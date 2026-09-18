Aaron Rodgers Faces Tough Test in Week 2
Sep 18, 2026, 11:11 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't have a great fantasy performance in Week 1, but it was encouraging to see him attempt 40 passes even with the team leading for most of the contest. He'll face a tougher challenge in Week 2 on the road against the New England Patriots, who allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last season. Furthermore, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was unable to practice on either Thursday or Friday, so Rodgers could be without one of his top targets. With new head coach Mike McCarthy calling the shots, Rodgers does have streaming potential and some upside as a QB2 in superflex formats, but fantasy managers would be wise to look elsewhere this week in what projects to be a low-scoring, defensive battle.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
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Dyami Brown is Quickly Losing Traction
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 11:02 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown was unable to make an impact during the Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 26-year-old failed to haul in either of his two targets in the loss. He played in 53 percent of the offensive snaps, but hardly saw the ball thrown his way. The expectation is that Brown is going to be a depth player while the Commanders are healthy at wideout. Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs should be the primary wideouts, and rookie Antonio Williams made a promising NFL debut. Brown belongs on waivers until he gets a larger role in the passing game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Will Shipley Falls off the Fantasy Radar
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 10:55 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley was barely seen on the field during the Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders. Shipley rushed the ball twice for four yards while hauling in his lone target for eight yards in the victory. Shipley saw minimal work in the backfield behind workhorse back Saquon Barkley. The expectation is that the Eagles will continue to mix in Tank Bigsby and Shipley sparingly when Barkley needs a break. It's unlikely that either back offers a ton of weekly value while Barkley is healthy. Between the two backs, Bigsby is the much better handcuff for fantasy managers. Shipley belongs on the waiver wire in most formats until he proves otherwise.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jordan Whittington is Avoidable After Forgettable Opener
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 10:44 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (quad) was not seen on the practice field on Friday. Whittington is in danger of missing Monday's game against the New York Giants. Even if he's healthy, Whittington is unlikely to be a factor in this offense right now. He hauled in his lone target for eight yards during the Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old only played 41 percent of the offensive snaps and doesn't appear to be a focal point in the Rams passing attack. It's worth noting that Puka Nacua (hip) missed Friday's practice as well. Whittington could step into a larger role if Nacua is out, but fantasy managers can leave Whittington on the waiver wire for now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Keep Broncos D/ST on the Bench in Week 2
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 18, 2026, 10:31 PM ETThe Denver Broncos' defense failed to measure up in a 31-10 Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, allowing Kansas City to romp for 392 yards of total offense at a rate of 5.9 yards per play. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III had a phenomenal day in his debut with the team, carrying the ball 23 times for 173 yards and a touchdown. Denver also allowed Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes to enjoy a productive outing in his first game back from a season-ending ACL injury, as he finished with a couple of passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. The Broncos forced the Chiefs to punt just once in the second half. This week, Denver will go up against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who looked mighty impressive offensively in a 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. Denver is RotoBaller's 12th-ranked defense in Week 2, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect much against Jacksonville.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan James Could Move into RB2 Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 10:30 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Jordan James could step in as the primary backup this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. Rookie back Kaelon Black (groin) is currently listed as questionable for the Week 2 matchup in Miami. If he gets downgraded, James figures to move into the primary backup role behind Christian McCaffrey. James was inactive for Thursday's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. The 22-year-old probably won't have a role normally unless there is an injury in the backfield. This could be his opportunity to prove he deserves more playing time. Black saw 14 carries during the season opener, so James could be an interesting handcuff if the rookie is unable to go.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Moore Could See Larger Role in Week 2
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 18, 2026, 10:22 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore could see a bigger role in the offense during the Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The injury bug has bitten the Ravens hard over the last week. Rookie wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) was placed on the Injured Reserve, while Zay Flowers (hamstring) is doubtful to play on Sunday. The injuries to this roster could mean that Moore serves as the second or third receiver this weekend. He hauled in one of his two targets for 53 yards during the season opener. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Moore as a possible deep league option.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Wil Lutz Outside Top-15 Kicker Rankings in Week 2
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 18, 2026, 10:20 PM ETLet's face it, the Denver Broncos' offense was putrid in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver managed just 10 points during a 21-point defeat, amassing an abysmal 176 yards of total offense. That prevented kicker Wil Lutz from having any sort of impact, as he made his lone field goal attempt from 31 yards out while also converting a single point-after attempt. This week, the Broncos will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who allowed just 10 points to the Cleveland Browns in Game 1 of the season. It would be best for fantasy managers to look elsewhere for a kicker in Week 2, as it's tough to imagine the Broncos' lackluster offense having a boatload of success against a talented Jaguars defense.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Evan Engram May Find it Tough to Build Off Strong Week 1
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 18, 2026, 10:10 PM ETDenver Broncos tight end Evan Engram is not a strong play in Week 2 as Denver faces off against a Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense that gave up just three catches for 35 yards to Browns tight ends last week. Engram finished Week 1 as the Broncos' leader in yards receiving (43) and receptions (4), while he also recorded a touchdown reception. He was targeted five times by quarterback Bo Nix, who struggled to get going in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Nix totaled just 131 yards passing and a quarterback rating of 13.9 in the loss, as Denver's offense looked abysmal. Until the Broncos prove they can break out of their slow start to the year, fantasy managers would be wise to tread lightly when considering inserting Evan Engram into the starting lineup. Even after a fruitful performance last week, Engram remains the 25th-ranked tight end in RotoBaller's Week 2 rankings.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Elic Ayomanor Facing Uncertain Role in Questionable Titans Passing Game
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 9:59 PM ETA fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor recorded 41 catches for 515 yards and four touchdowns on 89 targets across 16 games as a rookie. However, Ayomanor's role in the Titans' offense is expected to shrink in 2026 following the team's offseason additions of rookie wideout Carnell Tate and veteran slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. Ayomanor recorded his first touchdown of 2026 in Tennessee's Week 1 loss to the New York Jets, but the touchdown grab was his lone reception on three targets. Ayomanor also recorded the fourth-most snaps among Titans wideouts, behind Tate, Robinson, and veteran Calvin Ridley. To make matters worse, the overall health of the Titans' passing game remains a major concern in quarterback Cam Ward's second season as the starter. Between the uncertain role and questionable quarterback play, Ayomanor should likely remain off the radar of fantasy managers in redraft leagues.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Bryant Coming Off Encouraging Week 1
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 18, 2026, 9:59 PM ETWhile the Broncos' top wide receivers, Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton, struggled to get going during last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Pat Bryant's performance was encouraging. The 2025 third-round pick was targeted six times and came away with four receptions for 42 yards in Week 1. While he faces a challenging matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars' secondary in Week 2, Bryant may be a consideration for fantasy managers down the road. The second-year pro finished his rookie year with 31 receptions for 378 yards, and he is on pace to exceed those marks after a productive first game of the season. Bryant is RotoBaller's 63rd-ranked wide receiver this week, but he is a sneaky riser candidate moving forward.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Chuba Hubbard Set To Lead Carolina's Rushing Attack Again Vs. Atlanta
Brad Camara
Brad Camara
Sep 18, 2026, 9:56 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will look to stay productive in Week 2's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. He started for the Panthers and was the team's clear RB1 in Sunday's 59-37 loss to the Chicago Bears. Hubbard rushed for 49 yards on 10 attempts and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 38 yards and a score. The 27-year-old was dealing with a hamstring injury in training camp, but was cleared and showed no lingering effects of the injury in the regular-season opener. He out-touched backfield teammate Jonathon Brooks 13 to five and had 48 offensive snaps compared to Brooks' 13. However, the Falcons' rushing defense limited the Steelers to just 58 rushing yards and 2.8 yards per carry. With Hubbard set to lead Carolina's rushing attack again, he will look to be productive again and comes in as RB19 in the latest RotoBaller rankings, making him a solid RB2 in Week 2.--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Courtland Sutton Should Remain on the Bench in Week 2
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 18, 2026, 9:52 PM ETFollowing a slow start for the Denver Broncos' offense as a whole during a Week 1 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Courtland Sutton is RotoBaller's 44th-ranked wide receiver entering Week 2. Sutton recorded just two receptions for 11 yards this past week during a loss to the Chiefs and is unlikely to fare much better against the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense this week. Jacksonville allowed the fourth-lowest EPA/pass play (-0.45) in Week 1, according to Next Gen Stats, and is poised to shut down a Denver passing game that struggled mightily against the Chiefs. Bo Nix averaged just 4.7 yards per completion against Kansas City, and don't expect much more from him this week. Fantasy managers should keep Sutton on the bench for the foreseeable future, at least until Denver can turn things around offensively.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Brashard Smith Looks Like the Clear RB3 in Kansas City
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 9:49 PM ETA seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith flashed upside as a receiver out of the backfield during his rookie season. However, the 23-year-old's 2026 debut was discouraging for fantasy managers, as Smith played exclusively on special teams in Kansas City's Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos. Chiefs RB1 Kenneth Walker turned in a dominant performance against Denver, and rookie running back Emmett Johnson appears to have established himself as the clear RB2 in Kansas City. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted just 27 passes in Week 1, so Smith may play a role in games where Kansas City is forced into more pass-heavy game scripts. Still, Smith seems unlikely to provide fantasy-relevant production unless there's an injury to Walker or Johnson.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle Not an Ideal Play in Week 2
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 18, 2026, 9:39 PM ETIt was a quiet start to the season for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was acquired by the Denver Broncos via trade this offseason. Waddle finished a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with just one reception for two yards, causing some fantasy managers to panic about his fantasy football outlook. Waddle faces another challenging matchup in Week 2, as Denver goes up against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who allowed just 10 points and 128 yards receiving to wide receivers during a win over the Cleveland Browns last week. Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston finished the game with a couple of receptions for 59 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown reception, but the scoring strike came in garbage time late in the fourth quarter. Waddle is RotoBaller's 28th-ranked wide receiver in Week 2, leaving him in the conversation to start for fantasy managers in three-wide-receiver leagues and as a flex option. Still, there are better options than Waddle out there worth considering, at least until the Broncos offense proves its viability this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Eddy Pineiro Questionable to Play in Week 2
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 9:34 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro (illness) is questionable to play in his team's Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Per Maiocco, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team will bring in a kicker to try out in case Pineiro is unable to play. Pineiro made two of his three field goal attempts and all three extra point tries in his team's Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The 31-year-old is not known for having the most powerful leg, but he made 28 out of 29 field goal attempts for San Francisco in 2025. If Pineiro can play, he profiles as a must-start kicker in a favorable matchup against the Dolphins. If not, fantasy managers may want to target his replacement on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco
Bryce Young Emerging as a Strong Superflex Option in Week 2
Brad Camara
Brad Camara
Sep 18, 2026, 9:32 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had a 107.5 QB rating and will look to build on his strong performance last Sunday against the Bears when the Panthers go on the road against the Falcons. Young completed 23 of 37 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 10 yards and a score on two carries in Sunday's 59-37 loss to the Bears. The 25-year-old will look to stay hot against a Falcons defense that allowed 221 passing yards and a 5.4 YPA to Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. All of Young's offensive weapons will be available on Sunday as Jalen Coker (ankle) was cleared and doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Week 2. The former No. 1 overall pick threw a career-high 25 touchdowns last season and could easily build on those numbers in 2026. Young is a rock-solid option in Superflex/2QB leagues and comes in as QB18 in the latest RotoBaller rankings.--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
RJ Harvey an Extremely Risky Flex Play if Active in Week 2
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 18, 2026, 9:28 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) is questionable for Week 2, when Denver will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Harvey is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of his team's Wednesday practice before he was listed as limited following Thursday's and Friday's sessions. Harvey was the Broncos' top pass-catching option out of the backfield in Week 1, tying a team-high with four receptions that totaled 23 yards, but got just three carries, recording 18 yards rushing. Harvey is behind starting running back J.K. Dobbins in the pecking order for touches, as Dobbins totaled eight carries this past week to Harvey's seven total opportunities. Still, Harvey is RotoBaller's RB40, while Dobbins is the 29th-ranked running back this week. Neither player is a great option at this point, especially given what the Denver offense produced in Week 1, when it produced just 176 yards of total offense in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Fantasy managers are better off looking for a different option at the running back position this week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
LaJohntay Wester "May Be Called on to Step Up" in Baltimore
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 9:25 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester "may be called on to step up" in his team's Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, per Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com. A sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Wester recorded the first two catches of his pro career for 15 yards in Baltimore's Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. However, Baltimore now has a major void in its wide receiver room with rookie Ja'Koi Lane (wrist) on Injured Reserve and lead wideout Zay Flowers (hamstring) doubtful to play against the Saints. Wester profiles as a shifty slot receiver, which could position him to step into Flowers' role in the Ravens' offense if Flowers is sidelined. In deeper fantasy leagues, Wester could be worth targeting on the waiver wire ahead of Week 2.--Will Brady
Source: BaltimoreRavens.com - Ryan Mink
Ravens Relying on Rashod Bateman to Step into a Larger Role
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 18, 2026, 9:17 PM ETThe Baltimore Ravens are "looking for" wideout Rashod Bateman to "step up" in the midst of injuries to the team's wide receiver corps, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Bateman was targeted once and did not record a catch in Baltimore's Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. However, Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) has been placed on Injured Reserve, and star Ravens wideout Zay Flowers (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Baltimore's Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. As a result, Bateman profiles as the clear leader of an extremely unproven group of Ravens pass-catchers outside of veteran tight end Mark Andrews. Bateman's most productive season came in 2024, when he recorded 45 catches for 756 yards and nine touchdowns on 72 targets. If Flowers is sidelined in Week 2, Bateman carries flex appeal for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jamison Hensley
J.K. Dobbins Looking for More After Quiet Start
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 18, 2026, 9:16 PM ETRunning back J.K. Dobbins led the Denver Broncos' backfield during a Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but his performance didn't amount to much. Now, he looks ahead to a Week 2 matchup with a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that allowed Cleveland Browns running backs to manage a measly 34 yards rushing on just 2.6 yards per carry in Week 1. Dobbins was solid against the Chiefs, carrying the ball a team-high eight times for 36 yards. But that was all she wrote, as running back RJ Harvey was the Broncos' first option in the passing game. Harvey is listed as questionable to play this week with a hamstring injury, and if he's out, that could open the door for Dobbins to get even more work. Dobbins recorded four fantasy points last week and is RotoBaller's RB29 entering the game against Jacksonville. He is worth flex consideration on Sunday.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller