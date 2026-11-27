Mike's Week 13 college football betting picks against the spread for Saturday, November 28, 2026. Free CFB betting predictions, odds analysis, and ATS picks from RotoBaller.
I had my best week of the season last week. This week is the biggest one of the year. We have all 138 FBS teams in action, and we have most of the good rivalry games to pick from. I'm not that excited. Rivalry games get weird. With how strange this season has been, I do not doubt that rivalry week will bring it.
53 of the 69 games take place on Saturday. If you have questions about these games, you can jump into our Discord channel, and I can try to help you out. You can also reach out to me on X at @mikemarteny.
It's rivalry week. Sometimes it's more important to follow the trends in said rivalries instead of the way that the teams are currently playing. It sounds counter-intuitive, and it is. I've been doing this for enough rivalry weeks that I know to question everything.
CFB Betting Picks for Week 13
I will pick every college football game every week. Not a top five. Not a top 10. All of them. Big deal, right? Lots of people make picks. Well, I do them all against the spread. I take the odds for each game, average them across all Vegas casinos, and round to the nearest half. There will be no ties here. Ties are for the other (European) football.
I think you should know who you're listening to. I've been doing this since 2014, and I have most of my record available for viewing here. This can help you determine which teams I usually pick correctly or incorrectly.
I've had trouble finding the 2019 and 2020 articles, so the page is still under construction. All of the picks from 2014-2018 and 2021-2025 are accurate and accounted for. The all-time totals are still under construction, but for now I'll omit 2019 and 2020.
If any of you know how to recover old WordPress documents or how to get back into broken internet links, I would love to hear from you. Ideally, I would like to make my stats as complete as possible.
(4) Notre Dame (-25.5) at Syracuse
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Malachi Nelson against this Notre Dame defense? This probably isn't enough points.
Pick: Notre Dame -25.5
Boston College at (7) Miami (FL) (-25.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Miami hasn't beaten a team by 26 points since Pitt on October 24. Malachi Toney was still in the lineup. This won't be a close game, but it feels high.
Pick: Boston College +25.5
(19) Louisville (-2.5) at Kentucky
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
I'm shocked that Kentucky isn't favored. They shouldn't be, but I figured they would be at home. This line feels about right to me.
Pick: Louisville -2.5
Michigan at (21) Ohio State (-10.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 5
This is laughable. Ohio State has one win since Julian Sayin went down. Michigan beat a top-5 team last week. This isn't going above double figures even if Ohio State does win.
Both teams enter The Game with at least four losses for the first time since 1966.
Pick: Michigan +10.5
North Carolina State at North Carolina (-5.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
NC State looked good last week, and the line opened with them favored. A seven-point swing is concerning, but Billy Edwards Jr. has been confirmed as playing. I like the Carolina defense more, but I wouldn't be surprised if this is too high.
Pick: North Carolina -5.5
Connecticut (-3.5) at Wyoming
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Does Connecticut even know where Wyoming is? Brutal winds, cold temperatures, snow, and 7,200 feet. UConn isn't winning this.
Pick: Wyoming +3.5
Navy (-16.5) at Charlotte
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
This feels high, but I know that Charlotte has no answer for Jackson Gutierrez.
Pick: Navy -16.5
Central Michigan (-3.5) at Ball State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I feel like Keldric Luster and the Cardinals can take this at home. The Chips got torn apart on the ground by Buffalo last week.
Pick: Ball State +3.5
Louisiana Tech at Georgia Southern (-2.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
We have a great quarterback matchup here between Blake Baker and Max Johnson. Yes, that's the same Max Johnson who was going to be the next big thing at LSU and Texas A&M.
He's still around and having a great year for the Eagles. I feel like I trust the Bulldogs a little more here, but I don't feel confident on either side.
Pick: Louisiana Tech +2.5
Illinois (-2.5) at Northwestern
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Aidan Chiles is still out, which means I'm still out on Northwestern.
Pick: Illinois -2.5
LSU (-14.5) at Arkansas
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Bret Bielema says Arkansas-LSU Golden Boot trophy: "Looks like bad neck chain" https://t.co/tUfGXHy4Wt https://t.co/SmSTHN9z5f
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 10, 2016
Okay, so I'm not just here to see the gigantic meltdown that would happen to the state of Louisiana if LSU loses to Arkansas. That huge abomination of a trophy is actually kind of cool, complete with the winning state polishing their part of the trophy and letting the other side age.
This is too many points for a rivalry game. I don't care how bad Arkansas is. They'll show up and give a good game.
Pick: Arkansas -14.5
Florida Atlantic at East Carolina (-1.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
The wrong team is favored. Take a look at Caden Veltkamp and Easton Messer and tell me I'm wrong.
Caden Veltkamp and Easton Messer are one of the best QB-WR duos in college football. Another Thursday, another TD for the Florida Atlantic stars.
Veltkamp is top five in the G6 in adjusted completion percentage (79.5%) and Messer is No. 1 in the G6 in receptions (76). https://t.co/VG8PfUmn9M
— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 6, 2026
Pick: Florida Atlantic +1.5
Kennesaw State (-3.5) at Western Kentucky
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I don't really like this line, but I understand it. WKU hasn't done hardly anything right lately.
Pick: Kennesaw State -3.5
Marshall (-5.5) at Louisiana-Monroe
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
Is Marshall that much better than Monroe? Probably, but I don't trust it.
Pick: Marshall -5.5
Southern Mississippi at Old Dominion (-6.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Steven Robinson might be the best back in the conference. ODU isn't a touchdown better than Southern Miss right now.
Pick: Southern Mississippi +6.5
Central Florida at Colorado (-2.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Every time that I think UCF has turned a corner, they let me down. That is especially true on the road.
Pick: Colorado -2.5
Kansas State at Iowa State (-3.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Happy Farmageddon Week! https://t.co/ijzV8ChZcx
— KyleAdema (@KyleAdema402) November 25, 2026
This game needs a trophy. Instead, the Big 12 kills it after 110 consecutive games that included two world wars.
Not only that, but Avery Johnson is out. Kansas State was better last week. We saw what Abu Sama III did in Farmageddon to end 2024. Aiden Flora is better than Sama, and he can throw.
Pick: Iowa State -3.5
Army (-5.5) at Rice
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Those of you who long for the old days of Nebraska playing Oklahoma on Thanksgiving will get a bit of nostalgia here. Both of these teams run triple option offenses as well.
They may not be as good as Oklahoma and Nebraska were at running the option, and this game has nothing riding on it, but it will still be entertaining.
Pick: Army -5.5
Coastal Carolina at James Madison (-16.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
This line was up four points, but dipped back down below 17. I'm buying that dip.
Pick: James Madison -16.5
Louisiana (-5.5) at Georgia State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
The Panthers need this to get to a bowl game. You never want to be in that situation against a team like Louisiana.
Pick: Louisiana-5.5
Liberty (-17.5) at Missouri State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
This line is up three points, and it probably shouldn't be. Come on Bears, don't fail me now!
Pick: Missouri State -17.5
Sam Houston at Florida International (-11.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
The Bearkats made the move off of Landyn Locke after an early interception last week. Mason Holtzclaw responded with 191 passing yards and three touchdowns. Can he take that show on the road? Vegas doesn't think so, but I do. Sam Houston probably shouldn't be a 1-10 team right now.
Pick: Sam Houston +11.5
New Mexico State at Middle Tennessee State (-3.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
There isn't any juice at all on the MTSU side of -3.5. Vegas thinks this is going to be decided by a field goal. Why are the Aggies still getting grace in Vegas? They shouldn't be.
Pick: Middle Tennessee State -3.5
South Carolina (-6.5) at Clemson
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
I still don't buy this. I would be more surprised if the Gamecocks won by seven than I would be if Clemson won outright.
Pick: Clemson +6.5
Virginia at Virginia Tech (-3.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
This is another game where Vegas is daring us to bet on Virginia Tech. Everyone remembers how they fought Miami tough. What about when they got blown out by Stanford the week before?
Beau Pribula had his best game for the Wahoos last week. I trust that more than Virginia Tech's defense.
Pick: Virginia +3.5
Troy at Arkansas State (-3.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
This line hasn't moved at all. I like the Troy side, but I think that I'm leaving it alone if everyone else is.
Pick: Troy +3.5
Georgia Tech at (1) Georgia (-35.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
Come on, this is too many points. I know that Georgia Tech isn't very good and that Georgia is beating up on everyone, but this is a huge rivalry.
Georgia and Georgia Tech players took this fight through the end zone, past the cameras and into the wall
Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate is right ? https://t.co/twJ0bC8HFN
— College Sports (@alldaycollege) November 26, 2026
That just about sums up the 130 years of this rivalry. They don't need the governor to step in and insist that they play each other. They want this game as bad as the other team does.
November 25, 1993: Up 38-10 at Georgia Tech with under 2 minutes left, UGA starting QB Eric Zeier throws a touchdown on 4th down sparking a brawl.
UGA Coach Ray Goff was stiff arming and throwing down his own players. https://t.co/vw3oRHTvh8
— This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) November 26, 2026
That's what makes me nervous about this line. If Georgia gets a chance to run this up, they will. Georgia has won eight straight in the series, which is tied for the longest streak in the history of the rivalry.
This game hasn't been decided by more than eight points since 2022, and featured an eight-overtime game (under the dumb rules) as recently as two years ago. ago. The Dawgs make it nine in a row, but not by that much.
Pick: Georgia Tech +35.5
Duke at (8) Wake Forest (-14.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Wake finally got some respect in the last CFP rankings, but they need to hold it just in case they lose to Miami again. You can bet that they know this.
Pick: Wake Forest -14.5
(15) USC (-6.5) at (9) UCLA
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
We all knew that this was going to happen, right? This is the first time that both teams have been ranked in the top 15 for this game since 2005. It's so big that the Rose Bowl is taking tarps off of all of the seats for the first time in seven years.
All that Madden Iamaleava will be tasked with doing is taking care of the ball. UCLA's defense can and will control this game.
Pick: UCLA +6.5
Cincinnati at (10) BYU (-15.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
I'm guessing that most people didn't watch the BYU-Kansas game.
Pick: Cincinnati +15.5
SMU (-7.5) at Stanford
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
The last time SMU played a good game was against Cal. Same with Stanford. The difference is that it was a month ago for SMU and a week ago for Stanford.
Pick: Stanford +7.5
Penn State (-7.5) at Maryland
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
One of these teams lost to Rutgers last week.
Pick: Maryland +7.5
Tulane at South Florida (-6.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
It's the last game at Raymond James Stadium for the Bulls before they get this beauty on campus.
Pretty rare to get new D1 stadiums yet we’ve had two grand openings in the past 14 days at Northwestern & North Alabama.
Next up: USF will open their new stadium on September 4, 2027 vs Louisville. Their?program began in 1997 & it’ll be their first time ever playing on campus? https://t.co/pnODEAdEXG
— College Football Campus Tour (@cfbcampustour) October 5, 2026
The program may be a toxic mess right now, but they were on the rise just a year ago. An on-campus stadium should help. Now, about the coaching...
Pick: South Florida -6.5
UTEP at Northern Illinois (-4.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that no one asked UTEP how they felt about leaving sunny El Paso for DeKalb, Illinois, in late November. They're getting off easy. It's still supposed to be in the high-40s by kickoff.
Pick: Northern Illinois -4.5
Massachusetts at Bowling Green (-3.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
Pop Watson is still questionable. This line suggests that he won't play in the season finale. Even then, is Bowling Green that much better than UMass? If Watson plays, I'll raise the bet. If not, I really don't want much to do with this one.
Pick: Massachusetts +3.5
Jacksonville State at Delaware (-2.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
These teams last met in 1978 in the Division II quarterfinals. This year, one team has Nick Minicucci and the other doesn't.
Pick: Delaware -2.5
UAB at North Texas (-3.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
UAB almost took out UTSA last week. This is a dangerous game, especially with Tayven Jackson out.
Pick: UAB +3.5
(17) Oklahoma at (23) Missouri (-2.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
These teams have played 98 times, with Oklahoma winning 68 of those games. They still haven't won in Faurot Field since 2006.
The good news ends there for Missouri. Missouri has only won three games in the series since 1984.
Pick: Oklahoma +2.5
Michigan State (-3.5) at Rutgers
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
I tend to think that the Rutgers win last week was a fluke.
Pick: Michigan State -3.5
Boise State (-21.5) at Colorado State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
The Colorado State defense was a little better last week. Hauss Hejny is good enough to give Boise some problems, and this is in Fort Collins. Boise might not cover, and that half might be why.
Pick: Colorado State +21.5
Kansas at Oklahoma State (-6.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Isaiah Marshall vs. Drew Mestemaker should be absolute cinema. I also feel like the Kansas defense comes up big once again.
Pick: Kansas +6.5
San Diego State at Washington State (-2.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 4
The Aztecs just beat Boise State. This line is way out of whack.
Pick: San Diego State +2.5
(5) Tennessee (-13.5) at Vanderbilt
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
It's a rivalry and on the road. No part of me trusts this one. Can Tennessee cover this? Sure. Will they? Oh man, that's tough.
Pick: Vanderbilt +13.5
Purdue at (14) Indiana (-23.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Incredible moment as Mike Katic leads his team to the student section with the Old Oaken Bucket in his hand. #iufb https://t.co/VvUm9FMJrU
— Josh Pos (@pos_josh) December 1, 2024
This trophy may not seem like much, but it is over 100 years old and still gets a letter added to it every year.
I see another I making it onto the chain this year, regardless of who starts at QB for Indiana. The Hoosiers need style points.
Pick: Indiana -23.5
Auburn at (6) Alabama (-15.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Alabama will be favored for a 19th straight Iron Bowl on Saturday. https://t.co/bQpdxx3lJw
— Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) November 24, 2026
The last time that Auburn won in Tuscaloosa was the 2010 Cam Newton game. That game won him the Heisman Trophy. Byrum Brown had a moment against Georgia earlier this year, and most people don't know that Auburn is 7-4.
So many fans, even from Auburn, have complained about Year 1 of Alex Golesh. Auburn was much worse off last year. All of that will change if Auburn wins. I'm not sure that Auburn wins, but they're not losing by this many points either.
Pick: Auburn +15.5
(24) Washington at (12) Oregon (-14.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Oregon has played well with Dylan Raiola at quarterback, but this still feels high in a rivalry game.
Pick: Washington +14.5
Pittsburgh (-9.5) at California
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Pitt hasn't played at Cal since 1966. Pitt wins, but this offense hasn't exactly been great lately either.
Pick: California +9.5
Arizona State at (16) Arizona (-16.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Going through some old Territorial Cup video and remembered this shot of Cam Skattebo running off the field with the Territorial Cup in Tucson two years ago.
One of the coolest moments I've ever captured. https://t.co/TJ5zS1bmYw
— Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) November 24, 2026
This game was a thing, and so was the Territorial Cup, before Arizona even became a state. The trophy was lost for over 80 years.
If you don't think this matchup is even, it is. The teams are 14-14-1 in the last 30 years and 24-24-1 in the last 50 years. There's no way that Arizona should be favored by this much.
Pick: Arizona State +16.5
Nevada at UNLV (-5.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
The Fremont Cannon is given annually to the winner of UNLV vs Nevada.
The trophy was built in 1970 and is a replica of a 19th-century Howitzer cannon.
Nevada has a 28-22 record since the Trophy was made however UNLV has it currently and has won 4 straight in the series. https://t.co/V4EgVWbrlL
— College Football Zone (@CollegeFBonX) November 24, 2026
The Fremont Cannon is the heaviest (545 pounds) and most expensive ($10,000 when it was built in 1969) trophy in college football. The cannon would fire up until a 2000 mishap after UNLV won the trophy and dropped it while trying to carry it.
The cannon was refurbished, but it no longer fires. Now they just get to paint it, and it's staying scarlet.
Pick: UNLV -5.5
Baylor at (18) Houston (-4.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 3
Conner Weigman is back. This feels low.
Pick: Houston -4.5
Texas State (-6.5) at Utah State
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
Texas State can score with anyone, but Utah State has been able to shut down a lot of teams. A lot of teams don't have Brad Jackson.
Pick: Texas State -6.5
Oregon State at Fresno State (-3.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 1
Maalik Murphy will be starting for the Beavers again. While he has been good at guiding the offense, Jesse Legree hasn't been as much of a factor. That results in spreading the field less. Fresno can keep OSU in front of them.
Pick: Fresno State -3.5
Sacramento State at Hawaii (-13.5)
Betting Pick Confidence Factor: 2
The Hornets get a free trip to Hawaii for being the Mountain West doormat this year.
Pick: Sacramento State -13.5
I maxed out seven bets this week, which is the most of the season. I'm taking a chance on making some points back this week!
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