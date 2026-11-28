Mike Marteny's college football DFS lineup picks for DraftKings. Week 13 Saturday Main Slate (11/28/26) CFB daily fantasy lineup picks and DFS sleepers for Saturday's main slate.
Rivalry Week brings us our last big college football slate of the year. Championship Week will have a solid slate, but this is the last time that we get a dozen games to pick from. DK capped it at 12 games this year for whatever reason, but these are still the most fun, even if they are the most difficult.
These gargantuan slates can be tougher to navigate. That's where I come in. I've been playing DFS for about 15 years now, exclusively on DraftKings for the last 10 years. I've been playing college football DFS for as long as it has been available. I will try to help out as much as I can.
In this article, I'll share my daily fantasy college football lineup picks for the Main DraftKings Slate on 11/28/26, starting at noon Eastern. I’ll give multiple player suggestions for quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, aiming to highlight one option at the salary scale's high, middle, and lower end. Good luck, RotoBallers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Quarterbacks
Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville ($8.6K)
He may not be the absolute best NFL prospect, but at least QB Lincoln Kienholz takes SHOTS downfield and delivers on some of them… too many college coaches & college QBs playing SCARED right now - it’s an epidemic https://t.co/zp89SnHxR5
— John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) November 22, 2026
The thing that strikes me about that comment is that Kienholz takes shots downfield and still doesn't turn the ball over. He's thrown only four interceptions and lost two fumbles this year while scoring 31 touchdowns.
That's why I'll use Kienholz over Sam Leavitt. Leavitt turns the ball over too much. $700 more for Darian Mensah in a game where Miami will run it 40 times also feels like it's not the best plan.
Gio Lopez, Wake Forest ($8.2K)
I'll play Lopez every single week if DraftKings is going to keep pricing him significantly lower than most QBs like him. Lopez averages 30 DraftKings points per game. He scored 37.8 last week in the romp over Georgia Tech.
72-YARD TOUCHDOWN FOR WAKE ?
Gio Lopez in just over one quarter:
• 12/18, 216 total yards, 2 touchdowns https://t.co/CrXzEpiDtk
— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 3, 2026
Duke's defense is solid, but solid isn't going to cut it against a quarterback like Lopez. He would be a Heisman frontrunner if he played for a national brand.
John Mateer, Oklahoma ($6.7K)
This isn't a great matchup, but if new play-caller Jason Witten is going to keep running Mateer as Oklahoma did last year, I'm interested. In three games with Witten calling the plays, Mateer has 192 rushing yards and scored his first rushing touchdowns of the season.
Mateer threw his first interception since the Kentucky game last week against A&M, but the game overall was still a success. His 269 passing yards were the most in a month, and the three passing touchdowns were the most since the opener against UTEP.
Bryce Underwood, Michigan ($6K)
There's no reason to go back to Tommy Carr. Underwood won the game for Michigan against UCLA with a big helping hand from the defense. Underwood won't put up eye-popping numbers, but he should score in the mid-teens.
For some strange reason, Ohio State's defense has been a problem since Julian Sayin got hurt. It doesn't make sense, but we need to follow that trend.
Also consider: Darian Mensah, Miami (FL) ($9.3K); Bear Bachmeier, BYU ($8.4K); JC French IV, Cincinnati ($7.2K); Rocco Becht, Penn State ($6.6K); Luke Fahey, Ohio State ($6.5K); Kenny Minchey, Kentucky ($6.3K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Running Backs
Nate Sheppard, Duke ($9.9K)
Every Nate Sheppard play of 30+ yards this season ?
207 CAR, 44 REC, 1,719 YDS, 23 TDS
Should he be a Heisman finalist? ?
https://t.co/QEymlZ1ZdX
— CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) November 18, 2026
Not many players, especially running backs, are matchup-proof. Sheppard is. He still managed 22.9 DraftKings points against a tough Clemson defense.
Sheppard's low mark of the season is 19.7 against Virginia. No matter what, Sheppard is going to get you at least 20 points. That's a huge advantage in DFS.
Dilin Jones, LSU ($7.8K)
Jones was held in check by Tennessee, but that's to be expected. He had scored at least 20 DK points in five straight games despite only topping 100 rushing yards once.
Jones has 33 receptions in the last six games alone. That's a lot of free points in a PPR format such as DraftKings. The matchup with Arkansas is the best one that Jones has had since the McNeese game on October 3.
LJ Martin, BYU ($6.8K)
Martin had his best game since the September injury last week in the triple-overtime win over Kansas. His 25 carries were a season-high, proving that BYU will ride him if they need to.
This isn't a rivalry game, but BYU's CFP (and Big 12 title) hopes are on the line in this game. We could see another strong game from Martin.
Deuce Lawrence, Wake Forest ($5.3K)
Lawrence was getting work even before Ty Clark III went down, but in place of him last week, Lawrence nuked the slate for 30.6 DK points. DraftKings raised his price by $800.
Duke has had some low points on defense this year, and this Wake offense is built to make sure they have another low point. Lawrence is going to be on at least 40% of rosters, but I'm not sure we should avoid this spot.
Also consider: Cole Tabb, Cincinnati ($8.9K); Wayne Knight, UCLA ($8.4K); Nolan James Jr., Notre Dame ($7.7K); Nate Frazier, Georgia ($7.3K); Javian Mallory, Miami (FL) ($6.7K); Savion Hiter, Michigan ($5.9K)
DraftKings CFB DFS Picks - Wide Receivers
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State ($9.5K)
Luke Fahey to Jeremiah Smith Touchdown https://t.co/GhXIJRUy8q
— wok (@wokdior) November 8, 2026
Luke Fahey hasn't been the problem for the Buckeyes with Julian Sayin out. It has been the defense. Smith hasn't missed a beat. He is averaging 32.5 DK points per game this season.
Smith has averaged30.7 DK points per game with Fahey in there. His numbers have suffered a little, but it's not a huge drop-off. The only thing Ohio State has left is getting Jeremiah Smith the Heisman. I'm not even sure that the result of the game matters as much as Smith's Heisman chase.
Cooper Barkate, Miami (FL) ($7.2K)
Barkate has 77.2 DK points in four games with Malachi Toney out. He's the receiver that Mensah is looking for all of the game now instead of just part of it. Miami needs a convincing win after last week's disappointing showing against Virginia Tech.
Chris Marshall, Arkansas ($6.5K)
Marshall is the only bright spot on this offense, but he's so reasonably priced that it's hard to ignore. Despite being a WR, the offense runs through him.
Marshall has 50.4 DK points in the last three games. Two of those were blowouts, and he still put up plenty of fantasy points. He's a relatively safe option even if this is a blowout.
Calvin Russell III, Syracuse ($5.7K)
Even with Steve Angeli out, the Syracuse passing game was on full display. Russell has 25 receptions over the last two games alone! That's a floor of 12.5 points even with nothing else.
This is a terrible matchup against Notre Dame, but I don't hate the price. Malachi Nelson looked for Russell for most of the game against Boston College. We can trust this.
Trey'Dez Green, LSU ($4.9K)
Green was the leading receiver last week against Tennessee with seven receptions for 72 yards. He has at least four receptions in every game this season, and hasn't been under five since returning to the lineup four games ago.
Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky ($4.5K)
There are some elite tight ends on this slate, and all of them are affordable. I'll have at least one lineup where all my WRs are TEs. Rodriguez will be a staple in most lineups.
He has at least five receptions in every game in October and November after a slow start to the season. He hasn't been under 10 DK points since October 10.
Also consider: Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest ($8.5K); Umari Hatcher, Syracuse (7.8K); Tre Richardson, Louisville ($7.4K); Kenny Darby, Kentucky ($6.2K); Aidan Mizell, UCLA ($5.4K); Craig Dandridge, Georgia ($5.3K); Mazeo Bennett Jr., South Carolina ($4.9K)
DraftKings CFB Stacks
Notre Dame
As is usual on a rivalry slate, I don't like a lot of full stacks. There are a couple of really good spots, though. The issue with the Irish is that production is spread around all over the field. The only guy that you know is going to get you good points is CJ Carr.
Jordan Faison had his best game in a month last week. Before that, it was Micah Gilbert. Nolan James Jr. is the lead back, but in blowouts, Jonaz Walton has been picking up a lot of carries. The best course of action might be to use all five of them and hope for the best.
LSU
Turnovers don't hurt a lot on DraftKings unless there are multiple and the player doesn't get many yards. For that reason, I'll still run Leavitt. The turnovers are terrible, but the rushing yards and rushing touchdowns more than make up for it.
I love Green and Jones in this game. Jackson Harris is also worth a look, and that four-man stack could help take down a GPP.
Also consider: Miami (FL), Louisville, BYU, Georgia
Favorite mini stacks:
- Wake (Gio Lopez/Lawrence/Hernandez)
- BYU (Bear Bachmeier/Martin)
- Louisville (Kienholz/Richardson/Lawayne McCoy)
- Kentucky: (Minchey/Darby/Rodriguez)
- Ohio State (Luke Fahey/Bo Jackson/Smith) - GPP only
- Syracuse (Nelson/Russell) - GPP only
- Michigan (Underwood/Hiter) - GPP only
- South Carolina (LaNorris Sellers/Bennett)
- Cincinnati (French/Tabb) - GPP only
- UCLA (Ty Dieffenbach/Knight/Mizell)
- Penn State (Rocco Becht/Chase Sowell)
- USC (Jayden Maiava/Trent Mosley) - GPP only
- Oklahoma (Mateer/Isaiah Sategna III/Rocky Beers)