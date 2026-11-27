November 27, 2026

Get Sean Goodwin's top NHL bets and player props for Friday 11/27/26. Expert picks powered by the Novig betting exchange -- see today's highest-value plays. Win more with RotoBaller's expert betting advice.

Happy Thanksgiving week, everyone! Welcome to our "Black Friday slate," and we have a monster 15-game slate with plenty of "smash spots" to target with wagers tonight.

We'll focus on only the juiciest spots, and I have identified a few very strong opportunities for this evening. Today's picks will all use the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction site—Novig. If you're not familiar with the site or how prediction markets work, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig.

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app. Now, without any further ado, here are some of my favorite NHL bets and NHL player props for Wednesday night's games.

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

NHL Game Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 10:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Toronto Maple Leafs (ML) at Boston Bruins (41%)

This is my bold play for tonight. Let's see if we can keep it rolling.

I have no stats to back this up; 100% of home teams playing on Black Friday have historically not played well. In fact, the Bruins are 1-4 in their last five home games on Black Friday.

OK, I do have some stats for you: the Leafs have been solid on the road. They rank in the top half of road teams in expected goals against per 60, scoring chances against per 60, and the top 10 in high-danger chances per 60.

On the flip side, the Bruins are in the bottom half at home in these categories and will hopefully be nursing a Turkey hangover; Leafs +1.5(63%) for the "safer" play.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres (Over 6.5 goals) (52%)

If you are following me and this article, you would have won when I predicted an over between San Jose and Anaheim. Of course, the Ducks scored all 7 goals themselves, but it's not about the how; it's about the what.

In this game, we have two teams that are actually due on offense; both have more than half a goal of positive regression due. Sadly, it looks like we might finally be seeing the decline of the "Kid," as Crosby and his Penguins are eight games below .500 and currently the second-worst team on the road in goals allowed per 60 at a whopping 3.4.

Per MoneyPuck.com, the Penguins have allowed the ninth-most Expected Goals Against Per 60 (2.63), while the Sabres also sit below the average mark with a 2.53 Expected Goals Against Per 60.

In terms of offense, Pittsburgh sits fourth in the entire sport with an elite 2.78 Expected Goals For Per 60 while Buffalo sits 17th, putting them just below the average mark with a solid 2.53 Expected Goals For Per 60.

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NHL Prop Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 10:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Timo Meier (NJD) Anytime Goal (43%) vs Winnipeg Jets

It's Timo time. Imagine Cris Collinsworth's voice: "Now here's a guy who loves playing at home"

Meier has only two goals in his last four home games, but he has 18 shots on 42 attempts and 25 high-danger chances. Read that again; those are video game numbers. If there was ever a player due for a massive game, it's Mr. Meier at home.

I figured Calgary would be in the battle for the first overall pick, but they have been surprisingly competitive. Still, on the road, they are in the bottom 10 in the league in Shots and Scoring chances allowed per 60, so as long as our boy didn't go back for thirds of Turkey, he is in a great spot!

WHAT TIME IS IT? TIMO TIME!! ⏰ https://t.co/G63yhDpjcV — NHL (@NHL) November 19, 2026

Matthew Schaefer (NYI) OVER 0.5 Assists at San Jose Sharks (52%)

Assists, or as we call them at Rotoballer, "Apples," are an interesting prop bet for NHL fans.

Chasing defensemen who can snag us an "Apple" has become my latest obsession, and it fits perfectly with DFS strategy.

For our Apple Play of the day, we are heading to the West Coast. This prop has been very successful for us, and tonight should be no different.

We are going from a "Pass first" defenseman in LaCombe to a Defenseman in Schaefer who I think wakes up and is already thinking about how many shots he will have today. In his second season, he leads all defensemen in shots with 86 in 24 games, so it's no surprise he is second in goals with nine among defensemen in the NHL.

As you can see, he doesn't care where he is on the ice; he lets it fly from anywhere.

This season, the former first overall pick has tallied 17 assists over just 24 games. Over his last 13 games, he has tallied 16 points, with nine of them being registered as helpers. He is logging a hefty 27:28 TOI/G during this stretch, which should provide him with elite opportunities to get on the scoresheet.

Data courtesy @ShotPropz