John breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.
We're nearly three quarters of the way done with the fantasy football season, and we're in the midst of playoff pushes for all teams. There are only three more games before the fantasy football playoffs begin, for most leagues, anyway.
There are many leagues that have just two playoff games, each of which span two weeks, so they're really in crunch time. And picking up players that can help you fill in spots in your starting lineup vacated due to injuries or bye weeks is massively important.
At this point in the season, it can be difficult to find talent that's good enough to justify starting in such crucial situations, but you should always be churning the waiver wire to see what you can find. So let's break down six players you should consider adding in fantasy football leagues for Week 12!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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2026 Fantasy Football: Week 12 Waiver Wire Adds
All Players are rostered in 60% or less in all Yahoo Leagues
RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos
The rise of Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman and second-year pro RB RJ Harvey (knee) has likely led many fantasy football managers to completely forget about the latter being a fantasy contributor. But you should at least consider the alternative case.
Coleman isn't some top-tier pass-catcher, even though he's looked solid in his short time as the starter. Coleman seems set to handle the majority of the rushing work moving forward. Harvey's proven that he can be fantasy startable even without much rushing production.
RJ Harvey takes the screen pass 52 yards for a TD!
DENvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/symyT3Qo6D
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Despite the presence of both Dobbins and Coleman, Harvey reached double-digit PPR fantasy points in four of the six games he played this season. His floor is definitely low, especially outside of PPR leagues, but with the Broncos offense struggling in his absence, perhaps they look to him more.
Denver's starting quarterback, Bo Nix, has regressed massively this season, and is entirely dependent on throws at or behind the line of scrimmage to move the ball downfield. That could be great news for Harvey, since he's good after the catch and obviously plays out of the backfield.
CATCH HIM IF YOU CAN
RJ HARVEY FOR SIX https://t.co/0Ws9hFcE7k
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 26, 2025
Harvey has upside at running back that's hard to get off waivers. He's expected to return to action for Week 13.
Keenan Allen, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Allen didn't produce much in Week 11, but keep in mind he just joined this squad. And he's serving as the WR2 behind Mike Evans (Achilles) right now. Evans is questionable for Week 12, but seems likely to play.
He's still battling his Achilles tendonitis, and in a passing offense this good, there's room for other players to have nice games. Allen is a stash for Week 13 and beyond, though, because 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) won't play in Week 12.
Purdy to Keenan Allen for the first time in a 49ers uniform
SFvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/SdLNxtBT84
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Allen is nearing the end of his career, but still has enough juice to separate from defenders, clearly. To play devil's advocate here, 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones has helped receivers be productive in this system in seasons past.
But San Francisco will play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12, so it's not recommended to start Allen just yet. He could be a good fill-in in the last two weeks of the fantasy football regular season, though.
Samaje Perine, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
To state the extremely obvious, Perine would instantly become a must-start in the low-end RB1 conversation -- and have even more upside than that -- if his teammate, RB Chase Brown, were to go down with an injury.
But Perine has been flexing his standalone value in the past few weeks. Brown has been so inefficient as a rusher, and the offense overall so much less efficient with him on the field, that Perine has started to eat into his role, both on the ground and through the air.
Samaje Perine with a big catch and run to move the chains!
CINvsWAS on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/J3s8HmYXhJ
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2026
The Bengals offense has incredible upside, and a rising tide lifts all boats. It's telling that their starting quarterback, Joe Burrow, was criticized for only throwing for 300 passing yards and two touchdowns in a game in the rain.
Continuing to hand the ball off to Brown has simply been a mistake this year, as he's averaging under 3.8 yards per carry. He rushed six times for a whopping six yards last week. It can take time for organizations to shuffle player roles, but he really shouldn't be taking many handoffs at all.
Chase Brown had multiple drops last night https://t.co/KMWlrWCJb4
— Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) November 24, 2026
In a close game with the Washington Commanders, one could reasonable argue that it was clearly Brown that tanked Cincy's chances of winning. Perine needs to see the field more in both phases of the game. And he should be rostered more heavily. Pick him up.
Josh Cameron, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jags will be without WR Parker Washington (shoulder) for at least one game. There's a good chance he misses more -- the reporting around his ailment has been vague, but there have been rumblings of him potentially having a Grade 3 AC Joint sprain. That's pretty bad.
Of course, you could look to route share to see who might get more work. It would seem that WR Brian Thomas Jr. would be the guy, but we know he plays a "Sacrificial X" role. Cameron's playing time hasn't been too encouraging, but his efficiency has.
Josh Cameron (good player) with two big catches today. A 3rd down dunk and then a TD to make it a two score game in the 4th. https://t.co/wJTsh3KSMi
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 15, 2026
Cameron has been showing flashes, and typically with rookies, you may see their playing time limited for much of the season before a true breakout. At that point, often preconceived notions of being limited get tossed out the window, though that doesn't always happen.
We simply know Thomas is unlikely to have a big role in this offense moving forward. Since his rookie season, he's been plagued by injuries and drop issues. The lack of sure-handedness got so bad that his role got massively reduced.
Cameron should have a breakout game soon if Washington misses multiple contests.
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
Let's get this straight. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is one of the greatest talent elevators for his starting quarterback in recent memory. Mendoza was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. And in his second game as a full-time starter, he threw three touchdown passes.
Mind you this was against the Denver Broncos defense. They've been one of the best units in the NFL for multiple seasons now, but Mendoza carved them up, and it wasn't just in garbage time -- the game was competitive throughout.
Make that TWO TDs for Fernando Mendoza 🗣️
LVvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/sgnbFG3sUr
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
He will continue to make mistakes. That's a guarantee. But he showed a good grasp of the offense, accurate passing, and not entirely unnoticeable rushing upside so far. He's settling in to the starting role nicely.
Unfortunately, he has a bye in Week 13, so we won't see much more of him until the fantasy football playoffs. But he could be a godsend for fantasy football squads with injured starting QBs.
Anthony Richardson Sr., QB, Indianapolis Colts
We're digging deep into the bag of sleepers here. But if you're desperate at QB, taking a shot on Richardson is an option. He was benched for his poor accuracy, and his throwing mechanics still needed a lot of work, but he has real rushing upside.
And he has a soft schedule moving forward. He'll face the New York Giants in Week 12, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans after his Week 13 bye. They all rank inside the top-10 of softest defenses against fantasy football quarterback production in the NFL.
Here’s a quick reminder (in case you forgot) of what Anthony Richardson can do on the football field…⬇️ https://t.co/SaiJNyKloS
— Logan Hancock (@ProFanLogan) November 25, 2026
He may not have a ton of passing production, but he's still an insane athlete (especially for a quarterback). That's worth stashing in deeper fantasy football leagues. He's a must-stash in superflex and 2QB leagues.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Anthony Richardson Sr., Fernando Mendoza, RJ Harvey, Keenan Allen, Samaje Perine, Josh Cameron. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Anthony Richardson Sr., Fernando Mendoza, RJ Harvey, Keenan Allen, Samaje Perine, Josh Cameron:
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