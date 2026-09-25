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When Is Brandon Aiyuk Coming Back - Week 3 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Brandon Aiyuk - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News

When is Brandon Aiyuk coming back? Will Brandon Aiyuk play again this season? Read about Brandon Aiyuk's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Brandon Aiyuk Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk hasn't played a snap of professional football since Week 7 of the 2024 season, when he suffered a torn ACL and other ligament damage on a hit against the Kansas City Chiefs defense.

Since then, he's been one of the more interesting players in the NFL to follow, at least among those that aren't on the field. He's put out a variety of social media videos and given us one of the more bizarre storylines of the last few seasons.

We still haven't seen him play this year. But the 49ers are struggling with a ton of injuries at wide receiver now, with WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) out for the season, rookie wideout De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) out for at least 10 weeks, and veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) missing practices. So when will Aiyuk be back for the 49ers?

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Brandon Aiyuk Injury Update for Fantasy Football

The story goes that Aiyuk simply stopped showing up to San Francisco's facility last season amidst his rehabilitation process. Since then, he's been vocal on social media about his displeasure with the team, and it's caused their relationship to sour beyond the point of no return.

Aiyuk has stated multiple times that he wants to join the Washington Commanders, but that's not really how it works when you have a large, multi-year contract with another team and fail to meet your obligations when recovering from an injury. Thus, Aiyuk remains unsigned currently.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has repeatedly emphasized that his organization has zero interest in bringing Aiyuk back to the team no matter how many injuries their pass-catchers suffer. His scheme is good enough to get third and fourth-string receivers open down the field, anyway.

Regarding Aiyuk's injury, it's been nearly two years since he tore his ACL and MCL and severely damaged his meniscus. He's probably mostly if not fully recovered from that ailment, so that's not the issue here. It appears, though, that teams don't want to deal with his attitude, and are acting accordingly.

The fact that teams haven't made an attempt to sign him, even those that are desperate for more talent at WR, is telling.

 

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Football Outlook

Right now, there is no indication that he'll return to play for the 49ers or play for any other team in 2027, despite his opinion on the matter. It's likely that teams view him as a locker room issue, and see any benefit of having him on the field as outweighed by the downside of having him around their other team members.

Aiyuk played like one of the best wideouts in football in 2023, so if something changes, he would immediately be a priority waiver pickup. Generally, though, we don't see receivers doing very well on teams that they join mid-season.

His best skill is his route-running prowess. He was one of the best separators in football in his prime, and got open with regularity. He also has good hands. He's not a demon after the catch, but he is competent, though that's more of a nice-to-have than anything.

For now, managers should leave him on the waiver wire.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 3 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Mike Evans, Jadarian Price, Josh Downs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 3.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 3 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 3 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 3 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 3 for Mike Evans, Jadarian Price, Josh Downs:

Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Evans
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Evans
vs
Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
De'Von Achane
Mike Evans
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Chase Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
vs
Saquon Barkley
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
George Kittle
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Evans
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Evans
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
Tony Pollard
Mike Evans
vs
James Cook III
Mike Evans
vs
DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Evans
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mike Evans
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Evans
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Evans
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Evans
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
Rashod Bateman
Mike Evans
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mike Evans
vs
Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Evans
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Evans
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Evans
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mike Evans
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Evans
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Mack Hollins
Mike Evans
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Mike Evans
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mike Evans
vs
Demario Douglas
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Bowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Coker
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Kelce
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Downs
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
George Kittle
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Matthew Golden
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jadarian Price
vs
Mark Andrews
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake London
Jadarian Price
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
George Pickens
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jadarian Price
vs
Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Kaelon Black
Jadarian Price
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jadarian Price
vs
Braelon Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
vs
RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jadarian Price
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Justice Hill
Josh Downs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
Jadarian Price
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
Brock Bowers
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Josh Downs
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Downs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Devaughn Vele
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Josh Downs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Downs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Josh Downs
vs
David Montgomery
Josh Downs
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Hunter Henry
Josh Downs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Downs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Tucker
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Washington
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Makai Lemon
Josh Downs
vs
Keenan Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Mack Hollins
Josh Downs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Josh Downs
vs
Kalif Raymond
Josh Downs
vs
Demario Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Keon Coleman
Josh Downs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Josh Downs
vs
Pat Bryant
Josh Downs
vs
Ryan Flournoy

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Could Miss Opening Night
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Ends his Season on the Injured List
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Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
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Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
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Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
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