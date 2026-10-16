Our main hub for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups, adds, drops, streamers. RotoBaller's Ultimate Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Hub for NFL updates daily.
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2026 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Articles by Position
ALL - RB - WR - TE - QB - DEF
Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 6
Hey RotoBallers! With many breakout players and high-end handcuffs on the waiver wire, managers may need to cut ties with a non-producing player whose stock has dropped to improve their roster. While it may be difficult to drop these once-proven assets, they have not contributed much to your roster, and managers looking to get ahead […]
Top TE Matchups: Weeks 6, 7, 8, 9 Streamers
Streaming tight ends in fantasy football occasionally lands you gems that you can start for the rest of the season. More often, though, it's necessary. It's tough to predict TE performance before the season. Even highly drafted options like Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland have been extremely disappointing this season. He broke out last […]
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 6
Hey RotoBallers! Welcome to the sixth edition of our High-Upside Bench Stashes series. With another slate of NFL action set to kick off over the weekend, it's time for another deep dive on the waiver wire to pick up some sneaky stash targets. This week's theme is IR stashes. Even though they may be on […]
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 6
At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more updated waiver advice. Fantasy managers will not only have to navigate through injuries but will have to deal with bye weeks as well. The Bengals, Dolphins, Vikings, and Lions are on the bye. Most leagues run their waiver wire on Tuesday, but it's always a good idea […]
Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Week 6
Welcome to Week 6 of our fantasy football breakout candidate piece for the 2026 NFL season. Each week, we'll point you to emerging players who aren't just top pickups but could see their fantasy values surge by the end of the weekend. All players listed in this article are rostered in less than 50% of […]
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes
As if injuries weren’t a big enough obstacle course for fantasy managers to deal with, the byes are in full effect. This week, not only are four teams on bye, but some high-powered offenses will be sidelined. The Bengals, Lions, Vikings, and Dolphins are all off this week. While you may not love the look […]
Week 6 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our Week 6 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Each week of the fantasy football season, we will rank every defense from No. 1 to No. 32 and break them into tiers along with matchup analysis. This article will be your go-to stop for all defensive rankings and streamers. Last week, […]
Kicker Streamers, Starts and Tiered Rankings
Heading into Week 6 of the season means four teams are on their bye week, which enhances the demand for our beloved kicker streamers. You will have to weigh up whether you want to carry a second kicker when this happens. Of course, as ardent fans of simply streaming them, we'd rather use that slot […]
Top D/ST Matchups: Weeks 6, 7, 8, 9 Streamers
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our fantasy football D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 6, 7, 8, and 9 of the 2026 season. This article will identify the best D/ST to pick up for this week and in the weeks ahead. Every week, we look at the defenses fantasy managers should target for the coming weeks. If you […]
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
Week 5 saw yet another coveted FAAB target go down hurt in Will Shipley, which makes for three weeks where a buzzy add has gone down, but at least he scored first! While we can avoid getting overeager about players with pre-existing (and reported) injuries by the time waivers run, there's only so much we […]
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 6 Waiver Wire
Once again, the waiver wire isn't necessarily loaded with must-add players, but fantasy managers who remain proactive and find sneaky upside plays each week are usually the ones competing for a championship in the end. We're here to help guide your Week 6 decisions with our RotoBaller Staff waiver wire picks, including Samaje Perine, Darius […]
Fantasy Football DST Streamers for Week 7
Finding the right defense to stream can give you an advantage in fantasy football, especially when you target favorable matchups before your league mates. As is always the case in this article, we're looking a week ahead, focusing on defenses rostered in fewer than 30% of Yahoo! leagues, giving you some potential options on the […]
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Hey RotoBallers! Another week of NFL action is behind us, which means it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire. In the opening month of the season, we have learned the importance of stashing, as many "backups" have become lineup locks, like Emanuel Wilson. Below, we will look at some sneaky high-upside stashes […]
The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 6?
We're creeping towards the halfway point of the fantasy football season. At this point, we can feel pretty darn comfortable that what we've seen is what we're going to get. Cue the Dennis Green, "they are who we thought they were!" meme. Sure, maybe we didn't think Jaylen Waddle would be this boom-or-bust WR3, but […]
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 6
RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 6 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. In this week's edition, we will look at two running backs who could sit atop their depth charts for upcoming weeks (and potentially longer) and spotlight a rookie wideout with a clear path to […]
Deeper League Waiver Wire Pickups, Stashes
Bye weeks started in Week 5 but will ramp up in Week 6. Four teams will be out of action this week, three of which (Detroit, Minnesota, and Cincinnati) have numerous fantasy-relevant players at every position. Being able to target under-the-radar waiver wire options can be the difference between winning and losing at this point […]
Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Bye weeks are now in full swing. The injuries are not stopping. Having depth and quality players on your bench has never been more important. In the fantasy football offseason, all you hear is "upside, upside, upside." This year, however, by Week 5, you're just looking for a player who can score 8-10 points to […]
Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 6)
Many of you have been impacted by the recent avalanche of injuries at multiple positions, including the growing collection of health issues that have reshaped the running back landscape. That includes fantasy managers who had David Montgomery or Will Shipley in their Week 5 lineups, as both backs were forced to the sideline during their […]
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 6)
Week 5 gave fantasy managers plenty to think about, especially at wide receiver. Germie Bernard was one of the biggest surprises, turning in an impressive performance that should put him on radars in more fantasy leagues. That's what makes the waiver wire so interesting this time of year. A player who was barely involved a […]
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 6)
This is the first week the byes start getting as annoying to fantasy football managers as trick-or-treaters who complain about the candy they get on Halloween. Minnesota’s T.J. Hockenson, Cincinnati’s Mike Gesicki, and Detroit’s Sam LaPorta are all on bye this week. The first two tight ends might have been picked up in thousands of […]
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 6)
Quarterback scoring returned to form in Week 5. Two quarterbacks (Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels) surpassed the 30-point mark. Another eight (Jordan Love, Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, Jameis Winston, Jacoby Brissett, Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence, and C.J. Stroud) broke 20 points. Unfortunately, it’s also the time of year when bye weeks force fantasy managers to […]
IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers
The 2026 NFL Draft class was universally panned as one of the worst in recent years. One criticism was that the class was “weak up top,” while others called it “deep on backups but light on starters.” For our part, in my pre-draft evaluations I noted that many were sleeping on the defensive talent near […]
Waiver Wire Express - Week 6 Lightning Round
The calendar continues to fly forward with another entertaining slate of football chiseled into the history books as Week 5 threw plenty at us. We'll do our best to take an early swipe at the initial read on what's transpired and how it will affect our game moving forward. Let's check in on early adds […]
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
After an exciting Sunday of football action, amazingly, Week 6 is already here! Injuries keep piling up: Will Shipley, David Montgomery, Deebo Samuel Sr., Tre' Harris, Kenyon Sadiq, and T.J. Hockenson all exited Sunday's games with injuries. Bye weeks are here again, with the Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, and Vikings off in Week 6. Whether you are […]
Players To Cut Before Week 6?
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Another week of NFL action is in the books, which means it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire. In this week's cut list, we'll highlight recently injured and struggling players and decide whether managers […]
Surprise Week 5 Boom Performances
After a week of research on the projected top studs in fantasy football, a wide receiver or even a tight end buried on the depth chart might lead the team in receiving. It's the frustrating reality of what we do here. Now, the question in all formats -- redraft, dynasty, guillotine, and more — is […]
Best Week 5 Kicker Streamers to Start
Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 5 slate kicks off in just 24 hours, so most managers are putting the finishing touches on their lineup and navigating tough decisions. While much of the attention is on the skill-position players, managers can find a sneaky edge by streaming a kicker in a high-upside matchup. Below, we will […]
Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 5
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Weekend Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. The next full slate of NFL action kicks off in just under 24 hours. While most managers are working on their lineups, it's crucial to check the waiver wire for potential late-week stashes and lottery tickets. […]
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 5
Hey RotoBallers! We have finalized our waiver wire rankings ahead of Week 5 for any last-minute pickups that could help your team or potentially add a high-upside bench stash. Most waivers have run by now, so it's always smart to scout the waiver wire and add a player to stream or bolster your roster. Below […]
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 5
Hey RotoBallers! Welcome to the fifth edition of our High-Upside Bench Stashes series. With another week of NFL action on the horizon, it's time for our weekly dive into sneaky stash options available in all formats. Week 4 of the NFL season showed the importance of stashing as the injury bug hit many high-end players, […]
Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 5
Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 5 slate kicks off in a few days, so most are looking to put the finishing touches on their lineups. However, with so many injuries to high-end fantasy players, managers may need to cut ties with underperformers to fill their lineups. Below, we will look at four players whose fantasy […]
Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Week 5
Welcome to Week 5 of our fantasy football breakout candidate piece for the 2026 NFL season. Each week, we will do our best to point you in the direction of the emerging players who are not only top pickups but could see their fantasy values surge by the end of the weekend. All players listed […]
Top D/ST Matchups: Weeks 5, 6, 7, 8 Streamers
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our fantasy football D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 5, 6, 7, and 8 of the 2026 season. This article will identify the best D/ST to pick up for this week and in the weeks ahead. For this week, we will dive into the best defenses to pick up for the next couple […]
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 5
Hey RotoBallers, now that the first waiver run is complete in most leagues, we are back with more waiver wire advice. Bye weeks are here, with the Chiefs and Panthers off. Several key injuries hit heading into Week 5, including Lamar Jackson, Ja'Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley, DJ Moore, and Ladd McConkey. Below are our updated […]
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes
Injuries continue to pile up. It has made it tough to navigate for some, but as I said last week, you just have to stay afloat during this stretch. Your team will get healthy, and other teams will get bitten by the injury bug. All you have to do right now is field the best […]
Week 5 Defense (D/ST) Streamers and Starts
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our Week 5 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Each week of the fantasy football season, we will rank every defense from No. 1 to No. 32 and break them into tiers along with matchup analysis. This article will be your go-to stop for all defensive rankings and streamers. For Week […]
Kicker Streamers, Starts and Tiered Rankings
With four weeks of our beloved 2026 fantasy football season in the rearview mirror, we know that the impulse is to simply ignore kickers altogether as the initial wave of excitement and sweating lineups wears off. However, looking for edges wherever possible is how you win the most over time! And when the bye weeks […]
Fantasy Football DST Streamers for Week 6
Finding the right defense to stream can give you an edge in fantasy football, especially when you target favorable matchups before your league mates. As is always the case in this article, we're looking a week ahead, focusing on defenses rostered in fewer than 30% of Yahoo! leagues, giving you some potential options on the […]
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 5 Waiver Wire
Just four weeks into the NFL season, there are tons of injuries to sort through, and byes weeks are here to take away some of our must-start players in Week 5. Don't worry, though, because we're here to assist with your free-agent acquisitions with our Week 5 RotoBaller staff waiver wire picks, including Tyler Allgeier, […]
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Hey RotoBallers! Another action-packed NFL slate is in the books, and similar to Week 3, injuries stole most of the headlines. On Sunday, managers saw many high-end players exit early, including Ja'Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley, and Lamar Jackson, which further suggests the importance of stashing high-impact backups. Below, we will look at some sneaky high-upside […]
The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 5?
Last week, there were a high number of big names who graced this article - Justin Herbert, Marvin Harrison Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., Chris Godwin Jr. - and while it was just one week, none of them have me regretting my decision thus far. Yes, Harrison and Thomas both found the end zone, but neither […]
Waiver Wire Pickups - FAAB Bidding Advice
Not only did Week 4 throw another avalanche of injuries at us, but we also saw another big FAAB "prize" in Keenan Allen follow in Jonah Coleman's "get injured after FAAB runs" footsteps. Every week brings a new reminder of what truly remains within our control! Even so, we're always ready with several pivots thanks […]
Deeper League Waiver Wire Pickups, Stashes
Week 4 was filled with memorable performances across all fantasy positions. However, it also served as a brutal reminder of how quickly injuries can change the outlooks for teams and fantasy managers. Things will get even more complicated in Week 5 now that bye weeks are starting. Only two teams are on bye in Week […]
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups Before Week 5
RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 5 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Once again, injuries took most of the headlines in Week 4 as many high-end players exited with ailments, such as Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley. This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked […]
IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers
After four weeks of sterling fantasy play and zero injuries decimating fantasy rosters (what’s sarcasm?), we've finally reached the point in the season when we start losing players to the voluntary vacation we call “bye weeks.” That’s right, with your fantasy rosters already full of minor and gaping holes, we now say goodbye to even […]
Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Fantasy football has become a war of attrition. On some levels, maybe it always was. However, the first four weeks of this season feel unlike anything we've experienced before. Bye weeks have not even started yet, and teams are already scrambling to fill starting lineups. This year, more than any other, requires fantasy managers to […]
Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 5)
Some of your rosters have been impacted by injuries that were sustained by De'Von Achane, Breece Hall, and Travis Etienne Jr. during their Week 3 matchups. Unfortunately, health issues continued at the running back position in Week 4, as Saquon Barkley was forced to the sideline. Any roster challenges that some of you have encountered while […]
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups Week 5
Week 4 gave fantasy managers exactly the kind of chaos that makes the waiver wire so interesting. We saw a few unexpected spike weeks from players like Keon Coleman, while several lower-rostered receivers either found the end zone or suddenly carved out larger roles in their respective offenses. That's usually how these sleepers start to […]
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 5)
The bye weeks are here, and fantasy footballers are not going to cheer. Fantasy managers with Chiefs and Panthers on their rosters will especially be unhappy this week, as Kansas City and Carolina are the only two teams off this week as the NFL rolls out the byes slowly. That means no Travis Kelce or […]
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers
Week 4 wasn't a banner week for quarterbacks. Eight signal-callers (Drake Maye, Joe Burrow, C.J. Stroud, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Brock Purdy, Jared Goff, and Bryce Young) scored over 20 fantasy points on the week. Seven quarterbacks threw for over 300 passing yards (including 400-yard performances from Burrow and Goff), but only three passers had […]