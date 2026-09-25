Should I drop Quentin Johnston for fantasy football Week 3? Is Quentin Johnston a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston entered the 2026 NFL season with high expectations. It was believed that new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel could finally unlock his upside as a run-after-catch threat.
That speculation has fallen flat on its face through two weeks. Many believed Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert would feed Johnston heavily, and McDaniel would scheme him open and help him get those YAC opportunities.
He has targeted Johnston 11 times through two contests. Those have amounted to just three catches for a grand total of a whopping 24 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. It almost seems like things are worse under McDaniel. So should you drop Johnston in fantasy football? Will things get any better here? Let's dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Should I Drop Quentin Johnston in Fantasy Football?
It's not that bad of an idea at this point. Johnston is little more than a bench stash right now. The only pass-catcher doing anything much for the Chargers right now is WR Ladd McConkey (ribs). He played through fractured ribs in Week 3 and still outproduced Johnston.
We saw a video of McDaniel telling Johnston that his "drive phase" would tear up the league. That hasn't happened. In fact, we haven't seen a bunch of designed screens or short targets go his way. The offense hasn't done much of anything, to be fair.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert on if there's an emphasis on getting Quentin Johnston more involved: "I think he's gotten a bunch of targets" pic.twitter.com/wYZHXtYDv1
— Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) September 24, 2026
The entire team's vibes are at a multi-year low. It looks like former offensive coordinator Greg Roman would be an upgrade from what they have right now. And Johnston is now competing with WR Tre' Harris, a second-year pro, for playing time and targets. Harris has 73 receiving yards on two fewer targets.
Tre' Harris with a big 53-yard catch and run!
LVvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/gah6WnUCSe
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Herbert has struggled himself, though it's not all his fault. Injuries along the offensive line and what appears to be poor offensive play design haven't helped him succeed so far. Neither have his receivers, other than McConkey.
So dropping Johnston is probably not the worst idea. In most leagues, though, he can be stashed on deeper benches, as there isn't much upside to be had on the waiver wire.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
It may be difficult to find someone who will produce like Johnston was expected to play this season. The sure-fire WR2 on a good NFL offense can be league-altering, as we saw with Dallas Cowboys wideout George Pickens last season. You probably won't get anyone like that on waivers.
That said, you could look into grabbing someone like Baltimore Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman if he's still available. He's rostered in over 50 percent of leagues by now, but in a lot of home leagues, he may still be on waivers, as people know WR Zay Flowers (hamstring) is the No. 1 in Baltimore, despite the fact that he's injured.
Lamar Jackson 🎯 Rashod Bateman for the TD
NOvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/RwqbUrIoEP
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
My analysis also indicates that New York Jets wideout Adonai Mitchell (finger) is worth a pickup. He's been the reason that Jets WR Garrett Wilson hasn't been a volume god so far this season -- Mitchell was targeted a whopping 12 times last game. He should be added in all leagues. He has a finger injury, but can be stashed on the bench.
He has 123 receiving yards so far this season, and on film, he's done a great job separating from coverages. That's never been a problem for him, and he could be on a breakout trajectory.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Rashod Bateman, Tre' Harris, Adonai Mitchell. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
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