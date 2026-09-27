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When Is Mike Evans Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Mike Evans - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

When is Mike Evans coming back? Will Mike Evans play again this season? Read about Mike Evans's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Mike Evans Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Mike Evans Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) is no stranger to dealing with injuries because he misses time nearly every season with some ailment or other. In previous seasons, it's been the hamstrings that have failed him time and time again.

He's battled his way back on the field each time, but his availability is now in question yet again ahead of a Week 3 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Evans is 33 years old, and considering his age and injury history, it's not a huge surprise he's dealing with something.

It may not be a typical injury, but we often see players develop compensation injuries, where other parts of the musculoskeletal system have to work harder to perform the same movements and withstand greater forces because of weakness in one joint, muscle, ligament, or the like. So when is Evans coming back?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Mike Evans Injury Update for Fantasy Football

He's officially listed as questionable for Week 3, meaning we really don't know yet. It looks like he'll be a game-time decision. The 49ers play Sunday in the afternoon window, so fantasy managers may have to make their start/sit decisions before they know if Evans will play.

However, Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday morning that the veteran wideout plans to play so fantasy managers should expect that he suits up later on Sunday,

 

Mike Evans Fantasy Football Outlook

Evans is 33 years old, but still has enough juice to separate on his routes and make tough catches. His usage as part of the 49ers hasn't been ideal, but their pass-catching corps is extremely depleted due to injuries and other situations.

They won't have WRs Demarcus Robinson (ankle), Ricky Pearsall (knee), and Brandon Aiyuk (personal) for some time. They're also missing depth pieces due to injuries. Evans, tight end George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel Sr., and running back Christian McCaffrey form this team's main pass-catching group.

He scored 16.9 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 thanks to the above touchdown catch and five more receptions, but only managed 8.4 PPR points in Week 2, likely due to suffering the injury at some point in the game.

He's still a startable WR2 that you didn't have to spend a premium draft pick on, and he plays in one of the best offenses in the NFL. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has always done amazing work scheming guys open in the passing game, and starting quarterback Brock Purdy has played great, clean football this season.

Evans at least worthy of a flex spot in most leagues. The veteran has been a solid red zone threat his entire career in the NFL, and will probably continue to be so until he retires.

 

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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Mike Evans. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Mike Evans:

Mike Evans
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George Pickens
Mike Evans
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Drake London
Mike Evans
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Chuba Hubbard
Mike Evans
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David Montgomery
Mike Evans
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Parker Washington
Mike Evans
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Omarion Hampton
Mike Evans
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Jaylen Warren
Mike Evans
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Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
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Davante Adams
Mike Evans
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Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
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Trey McBride
Mike Evans
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Mike Evans
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Christian Watson
Mike Evans
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Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
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Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
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Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
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De'Von Achane
Mike Evans
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D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
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Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
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Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
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Breece Hall
Mike Evans
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Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
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Chase Brown
Mike Evans
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Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
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Saquon Barkley
Mike Evans
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Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
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Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
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Jeremiyah Love
Mike Evans
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Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
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Dalton Kincaid
Mike Evans
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Chris Olave
Mike Evans
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Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
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Ashton Jeanty
Mike Evans
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DJ Moore
Mike Evans
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Derrick Henry
Mike Evans
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Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
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James Cook III
Mike Evans
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Travis Kelce
Mike Evans
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CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
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Jalen Coker
Mike Evans
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Jonathan Taylor
Mike Evans
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Brock Bowers
Mike Evans
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Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
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Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
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Sam Laporta
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Evans
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Bijan Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
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Kenneth Walker III
Mike Evans
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Mike Evans
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
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Josh Downs
Mike Evans
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George Kittle
Mike Evans
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Tony Pollard
Mike Evans
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DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
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Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
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Mark Andrews
Mike Evans
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Rashod Bateman
Mike Evans
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Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
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Tucker Kraft
Mike Evans
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Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
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Blake Corum
Mike Evans
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Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
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Adonai Mitchell
Mike Evans
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Romeo Doubs
Mike Evans
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Juwan Johnson
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Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
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Devaughn Vele
Mike Evans
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Jordan Addison
Mike Evans
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Woody Marks
Mike Evans
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Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Evans
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Khalil Shakir
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Xavier Worthy
Mike Evans
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Denzel Boston
Mike Evans
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J.K. Dobbins
Mike Evans
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Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
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Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
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Terrance Ferguson
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
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Hunter Henry
Mike Evans
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Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Evans
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
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Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
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Tre Tucker
Mike Evans
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Malik Washington
Mike Evans
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KC Concepcion
Mike Evans
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Mike Evans
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Quentin Johnston
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Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
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Kyle Monangai
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Kaleb Johnson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Oronde Gadsden II
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Mike Evans
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
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T.J. Hockenson
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Isaiah Likely
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Evans
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Mack Hollins
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Brenton Strange
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Emmett Johnson
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RJ Harvey
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Makai Lemon
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Rashid Shaheed
Mike Evans
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Ryan Flournoy
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Pat Freiermuth
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Rachaad White
Mike Evans
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Zach Ertz
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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Germie Bernard
Mike Evans
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Tyquan Thornton
Mike Evans
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Cooper Kupp
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Tank Bigsby
Mike Evans
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Justice Hill
Mike Evans
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Chris Bell
Mike Evans
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Tyler Allgeier
Mike Evans
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Jack Bech
Mike Evans
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Joshua Palmer
Mike Evans
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Chris Brooks
Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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LaJohntay Wester
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Antonio Williams
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Mike Washington Jr.
Mike Evans
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Colby Parkinson
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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AJ Barner
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Jerry Jeudy
Mike Evans
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Michael Mayer
Mike Evans
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DeeJay Dallas
Mike Evans
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Greg Dulcich
Mike Evans
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Darnell Mooney
Mike Evans
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Isaac TeSlaa
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Dawson Knox
Mike Evans
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Mike Evans
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George Holani
Mike Evans
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Skyy Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Legette
Mike Evans
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Jahan Dotson
Mike Evans
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Jalen McMillan
Mike Evans
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Samaje Perine
Mike Evans
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Mike Evans
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Kevin Coleman Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Darius Slayton
Mike Evans
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Kyle Juszczyk
Mike Evans
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Noah Fant
Mike Evans
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Darnell Washington
Mike Evans
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Ty Johnson
Mike Evans
vs
Jauan Jennings
Mike Evans
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Mike Evans
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Theo Johnson
Mike Evans
vs
Devin Singletary
Mike Evans
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Mike Evans
vs
Tommy Tremble
Mike Evans
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Raheim Sanders
Mike Evans
vs
Kyle Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Mike Evans
vs
Zachariah Branch
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Moore
Mike Evans
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Cole Kmet
Mike Evans
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Noah Gray
Mike Evans
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Calvin Ridley
Mike Evans
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Sione Vaki
Mike Evans
vs
Bo Melton
Mike Evans
vs
Will Shipley
Mike Evans
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Devontez Walker
Mike Evans
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Mike Evans
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Luke Farrell
Mike Evans
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Jordan Whittington
Mike Evans
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Jeremy Ruckert
Mike Evans
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Elic Ayomanor
Mike Evans
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Dyami Brown
Mike Evans
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Troy Franklin
Mike Evans
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Jared Wayne
Mike Evans
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Tory Horton
Mike Evans
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Jacob Cowing
Mike Evans
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Darius Cooper
Mike Evans
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Konata Mumpfield
Mike Evans
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Josh Cameron
Mike Evans
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KaVontae Turpin
Mike Evans
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Jordan Watkins
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Mike Evans
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Xavier Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Colbie Young
Mike Evans
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Malik McClain
Mike Evans
vs
Tutu Atwell
Mike Evans
vs
Tai Felton
Mike Evans
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Jalen Royals
Mike Evans
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Malik Benson
Mike Evans
vs
Chimere Dike
Mike Evans
vs
Khadarel Hodge
Mike Evans
vs
Tez Johnson
Mike Evans
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Hunter
Mike Evans
vs
Ryan Miller
Mike Evans
vs
Jahdae Walker
Mike Evans
vs
Efton Chism III
Mike Evans
vs
J. Michael Sturdivant
Mike Evans
vs
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Mike Evans
vs
Cody White
Mike Evans
vs
Kevin Austin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Derius Davis
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Mike Evans
vs
Treylon Burks
Mike Evans
vs
Skyler Bell
Mike Evans
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Mike Evans
vs
Myles Price
Mike Evans
vs
Deion Burks

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