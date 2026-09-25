When Is Dallas Goedert Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Dallas Goedert coming back? Will Dallas Goedert play again this season? Read about Dallas Goedert's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) got off to an explosive start in Week 1, catching four of his five targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Washington Commanders.
In Week 2, things weren't so pretty. He only managed to catch one of his three targets for four yards, and picked up an injury to boot. He's been no stranger to the injury report over the years, and has yet to play in a full 17-game season since entering the big leagues.
Now, his future this season is in question, and his future with the team overall could be in doubt after this season ends. So what's the deal with Goedert's current injury? What will the rest of his season look like after he returns, and when will he be back? Let's dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Dallas Goedert Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Goedert exited the contest with a knee injury, which was later confirmed by NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter to be a sprained MCL. Medical testing revealed the issue. He won't be able to return for a while and is reportedly set to miss a few weeks.
He's long struggled with knee injuries and battled with them significantly last season. In 2024, he played in just 10 games, after missing five contests in 2022 and three games in 2023. My analysis indicates it's likely that his knee issues have to be constantly managed, and this MCL sprain is the latest flare-up.
You can see the injury in the play below. Goedert is the player closest to the camera blocking for the Eagles, and his right knee appears to be impacted by another blocker, though we don't see the leg buckle, at least.
Seems like this is where Dallas Goedert picked up his knee injury.
Could’ve been major, but you can see the lineman run into his right leg creating a valgus force on the knee stressing the MCL portion of the knee pic.twitter.com/odnolSo78K
— Maddox McCloud, PT, DPT (@MaddoxMcCloudPT) September 20, 2026
We see knee ligament injuries on both contact and non-contact plays, as a blow to one area of the knee distributes forces around the surrounding bones and ligaments, which can cause one to sprain. At least he didn't tear anything, from what we know.
Dallas Goedert Fantasy Football Outlook
When he returns, if he can get back to full health, he's still a high-upside fantasy football tight end. He has the trust of quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the two have had a solid connection for many years now. He's also been excellent in games that current New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) doesn't play in.
This season, the Eagles' No. 1 pass-catcher is clearly WR DeVonta Smith. But Goedert appeared to be its second-highest upside player, over both WRs Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon (a rookie), before the injury.
Goedert with his second TD of the night 👏
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/ytYh8raEz6
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2026
There were times in 2025 when Goedert simply outshone Brown when both were on the field, such as against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, when Brown caught just two passes for seven yards while Goedert managed to catch all four of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown.
As it stands, the veteran tight end is clearly the Eagles' top option in the red zone in the passing game. They've struggled to convert in the red zone on running plays handled by RB Saquon Barkley (stinger), and he's yet to score a touchdown this season.
Goedert is a low-end TE1 when he returns, and that's dependent on his health, but when he's fully healthy, he's a must-start in all leagues.
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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks:
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