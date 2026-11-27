November 27, 2026

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (November 27, 2026). Zach's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

Happy Black Friday, RotoBallers! After taking a league-wide day off for Thanksgiving, the NBA is back in action on Friday with a jam-packed 11-game schedule. The 11 games wrap up Group Play in the Emirates NBA Cup, with seven of the eight spots in the Knockout Stage still up for grabs coming into the evening. Both DraftKings and FanDuel include the first seven games of the night on the NBA DFS main slate, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. The final four games are on a separate slate, but the 14 teams in the player pool provide plenty of strong fantasy options to consider.

The seven games on the main slate will not only have the NBA Cup's colorful courts, but they also bring a little extra meaning as teams look to lock up spots in the next round. Since no teams are playing the second contest of back-to-back games, we have all the initial injury reports as we start this Friday. Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Haliburton, Cameron Boozer, Jaylen Brown, and RJ Barrett are a few of the big names already ruled out, while Joel Embiid, LaMelo Ball, and Kelly Oubre Jr. are some of the players who are questionable, and OG Anunoby is doubtful.

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Friday, 11/27/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock. To stay up to date and access updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is heavily discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform.

NBA DFS Core Plays

Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF on DK, PF on FD - MIN

DraftKings: $7.8K

FanDuel: $7.2K

McDaniels has had an impressive week for the Timberwolves and could have to carry even more of the workload on Friday if LaMelo Ball (ankle) is unable to play for the Timberwolves. With Anthony Edwards (knee) out, McDaniels has been much more involved in the offense this season, and he has taken it to the next level this week. He's had two massive games against the Nets and Thunder.

Jaden McDaniels in his last 3 games: 30.3/8.3/5.0 on 71/69/88 splits 🤯 Career-high 34 against Brooklyn. First back to back 30 point games of his career. All-Star. https://t.co/2WX6dSJJm1 — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) November 26, 2026

He set a career high with 34 points against the Nets, adding 10 boards, six assists, and two steals for 62.5 DraftKings points on Monday, and he followed that up with 32 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, a block, and a steal for 59.5 DraftKings points on Wednesday. He led the Wolves to the NBA Cup win on Wednesday, and with another win on Friday, the Wolves can claim the top spot in the group. If they lose, they can still advance with some help.

McDaniels has been getting heavy usage and stuffing the box score in multiple categories, and if Ball is out, there will be even more of the offense on his shoulders against Memphis. He's been red hot and offers an elite ceiling at this price point.

Daniss Jenkins, PG/SG - DET

DraftKings: $6.6K

FanDuel: $5.4K

Jenkins and the Pistons are also in a spot to move on to the next round of the NBA Cup with a win, and they'll be in a favorable matchup at home against the Bucks, who have been a great matchup this season, especially for guards. Jenkins will be in a more involved role once again with Cunningham out.

He had 38.5 DraftKings points on 15 points and 10 assists on Tuesday without Cunningham, and in the other game that he played without Cade, Jenkins had 35 DraftKings points on 17 points and nine assists. With more playmaking responsibility, he has an even higher ceiling, and he has already been very productive, averaging 34.1 DraftKings points in 37.4 minutes per game since joining the starting lineup eight games ago. He has the potential to put up plenty of points on his own, but has also proven he can be an excellent facilitator.

Also consider: Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson

NBA DFS Value Play of the Night

John Collins, PF/C - DET

DraftKings: $5.1K

FanDuel: $4.6K

While Jalen Duren (hamstring) is making progress in his recovery, he's still not ready for a return, leaving Paul Reed and John Collins to handle most of the minutes in the middle. Collins has been getting more scoring chances with Duncan Robinson (quadriceps) also still sidelined, and he will be in a smash spot in Friday's game against the Bucks, who have allowed the most DraftKings points per game to opposing centers this season.

Collins got off to a very slow start with his new team this season, but he has been much better over the last three weeks. In his last eight games, he has produced three games with over 30 DraftKings points and has averaged 24.75 DraftKings points. With more scoring opportunities and a favorable matchup, he has the potential to be a key value on Friday.

Also consider: Paul Reed, Josh Hart, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

NBA DFS Tournament Pivot

From the teams in the player pool, let's try to find a few less popular players who are also ready to deliver big games.

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