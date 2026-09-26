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Is Josh Jacobs Out for the Season? Suspension Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 3)

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Josh Jacobs - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

Is Josh Jacobs out for the season? When is Josh Jacobs coming back? The latest Josh Jacobs injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 3 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Josh Jacobs Out for the 2026 Season?
Josh Jacobs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Another week, another update in the latest legal saga of Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs. After allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and causing an injury to her head, Jacobs was placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List.

It's possible that Goodell wants to "atone for the sins" of the NFL's past mishandlings of domestic violence incidents perpetrated by its players. More often than not, the punishments the NFL has handed out have been widely panned by the general public as far too light and not suitable for the crimes committed.

The NFL is now keenly interested in obtaining as much evidence as possible to use against Jacobs, as his alleged actions would constitute a PR disaster for the league if he were handed a light punishment. With that in mind, is Jacobs out for the entire 2026 season? Let's dive in.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Is Josh Jacobs Out for the 2026 Season?

The legal process of Jacobs' case still hasn't played out, but one recent development makes it seemingly more likely that the Packers star RB could miss significant time. A judge in Wisconsin denied all requests to have a video of the incident permanently sealed away from the public eye.

This means it's now more likely that the NFL could obtain the evidence. If they do, they'd have the grounds to suspend Jacobs for a long time without as much of a risk that an appeal or further legal action would force them to lift or shorten the suspension. If the video is as bad as the police report states, Jacobs could miss the full season.

Even if a request were made to obtain the video, though, it's likely that both Jacobs and the victim would appeal. Jacobs to protect himself and try to avoid a suspension and subsequent loss of money, and the victim either for privacy concerns or because Jacobs is offering to pay her a significant sum to keep her mouth shut.

Other possibilities exist, but the above is simply an opinion on the matter. They seem reasonable, though. It's safe to say a lot hinges on the status of that evidence.

 

Josh Jacobs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jacobs could be an absolute zero this season, of course. But if he somehow avoids a season-long suspension, he should go right back into starting lineups the moment he's active for a game as a sure-fire RB2. Jacobs' role in the Packers offense is that of a workhorse running back.

That's very valuable in fantasy football. As the season wears on and starting RBs get injured, and as bye weeks roll in, many teams are simply left without starting workhorse RBs in their lineups for multiple weeks. It's very difficult to win without them.

Better offensive line play and a healthy, active Jacobs make this offense much better. My analysis indicates the offensive line plays better with Jacobs in the game, as defenses must respect the run and can't send as much pressure at quarterback Jordan Love.

Jacobs' absence has shown how important he is to this offense. Opposing defenses are now pressuring Love relentlessly. When Jacobs returns, he'll have the volume and talent to be a must-start in all leagues with low-end RB1 scoring potential.

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jadarian Price, TreVeyon Henderson, Chuba Hubbard. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jadarian Price, TreVeyon Henderson, Chuba Hubbard. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jadarian Price, TreVeyon Henderson, Chuba Hubbard compared to others:

Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Bowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Coker
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Kelce
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Downs
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
George Kittle
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Matthew Golden
Jadarian Price
vs
Mark Andrews
Jadarian Price
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
DJ Moore
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Matthew Golden
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Cam Skattebo
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Malik Nabers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Sam Laporta
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Tee Higgins
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rashee Rice
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
D'Andre Swift
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Travis Kelce
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Mike Evans
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jalen Coker
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Brock Bowers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jameson Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jadarian Price
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bucky Irving
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Dalton Schultz
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Omarion Hampton
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Bijan Robinson
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
James Cook III
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Derrick Henry
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Saquon Barkley
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Parker Washington
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian Watson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Trey McBride
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Pickens
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Devonta Smith
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Davante Adams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Drake London
Chuba Hubbard
vs
De'Von Achane
Chuba Hubbard
vs
David Montgomery
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Breece Hall
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bucky Irving
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jeremiyah Love

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