RotoBaller's Week 6 college fantasy football running back rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB rankings for the top Power 4 players.
The running back position is always loaded with talent in college football, but that can make it tough to decide between RBs with similar outlooks. That's where we come in! Below are our top 100 college fantasy football running back rankings for Week 6.
These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key chain-movers such as Jamal Roberts, Turbo Richard, CJ Baxter, Ty Clark III, Joe Jackson, Bo Jackson, and more stand among all others.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 6 College Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Nate Sheppard
|DUKE
|RB
|2
|Wayshawn Parker
|UTAH
|RB
|3
|Kewan Lacy
|MISS
|RB
|4
|Jadan Baugh
|FLA
|RB
|5
|Jamal Roberts
|MIZ
|RB
|6
|Aiden Flora
|ISU
|RB
|7
|Caleb Hawkins
|OKST
|RB
|8
|Cam Cook
|WVU
|RB
|9
|DeSean Bishop
|TENN
|RB
|10
|Wayne Knight
|UCLA
|RB
|11
|Justice Haynes
|GT
|RB
|12
|Dierre Hill Jr.
|ORE
|RB
|13
|Keyjuan Brown
|LOU
|RB
|14
|Jayden Scott
|NCSU
|RB
|15
|Adam Mohammed
|CAL
|RB
|16
|Jordon Davison
|ORE
|RB
|17
|Caleb Komolafe
|NU
|RB
|18
|Jekail Middlebrook
|UVA
|RB
|19
|Dilin Jones
|LSU
|RB
|20
|Darius Taylor
|MINN
|RB
|21
|Turbo Richard
|IU
|RB
|22
|CJ Baxter
|UK
|RB
|23
|Ousmane Kromah
|FSU
|RB
|24
|Isaac Brown
|LOU
|RB
|25
|Aneyas Williams
|ND
|RB
|26
|Jeffrey Overton Jr.
|VT
|RB
|27
|Kyson Brown
|ASU
|RB
|28
|Sedrick Alexander
|VAN
|RB
|29
|Joseph Himon II
|NU
|RB
|30
|Damon Ferguson Jr.
|PITT
|RB
|31
|Dylan Edwards
|KU
|RB
|32
|Ty Clark III
|WAKE
|RB
|33
|Joe Jackson
|KSU
|RB
|34
|Raleek Brown
|TEX
|RB
|35
|Kedrick Reescano
|ARIZ
|RB
|36
|Bo Jackson
|OSU
|RB
|37
|Duke Watson
|UCF
|RB
|38
|Demon June
|UNC
|RB
|39
|Deuce Lawrence
|WAKE
|RB
|40
|Mekhi Nelson
|NEB
|RB
|41
|Fame Ijeboi
|PUR
|RB
|42
|Anthony Woods
|UCLA
|RB
|43
|Hollywood Smothers
|TEX
|RB
|44
|Nolan James Jr.
|ND
|RB
|45
|King Miller
|USC
|RB
|46
|Ja'Kyrian Turner
|PITT
|RB
|47
|Jaivian Thomas
|UCLA
|RB
|48
|Micah Ford
|STAN
|RB
|49
|Makhi Hughes
|HOU
|RB
|50
|Carson Hansen
|PSU
|RB
|51
|La'Vell Wright
|PITT
|RB
|52
|Jonaz Walton
|ND
|RB
|53
|Sutton Smith
|ARK
|RB
|54
|Ja'Kobi Jackson
|OSU
|RB
|55
|Chauncey Bowens
|UGA
|RB
|56
|Ju'Juan Johnson
|SYR
|RB
|57
|Rodney Fields Jr.
|KSU
|RB
|58
|Braeden Jackson
|IOWA
|RB
|59
|Benjamin Hall
|UNC
|RB
|60
|Quintrevion Wisner
|FSU
|RB
|61
|Ahmad Miller
|SYR
|RB
|62
|Jaziun Patterson
|MSU
|RB
|63
|Marcellous Hawkins
|VT
|RB
|64
|Rueben Owens II
|TA&M
|RB
|65
|Harlem Berry
|LSU
|RB
|66
|Waymond Jordan
|USC
|RB
|67
|TJ Thomas
|MINN
|RB
|68
|Trelain Maddox
|GT
|RB
|69
|Riley Wormley
|USC
|RB
|70
|Daniel Hill
|ALA
|RB
|71
|EJ Crowell
|ALA
|RB
|72
|Davion Gause
|NCSU
|RB
|73
|Duke Clark
|FLA
|RB
|74
|Lee Beebe Jr.
|IU
|RB
|75
|Ashten Emory
|CAL
|RB
|76
|Nate Frazier
|UGA
|RB
|77
|Isaiah Mozee
|NEB
|RB
|78
|Trae'shawn Brown
|ALA
|RB
|79
|Dwight Phillips Jr.
|UGA
|RB
|80
|Aidan Laughery
|ILL
|RB
|81
|Tylik Hill
|SYR
|RB
|82
|Nathan Mcneil
|IOWA
|RB
|83
|James Peoples
|PSU
|RB
|84
|Kamari Moulton
|IOWA
|RB
|85
|Jamal Rule
|NEB
|RB
|86
|Daune Morris
|TENN
|RB
|87
|Daniel Bray
|UTAH
|RB
|88
|Jay Harris
|KSU
|RB
|89
|Jabree Coleman
|SC
|RB
|90
|Jovantae Barnes
|UK
|RB
|91
|Carson Perry-Smith
|CAL
|RB
|92
|Taevion Swint
|UCF
|RB
|93
|Quincy Craig
|ARIZ
|RB
|94
|Shavane Anderson Jr.
|SYR
|RB
|95
|Iverson Howard
|MD
|RB
|96
|Jason Patterson
|UK
|RB
|97
|Darius Johnson
|NCSU
|RB
|98
|Xavier Brown
|UVA
|RB
|99
|Jordan Anderson
|ILL
|RB
|100
|Braylen Russell
|ARK
|RB
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Running Back News, Outlooks
Keyjuan Brown, Louisville
Louisville running back Keyjuan Brown (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for the Cardinals' Friday night game against Florida State with an undisclosed injury. Keyjuan suffered an undisclosed injury in Week 2, and it may still be affecting him. Keyjuan was pulled from the team's Week 5 loss against NC State after fumbling twice on only nine touches.
Isaac Brown led the team in carries for Week 5 with 9 carries for 125 rushing yards and one touchdown. Isaac is likely to get most of the carries in Week 6 if Keyjuan misses the game. Keyjuan has been the best running back in a talented Louisville backfield, carrying the ball 38 times for 367 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Isaac Brown has 32 carries for 161 yards and one touchdown.
LJ Martin, BYU
BYU running back LJ Martin (ankle) has been ruled out for BYU's Friday night game against Iowa State. Martin suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the team's 17-10 Week 5 win over TCU and did not return. The reigning Big 12 player of the year has carried the ball 44 times for 344 yards and three touchdowns during his senior year.
After Martin was ruled out in Week 4, the backfield split snaps between senior Preston Rex (31 snaps) and true freshman Journee Tonga (29 snaps).
DeSean Bishop, Tennessee
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop takes on Arkansas in Week 6 after a monster fantasy showing in Week 5 against Auburn. Bishop went for 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries last week. He has 88 carries for 540 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, plus has added five receptions for 38 more yards.
Arkansas has allowed 340 total yards and 28.4 points per game, and 146 of those yards are on the ground. That gives Bishop a favorable outlook for Week 6. While a repeat performance of Week 5 isn't likely, the Tennessee back is a very solid fantasy starting option given the matchup he has.
Nate Sheppard, Duke
Duke running back Nate Sheppard is RotoBaller's top-ranked running back entering Week 6. The Blue Devils will take on Georgia Tech, which has allowed its opponents to average 189 yards rushing this season, which is the 16th-worst mark in the country.
Sheppard is averaging an impressive 7.1 yards per carry this season and recorded 116 yards rushing and a touchdown on just nine carries against William and Mary last week. Sheppard has averaged 161 yards rushing per game this season, while he is also a threat out of the backfield, having found the end zone three times as a receiver in 2026. Sheppard is projected to score 27.5 fantasy points against the Yellow Jackets.
Jadan Baugh, Florida
A disappointing performance from Florida during a 45-17 loss to Missouri included a dismal effort from Gators running back Jadan Baugh, who totaled just 13 yards on 12 carries and 17 yards on three receptions against the Tigers. Despite a lackluster performance, Baugh is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked running back and is projected to score 21.9 fantasy points against South Carolina in Week 6.
The Gamecocks did a nice job against the run a week ago, limiting Kentucky to just 3.3 yards per carry. South Carolina has allowed just 100.4 yards rushing per game this season, while Baugh has averaged 122.6 yards per game on the ground in 2026.
Turbo Richard, Indiana
Following an explosive performance during a blowout win over Rutgers last week, Indiana running back Turbo Richard is RotoBaller's 21st-ranked running back in Week 6. The Hoosiers go up against a Nebraska defense that allowed Maryland to rush for 141 yards as a team on 5.6 yards per carry last week, including a 10-carry, 78-yard effort from running back DeJuan Williams, who also found the end zone and recorded a long rush of 56 yards.
Richard went off for 204 yards rushing on 13 carries in a Week 5 win over Rutgers, averaging a whopping 15.7 yards per carry and adding a touchdown run. He is projected to score 12.1 fantasy points against the Cornhuskers.
Bo Jackson, Ohio State
Ohio State running back Bo Jackson has received a healthy share of touches for the Buckeyes week in and week out this season. He is coming off a win over Iowa in which he took 16 carries for 70 yards and has received no fewer than 12 touches in any game this season.
Jackson is RotoBaller's 36th-ranked running back in Week 6 and is projected to score 9.1 fantasy points against a Maryland defense that gave up 209 yards rushing in a 48-23 Buckeyes win over the Terrapins last week. Maryland has allowed an average of 136.6 yards rushing per game this season.