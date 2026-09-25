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When Is Dallas Goedert Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Dallas Goedert - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is Dallas Goedert coming back? Will Dallas Goedert play again this season? Read about Dallas Goedert's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Dallas Goedert Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Dallas Goedert Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) got off to an explosive start in Week 1, catching four of his five targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Washington Commanders.

In Week 2, things weren't so pretty. He only managed to catch one of his three targets for four yards, and picked up an injury to boot. He's been no stranger to the injury report over the years, and has yet to play in a full 17-game season since entering the big leagues.

Now, his future this season is in question, and his future with the team overall could be in doubt after this season ends. So what's the deal with Goedert's current injury? What will the rest of his season look like after he returns, and when will he be back? Let's dive in.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Dallas Goedert Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Goedert exited the contest with a knee injury, which was later confirmed by NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter to be a sprained MCL. Medical testing revealed the issue. He won't be able to return for a while and is reportedly set to miss a few weeks.

He's long struggled with knee injuries and battled with them significantly last season. In 2024, he played in just 10 games, after missing five contests in 2022 and three games in 2023. My analysis indicates it's likely that his knee issues have to be constantly managed, and this MCL sprain is the latest flare-up.

You can see the injury in the play below. Goedert is the player closest to the camera blocking for the Eagles, and his right knee appears to be impacted by another blocker, though we don't see the leg buckle, at least.

We see knee ligament injuries on both contact and non-contact plays, as a blow to one area of the knee distributes forces around the surrounding bones and ligaments, which can cause one to sprain. At least he didn't tear anything, from what we know.

 

Dallas Goedert Fantasy Football Outlook

When he returns, if he can get back to full health, he's still a high-upside fantasy football tight end. He has the trust of quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the two have had a solid connection for many years now. He's also been excellent in games that current New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) doesn't play in.

This season, the Eagles' No. 1 pass-catcher is clearly WR DeVonta Smith. But Goedert appeared to be its second-highest upside player, over both WRs Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon (a rookie), before the injury.

There were times in 2025 when Goedert simply outshone Brown when both were on the field, such as against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, when Brown caught just two passes for seven yards while Goedert managed to catch all four of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown.

As it stands, the veteran tight end is clearly the Eagles' top option in the red zone in the passing game. They've struggled to convert in the red zone on running plays handled by RB Saquon Barkley (stinger), and he's yet to score a touchdown this season.

Goedert is a low-end TE1 when he returns, and that's dependent on his health, but when he's fully healthy, he's a must-start in all leagues.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks:

Devonta Smith
vs
Kyren Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Trey McBride
Devonta Smith
vs
De'Von Achane
Devonta Smith
vs
Parker Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
Breece Hall
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
Javonte Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Devonta Smith
vs
Chase Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
vs
Puka Nacua
Devonta Smith
vs
George Pickens
Devonta Smith
vs
Zay Flowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Davante Adams
Devonta Smith
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake London
Devonta Smith
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
vs
David Montgomery
Devonta Smith
vs
Derrick Henry
Devonta Smith
vs
Omarion Hampton
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
vs
Bucky Irving
Devonta Smith
vs
James Cook III
Devonta Smith
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Devonta Smith
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Devonta Smith
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devonta Smith
vs
Mike Evans
Devonta Smith
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
D'Andre Swift
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Devonta Smith
vs
Tee Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Nabers
Devonta Smith
vs
Bijan Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Cam Skattebo
Devonta Smith
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Devonta Smith
vs
DJ Moore
Devonta Smith
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Devonta Smith
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Devonta Smith
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Devonta Smith
vs
Matthew Golden
Devonta Smith
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Devonta Smith
vs
Sam Laporta
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
vs
Travis Kelce
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Coker
Devonta Smith
vs
Brock Bowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Jameson Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Jadarian Price
Devonta Smith
vs
Dalton Schultz
Devonta Smith
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devonta Smith
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Downs
Devonta Smith
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
George Kittle
Devonta Smith
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devonta Smith
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devonta Smith
vs
Mark Andrews
Devonta Smith
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Tony Pollard
Devonta Smith
vs
DK Metcalf
Devonta Smith
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Devonta Smith
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devonta Smith
vs
Juwan Johnson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordan Addison
Devonta Smith
vs
Tyler Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
Luther Burden III
Devonta Smith
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devonta Smith
vs
Devaughn Vele
Devonta Smith
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Devonta Smith
vs
Stefon Diggs
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Colston Loveland
Devonta Smith
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devonta Smith
vs
Blake Corum
Devonta Smith
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashod Bateman
Devonta Smith
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Devonta Smith
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devonta Smith
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devonta Smith
vs
Woody Marks
Devonta Smith
vs
Carnell Tate
Devonta Smith
vs
Hunter Henry
Devonta Smith
vs
Quentin Johnston
Devonta Smith
vs
Denzel Boston
Devonta Smith
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Tre Tucker
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
KC Concepcion
Devonta Smith
vs
Rome Odunze
Devonta Smith
vs
Tyjae Spears
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devonta Smith
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Devonta Smith
vs
Kyle Monangai
Devonta Smith
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Devonta Smith
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Makai Lemon
Devonta Smith
vs
Keenan Allen
Devonta Smith
vs
Mack Hollins
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Devonta Smith
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Kalif Raymond
Devonta Smith
vs
Demario Douglas
Devonta Smith
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Keon Coleman
Devonta Smith
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Devonta Smith
vs
Pat Bryant
Devonta Smith
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devonta Smith
vs
Tre Harris
Devonta Smith
vs
Caleb Douglas
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Nailor
Devonta Smith
vs
Malachi Fields
Devonta Smith
vs
Germie Bernard
Devonta Smith
vs
Cooper Kupp
Devonta Smith
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Devonta Smith
vs
Joshua Palmer
Devonta Smith
vs
Jack Bech
Devonta Smith
vs
Calvin Ridley
Devonta Smith
vs
Roman Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Ted Hurst
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Bell
Devonta Smith
vs
Antonio Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Devonta Smith
vs
Darnell Mooney
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylin Noel
Devonta Smith
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Devonta Smith
vs
Isaiah Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Devonta Smith
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Devonta Smith
vs
Xavier Legette
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
Jauan Jennings
Devonta Smith
vs
Skyy Moore
Devonta Smith
vs
Jahan Dotson
Devonta Smith
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Devonta Smith
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Devonta Smith
vs
Tory Horton
Devonta Smith
vs
Troy Franklin
Devonta Smith
vs
Kyle Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Luther Burden III
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Colston Loveland
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Warren
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jordan Addison
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Blake Corum
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
DK Metcalf
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Woody Marks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tony Pollard
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Carnell Tate
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Hunter Henry
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mark Andrews
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Denzel Boston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Kittle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Tucker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Josh Downs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
KC Concepcion
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rome Odunze
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jadarian Price
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jameson Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brock Bowers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jalen Coker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Travis Kelce
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kyle Monangai
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashee Rice
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Sam Laporta
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Matthew Golden
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
DJ Moore
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Makai Lemon
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kaelon Black
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Nabers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keenan Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tee Higgins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mack Hollins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Evans
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brenton Strange
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Bucky Irving
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
David Montgomery
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Demario Douglas
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Drake London
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Davante Adams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Pickens
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keon Coleman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Christian Watson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pat Bryant
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Justin Jefferson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Olave
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Zay Flowers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Puka Nacua
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Parker Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Harris
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jalen Nailor
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malachi Fields
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Germie Bernard
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cooper Kupp
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Joshua Palmer
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jack Bech
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Calvin Ridley
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Roman Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ted Hurst
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Bell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Antonio Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Darnell Mooney
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaylin Noel
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Isaiah Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Xavier Legette
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jalen McMillan
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jauan Jennings
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Skyy Moore
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jahan Dotson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tory Horton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Troy Franklin
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kyle Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jared Wayne
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Darius Cooper
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Moore

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CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Karl-Anthony Towns

' Extension Talks with Knicks Stall Before Camp
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
CFB

Koby Howard Out For Extended Period
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Klay Thompson

Emerges as Front-Runner to Start for Miami
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
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