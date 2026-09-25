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Should I Drop Quentin Johnston? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 3 (2026)

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Quentin Johnston - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Should I drop Quentin Johnston for fantasy football Week 3? Is Quentin Johnston a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Quentin Johnston in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston entered the 2026 NFL season with high expectations. It was believed that new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel could finally unlock his upside as a run-after-catch threat.

That speculation has fallen flat on its face through two weeks. Many believed Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert would feed Johnston heavily, and McDaniel would scheme him open and help him get those YAC opportunities.

He has targeted Johnston 11 times through two contests. Those have amounted to just three catches for a grand total of a whopping 24 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. It almost seems like things are worse under McDaniel. So should you drop Johnston in fantasy football? Will things get any better here? Let's dive in.

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Should I Drop Quentin Johnston in Fantasy Football?

It's not that bad of an idea at this point. Johnston is little more than a bench stash right now. The only pass-catcher doing anything much for the Chargers right now is WR Ladd McConkey (ribs). He played through fractured ribs in Week 3 and still outproduced Johnston.

We saw a video of McDaniel telling Johnston that his "drive phase" would tear up the league. That hasn't happened. In fact, we haven't seen a bunch of designed screens or short targets go his way. The offense hasn't done much of anything, to be fair.

The entire team's vibes are at a multi-year low. It looks like former offensive coordinator Greg Roman would be an upgrade from what they have right now. And Johnston is now competing with WR Tre' Harris, a second-year pro, for playing time and targets. Harris has 73 receiving yards on two fewer targets.

Herbert has struggled himself, though it's not all his fault. Injuries along the offensive line and what appears to be poor offensive play design haven't helped him succeed so far. Neither have his receivers, other than McConkey.

So dropping Johnston is probably not the worst idea. In most leagues, though, he can be stashed on deeper benches, as there isn't much upside to be had on the waiver wire.

 

Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?

It may be difficult to find someone who will produce like Johnston was expected to play this season. The sure-fire WR2 on a good NFL offense can be league-altering, as we saw with Dallas Cowboys wideout George Pickens last season. You probably won't get anyone like that on waivers.

That said, you could look into grabbing someone like Baltimore Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman if he's still available. He's rostered in over 50 percent of leagues by now, but in a lot of home leagues, he may still be on waivers, as people know WR Zay Flowers (hamstring) is the No. 1 in Baltimore, despite the fact that he's injured.

My analysis also indicates that New York Jets wideout Adonai Mitchell (finger) is worth a pickup. He's been the reason that Jets WR Garrett Wilson hasn't been a volume god so far this season -- Mitchell was targeted a whopping 12 times last game. He should be added in all leagues. He has a finger injury, but can be stashed on the bench.

He has 123 receiving yards so far this season, and on film, he's done a great job separating from coverages. That's never been a problem for him, and he could be on a breakout trajectory.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Rashod Bateman, Tre' Harris, Adonai Mitchell. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Rashod Bateman, Tre' Harris, Adonai Mitchell. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Rashod Bateman, Tre' Harris, Adonai Mitchell:

Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rashod Bateman
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Tank Bigsby
Rashod Bateman
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Emanuel Wilson
Rashod Bateman
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Khalil Shakir
Rashod Bateman
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Kaelon Black
Rashod Bateman
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Brenton Strange
Rashod Bateman
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Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Rashod Bateman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Braelon Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
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Keenan Allen
Rashod Bateman
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Romeo Doubs
Rashod Bateman
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DeeJay Dallas
Rashod Bateman
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KC Concepcion Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keon Coleman
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rashod Bateman
vs
Malik Washington
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kalif Raymond
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tre Tucker
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Romeo Doubs
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kaelon Black
Adonai Mitchell
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KC Concepcion Jr.
Adonai Mitchell
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Emanuel Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
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Emmett Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
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Jonah Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tyjae Spears
Adonai Mitchell
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Rashod Bateman
Adonai Mitchell
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Tyler Allgeier
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Tank Bigsby
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Brenton Strange
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Keenan Allen
Adonai Mitchell
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Keon Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Adonai Mitchell
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Malik Washington
Adonai Mitchell
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Rashid Shaheed
Adonai Mitchell
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Kalif Raymond
Adonai Mitchell
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Xavier Hutchinson

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