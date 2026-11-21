The top Week 11 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 11 matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 11 slate kicks off in just a few days, which means it's almost time to double-check our lineups. With the fantasy playoffs just a month away, getting our start/sit decisions right could be the difference between playing another week and seeing our season cut short.
One way to add some upside to your lineup is to target a kicker with a favorable matchup. While these options may carry some risk, they have the upside to greatly outperform their projections and could give you the edge in your matchup.
Who are the top streaming options at kicker in Week 11? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Top Kicker Streamers for Week 11
Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Jason Sanders (NYJ) @ Los Angeles Chargers
10% Rostered
Following a quiet start to the season, Jason Sanders has become one of the top options in fantasy. Over the first five games of the campaign, the veteran kicker has rated just 6.2 PPR points per game while going 8-for-9 on field goals and a perfect 7-for-7 on extra points. However, since Week 6, Sanders has seen his workload increase dramatically.
During this five-game stretch, the former Dolphin kicker has gone 17-for-19 on field goals while remaining perfect on extra points. He has averaged a tidy 11.4 PPR points per game while attempting at least four field goals in all but one contest.
Managers should target the 31-year-old with confidence this week against the Los Angeles Chargers defense, which has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers. Kicking in a controlled environment further raises his upside as well.
Ryan Fitzgerald (CAR) vs. Baltimore Ravens
7% Rostered
Ryan Fitzgerald has been a recurring member of this column and has another favorable matchup in Week 11. Last Sunday, Fitzgerald hit two of his three field goals, both from 50+ yards out, which greatly boosted his fantasy production. This season, Fitzgerald is 15-for-17 on attempts, with a modest 78.3% conversion rate and no extra points.
Ryan Fitzgerald wins it for Carolina! https://t.co/Ry9bbQQkWv
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
While his profile isn't the most consistent, he's been perfect from 50+ yards out (5-for-5), which makes him the top option if you're looking for upside. This Sunday, he will face a Baltimore Ravens defense that enters this contest allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers.
Joey Slye (TEN) @ Dallas Cowboys
1% Rostered
Let's dig a bit deeper for our third streamer. Joey Slye had a quiet start to the campaign like Sanders (averaging just 4.0 PPR points per game over the opening five games) but has since become a productive option. Given that Cam Ward has begun to improve the overall state of the offense, his productivity has taken a step forward.
Since Week 6 (his last four games), the 30-year-old has attempted at least two field goals in all but one game and three in at least two. During this stretch, Slye has gone 4-for-4 from 50+ yards, including a perfect 3-for-3 effort from longer ranges this past Sunday.
This weekend, Slye and the Titans will take a trip to Dallas, which will provide Slye not only a positive game script (55.5 O/U), but also a controlled environment, which is crucial for kickers, especially as the weather begins to cool down.
Chris Boswell (PIT) @ Philadelphia Eagles
34% Rostered
Our final option will be a target for those in shallower formats. Chris Boswell and the Steelers are coming off a rough loss to the Bengals, which likely explains his drop in rostership rate heading into Week 11. Last Sunday night, the Steelers took a 38-18 loss, while Boswell converted his lone field goal attempt and an extra point.
Despite that, the Steelers should give Boswell far better opportunities on Sunday in the Battle of Pennsylvania. The Eagles enter this contest allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers. The veteran kicker was also coming off a productive three-game stretch (prior to Week 10) where he saw at least three attempts each game and averaged 11.0 points per game.
His modest 57.1% FG% from 50+ yards greatly limits his upside, but those needing a safe option with a high floor should target Boswell with confidence.
Week 11 Kicker Rankings
Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 11
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Cam Little
|JAX
|@NYG
|2
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|TEN
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|IND
|4
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|@WAS
|5
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|MIA
|6
|Jake Bates
|DET
|TB
|7
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|@PHI
|8
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|NO
|9
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|@DET
|10
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|@SF
|11
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|@HOU
|12
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|@DAL
|13
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|MIN
|14
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|LV
|15
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|NYJ
|16
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|CIN
|17
|Charlie Smyth
|NO
|@CHI
|18
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|ARI
|19
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|@LAC
|20
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|BAL
|21
|Matt Gay
|LV
|@DEN
|22
|Riley Patterson
|BAL
|@CAR
|23
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|JAX
|24
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|PIT
|25
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|@KC
|26
|Daniel Carlson
|MIA
|@BUF
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 11 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Ryan Fitzgerald, Chris Boswell, Joey Slye, Jason Sanders. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that powers the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Ryan Fitzgerald, Chris Boswell, Joey Slye, Jason Sanders:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!