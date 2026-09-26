Philadelphia Eagles Defense Gets Prime Matchup Against Shorthanded Bears
Sep 26, 2026, 4:47 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles look to improve to 3-0 with a road matchup against the Chicago Bears. Through two games in 2026, Philadelphia's defense ranks 11th in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (293.0), sixth in passing yards allowed per game (166.0), 24th in rushing yards allowed per game (127.0) and 12th in points per game allowed (21.0). The Eagles have recorded three sacks and a blocked extra point, but are yet to generate a takeaway. Meanwhile, the Chicago offense currently ranks third in the league in total yards per game (424.5), first in rushing yards per game (212.5), 15th in passing yards per game (212.0) and fourth in points per game (31.0). However, a large percentage of Chicago's offensive statistics are due to its performance in a 59-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Fast forward to Week 3 and the Bears will be without starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) and could very well not have backup quarterback Tyson Bagent (concussion - questionable) available either, which would leave veteran Case Keenum as the starting quarterback for Week 3. Running back Kyle Monangai (knee) also did not practice on Thursday due to a knee issue, but returned to full practice on Friday and does not have an injury designation. Monangai and starting running back D'Andrew Swift form a dynamic duo in Chicago's backfield, but the passing game is likely to struggle for the Bears. The Eagles enter the game healthy, but outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) is questionable. RotoBaller ranks Philadelphia as its No. 5 defense/special teams unit for Week 3 against the shorthanded Bears. Philly is a strong play this week and a good option in DFS as well.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
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Rome Odunze Boasts Increased Risk Sans QB1
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 6:07 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze will line up against staunch opposition in the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 3. Despite a scoring outburst in the team's road opener, Chicago's passing offense has begun the season cold. Preseason injuries to Odunze and teammate Luther Burden III may have contributed to the slow start. Either way, the offense takes a hit as long as quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) is sidelined. The silver lining for Odunze is that he appears to be over the calf injury that plagued him after seeing his snap share nearly double to 84% in Week 2. Still, it's challenging to project a productive day for Chicago's attack in the wake of Williams' soft-tissue ailment. Moreover, Philadelphia's defensive squad has stifled opposing passing attacks to the tune of 166 yards per game - the fifth-best mark in the league. Among a few cons in his profile, the third-year pro takes a dip in value, falling to RotoBaller's PPR WR49 preceding their second home outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Luther Burden III a Shaky WR3/Flex Amid QB Change
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 6:01 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III presents as a precarious option ahead of the team's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Expectations for Burden and Chicago's passing attack were sky-high heading into the campaign, but a few down weeks and a quarterback change have shifted the offense's trajectory. Initially, the 22-year-old was presumed to be a top-three option at worst for the Bears, but Kalif Raymond's emergence has siphoned away opportunities. Furthermore, it's unclear how long Caleb Williams (hamstring) will be shelved, further clouding the offense's outlook. For what it's worth, Raymond outsnapped Burden in Week 2 - a situation fantasy managers must monitor in case the latter has fallen behind the veteran in two-wide receiver sets. Either way, the second-year wideout isn't as enticing as he was in recent weeks, dropping to RotoBaller's PPR WR34 ahead of his bout with Philadelphia.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kyle Monangai Remains a Low-End Flex
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 5:56 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai enters a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football without an injury designation. The former seventh-round pick was a DNP earlier in the week due to a knee injury, but he followed it with two full practice sessions. He should be good to go for his typical allotment of snaps against a formidable Eagles defense. Monangai handled 12 touches in each of Chicago's first two outings, cementing himself as a flex option with a solid weekly floor. However, he - and the entirety of the team's attack - will find tougher sledding in their first game without starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring). For now, it will be either Tyson Bagent (concussion) or Case Keenum getting the nod under center. Either option makes the offense more volatile, but it also seems likely the running game will get a bit more work in the process. Monangai remains in the flex tier for now - albeit a bit lower than previously - as RotoBaller's PPR RB37 for Week 3's contest.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
D'Andre Swift Loses Fantasy Appeal with QB Uncertainty
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 5:49 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift has a lower overall floor and ceiling in Monday night's home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 27-year-old has been solid thus far in 2026, averaging nearly five yards per carry (4.97) on 34 totes across the first two contests. Unfortunately, quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) will miss time, dropping the offense's potency for now. On the bright side, Swift was heavily involved in the passing game during Week 2 (5/54) and could see his overall volume tick up with either Tyson Bagent (concussion) or Case Keenum at the helm. Philadelphia's defense isn't enticing opposition, although they currently rank as a bottom-ten unit against the run - yielding 127 yards per game. The former Georgia Bulldog's value takes a hit in Week 3, but he's still a solid option at the position. Swift is RotoBaller's PPR RB22 ahead of Monday Night Football.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Case Keenum a Fantasy No-Go if Active
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 5:43 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum is on standby for this Monday night's outing with the Philadelphia Eagles. Keenum hasn't had a chance to play in-game since the latter part of the 2023 season, but he could be thrust into action in Week 3 after injuries to both Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion). As it stands, Bagent has a shot to play on Monday, but he still needs to be symptom-free for a few days before he can be designated active. If he can't get there, Keenum will lead Chicago's offense against an Eagles squad that's been tough to beat through the air. The Bears can find success on the ground against the unit, but fantasy managers can steer clear of this QB room until Williams is back and ready to roll. The 38-year-old journeyman slots in as RotoBaller's QB33 for the weekend ahead.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Tyson Bagent Clears Protocol, Questionable for MNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Sep 26, 2026, 5:37 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (concussion) is officially listed as questionable for the team's Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Bagent relieved starter Caleb Williams (hamstring) midway through the fourth quarter of last Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings after the latter left with what appeared to be a serious injury. Fortunately, Williams isn't projected to be out for long, but Bagent isn't guaranteed a start on Monday either, as he picked up a concussion during his stint in the game. Despite clearing protocol, the 26-year-old still has a hurdle or two to clear before being deemed active for the home matchup. If he can't go, veteran Case Keenum will call plays for Chicago. If he can, Bagent still wouldn't be a recommended option for fantasy - even in superflex/2QB formats. The former undrafted free agent is RotoBaller's QB28 if active for Monday's clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Travis Homer Signs With Steelers' Active Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 26, 2026, 5:22 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers signed running back Travis Homer to their active 53-man roster on Saturday, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. The Steelers are looking for more RB depth going into Sunday's Week 3 divisional clash against the Cincinnati Bengals, with Rico Dowdle (toe) already ruled out and Jaylen Warren (shoulder) listed as questionable. The 28-year-old Homer will serve as the Steelers' RB3 behind rookie Eli Heidenreich with Dowdle out, but he will not have any standalone fantasy football value this weekend. The former sixth-rounder by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 from Miami appeared in 10 games with the Chicago Bears last year and had just one carry for a loss of two yards. In the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots, Homer carried the ball twice for 16 yards on just two offensive snaps. The only way that fantasy managers should even consider picking up and starting Homer is if Warren is also ruled out on Sunday, which seems unlikely to happen. Homer has averaged a healthy 5.3 yards per carry on 92 career rushing attempts since debuting for Seattle in 2019.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mike DeFabo
Jets Add WR Help With Adonai Mitchell Questionable for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 26, 2026, 5:15 PM ETWith wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions, the New York Jets signed wide receiver Jamaal Pritchett to their active 53-man roster and elevated wide receiver Sterling Shepard from their practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mitchell was shaping up as an intriguing flex play in fantasy football leagues going into this Sunday's game in Detroit after he caught six of his 12 targets for 63 yards in an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. The Jets' moves to add Pritchett and Shepard suggest that the 23-year-old could be on the wrong side of questionable with his finger injury after he was added to the injury report in the middle of the week on Thursday. Mitchell was limited in practice on Friday and was seen wearing a large wrap over his right hand. He is shaping up as a very risky boom/bust fantasy wideout. If Mitchell is inactive, the Jets will be very thin at wideout behind Garrett Wilson. Rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq is lining up as a sneaky TE streamer with Mason Taylor (thumb) already ruled out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Cody White Elevated to Raiders Active Roster for Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 4:58 PM ETThe Las Vegas Raiders have elevated wide receiver Cody White from their practice squad to their active roster ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, per Ryan McFadden of ESPN. White had a big game in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, recording two catches for 24 yards and two touchdowns on two targets. Las Vegas has elevated White for all three of their games so far this season, which means that the team will need to sign him to the active roster for him to be eligible to play in Week 4. The 27-year-old White has appeared in 32 games across five NFL seasons. However, there could be an opportunity for him to carve out a regular role with the Raiders if he continues to perform. It's too early for fantasy managers to target White on the waiver wire, but he could be a name to monitor in deeper leagues if he shows well in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Ryan McFadden
Tank Bigsby Managing Abdomen Injury Ahead of Monday Night Matchup with Bears
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 26, 2026, 4:57 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (abdomen) did not participate in Thursday's practice and was a limited participant in Friday's practice, but is available for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Chicago Bears in Week 3. In a Week 2 victory over the Tennessee Titans, Bigsby was thrust into a larger role due to a stinger injury to starting running back Saquon Barkley. Bigsby played 26 offensive snaps in Week 2, and recorded 13 rushes for 33 yards (2.5 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions for five yards. In a Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders, Bigsby only played six snaps on offense and ran the ball just one time for three yards. Barkley will play in Week 3 as well. The Bears currently rank 22nd in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing 122 yards on the ground per game. Bigsby has not been particularly efficient when he has gotten touches, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry and 2.5 yards per reception, but when healthy, he remains a premium handcuff option if Barkley is forced to miss any more time. Bigsby is listed as the 54th running back in Week 3, according to RotoBaller, and is projected to score a mere 4.0 fantasy points against the Bears. With Barkley active, there is no real reason to have Bigsby in your lineup in the majority of formats this week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Dealing with Stinger, But Will Play in Good Matchup vs. Bears
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 26, 2026, 4:52 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (neck/shoulder) suffered a stinger injury in a 24-20 Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans, but will be available for Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Barkley was a limited participant in practice on Thursday before upgrading to full practice participation on Friday. According to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Barkley said on Thursday that he had an MRI that "went well." On Friday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that Barkley said he was "feeling good" this week and that he will wear a cowboy collar to help protect his neck. Barkley got hurt in the first quarter of the game against the Titans and eventually returned, but played just 12 snaps in Week 2. He totaled four carries for just nine yards, while adding one reception (on two targets) for 11 yards against Tennessee. Barkley played 39 snaps in a 24-22 Week 1 victory over the Washington Commanders. Barkley will face a Chicago defense that is giving up 122 rushing yards per game (22nd in the NFL) through two weeks. Through two games in 2026, Barkley has tallied 19 carries for 92 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) and two catches for eight yards. He is yet to find the end zone. Barkley is averaging 3.5 yards after contact per rush. If fully healthy, expect Barkley to get a full workload. He ranks as RotoBaller's No. 9 running back for Week 3, has a strong matchup rating of 115.7 and is projected to score 14.4 fantasy points. Fantasy managers can safely place Barkley in their lineups for Week 3.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Raiders Tipping Their Hand on Brock Bowers' Status for Week 3?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 4:51 PM ETThe Las Vegas Raiders did not elevate any tight ends from their practice squad to their active roster ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, per Sam Warren of The Athletic. With star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) sidelined by a knee injury, Las Vegas elevated tight end Charlie Myarick for each of their first two games of the season. Bowers is officially listed as questionable to play in Week 3, but the Raiders' lack of roster maneuvering could indicate that the team expects him to return against the Saints. While playing through knee issues for much of 2025, Bowers recorded 64 catches for 680 yards and seven touchdowns on 86 targets across 12 games. If he's active in Week 3, Bowers profiles as a must-start tight end for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Johnny Mundt Could Step into Increased Role in Week 3 versus the Bears
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 26, 2026, 4:45 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Johnny Mundt has an opportunity to see a larger role in the passing game for a Week 3 matchup on Monday Night Football with the Chicago Bears. Philadelphia's starting tight end, Dallas Goedert (knee), suffered a sprained MCL injury in a Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans and is expected to miss a few weeks. That led to Mundt seeing an increased snap count, playing 49 offensive snaps against the Titans in Week 2, after only seeing 20 offensive reps in a Week 1 victory over the Washington Commanders. Mundt did start both of the first two contests alongside Goedert, but he was not targeted in Week 1. In Week 2, he caught two of his three targets for eight yards. There likely isn't going to be a massive uptick in usage in the passing game for Mundt with DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon and others competing for targets, but there is strong reason to believe Mundt could see more passes come his way in Week 3. The caveat here is that the Eagles signed veteran Zach Ertz to the practice squad this week, with the possibility that Ertz could be elevated to the main roster for game day. However, Ertz is coming off torn ACL and LCL injuries that happened in December of 2025. Ertz also did not go through training camp or the first couple of weeks of the regular season with a team, so his health and conditioning are going to be factors regarding his availability. In addition to Goedert being out, the Eagles already have placed rookie Eli Stowers (quadriceps/hamstring) and veteran Grant Calcaterra (back) on the injured reserve list at the tight end position. Fellow tight end E.J. Jenkins is available. Mundt ranks as RotoBaller's No. 36 tight end for Week 3 and does not yet need to be rostered, but his situation needs to be monitored closely.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Elliott Hopes to Remain Perfect in Monday Night Matchup with Bears
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 26, 2026, 4:43 PM ETIt has not been a particularly busy couple of weeks for Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott to begin the 2026 season, but he is yet to miss a kick. He's made both of his field goal attempts - one in each game - and has made all six of his extra point attempts thus far. The biggest positive for Elliott so far this season is that he made a 58-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans last week. Kicking from distance has been a struggle for Elliott, as he made just four out of his eight attempts from 50 yards or more in 2025 and connected on just one of his seven tries from 50-plus yards in 2024 (5-for-15, 33.3%, over that two-year span). The Eagles haven't needed to rely on Elliott much in 2026, but it is early. He checks in as RotoBaller's No. 16 kicker for a Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. According to RotoBaller, Elliott has a matchup rating of 92.0 and is projected to score 7.5 points this week. Elliott is currently rostered in just 8% of Yahoo leagues, so he is likely available for those looking for a streaming option. However, his volume is a bit too low to make an impact right now. Fantasy managers could do worse than Elliott, but there are likely better options available at kicker.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Being Placed on Injured Reserve with High-Ankle Sprain
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 4:42 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is being placed on short-term Injured Reserve with a high ankle sprain, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Coleman had already been ruled out for Denver's Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and will now remain out through at least Week 6. Coleman got his first chance to contribute in Week 2 and performed well, recording 58 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Denver's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Coleman was a popular waiver wire pickup earlier this week, it appears fantasy managers will now have to wait for him to return from injury. In Coleman's absence, Broncos running backs J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey will likely handle the team's backfield workload. Coleman remains a worthy stash candidate in deeper leagues, but this is an obvious setback for his value in the first half of the season.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jacoby Brissett a Worthy Starter in Two-QB Formats in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 4:28 PM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett had a rough day in his team's Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for just 95 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 28 pass attempts. However, the veteran signal-caller was significantly better in Arizona's season opener, throwing for 277 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 3, Brissett will take on a San Francisco 49ers defense that currently ranks 14th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.2) and has allowed just one receiving touchdown per game. The 49ers will be without star defensive end Nick Bosa (calf, knee), which should give Brissett more time to make plays. Brissett may also be forced to turn to the air early and often if the Cardinals defense cannot slow down the potent 49ers offense. In his lone start against San Francisco in 2025, the 33-year-old threw for 452 yards and two touchdowns on 57 pass attempts. All in all, Brissett profiles as a low-end QB2 option for fantasy managers in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Hurts Aims to Lead the Eagles to a 3-0 Start in Ideal Matchup vs. Bears
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 26, 2026, 4:25 PM ETQuarterback Jalen Hurts will lead the Philadelphia Eagles in a Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, with a mission to get his team to 3-0. The Eagles are coming off of a dramatic 24-20 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Hurts engineered a 12-play, 65-yard drive in under two minutes to recapture the lead with nine seconds remaining in the game. Hurts found Darius Cooper for a three-yard touchdown pass on what ultimately proved to be the game-winner. Hurts completed 26 out of 37 passes (70.3%) for 264 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2. However, he also threw two interceptions - one in the first quarter that was returned for 92 yards and set up the Titans' first touchdown of the day, and one in the fourth quarter that led to a go-ahead field goal by the Titans with two minutes left in the game. Hurts kept his composure and led the Eagles to victory, but he will have to make better decisions moving forward. Through two games in 2026, Hurts has completed 40 out of 62 passes (64.5%) for 467 yards, five touchdown passes, and two interceptions. According to Pro Football Reference, Hurts has been on target on 73.2% of his pass attempts. He has added 62 rushing yards. The matchup with the Bears is an intriguing one for Hurts. Chicago currently ranks 24th in the NFL in net passing yards per game allowed (240), 28th in opponent yards per pass attempt (8.3), and dead last in opponent yards per completion (14.1). However, the Bears also rank sixth in the league in completion percentage allowed (58.6%). Chicago gave up 361 gross passing yards in Week 1, but just 143 yards in Week 2 (there was rain). Still, this is a great opportunity for Hurts to shine, and he should be in all lineups. He is RotoBaller's No. 3 quarterback for Week 3 and is projected to score 19.2 fantasy points.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Allgeier May Continue to Struggle in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 4:21 PM ETAcross his first two games of 2026, Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier has recorded 22 carries for 71 yards and four receptions for 18 yards on four targets. Allgeier may eventually give way to rookie Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love. However, the two have split touches almost exactly 50/50 so far, and neither back has been particularly efficient as either a rusher or a receiver. In Week 3, Arizona will take on the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco has been difficult to run against so far this season, allowing just 3.9 yards per carry and one total rushing touchdown through two games. The Cardinals may also have a difficult time slowing down the potent 49ers offense, which may put Arizona's offense in a pass-heavy game script. In Week 3, Allgeier profiles as a deep-league flex option for fantasy managers at best.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Bigsby Gets the Green Light for Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 4:20 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (abdomen) will play Monday night against Chicago, according to Andrew DiCecco. Bigsby missed Thursday's practice, then returned Friday as a limited participant. He ended up with 13 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee last week while Saquon Barkley missed a chunk of the game with a stinger. Bigsby also caught two passes for five yards. Barkley is playing Monday as well, so expecting another 15 touches from Bigsby would be aggressive. He remains the next back up, but his standalone fantasy value is limited with Barkley available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Andrew DiCecco
DeVonta Smith Ready to Go Against Chicago
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 4:18 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) will play Monday night against the Bears, according to Andrew DiCecco. Smith sat out Thursday before returning to practice Friday on a limited basis. He is coming off his biggest game of the young season, catching 10 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in the comeback win over Tennessee. That followed a three-catch, 53-yard opener against Washington. The hamstring issue briefly made his Week 3 status worth watching, but Smith is set to suit up and should remain one of Jalen Hurts' top targets against Chicago.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Andrew DiCecco