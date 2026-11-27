November 27, 2026

Get today's top DraftKings daily fantasy hockey lineup picks for November 27, 2026. Doug's expert NHL DFS goalies picks, value plays, stacks, and power play picks.

Happy Thanksgiving (a day late). I hope everyone had a wonderful holiday and is ready for a great weekend of shopping and sports. The NHL has a full complement of games today, but DraftKings was nice enough to split the day into two slates, with the 4 p.m. EST seven-game slate as the main one. That’s what we'll focus on in this write-up.

The biggest game on this slate is the late game, where the Oilers will host Seattle in a game that could break the slate with all the expected offense. Cutter Gauthier and the Ducks welcome the Kings to Anaheim, where he will look to continue his assault on the NHL record books. The highlight of the slate, of course, is the return of my Golden Knights to a main slate. It’s been a minute since we’ve featured them. Do they make the cut today? Read on to find out!

I aim to help you narrow your plays to get the most bang for your DFS buck. NHL Premium members can find the RotoBaller NHL family on Discord, where the chat is always active. I'll bring my NHL lineup picks, analysis, and advice for DraftKings NHL DFS contests on Friday, November 27 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Also check out RotoBaller's awesome NHL tools, including our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and Heat Map.

NHL DFS Analysis And Picks For 11/27/26

Minnesota Wild (MIN1 - Matt Boldy Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov; $23900 DK)

Defensive Addition: Brock Faber ($5700 DK)

Is any line in the league playing better than the Wild's top line? Kirill Kaprizov is the main man on the line, producing 49 points in just 27 games, but don’t sleep on the rest of this line. Matt Boldy is averaging just 1.2 fewer DraftKings points per game than Kaprizov, while Joel Eriksson Ek has 11 points over his past 10 games.

As a team, the Wild are averaging 3.23 even-strength goals per 60 minutes. The biggest drawback to using Minnesota is that they are wildly expensive at $23,900 (see what I did there?), and you have to make some tough choices with the rest of your lineup if you stack them.

Colorado has been one of the weaker road defenses this season, allowing 2.92 even-strength goals per 60 minutes. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood has given up three goals in five of seven road starts, nearly half a goal worse per game than at home. On defense, Brett Kulak and Cale Makar are the marks we want to attack, allowing 3.72 expected goals and 17.72 high-danger chances per 60 minutes on the road. They’re one of the worst pairings on the slate, but you’re paying a heavy price to capitalize on it.

Edmonton Oilers (EDM1 - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid, Kasperi Kapanen; $17400 DK)

Defensive Addition: Evan Bouchard ($7400 DK)

While Kulak and Makar are one of the worst pairings on the slate, Ryan Lindgren and Josh Mahura are THE worst. The duo has allowed 4.98 expected goals, 22.61 high-danger chances, and 50.86 scoring chances per 60 minutes on the road. Each is the largest number on the slate, making Lindgren and Mahura the night's most vulnerable pairing. Goalie Philipp Grubauer is half a goal worse on the road, allowing 3.28 goals per game, while saving less than 90% of the shots he’s faced.

This trio will be tasked with stopping Connor McDavid, who is averaging more than two points per game, with 59 in just 27 games. I will be stacking McDavid first with defender Evan Bouchard, who has been more productive than most forwards with 41 points in 27 games. His 15.6 fantasy points per game rank him ninth on the slate, with almost every player averaging more costing at least $1000 more.

GEEZ, CONNOR MCDAVID 🫢 📺: @NHL_On_TNT & @hbomax ➡️ https://t.co/usQtBgmn31 https://t.co/yqSagYfdbq — NHL (@NHL) November 25, 2026

The best way to offset the cost of McDavid and Bouchard is to run a full stack of Edmonton’s top line, which also features Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kasperi Kapanen. The duo costs just $8200 and still gets the benefit of playing next to the league's best passer. They’ll also carry a significantly lower ownership, meaning anything they do moves you up a tournament ladder against people who fade them.

New York Rangers (NYR1 - Will Cuylle, Alex Lafreniere, Mika Zibanejad; $17200 DK)

Defensive Addition: Adam Fox ($6600 DK)

The Rangers, while in a good spot, are a big step down from Edmonton and Minnesota on this slate. I like the matchup for New York, but they don’t have the firepower that you see on those other two offenses. First, New York is on the road, and they have scored just 1.86 even-strength goals per 60 minutes away from MSG. That number is a bit misleading, as advanced data show they have scored 0.76 fewer goals than expected, which suggests positive regression is in the cards.

This is especially poignant as they’re facing a Chicago defense that has given up 2.7 even-strength goals per 60 minutes at home. Goalie Spencer Knight has surrendered 3.07 goals per game at home, and he’s allowed at least three goals in 80% of his starts. More than anything, you can build a more well-rounded lineup with the Rangers than you can with Minnesota, but that’s about the only advantage they have over a team like the Wild.

Want more NHL DFS tools and content? Our NHL Premium package includes our daily DFS Cheat Sheets, Research Station, Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Discord Chatrooms. Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) joined the NHL team in 2023 with his proven track record - join in on the winning!

Back-to-back @DraftKings Fantasy Hockey World Championship trips! Let’s get the main prize this year! Thank you to @banksterdfs for the amazing daily fantasy content! @NHL pic.twitter.com/dONSvJMtIR — 🇺🇦Shockmain (@Shockmain) January 6, 2023

NHL DFS Value Stack of the Night

Vegas Golden Knights (VGK3 - Tomas Hertl, Victor Olafsson, Ivan Barbashev; $14000 DK)

Welcome back to the article, my dear Golden Knights. Seriously, though, the Knights have a great matchup tonight and are more than just a homer play. San Jose has played well over their heads at home, giving up just 2.17 even-strength goals per 60 minutes despite advanced data suggesting they should have allowed 3.0 goals. Goalie Yaroslav Askarov has been terrible, giving up three or more goals in 10 of 17 starts, including five of his past seven.

The Knights are a strong road team, scoring 2.74 even-strength goals per 60 minutes. Victor Olofsson has been shockingly good, recording 13 points in 13 games while averaging 11.3 DraftKings points per game. That is not typical third-line production, and we should take advantage while we can.

Tomas Hertl is another player on this line who is playing above his pay grade, with 11 points over his past ten games for an average of 11.4 DraftKings points. They’ll get the best matchup on the team, lining up against Dmitry Orlov and Michael Kesserling. The duo hasn’t played much together this year, but both have been in pairings that have been vulnerable all season.

Well, they'll take that one. Tomas Hertl gets a power-play goal after Olofsson was knocked into the post. Sure? 3-2 #VGK https://t.co/38pDXZ3T0q — Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) November 22, 2026

NHL DFS Goalie to Target

Jesper Wallstedt (MIN - $8000 DK)

The goalie position is pretty gross on this slate, with no netminder standing out from the rest of the field. Jesper Wallstedt is the best of the bunch, and although he’s struggled in his last two starts, he was strong in his prior 11 starts, scoring at least 13 DraftKings points 10 times. He’s averaging 14 fantasy points per start this year, and if he even hits that number today, he could lead the slate.

He’s got a tough home matchup against a potent Avalanche squad, but Colorado will be without Nathan MacKinnon, so that will help a ton. The biggest factor in Wallstedt’s favor is that he should see enough shot volume to offset a three-goal game, since the Avs lead the slate with 30.4 shots per game.

I don’t love Wallstedt’s price at $8,000, but he’s significantly safer than every goalie priced lower, and he has higher upside than the goalies priced higher. Because of this, I feel as comfortable using him in all formats as I do any goalie on this slate.

Others in consideration: Ilya Sorokin, Mackenzie Blackwood, Alex Lyon

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