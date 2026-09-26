Is Josh Jacobs out for the season? When is Josh Jacobs coming back? The latest Josh Jacobs injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 3 of 2026.
Another week, another update in the latest legal saga of Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs. After allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and causing an injury to her head, Jacobs was placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List.
It's possible that Goodell wants to "atone for the sins" of the NFL's past mishandlings of domestic violence incidents perpetrated by its players. More often than not, the punishments the NFL has handed out have been widely panned by the general public as far too light and not suitable for the crimes committed.
The NFL is now keenly interested in obtaining as much evidence as possible to use against Jacobs, as his alleged actions would constitute a PR disaster for the league if he were handed a light punishment. With that in mind, is Jacobs out for the entire 2026 season? Let's dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Is Josh Jacobs Out for the 2026 Season?
The legal process of Jacobs' case still hasn't played out, but one recent development makes it seemingly more likely that the Packers star RB could miss significant time. A judge in Wisconsin denied all requests to have a video of the incident permanently sealed away from the public eye.
This means it's now more likely that the NFL could obtain the evidence. If they do, they'd have the grounds to suspend Jacobs for a long time without as much of a risk that an appeal or further legal action would force them to lift or shorten the suspension. If the video is as bad as the police report states, Jacobs could miss the full season.
The latest on Packers RB Josh Jacobs' legal situation. There could be new evidence as video of the incident could possibly become available upon request to local PD. Jacobs and the victim do have the ability to appeal any request. More here. pic.twitter.com/CIf5c0xtRO
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 25, 2026
Even if a request were made to obtain the video, though, it's likely that both Jacobs and the victim would appeal. Jacobs to protect himself and try to avoid a suspension and subsequent loss of money, and the victim either for privacy concerns or because Jacobs is offering to pay her a significant sum to keep her mouth shut.
Other possibilities exist, but the above is simply an opinion on the matter. They seem reasonable, though. It's safe to say a lot hinges on the status of that evidence.
Josh Jacobs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jacobs could be an absolute zero this season, of course. But if he somehow avoids a season-long suspension, he should go right back into starting lineups the moment he's active for a game as a sure-fire RB2. Jacobs' role in the Packers offense is that of a workhorse running back.
That's very valuable in fantasy football. As the season wears on and starting RBs get injured, and as bye weeks roll in, many teams are simply left without starting workhorse RBs in their lineups for multiple weeks. It's very difficult to win without them.
JOSH JACOBS RUNNING WILD IN DENVER
GBvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/qEE8ZfYAyX
— NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025
Better offensive line play and a healthy, active Jacobs make this offense much better. My analysis indicates the offensive line plays better with Jacobs in the game, as defenses must respect the run and can't send as much pressure at quarterback Jordan Love.
Jacobs' absence has shown how important he is to this offense. Opposing defenses are now pressuring Love relentlessly. When Jacobs returns, he'll have the volume and talent to be a must-start in all leagues with low-end RB1 scoring potential.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jadarian Price, TreVeyon Henderson, Chuba Hubbard. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jadarian Price, TreVeyon Henderson, Chuba Hubbard. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jadarian Price, TreVeyon Henderson, Chuba Hubbard compared to others:
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