creeping towards the halfway point of the fantasy football season. At this point, we can feel pretty darn comfortable that what we've seen is what we're going to get. Cue the Dennis Green, "they are who we thought they were!" meme. Sure, maybe we didn't think Jaylen Waddle would be this boom-or-bust WR3, but […]

Robert Lorge
Emmett Johnson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 6

RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 6 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. In this week's edition, we will look at two running backs who could sit atop their depth charts for upcoming weeks (and potentially longer) and spotlight a rookie wideout with a clear path to […]

Andy Smith
Ryan Flournoy - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Deeper League Waiver Wire Pickups, Stashes

Bye weeks started in Week 5 but will ramp up in Week 6. Four teams will be out of action this week, three of which (Detroit, Minnesota, and Cincinnati) have numerous fantasy-relevant players at every position. Being able to target under-the-radar waiver wire options can be the difference between winning and losing at this point […]

Dan Fornek
Dameon Pierce - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, NFL DFS Betting Picks

Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes

Bye weeks are now in full swing. The injuries are not stopping. Having depth and quality players on your bench has never been more important. In the fantasy football offseason, all you hear is "upside, upside, upside." This year, however, by Week 5, you're just looking for a player who can score 8-10 points to […]

Robert Lorge
Samaje Perine - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 6)

Many of you have been impacted by the recent avalanche of injuries at multiple positions, including the growing collection of health issues that have reshaped the running back landscape. That includes fantasy managers who had David Montgomery or Will Shipley in their Week 5 lineups, as both backs were forced to the sideline during their […]

Phil Clark
Jerry Jeudy - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 6)

Week 5 gave fantasy managers plenty to think about, especially at wide receiver. Germie Bernard was one of the biggest surprises, turning in an impressive performance that should put him on radars in more fantasy leagues. That's what makes the waiver wire so interesting this time of year. A player who was barely involved a […]

Frank Ammirante
Pat Freiermuth - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 6)

This is the first week the byes start getting as annoying to fantasy football managers as trick-or-treaters who complain about the candy they get on Halloween. Minnesota’s T.J. Hockenson, Cincinnati’s Mike Gesicki, and Detroit’s Sam LaPorta are all on bye this week. The first two tight ends might have been picked up in thousands of […]

Craig Rondinone
Jacoby Brissett - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings, QB Streamers, NFL DFS Picks

Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 6)

Quarterback scoring returned to form in Week 5. Two quarterbacks (Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels) surpassed the 30-point mark. Another eight (Jordan Love, Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, Jameis Winston, Jacoby Brissett, Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence, and C.J. Stroud) broke 20 points. Unfortunately, it’s also the time of year when bye weeks force fantasy managers to […]

Dan Fornek
David Bailey - New York Jets, DST, IDP, Rankings, Sleepers

IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers

The 2026 NFL Draft class was universally panned as one of the worst in recent years. One criticism was that the class was “weak up top,” while others called it “deep on backups but light on starters.” For our part, in my pre-draft evaluations I noted that many were sleeping on the defensive talent near […]

Chris Gregory
Woody Marks - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Waiver Wire Express - Week 6 Lightning Round

The calendar continues to fly forward with another entertaining slate of football chiseled into the history books as Week 5 threw plenty at us. We'll do our best to take an early swipe at the initial read on what's transpired and how it will affect our game moving forward. Let's check in on early adds […]

Nick Mariano
DeMario Douglas - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions

After an exciting Sunday of football action, amazingly, Week 6 is already here! Injuries keep piling up: Will Shipley, David Montgomery, Deebo Samuel Sr., Tre' Harris, Kenyon Sadiq, and T.J. Hockenson all exited Sunday's games with injuries. Bye weeks are here again, with the Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, and Vikings off in Week 6. Whether you are […]

Alex Roberts
Roman Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Players To Cut Before Week 6?

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Another week of NFL action is in the books, which means it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire. In this week's cut list, we'll highlight recently injured and struggling players and decide whether managers […]

Andy Smith
Malik Willis - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Surprise Week 5 Boom Performances

After a week of research on the projected top studs in fantasy football, a wide receiver or even a tight end buried on the depth chart might lead the team in receiving. It's the frustrating reality of what we do here. Now, the question in all formats -- redraft, dynasty, guillotine, and more — is […]

Austin Swaim
Chris Boswell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Best Week 5 Kicker Streamers to Start

Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 5 slate kicks off in just 24 hours, so most managers are putting the finishing touches on their lineup and navigating tough decisions. While much of the attention is on the skill-position players, managers can find a sneaky edge by streaming a kicker in a high-upside matchup. Below, we will […]

Andy Smith
Jadarian Price - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie Rankings

Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 5

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. The next full slate of NFL action kicks off in just under 24 hours. While most managers are working on their lineups, it's crucial to check the waiver wire for potential late-week stashes and lottery tickets. […]

Andy Smith
Roman Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 5

Hey RotoBallers! We have finalized our waiver wire rankings ahead of Week 5 for any last-minute pickups that could help your team or potentially add a high-upside bench stash. Most waivers have run by now, so it's always smart to scout the waiver wire and add a player to stream or bolster your roster. Below […]

Alex Roberts
Tank Dell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 5

Hey RotoBallers! Welcome to the fifth edition of our High-Upside Bench Stashes series. With another week of NFL action on the horizon, it's time for our weekly dive into sneaky stash options available in all formats. Week 4 of the NFL season showed the importance of stashing as the injury bug hit many high-end players, […]

Andy Smith
Kyle Pitts Sr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 5

Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 5 slate kicks off in a few days, so most are looking to put the finishing touches on their lineups. However, with so many injuries to high-end fantasy players, managers may need to cut ties with underperformers to fill their lineups. Below, we will look at four players whose fantasy […]

Andy Smith
Will Shipley - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Week 5

Welcome to Week 5 of our fantasy football breakout candidate piece for the 2026 NFL season. Each week, we will do our best to point you in the direction of the emerging players who are not only top pickups but could see their fantasy values surge by the end of the weekend. All players listed […]

Kipp Heisterman
Jaguars Defense - Josh Hines-Allen Fantasy Football DST, Defense Streamers, Waiver Wire IDP

Top D/ST Matchups: Weeks 5, 6, 7, 8 Streamers

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our fantasy football D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 5, 6, 7, and 8 of the 2026 season. This article will identify the best D/ST to pick up for this week and in the weeks ahead.  For this week, we will dive into the best defenses to pick up for the next couple […]

Joey Pollizze
Malik Washington - Fantasy Football Rankings, Dynasty Sleepers

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 5

Hey RotoBallers, now that the first waiver run is complete in most leagues, we are back with more waiver wire advice. Bye weeks are here, with the Chiefs and Panthers off. Several key injuries hit heading into Week 5, including Lamar Jackson, Ja'Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley, DJ Moore, and Ladd McConkey. Below are our updated […]

Alex Roberts
Carnell Tate - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes

Injuries continue to pile up. It has made it tough to navigate for some, but as I said last week, you just have to stay afloat during this stretch. Your team will get healthy, and other teams will get bitten by the injury bug. All you have to do right now is field the best […]

Michael Florio
David Bailey - New York Jets, DST, IDP, Rankings, Sleepers

Week 5 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our Week 5 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Each week of the fantasy football season, we will rank every defense from No. 1 to No. 32 and break them into tiers along with matchup analysis. This article will be your go-to stop for all defensive rankings and streamers. For Week […]

Joey Pollizze
Trey Smack - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Starts, Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups

Kicker Streamers, Starts and Tiered Rankings

With four weeks of our beloved 2026 fantasy football season in the rearview mirror, we know that the impulse is to simply ignore kickers altogether as the initial wave of excitement and sweating lineups wears off. However, looking for edges wherever possible is how you win the most over time! And when the bye weeks […]

Nick Mariano
Buccaneers Defense - Fantasy Football DST Streamers, Defense Rankings, IDP Vita Vea

Fantasy Football DST Streamers for Week 6

Finding the right defense to stream can give you an edge in fantasy football, especially when you target favorable matchups before your league mates. As is always the case in this article, we're looking a week ahead, focusing on defenses rostered in fewer than 30% of Yahoo! leagues, giving you some potential options on the […]

Frank Ammirante
T.J. Hockenson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 5 Waiver Wire

Just four weeks into the NFL season, there are tons of injuries to sort through, and byes weeks are here to take away some of our must-start players in Week 5. Don't worry, though, because we're here to assist with your free-agent acquisitions with our Week 5 RotoBaller staff waiver wire picks, including Tyler Allgeier, […]

Alex Roberts
Ryan Flournoy - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes

Hey RotoBallers! Another action-packed NFL slate is in the books, and similar to Week 3, injuries stole most of the headlines. On Sunday, managers saw many high-end players exit early, including Ja'Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley, and Lamar Jackson, which further suggests the importance of stashing high-impact backups. Below, we will look at some sneaky high-upside […]

Andy Smith
Courtland Sutton - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 5?

Last week, there were a high number of big names who graced this article - Justin Herbert, Marvin Harrison Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., Chris Godwin Jr. - and while it was just one week, none of them have me regretting my decision thus far. Yes, Harrison and Thomas both found the end zone, but neither […]

Robert Lorge
Jacoby Brissett - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings, QB Streamers, NFL DFS Picks

Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice

Not only did Week 4 throw another avalanche of injuries at us, but we also saw another big FAAB "prize" in Keenan Allen follow in Jonah Coleman's "get injured after FAAB runs" footsteps. Every week brings a new reminder of what truly remains within our control! Even so, we're always ready with several pivots thanks […]

Nick Mariano
Keon Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Express

Deeper League Waiver Wire Pickups, Stashes

Week 4 was filled with memorable performances across all fantasy positions. However, it also served as a brutal reminder of how quickly injuries can change the outlooks for teams and fantasy managers. Things will get even more complicated in Week 5 now that bye weeks are starting. Only two teams are on bye in Week […]

Dan Fornek
Will Shipley - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 5

RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 5 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Once again, injuries took most of the headlines in Week 4 as many high-end players exited with ailments, such as Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley. This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked […]

Andy Smith
Payton Wilson - IDP Waiver Wire Streamers

IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers

After four weeks of sterling fantasy play and zero injuries decimating fantasy rosters (what’s sarcasm?), we've finally reached the point in the season when we start losing players to the voluntary vacation we call “bye weeks.” That’s right, with your fantasy rosters already full of minor and gaping holes, we now say goodbye to even […]

Chris Gregory
Will Shipley - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes

Fantasy football has become a war of attrition. On some levels, maybe it always was. However, the first four weeks of this season feel unlike anything we've experienced before. Bye weeks have not even started yet, and teams are already scrambling to fill starting lineups. This year, more than any other, requires fantasy managers to […]

Robert Lorge
Ollie Gordon - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups - icon rotoballer

Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 5)

Some of your rosters have been impacted by injuries that were sustained by De'Von Achane, Breece Hall, and Travis Etienne Jr. during their Week 3 matchups. Unfortunately, health issues continued at the running back position in Week 4, as Saquon Barkley was forced to the sideline. Any roster challenges that some of you have encountered while […]

Phil Clark
Tyreek Hill - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups Week 5

Week 4 gave fantasy managers exactly the kind of chaos that makes the waiver wire so interesting. We saw a few unexpected spike weeks from players like Keon Coleman, while several lower-rostered receivers either found the end zone or suddenly carved out larger roles in their respective offenses. That's usually how these sleepers start to […]

Frank Ammirante
T.J. Hockenson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 5)

The bye weeks are here, and fantasy footballers are not going to cheer. Fantasy managers with Chiefs and Panthers on their rosters will especially be unhappy this week, as Kansas City and Carolina are the only two teams off this week as the NFL rolls out the byes slowly. That means no Travis Kelce or […]

Craig Rondinone
Aaron Rodgers - Fantasy Football Rankings, QB Sleepers

Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers

Week 4 wasn't a banner week for quarterbacks. Eight signal-callers (Drake Maye, Joe Burrow, C.J. Stroud, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Brock Purdy, Jared Goff, and Bryce Young) scored over 20 fantasy points on the week. Seven quarterbacks threw for over 300 passing yards (including 400-yard performances from Burrow and Goff), but only three passers had […]

Dan Fornek

 




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Breece Hall

Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Jaylen Waddle

a Non-Factor Once Again in Week 6
Alex Lyon

Suffers Setback in Recovery From Injury
Josh Morrissey

Now Week-to-Week
Collin Murray-Boyles

Stuffs Stat Sheet in Preseason Loss to Knicks
William Eklund

Out 10-12 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
Brandon Montour

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Against Lightning
Jalen Williams

Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Scottie Barnes

Hits Four Triples in Preseason Loss
Josh Norris

in Concussion Protocol
John Tavares

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
Karl-Anthony Towns

Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Kirill Kaprizov

Fine After Injury Scare
Josh Hart

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
J.K. Dobbins

Saves Fantasy Day With Short Touchdown
Emanuel Wilson

Inefficient in Loss
Bo Nix

Falls Flat in Tough Outing
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Continues Early Dominance
Houston Rockets

Cameron Matthews Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
Ashton Jeanty

Practices in Full on Thursday
Hunter Dickinson

Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
DJ Moore

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Jalen Hurts

Facing 6-12 Week Recovery Period?
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Artem Zub

Making Season Debut Against Islanders
DeVonta Smith

Devonta Smith Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Ridly Greig

Set to Play Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Officially Misses Another Practice
Bowen Byram

Out Against Jets With Upper-Body Injury
Tank Dell

Will Remain on Injured Reserve in Week 6
Filip Chytil

Available for Season Debut Thursday
Luke Evangelista

Misses Second Straight Game Thursday
Pavel Buchnevich

Won't Play Thursday
David Montgomery

Officially Out in Week 6
CeeDee Lamb

Not Expected to Have Any Limitations in Week 6
Rasmus Dahlin

Unavailable Against Maple Leafs
Lamar Jackson

Still Not Practicing on Thursday
Zay Flowers

Added to Week 6 Injury Report With Toe Injury
Chris Olave

Misses Second Straight Practice on Thursday
Jeremiyah Love

Remains Sidelined from Practice on Thursday
Rico Dowdle

Logs Full Practice on Thursday, Poised for Week 6 Return?
Malik Nabers

Believes He Still Has Another Level to Reach
Caleb Williams

' Week 6 Status Uncertain
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Nazem Kadri

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Lane Hutson

Records Third Multi-Point Outing of the Season
Alex Tuch

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Canadiens
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Posts 20-15 Double-Double Against Brooklyn
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Wednesday's Win
Mikel Brown Jr.

Impresses in Limited Minutes Wednesday
Nicolas Roy

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Michael Porter Jr.

Scores 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Simon Edvinsson

Red Wings Determined to Keep Simon Edvinsson
Kristaps Porzingis

Back at Warriors Facility, Remains Out Indefinitely
Bradley Beal

to Miss the Beginning of the Regular Season
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Jalen Duren

Dominates in His Preseason Debut
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

to Remain Out Thursday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
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