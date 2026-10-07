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Week 6 College Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

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Jamal Roberts - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups

RotoBaller's Week 6 college fantasy football running back rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB rankings for the top Power 4 players.

The running back position is always loaded with talent in college football, but that can make it tough to decide between RBs with similar outlooks. That's where we come in! Below are our top 100 college fantasy football running back rankings for Week 6.

These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key chain-movers such as Jamal Roberts, Turbo Richard, CJ Baxter, Ty Clark III, Joe Jackson, Bo Jackson, and more stand among all others.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 6 College Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Nate Sheppard DUKE RB
2 Wayshawn Parker UTAH RB
3 Kewan Lacy MISS RB
4 Jadan Baugh FLA RB
5 Jamal Roberts MIZ RB
6 Aiden Flora ISU RB
7 Caleb Hawkins OKST RB
8 Cam Cook WVU RB
9 DeSean Bishop TENN RB
10 Wayne Knight UCLA RB
11 Justice Haynes GT RB
12 Dierre Hill Jr. ORE RB
13 Keyjuan Brown LOU RB
14 Jayden Scott NCSU RB
15 Adam Mohammed CAL RB
16 Jordon Davison ORE RB
17 Caleb Komolafe NU RB
18 Jekail Middlebrook UVA RB
19 Dilin Jones LSU RB
20 Darius Taylor MINN RB
21 Turbo Richard IU RB
22 CJ Baxter UK RB
23 Ousmane Kromah FSU RB
24 Isaac Brown LOU RB
25 Aneyas Williams ND RB
26 Jeffrey Overton Jr. VT RB
27 Kyson Brown ASU RB
28 Sedrick Alexander VAN RB
29 Joseph Himon II NU RB
30 Damon Ferguson Jr. PITT RB
31 Dylan Edwards KU RB
32 Ty Clark III WAKE RB
33 Joe Jackson KSU RB
34 Raleek Brown TEX RB
35 Kedrick Reescano ARIZ RB
36 Bo Jackson OSU RB
37 Duke Watson UCF RB
38 Demon June UNC RB
39 Deuce Lawrence WAKE RB
40 Mekhi Nelson NEB RB
41 Fame Ijeboi PUR RB
42 Anthony Woods UCLA RB
43 Hollywood Smothers TEX RB
44 Nolan James Jr. ND RB
45 King Miller USC RB
46 Ja'Kyrian Turner PITT RB
47 Jaivian Thomas UCLA RB
48 Micah Ford STAN RB
49 Makhi Hughes HOU RB
50 Carson Hansen PSU RB
51 La'Vell Wright PITT RB
52 Jonaz Walton ND RB
53 Sutton Smith ARK RB
54 Ja'Kobi Jackson OSU RB
55 Chauncey Bowens UGA RB
56 Ju'Juan Johnson SYR RB
57 Rodney Fields Jr. KSU RB
58 Braeden Jackson IOWA RB
59 Benjamin Hall UNC RB
60 Quintrevion Wisner FSU RB
61 Ahmad Miller SYR RB
62 Jaziun Patterson MSU RB
63 Marcellous Hawkins VT RB
64 Rueben Owens II TA&M RB
65 Harlem Berry LSU RB
66 Waymond Jordan USC RB
67 TJ Thomas MINN RB
68 Trelain Maddox GT RB
69 Riley Wormley USC RB
70 Daniel Hill ALA RB
71 EJ Crowell ALA RB
72 Davion Gause NCSU RB
73 Duke Clark FLA RB
74 Lee Beebe Jr. IU RB
75 Ashten Emory CAL RB
76 Nate Frazier UGA RB
77 Isaiah Mozee NEB RB
78 Trae'shawn Brown ALA RB
79 Dwight Phillips Jr. UGA RB
80 Aidan Laughery ILL RB
81 Tylik Hill SYR RB
82 Nathan Mcneil IOWA RB
83 James Peoples PSU RB
84 Kamari Moulton IOWA RB
85 Jamal Rule NEB RB
86 Daune Morris TENN RB
87 Daniel Bray UTAH RB
88 Jay Harris KSU RB
89 Jabree Coleman SC RB
90 Jovantae Barnes UK RB
91 Carson Perry-Smith CAL RB
92 Taevion Swint UCF RB
93 Quincy Craig ARIZ RB
94 Shavane Anderson Jr. SYR RB
95 Iverson Howard MD RB
96 Jason Patterson UK RB
97 Darius Johnson NCSU RB
98 Xavier Brown UVA RB
99 Jordan Anderson ILL RB
100 Braylen Russell ARK RB

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Running Back News, Outlooks

Keyjuan Brown, Louisville

Louisville running back Keyjuan Brown (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for the Cardinals' Friday night game against Florida State with an undisclosed injury. Keyjuan suffered an undisclosed injury in Week 2, and it may still be affecting him. Keyjuan was pulled from the team's Week 5 loss against NC State after fumbling twice on only nine touches.

Isaac Brown led the team in carries for Week 5 with 9 carries for 125 rushing yards and one touchdown. Isaac is likely to get most of the carries in Week 6 if Keyjuan misses the game. Keyjuan has been the best running back in a talented Louisville backfield, carrying the ball 38 times for 367 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Isaac Brown has 32 carries for 161 yards and one touchdown.

LJ Martin, BYU

BYU running back LJ Martin (ankle) has been ruled out for BYU's Friday night game against Iowa State. Martin suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the team's 17-10 Week 5 win over TCU and did not return. The reigning Big 12 player of the year has carried the ball 44 times for 344 yards and three touchdowns during his senior year.

After Martin was ruled out in Week 4, the backfield split snaps between senior Preston Rex (31 snaps) and true freshman Journee Tonga (29 snaps).

DeSean Bishop, Tennessee

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop takes on Arkansas in Week 6 after a monster fantasy showing in Week 5 against Auburn. Bishop went for 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries last week. He has 88 carries for 540 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, plus has added five receptions for 38 more yards.

Arkansas has allowed 340 total yards and 28.4 points per game, and 146 of those yards are on the ground. That gives Bishop a favorable outlook for Week 6. While a repeat performance of Week 5 isn't likely, the Tennessee back is a very solid fantasy starting option given the matchup he has.

Nate Sheppard, Duke

Duke running back Nate Sheppard is RotoBaller's top-ranked running back entering Week 6. The Blue Devils will take on Georgia Tech, which has allowed its opponents to average 189 yards rushing this season, which is the 16th-worst mark in the country.

Sheppard is averaging an impressive 7.1 yards per carry this season and recorded 116 yards rushing and a touchdown on just nine carries against William and Mary last week. Sheppard has averaged 161 yards rushing per game this season, while he is also a threat out of the backfield, having found the end zone three times as a receiver in 2026. Sheppard is projected to score 27.5 fantasy points against the Yellow Jackets.

Jadan Baugh, Florida

A disappointing performance from Florida during a 45-17 loss to Missouri included a dismal effort from Gators running back Jadan Baugh, who totaled just 13 yards on 12 carries and 17 yards on three receptions against the Tigers. Despite a lackluster performance, Baugh is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked running back and is projected to score 21.9 fantasy points against South Carolina in Week 6.

The Gamecocks did a nice job against the run a week ago, limiting Kentucky to just 3.3 yards per carry. South Carolina has allowed just 100.4 yards rushing per game this season, while Baugh has averaged 122.6 yards per game on the ground in 2026.

Turbo Richard, Indiana

Following an explosive performance during a blowout win over Rutgers last week, Indiana running back Turbo Richard is RotoBaller's 21st-ranked running back in Week 6. The Hoosiers go up against a Nebraska defense that allowed Maryland to rush for 141 yards as a team on 5.6 yards per carry last week, including a 10-carry, 78-yard effort from running back DeJuan Williams, who also found the end zone and recorded a long rush of 56 yards.

Richard went off for 204 yards rushing on 13 carries in a Week 5 win over Rutgers, averaging a whopping 15.7 yards per carry and adding a touchdown run. He is projected to score 12.1 fantasy points against the Cornhuskers.

Bo Jackson, Ohio State

Ohio State running back Bo Jackson has received a healthy share of touches for the Buckeyes week in and week out this season. He is coming off a win over Iowa in which he took 16 carries for 70 yards and has received no fewer than 12 touches in any game this season.

Jackson is RotoBaller's 36th-ranked running back in Week 6 and is projected to score 9.1 fantasy points against a Maryland defense that gave up 209 yards rushing in a 48-23 Buckeyes win over the Terrapins last week. Maryland has allowed an average of 136.6 yards rushing per game this season.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Stephen Curry

Set for Around 20 Minutes Against Lakers
Gui Santos

Joins Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers
Brandon Miller

Misses Preseason Opener with Shin Contusion
Ariel Hukporti

Out for Season with Ruptured Achilles
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Mason Appleton

Out Week-to-Week
J.T. Compher

Won't Play Against Senators
Dylan Larkin

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Multiple Games with Ankle Injury
Ivan Demidov

Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Aaron Ekblad

to Remain Out Tuesday
Aleksander Barkov

to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Lane Johnson

Retires From NFL Effective Immediately
Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

Nears Preseason Debut for Kings
Saquon Barkley

"Unlikely" to Play in Week 5
Caleb Williams

Won't Practice This Week, Still Week-to-Week
Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Joe Mixon

Seahawks Signing Joe Mixon Amidst Backfield Injury
Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

Day-to-Day With Adductor Injury
Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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