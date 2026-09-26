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Is Eli Stowers Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 3)

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Eli Stowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Is Eli Stowers out for the season? When is Eli Stowers coming back? The latest Eli Stowers injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 3 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Is Eli Stowers Out for the 2026 Season?
Eli Stowers Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 NFL Draft might be best remembered for having tons of teams inexplicably reaching for tight ends that didn't end up having good careers. It's possible the Philadelphia Eagles were one team to do this when they drafted Syracuse tight end Eli Stowers (quad).

Stowers didn't have a great training camp. Despite being drafted in the second round, he failed to make a case for getting much playing time at all in the regular season. And before he even got a chance at regular season action, he suffered an injury.

That injury has him placed on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least four games. There's always a chance an injury like this can stretch for longer, though. So will Stowers be out for the season?

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Is Eli Stowers Out for the 2026 Season?

It's likely that he will recover enough to be capable of playing before the 2026 season ends. That doesn't mean he'll actually play a part in his team's offense, though. He didn't impress in the offseason, and it could be that the team wishes to simply develop him into a player that they see as fit to take the field.

Eagles starting tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) is dealing with an injury of his own, though. He sprained his MCL early in his team's Week 2 contest, and is now expected to miss multiple weeks with that ailment. It's possible Stowers could step in once healthy and take over the TE1 spot.

It's possible that his injuries -- one to his quad and one to his hamstring -- were holding him back in the offseason, and were the reason he didn't look great. My analysis leads to a bit more skepticism, but we all have our own opinions.

His injury may be more complicated than we see at first glance. Both a hamstring and a quad injury in the same leg is concerning. He may be out for longer than the designated four weeks for IR, though we'll have to wait and see.

 

Eli Stowers Fantasy Football Outlook

He was a strange draft pick to make because he wasn't a particularly good blocker in college. The biggest mismatch weapon in all of football is an elite tight end, because he's fast and elusive enough to outrun linebackers, big and strong enough to hold up in blocking against defensive ends and blitzing linebackers, and too big and physical to be covered effectively by cornerbacks.

Lots of teams chose tight ends early in this year's draft, and they could have all collectively made the mistake of picking an undeveloped player because they wanted a good player at that position.

The Eagles offense isn't one of particularly high passing volume, either. And when Goedert gets back to full health, he is unquestionably the No. 1 TE on this team. Stowers is just a dynasty stash for now.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks compared to others:

Devonta Smith
vs
Kyren Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Trey McBride
Devonta Smith
vs
De'Von Achane
Devonta Smith
vs
Parker Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
Breece Hall
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
Javonte Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Devonta Smith
vs
Chase Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Devonta Smith
vs
George Pickens
Devonta Smith
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
vs
Davante Adams
Devonta Smith
vs
Derrick Henry
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake London
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
vs
David Montgomery
Devonta Smith
vs
James Cook III
Devonta Smith
vs
Omarion Hampton
Devonta Smith
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Devonta Smith
vs
Bucky Irving
Devonta Smith
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devonta Smith
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Devonta Smith
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devonta Smith
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Devonta Smith
vs
Mike Evans
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
vs
D'Andre Swift
Devonta Smith
vs
Bijan Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Tee Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Nabers
Devonta Smith
vs
DJ Moore
Devonta Smith
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
Matthew Golden
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Coker
Devonta Smith
vs
Jameson Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Downs
Devonta Smith
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devonta Smith
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devonta Smith
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devonta Smith
vs
DK Metcalf
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashod Bateman
Devonta Smith
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Luther Burden III
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Blake Corum
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Warren
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jordan Addison
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Colston Loveland
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Woody Marks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Carnell Tate
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
DK Metcalf
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Hunter Henry
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tony Pollard
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Denzel Boston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mark Andrews
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Tucker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Kittle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Justin Jefferson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Olave
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Parker Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Christian Watson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Pickens
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Davante Adams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Drake London
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Evans
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tee Higgins

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