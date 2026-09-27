When Is Mike Evans Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Mike Evans coming back? Will Mike Evans play again this season? Read about Mike Evans's return date and injury updates for 2026.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) is no stranger to dealing with injuries because he misses time nearly every season with some ailment or other. In previous seasons, it's been the hamstrings that have failed him time and time again.
He's battled his way back on the field each time, but his availability is now in question yet again ahead of a Week 3 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Evans is 33 years old, and considering his age and injury history, it's not a huge surprise he's dealing with something.
It may not be a typical injury, but we often see players develop compensation injuries, where other parts of the musculoskeletal system have to work harder to perform the same movements and withstand greater forces because of weakness in one joint, muscle, ligament, or the like. So when is Evans coming back?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Mike Evans Injury Update for Fantasy Football
He's officially listed as questionable for Week 3, meaning we really don't know yet. It looks like he'll be a game-time decision. The 49ers play Sunday in the afternoon window, so fantasy managers may have to make their start/sit decisions before they know if Evans will play.
However, Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday morning that the veteran wideout plans to play so fantasy managers should expect that he suits up later on Sunday,
Mike Evans is participating in 49ers practice today. His status has never been in question for Sunday, but I am sure some fans will relieved to see him out there pic.twitter.com/Xj11uNtsfj
— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 25, 2026
Mike Evans Fantasy Football Outlook
Evans is 33 years old, but still has enough juice to separate on his routes and make tough catches. His usage as part of the 49ers hasn't been ideal, but their pass-catching corps is extremely depleted due to injuries and other situations.
They won't have WRs Demarcus Robinson (ankle), Ricky Pearsall (knee), and Brandon Aiyuk (personal) for some time. They're also missing depth pieces due to injuries. Evans, tight end George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel Sr., and running back Christian McCaffrey form this team's main pass-catching group.
Mike Evans' first 49ers touchdown is a third-down pass from Purdy. #49ers up 17-7 over the #LARams.
Shanahan keeps Evans in this time, and it pays off for San Francisco's offense. pic.twitter.com/1ATShBzC6v
— Chris Wilson (@cgawilson) September 11, 2026
He scored 16.9 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 thanks to the above touchdown catch and five more receptions, but only managed 8.4 PPR points in Week 2, likely due to suffering the injury at some point in the game.
He's still a startable WR2 that you didn't have to spend a premium draft pick on, and he plays in one of the best offenses in the NFL. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has always done amazing work scheming guys open in the passing game, and starting quarterback Brock Purdy has played great, clean football this season.
What a throw by Brock Purdy pic.twitter.com/sGxatyRPQ6
— Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) September 20, 2026
Evans at least worthy of a flex spot in most leagues. The veteran has been a solid red zone threat his entire career in the NFL, and will probably continue to be so until he retires.
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Mike Evans. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Mike Evans:
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