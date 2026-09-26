Is Eli Stowers Out for the Season? Injury Update and Fantasy Football Outlook (Week 3)

Is Eli Stowers out for the season? When is Eli Stowers coming back? The latest Eli Stowers injury update and fantasy football outlook heading into Week 3 of 2026.
The 2026 NFL Draft might be best remembered for having tons of teams inexplicably reaching for tight ends that didn't end up having good careers. It's possible the Philadelphia Eagles were one team to do this when they drafted Syracuse tight end Eli Stowers (quad).
Stowers didn't have a great training camp. Despite being drafted in the second round, he failed to make a case for getting much playing time at all in the regular season. And before he even got a chance at regular season action, he suffered an injury.
That injury has him placed on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least four games. There's always a chance an injury like this can stretch for longer, though. So will Stowers be out for the season?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Is Eli Stowers Out for the 2026 Season?
It's likely that he will recover enough to be capable of playing before the 2026 season ends. That doesn't mean he'll actually play a part in his team's offense, though. He didn't impress in the offseason, and it could be that the team wishes to simply develop him into a player that they see as fit to take the field.
Eagles starting tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) is dealing with an injury of his own, though. He sprained his MCL early in his team's Week 2 contest, and is now expected to miss multiple weeks with that ailment. It's possible Stowers could step in once healthy and take over the TE1 spot.
Eagles adding Eli Stowers to their offense 😳
NFL Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VjsXlUg0WT
— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2026
It's possible that his injuries -- one to his quad and one to his hamstring -- were holding him back in the offseason, and were the reason he didn't look great. My analysis leads to a bit more skepticism, but we all have our own opinions.
His injury may be more complicated than we see at first glance. Both a hamstring and a quad injury in the same leg is concerning. He may be out for longer than the designated four weeks for IR, though we'll have to wait and see.
Eli Stowers Fantasy Football Outlook
He was a strange draft pick to make because he wasn't a particularly good blocker in college. The biggest mismatch weapon in all of football is an elite tight end, because he's fast and elusive enough to outrun linebackers, big and strong enough to hold up in blocking against defensive ends and blitzing linebackers, and too big and physical to be covered effectively by cornerbacks.
Lots of teams chose tight ends early in this year's draft, and they could have all collectively made the mistake of picking an undeveloped player because they wanted a good player at that position.
Eagles rookie TE Eli Stowers against Patriots safety Mike Brown. pic.twitter.com/F5XhagQGLG
— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 20, 2026
The Eagles offense isn't one of particularly high passing volume, either. And when Goedert gets back to full health, he is unquestionably the No. 1 TE on this team. Stowers is just a dynasty stash for now.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 3 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 3. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
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Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 3 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks compared to others:
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