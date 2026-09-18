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Deebo Samuel Sr. - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 2 (2026)

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Deebo Samuel Sr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Deebo Samuel Sr. start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 2 of 2026. Should you start or sit Deebo Samuel Sr. for fantasy football lineups in Week 2?

BALLER MOVE: Start in 12-Team Leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: WR3

ANALYSIS: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. was expected to play an ancillary role with his team when he was signed in the offseason. Then 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) had surgery to correct his PCL issues and was ruled out for the rest of the season, and rookie WR De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) injured his ankle.

Stribling also had surgery and is now on Injured Reserve -- he's expected to miss around 10 games. Samuel thus will step into the WR2 spot, behind elite wideout Mike Evans. The WR2 role in this offense is quite valuable, with quarterback Brock Purdy continuing to sling it well and head coach Kyle Shanahan still at his best.

There's enough in this passing game to make three pass-catchers fantasy relevant -- namely Evans, Samuel, and tight end George Kittle. They'll all become entrenched in starting lineups for as long as Stribling is out.

And the matchup isn't quite as relevant for this team. While some receivers struggle to do much against tough pass defenses, Shanahan has an answer for almost anything. Samuel also gets designed rushing work and is schemed targets where he can run after the catch, which gives him extra insulation against tough matchups.

This week, the 49ers get an opportunity to face the struggling Dolphins at home. Shanahan has no problem running up the score in blowout games, and Samuel should get plenty of involvement. He's worth starting in all 12-team leagues.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 2?

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 2 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Deebo Samuel Sr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 2. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Deebo Samuel Sr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 2 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Deebo Samuel Sr. compared to others:

Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
Ladd McConkey
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vs
Sam Laporta
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vs
Tetairoa McMillan
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vs
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vs
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vs
MarShawn Lloyd
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vs
Colston Loveland
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vs
Matthew Golden
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vs
Dalton Kincaid
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vs
J.K. Dobbins
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vs
Bhayshul Tuten
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vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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vs
Rashee Rice
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vs
DK Metcalf
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vs
Tee Higgins
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vs
Tyler Warren
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vs
Jadarian Price
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vs
Jayden Reed
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vs
Davante Adams
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vs
Dallas Goedert
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vs
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vs
Khalil Shakir
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vs
Terry Mclaurin
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vs
Quinshon Judkins
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vs
Luther Burden III
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vs
Rome Odunze
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vs
Trey McBride
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vs
Dalton Schultz
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vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
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vs
Michael Wilson
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Emeka Egbuka
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vs
Josh Downs
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vs
Jameson Williams
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vs
Jakobi Meyers
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vs
Cam Skattebo
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Quentin Johnston
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vs
Christian Watson
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vs
Kaelon Black
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vs
Chuba Hubbard
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vs
Isaiah Likely
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vs
Malik Nabers
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vs
Tucker Kraft
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vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
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vs
Romeo Doubs
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vs
Parker Washington
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vs
Kyle Monangai
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vs
Kyren Williams
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vs
Devaughn Vele
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vs
Garrett Wilson
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vs
Jordan Addison
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vs
Devonta Smith
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vs
Caleb Douglas
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vs
DJ Moore
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vs
Travis Kelce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Evans
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vs
Courtland Sutton
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vs
Breece Hall
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vs
Rico Dowdle
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vs
Bucky Irving
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vs
Woody Marks
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vs
Chris Olave
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vs
Tony Pollard
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David Montgomery
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vs
Kenneth Gainwell
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D'Andre Swift
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Blake Corum
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George Pickens
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Omarion Hampton
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Michael Mayer
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Kayshon Boutte
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Saquon Barkley
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vs
Juwan Johnson
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vs
Chase Brown
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vs
RJ Harvey
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vs
Javonte Williams
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vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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vs
CeeDee Lamb
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vs
Alec Pierce
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Ashton Jeanty
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vs
Tyler Allgeier
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vs
James Cook III
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vs
KC Concepcion
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vs
De'Von Achane
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vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
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vs
Derrick Henry
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vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
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vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
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vs
Jonathan Taylor
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vs
Jake Ferguson
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vs
Kenneth Walker III
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vs
George Kittle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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vs
Hunter Henry
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
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vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
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vs
Puka Nacua
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vs
Rachaad White
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
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vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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vs
Tre Tucker
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vs
Jonathon Brooks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Pat Bryant
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vs
Cade Otton
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vs
Jaylin Noel
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vs
Antonio Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
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vs
Demarcus Robinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
David Njoku
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vs
Evan Engram
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
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vs
Tre Harris
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
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vs
Terrance Ferguson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Holani
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
AJ Barner
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Brooks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justice Hill
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Bryce Lance
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Bell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Roman Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jack Bech
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Darren Waller
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keon Coleman
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Joshua Palmer
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devontez Walker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DeeJay Dallas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jahdae Walker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Noah Fant
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Darnell Mooney
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tai Felton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Troy Franklin
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Moore
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Demond Claiborne
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Xavier Legette
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ben Sinnott
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaiah Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Sione Vaki
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kaytron Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Raheim Sanders
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Benson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dyami Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jonnu Smith
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zachariah Branch
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Hunter
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Theo Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tommy Tremble
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Charlie Kolar
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ray Davis
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jahan Dotson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyle Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Whittington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tez Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Eli Raridon
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ian Thomas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
John Bates
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Hibner
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Oliver
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Erick All Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Odell Beckham Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tory Horton
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Colbie Young
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Luke Farrell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emari Demercado
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mitchell Evans
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Efton Chism III
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zavion Thomas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Xavier Smith
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jared Wayne
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brenen Thompson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Cameron
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jonathan Mingo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cyrus Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaylen Wright
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chimere Dike
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Treylon Burks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Frank Gore Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Najee Harris
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Marquise Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tom Kennedy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Barion Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ashton Dulin
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaiah Bond
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jacob Saylors
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Hunter Luepke
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Myles Price
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaiah Davis
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brashard Smith
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Royals
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rasheen Ali
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tahj Brooks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Bam Knight
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Will Shipley
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jared Goff
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake Maye
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Love
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Bryce Young
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Bo Nix
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Willis
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Carson Wentz
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drew Lock
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Geno Smith
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kirk Cousins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Deshaun Watson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cooper Rush
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cam Ward
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Green Bay Packers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Houston Texans
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
New England Patriots
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denver Broncos
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Carolina Panthers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
New York Jets
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chicago Bears
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cleveland Browns
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Buffalo Bills
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tennessee Titans
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Washington Commanders
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
New Orleans Saints
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Detroit Lions
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
New York Giants
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Miami Dolphins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Bass
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Loop
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cairo Santos
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cameron Dicker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cam Little
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Harrison Butker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jason Myers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Harrison Mevis
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Evan McPherson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jake Bates
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Trey Smack
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jake Elliott
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Will Reichard
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Wil Lutz
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Andy Borregales
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Nick Folk
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drew Stevens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Boswell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jason Sanders
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Spencer Shrader
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matt Gay
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Daniel Carlson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dominic Zvada
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Joey Slye
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chad Ryland
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Riley Patterson

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RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 2 Starts/Sits
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Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play in Week 2
Cade Cavalli

Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Nationals
Ladd McConkey

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 2
CFB

King Miller Has Elite Upside in Week 3
CFB

Amare Thomas Faces Tougher Matchup in Week 3
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Faces Heisman-Defining Moment in Week 3
CFB

Deuce Alexander Holds High Ceiling in Week 3
CFB

Derrek Cooper Active for Week 3
Nico Collins

Ruled Out Against Bengals
CFB

AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 2
Zay Flowers

Doubtful for Week 2
Carson Wentz

to Start Against Bears in Week 2
Brock Bowers

Doubtful to Play in Week 2
Kyler Murray

Ruled Out for Week 2
Chris Olave

Questionable to Play in Week 2
Cooper Rush

Confirmed as Week 2 Starter
Brock Bowers

Makes an Appearance During Friday's Practice
Joe Burrow

Good to Go Against Texans in Week 2
Jalen Coker

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 2
Nico Collins

Not Expected to Play in Week 2
Aaron Donald

"Hopeful" to Play on Monday Night
Joe Burrow

Expected to Play Sunday
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
James Cook III

Bounces Back with Dominant Week 2 Performance
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jules Bernard Returns to Timberwolves on Camp Deal
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Dalton Kincaid

Leads Bills in Targets, Receptions, and Receiving Yards
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Phoenix Suns

David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Adem Bona

Suffers Foot Sprain Ahead of Training Camp
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Posts Another Monster Game in Week 2
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
Trevor Keels

Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Saddiq Bey

Agrees to Three-Year Extension with Pelicans
Aroldis Chapman

Unavailable Due to Lat Issue
Willson Contreras

Day-to-Day With Bruised Hand
Willson Contreras

Leaves After Being Hit By a Pitch
CFB

USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
CFB

DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Andy Pages

"Very Likely" to Return During Upcoming Homestand
Shohei Ohtani

Making Progress, Regular-Season Return Remains Possible
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
CFB

Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
CFB

Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
CFB

Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
CFB

Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Dylan Larkin

Misses Start of Camp Due to Injury
Duop Reath

Lands One-Year Deal with Suns
Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
James Wiseman

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Ochai Agbaji

Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Bruce Brown

Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
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