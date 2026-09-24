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When Is Brock Bowers Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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When is Brock Bowers coming back? Will Brock Bowers play again this season? Read about Brock Bowers's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Brock Bowers Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Brock Bowers set the NFL world alight as a rookie, earning First-Team All-Pro honors after racking up 1,194 receiving yards and scoring five touchdowns.

Unfortunately, he struggled with injuries in 2025, failing to justify his TE1 ADP. He was still regarded as the TE1 ahead of the 2026 season despite Trey McBride's outstanding 2025 campaign, but injuries have prevented him from making his season debut.

When is Bowers coming back? Will he miss most of the season? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Brock Bowers Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Brock Bowers suffered a left knee bruise in Week 1 of the 2025 season and struggled with the injury all season long. He missed five games last year, but was hopeful the injury wouldn't flare up again in 2026.

Sadly, that same left knee caused issues for him once again in the preseason, and he underwent a partial meniscectomy (known as a meniscus trim) to fix the issue.

ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported that Bowers would "miss a game or two", and sure enough, he missed the first two games of the 2026 season, despite Head coach Klint Kubiak saying Bowers was "very close" to playing in Week 2, per NBC Sports' Myles Simmons.

Backup TE Michael Mayer, who recently signed a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the Raiders, caught nine passes for 55 yards in his place to help Las Vegas jump out to an unexpected 2-0 start.

Now, it looks like Bowers is back and ready to make his season debut. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport "expects" Bowers to play in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints.

Bowers was limited in Wednesday's practice, so fantasy managers should still monitor the situation, but with plenty of optimism.

 

Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Outlook

Bowers was slightly overpriced in fantasy drafts heading into this year. He has only finished as the overall PPR TE1 on just four occasions since he entered the NFL. In contrast, McBride achieved this feat six times during the same time span.

However, he still has a higher floor and ceiling compared to almost every other fantasy tight end. He has been targeted at least five times in 25 out of his 29 (86.2%) career games.

Kubiak, who is in his first year as an NFL head coach, has done a tremendous job so far, defying all expectations this season. The Raiders' offense is currently ranked 10th in points scored (53) and 14th in points per drive (2.13).

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is enjoying a mini career renaissance, throwing for six touchdowns to three interceptions and a 100.5 passer rating, despite missing Bowers, who could be his most dangerous weapon.

In Bowers' absence, Mayer was targeted 11 times, or 5.5 times per game, which suggests a huge role could be coming Bowers' way.

Bowers and the Raiders won't play the easiest schedule in the world. They have a difficult stretch from Week 7 until their Week 13 bye, facing the Rams, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks, Broncos, and Browns.

Five of these defenses rank in the top-12 of fewest PPR points allowed to tight ends, while the remaining team, the Seattle Seahawks, have the second-ranked overall defense and just won the Super Bowl.

It won't be easy, but Bowers will be the Raiders' main hope and their top receiving target if they want to build upon their surprising unbeaten start and make a playoff push. He is a must-start TE1 in all formats whenever healthy.

 

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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Brock Bowers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Brock Bowers:

Brock Bowers
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Jalen Coker
Brock Bowers
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Jameson Williams
Brock Bowers
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Travis Kelce
Brock Bowers
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Jadarian Price
Brock Bowers
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Rashee Rice
Brock Bowers
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Quinshon Judkins
Brock Bowers
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Sam Laporta
Brock Bowers
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Dalton Schultz
Brock Bowers
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Jeremiyah Love
Brock Bowers
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Brock Bowers
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Matthew Golden
Brock Bowers
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Josh Downs
Brock Bowers
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Dalton Kincaid
Brock Bowers
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Emanuel Wilson
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Brock Bowers
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Tetairoa McMillan
Brock Bowers
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George Kittle
Brock Bowers
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DJ Moore
Brock Bowers
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Ladd McConkey
Brock Bowers
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Cam Skattebo
Brock Bowers
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Emeka Egbuka
Brock Bowers
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Malik Nabers
Brock Bowers
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Mark Andrews
Brock Bowers
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Tee Higgins
Brock Bowers
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Brock Bowers
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D'Andre Swift
Brock Bowers
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Tony Pollard
Brock Bowers
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Mike Evans
Brock Bowers
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DK Metcalf
Brock Bowers
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Jaylen Waddle
Brock Bowers
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Tucker Kraft
Brock Bowers
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Brock Bowers
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Michael Wilson
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Bhayshul Tuten
Brock Bowers
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Adonai Mitchell
Brock Bowers
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Bucky Irving
Brock Bowers
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Romeo Doubs
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Omarion Hampton
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Juwan Johnson
Brock Bowers
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David Montgomery
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Jordan Addison
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Drake London
Brock Bowers
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Tyler Warren
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Davante Adams
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Luther Burden III
Brock Bowers
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George Pickens
Brock Bowers
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Terry Mclaurin
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Christian Watson
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Devaughn Vele
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Garrett Wilson
Brock Bowers
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Dontayvion Wicks
Brock Bowers
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Chuba Hubbard
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Stefon Diggs
Brock Bowers
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Jaylen Warren
Brock Bowers
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Brock Bowers
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Parker Washington
Brock Bowers
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Colston Loveland
Brock Bowers
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Trey McBride
Brock Bowers
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Courtland Sutton
Brock Bowers
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Devonta Smith
Brock Bowers
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Blake Corum
Brock Bowers
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Kyren Williams
Brock Bowers
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J.K. Dobbins
Brock Bowers
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De'Von Achane
Brock Bowers
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Rashod Bateman
Brock Bowers
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Breece Hall
Brock Bowers
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Terrance Ferguson
Brock Bowers
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Javonte Williams
Brock Bowers
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Khalil Shakir
Brock Bowers
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Hunter Henry
Brock Bowers
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Brock Bowers
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Oronde Gadsden II
Brock Bowers
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brock Bowers
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Jake Ferguson
Brock Bowers
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Isaiah Likely
Brock Bowers
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T.J. Hockenson
Brock Bowers
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Pat Freiermuth
Brock Bowers
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Brenton Strange
Brock Bowers
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Darren Waller
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AJ Barner
Brock Bowers
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Evan Engram
Brock Bowers
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Gunnar Helm
Brock Bowers
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Cade Otton
Brock Bowers
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Mike Gesicki
Brock Bowers
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Michael Mayer
Brock Bowers
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Colby Parkinson
Brock Bowers
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Greg Dulcich
Brock Bowers
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Dawson Knox
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Darnell Washington
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Kenyon Sadiq
Brock Bowers
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Johnny Mundt
Brock Bowers
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Theo Johnson
Brock Bowers
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Cole Kmet
Brock Bowers
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Foster Moreau
Brock Bowers
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Noah Gray
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Noah Fant
Brock Bowers
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Elijah Arroyo
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Tommy Tremble
Brock Bowers
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Josh Oliver

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