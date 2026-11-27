November 27, 2026

NBA player prop bets and statistical analysis for Friday, November 27. Matchup advantages, projection edges, and value lines for tonight's slate.

Black Friday brings a loaded NBA slate, with 22 teams back in action following Thursday's Thanksgiving break. After an exciting stretch of NBA Cup matchups earlier this week, Friday features 11 more Cup games across the league, creating plenty of opportunities for fans and bettors alike.

For today's picks, I'll include the best odds available at one of the books I use, but I'll also include the price at Novig, which is one of our partners and absolutely one of the best sports prediction markets out there.

As always, follow RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite NBA bets and player props for tonight's NBA slate!

NBA Player Prop Bets

Deni Avdija OVER 23.5 Points (-122 Novig)

Avdija is averaging 24.9 points per game this season and has been producing consistently, scoring 31 points against Philadelphia and 33 against San Antonio in his last two appearances. He's also averaging 32.7 minutes per game, giving him plenty of opportunity to reach this number.

Deni Avdija was UNSTOPPABLE vs 76ers: 31 PTS | 7 AST | 12/19 FG | 5/9 3FG | 73 TS% https://t.co/PWpquJfhmR — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) November 24, 2026

Avdija has cleared 23.5 points in six of his last seven games, averaging 28.1 points per game in that time. He’s also faced some of the league’s top defenses in that stretch, making his recent production even more impressive.

VJ Edgecombe OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (+100 FanDuel)

Compare at -104 at Novig

Edgecombe has been contributing across the stat sheet, averaging 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season. With Jaylen Brown ruled out and Joel Embiid questionable, Philadelphia could lean more heavily on its young guard to create offense and contribute on the glass.

The second-year guard is also averaging 34.5 minutes per game, giving him plenty of opportunities to reach this number. A matchup against an up-tempo Indiana team should also lead to a few extra possessions.

Edgecombe’s increased role with Brown out and heavy minutes load should help him clear this rebounds and assists line regardless of Embiid’s final status.

Daniss Jenkins OVER 7.5 Assists (-140 DraftKings)

Compare at -144 at Novig

With Cade Cunningham ruled out for Detroit, Jenkins should once again see an expanded role as the team's primary playmaker. In Detroit's last game without Cunningham, Jenkins took advantage of the opportunity, recording 10 assists in 35 minutes against Orlando.

He also showcased his playmaking ability earlier this month, dishing out nine assists in 36 minutes against New Orleans with Cunningham sidelined.

Friday's matchup against Milwaukee is another favorable spot for Jenkins. The Bucks play at the sixth-fastest pace in the NBA and rank 28th in defensive efficiency, creating an appealing opportunity for Jenkins to cruise over this assists prop.

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NBA Value Player Props

Kyrie Irving OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-149 DraftKings)

Kyrie is averaging 3.7 rebounds per game this season and has cleared this line in four of his last five appearances, including five boards against Denver in his most recent outing.

He's also averaging around 31 minutes per game, giving him a solid opportunity to grab at least four rebounds. The matchup against Phoenix makes this prop even more appealing, as the Suns have been one of the most favorable teams for opposing rebounders.

In fact, Phoenix has allowed the third-most rebounds to opponents this season, making this an especially favorable spot for Kyrie to clear the low 3.5-rebound line.

Cam Spencer OVER 14.5 Points + Assists (-117 DraftKings)

Spencer is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 assists per game this season, giving him a combined average of 17.7. He's been especially productive recently, scoring 20 points and adding five assists against the Clippers before going on to 29 points against Charlotte in his last two outings.

He's also averaged 16.8 points and 6.4 assists over his last five appearances, showing he can contribute as both a scorer and playmaker. With Memphis dealing with multiple injuries, including the absence of its No. 2 scorer, Cameron Boozer, Spencer should have plenty of opportunities to maintain an expanded role.

Cam Spencer 26 PTS (9-11 FG, 5-6 3P, 102% TS), 7 AST, 1 REB, 1 BLK, +8 vs. Cavs 32/55 (58%!!) from three this season https://t.co/nVHYEjrg1K — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 19, 2026

Although Minnesota presents a tougher defensive matchup, Spencer's recent production and increased responsibilities make this line appealing. With multiple rotation pieces sidelined, he should have enough opportunities to clear the 14.5 combined points and assists line.

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Rui Hachimura OVER 18.5 Points + Rebounds (-118 FanDuel)

Compare at -122 at Novig

Hachimura is averaging 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season, for 20.6 combined. He's been productive on the glass lately, pulling down 12 rebounds against Memphis on Wednesday after recording eight against Dallas.

Rui Hachimura GETS INSIDE for the bucket 🔥 https://t.co/i6vb8rF3Z0 — Clippers Nation (@ClipperNationCP) November 26, 2026

He's also scored at least 17 points in three of his last five games. With Rui averaging nearly 30 minutes per game, he has a solid opportunity to reach this number through both scoring and rebounding.

Hachimura also draws an elite matchup against a Pelicans team that plays at a top-five pace and ranks just 26th in defensive efficiency.

Cedric Coward OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-104 Novig)

Coward is averaging 8.2 rebounds per game this season and has grabbed at least eight boards in five of his last 10 games. He's coming off a strong performance against the Clippers, recording 10 rebounds in just 26 minutes, and also pulled down nine boards against Charlotte.

Cameron Boozer and Jerami Grant are out again, while Zach Edey and Isaiah Stewart are questionable. Coward should see around 30 minutes in an NBA Cup matchup, and the absence of several frontcourt pieces should also increase his rebounding chances.

Good luck if you're tailing, and thanks for reading!

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