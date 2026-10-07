RotoBaller's Week 6 college fantasy football rankings for all positions in 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB, WR, QB, TE rankings for 2026.
Fantasy managers will have to dive deeper into the rankings this week due to tons of Power 4 programs being on byes, and if you need help with start-sit calls, you have come to the right place. Below are our top 400 college fantasy football rankings for Week 6.
RotoBaller's Week 6 CFB fantasy rankings include the top 300 players at running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key players such as Keelon Russell, Jadan Baugh, Aiden Flora, Cam Cook, Jeremiah Smith, Wyatt Young, Mike Matthews, Jelani Thurman, and more stand for the Week 6 slate, among others.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 6 College Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Jeremiah Smith
|OSU
|WR
|2
|Nate Sheppard
|DUKE
|RB
|3
|Reed Harris
|ASU
|WR
|4
|Wayshawn Parker
|UTAH
|RB
|5
|Kewan Lacy
|MISS
|RB
|6
|Michael Hawkins Jr.
|WVU
|QB
|7
|Wyatt Young
|OKST
|WR
|8
|Jadan Baugh
|FLA
|RB
|9
|Jamal Roberts
|MIZ
|RB
|10
|Carlos Hernandez
|WAKE
|WR
|11
|Aiden Flora
|ISU
|RB
|12
|Caleb Hawkins
|OKST
|RB
|13
|Cam Cook
|WVU
|RB
|14
|DeSean Bishop
|TENN
|RB
|15
|Wayne Knight
|UCLA
|RB
|16
|Justice Haynes
|GT
|RB
|17
|Justin Bowick
|OKST
|WR
|18
|Dierre Hill Jr.
|ORE
|RB
|19
|Ashton Daniels
|FSU
|QB
|20
|Deuce Alexander
|MISS
|WR
|21
|Keelon Russell
|ALA
|QB
|22
|Junior Sherrill
|VAN
|WR
|23
|Cayden Lee
|MIZ
|WR
|24
|DJ Epps
|WVU
|WR
|25
|Charlie Becker
|IU
|WR
|26
|Omarion Miller
|ASU
|WR
|27
|Chris Durr
|MD
|WR
|28
|Keyjuan Brown
|LOU
|RB
|29
|Griffin Wilde
|NU
|WR
|30
|Evan Stewart
|ORE
|WR
|31
|Umari Hatcher
|SYR
|WR
|32
|Jordan Faison
|ND
|WR
|33
|Conner Weigman
|HOU
|QB
|34
|Tre Richardson
|LOU
|WR
|35
|Collin Dixon
|ILL
|WR
|36
|Jayden Scott
|NCSU
|RB
|37
|Luke Reynolds
|VT
|TE
|38
|Jackson Harris
|LSU
|WR
|39
|Jack Foley
|WAKE
|WR
|40
|Winston Watkins
|LSU
|WR
|41
|Dallas Wilson
|FLA
|WR
|42
|Adam Mohammed
|CAL
|RB
|43
|Nick Marsh
|IU
|WR
|44
|Ryan Coleman-Williams
|ALA
|WR
|45
|Jordon Davison
|ORE
|RB
|46
|Caleb Komolafe
|NU
|RB
|47
|Keenan Jackson
|NCSU
|WR
|48
|Xavier Townsend
|PUR
|WR
|49
|Jelani Thurman
|UNC
|TE
|50
|Chris Marshall
|ARK
|WR
|51
|Jekail Middlebrook
|UVA
|RB
|52
|Dilin Jones
|LSU
|RB
|53
|Darius Taylor
|MINN
|RB
|54
|Turbo Richard
|IU
|RB
|55
|Que'Sean Brown
|VT
|WR
|56
|Duce Robinson
|FSU
|WR
|57
|CJ Baxter
|UK
|RB
|58
|Drew Mestemaker
|OKST
|QB
|59
|Dakorien Moore
|ORE
|WR
|60
|Ousmane Kromah
|FSU
|RB
|61
|Braden Pegan
|UTAH
|WR
|62
|Isaac Brown
|LOU
|RB
|63
|Aneyas Williams
|ND
|RB
|64
|Julian Sayin
|OSU
|QB
|65
|Asaad Waseem
|PUR
|WR
|66
|Legend Glasker
|BYU
|WR
|67
|Jeffrey Overton Jr.
|VT
|RB
|68
|Dezmen Roebuck
|WASH
|WR
|69
|Kenny Darby
|UK
|WR
|70
|Amare Thomas
|HOU
|WR
|71
|Derrick Salley Jr.
|KSU
|WR
|72
|Patrick Overmyer
|HOU
|TE
|73
|Jordan Shipp
|UNC
|WR
|74
|Rocky Beers
|OU
|TE
|75
|Noah Fifita
|ARIZ
|QB
|76
|Chase Sowell
|PSU
|WR
|77
|Kyson Brown
|ASU
|RB
|78
|Ian Strong
|CAL
|WR
|79
|Noah Bennee
|UTAH
|TE
|80
|Giovanni Lopez
|WAKE
|QB
|81
|Sedrick Alexander
|VAN
|RB
|82
|Joseph Himon II
|NU
|RB
|83
|Kyler Kasper
|BYU
|WR
|84
|Donovan Olugbode
|MIZ
|WR
|85
|Baron Naone
|WASH
|TE
|86
|Damon Ferguson Jr.
|PITT
|RB
|87
|Terrence Lewis
|OKST
|WR
|88
|Mike Matthews
|TENN
|WR
|89
|Javon Tracy
|MINN
|WR
|90
|Cody Jackson
|ISU
|WR
|91
|Chase Hendricks
|CAL
|WR
|92
|Dylan Edwards
|KU
|RB
|93
|Lotzeir Brooks
|ALA
|WR
|94
|Kwazi Gilmer
|NEB
|WR
|95
|Ty Clark III
|WAKE
|RB
|96
|Caden High
|STAN
|WR
|97
|Joe Jackson
|KSU
|RB
|98
|Raleek Brown
|TEX
|RB
|99
|Kedrick Reescano
|ARIZ
|RB
|100
|Bo Jackson
|OSU
|RB
|101
|Duke Watson
|UCF
|RB
|102
|Cataurus Hicks
|PITT
|WR
|103
|Noah Jennings
|MINN
|WR
|104
|Isaiah Mizell
|ARIZ
|WR
|105
|Demon June
|UNC
|RB
|106
|Jeremiah Hasley
|DUKE
|TE
|107
|Isaiah Sategna
|OU
|WR
|108
|Deuce Lawrence
|WAKE
|RB
|109
|Daunte Bacheyie
|SYR
|TE
|110
|Kevin Roche Jr.
|GT
|TE
|111
|Mario Craver
|TA&M
|WR
|112
|Mekhi Nelson
|NEB
|RB
|113
|Micahi Danzy
|FSU
|WR
|114
|Fame Ijeboi
|PUR
|RB
|115
|Anthony Woods
|UCLA
|RB
|116
|Hudson Clement
|ILL
|WR
|117
|Justus Ross-Simmons
|SYR
|WR
|118
|Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
|USC
|WR
|119
|Caleb Odom
|MISS
|TE
|120
|Hollywood Smothers
|TEX
|RB
|121
|Nolan James Jr.
|ND
|RB
|122
|Reece Vander Zee
|IOWA
|WR
|123
|C.J. Carr
|ND
|QB
|124
|King Miller
|USC
|RB
|125
|Nik McMillan
|KSU
|WR
|126
|Ryan Wingo
|TEX
|WR
|127
|Braylon Staley
|TENN
|WR
|128
|Ja'Kyrian Turner
|PITT
|RB
|129
|Jaivian Thomas
|UCLA
|RB
|130
|Tanook Hines
|USC
|WR
|131
|Jojo Trader
|NCSU
|WR
|132
|Micah Ford
|STAN
|RB
|133
|Chris Hunter III
|ARIZ
|WR
|134
|Ty Robinson
|ILL
|WR
|135
|Jonah Burton
|DUKE
|WR
|136
|Chris Barnes
|OKST
|WR
|137
|Lawayne McCoy
|LOU
|WR
|138
|Dominic Overby
|ISU
|WR
|139
|Cam Coleman
|TEX
|WR
|140
|Makhi Hughes
|HOU
|RB
|141
|Kameron Courtney
|UVA
|WR
|142
|Rico Flores
|UVA
|WR
|143
|Carson Hansen
|PSU
|RB
|144
|Nico Brown
|STAN
|WR
|145
|Omari Hayes
|ISU
|WR
|146
|Trinidad Chambliss
|MISS
|QB
|147
|Anthony Colandrea
|NEB
|QB
|148
|La'Vell Wright
|PITT
|RB
|149
|Ayden Greene
|VT
|WR
|150
|Brandon Phelps
|ARIZ
|WR
|151
|Semaj Morgan
|UCLA
|WR
|152
|Jonaz Walton
|ND
|RB
|153
|Koby Young
|HOU
|WR
|154
|Tyran Warren
|NCSU
|WR
|155
|Devon Dampier
|UTAH
|QB
|156
|Aidan Chiles
|NU
|QB
|157
|Sutton Smith
|ARK
|RB
|158
|Ja'Kobi Jackson
|OSU
|RB
|159
|Isaiah Horton
|TA&M
|WR
|160
|TreyShun Hurry
|LOU
|WR
|161
|Censere Lee
|PITT
|WR
|162
|Chauncey Bowens
|UGA
|RB
|163
|Ju'Juan Johnson
|SYR
|RB
|164
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|D/ST
|165
|Rodney Fields Jr.
|KSU
|RB
|166
|Braeden Jackson
|IOWA
|RB
|167
|Dalen Penson
|GT
|WR
|168
|Tra'Mar Harris
|PUR
|WR
|169
|Davion Brown
|VT
|WR
|170
|Nic Anderson
|UK
|WR
|171
|Lincoln Kienholz
|LOU
|QB
|172
|Benjamin Hall
|UNC
|RB
|173
|Waden Charles
|UCF
|WR
|174
|Micah Gilbert
|ND
|WR
|175
|Quintrevion Wisner
|FSU
|RB
|176
|Ahmad Miller
|SYR
|RB
|177
|Vernell Brown
|FLA
|WR
|178
|CJ Bailey
|NCSU
|QB
|179
|Johntay Cook
|MISS
|WR
|180
|Talyn Taylor
|UGA
|WR
|181
|Jaziun Patterson
|MSU
|RB
|182
|Ethan Grunkemeyer
|VT
|QB
|183
|Marcellous Hawkins
|VT
|RB
|184
|Trent Walker
|HOU
|WR
|185
|Jaden Bray
|WVU
|WR
|186
|Rueben Owens II
|TA&M
|RB
|187
|Harlem Berry
|LSU
|RB
|188
|Emmett Mosley
|TEX
|WR
|189
|Jared Richardson
|DUKE
|WR
|190
|Chrishon McCray
|MSU
|WR
|191
|Oklahoma St
|Oklahoma St
|OFFENSE
|192
|Waymond Jordan
|USC
|RB
|193
|Jayce Brown
|LSU
|WR
|194
|Jaron Tibbs
|KSU
|WR
|195
|TJ Thomas
|MINN
|RB
|196
|Trelain Maddox
|GT
|RB
|197
|Riley Wormley
|USC
|RB
|198
|Chris Henry Jr.
|OSU
|WR
|199
|Nyck Harbor
|SC
|WR
|200
|Jaiven Plummer
|GT
|WR
|201
|Jayvan Boggs
|FSU
|WR
|202
|Traylon Ray
|MISS
|WR
|203
|Oregon
|Oregon
|OFFENSE
|204
|Daniel Hill
|ALA
|RB
|205
|EJ Crowell
|ALA
|RB
|206
|Devin McCuin
|OSU
|WR
|207
|Brett Eskildsen
|PSU
|WR
|208
|Davion Gause
|NCSU
|RB
|209
|Duke Clark
|FLA
|RB
|210
|Lee Beebe Jr.
|IU
|RB
|211
|Brandon Inniss
|OSU
|WR
|212
|Tony Diaz
|IOWA
|WR
|213
|Jordan Allen
|HOU
|WR
|214
|Chris Lawson
|WASH
|WR
|215
|Marlion Jackson
|VT
|WR
|216
|Ashten Emory
|CAL
|RB
|217
|Kaleb Webb
|MD
|WR
|218
|Mazeo Bennett Jr.
|SC
|WR
|219
|Drew Wagner
|NU
|WR
|220
|Fredrick Moore
|MSU
|WR
|221
|Isaiah Johnson
|UNC
|WR
|222
|Bear Bachmeier
|BYU
|QB
|223
|Josiah Abdullah
|UVA
|WR
|224
|Lanorris Sellers
|SC
|QB
|225
|Brian Rowe
|UCLA
|WR
|226
|Caleb Goodie Sr.
|MIZ
|WR
|227
|Rodney Bullard Jr.
|MSU
|WR
|228
|Chauncey Magwood
|PUR
|WR
|229
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|OFFENSE
|230
|Nate Frazier
|UGA
|RB
|231
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|D/ST
|232
|Isaiah Mozee
|NEB
|RB
|233
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|OFFENSE
|234
|Trae'shawn Brown
|ALA
|RB
|235
|Dwight Phillips Jr.
|UGA
|RB
|236
|Aidan Laughery
|ILL
|RB
|237
|DJ Black
|SC
|WR
|238
|Tylik Hill
|SYR
|RB
|239
|Nathan Mcneil
|IOWA
|RB
|240
|Aidan Mizell
|UCLA
|WR
|241
|Craig Dandridge
|UGA
|WR
|242
|James Peoples
|PSU
|RB
|243
|Creed Whittemore
|UTAH
|WR
|244
|Tate Nagy
|KU
|WR
|245
|Tristen Brown
|VAN
|WR
|246
|Horatio Fields
|MISS
|WR
|247
|Rico Scott
|ALA
|WR
|248
|Landon Roldan
|UGA
|WR
|249
|Garrett Oakley
|KSU
|TE
|250
|Preston Douglas
|NCSU
|TE
|251
|Dorian Fleming
|MD
|TE
|252
|Kamari Moulton
|IOWA
|RB
|253
|Keaton Kubecka
|KU
|WR
|254
|Rashid Williams
|WASH
|WR
|255
|Jamari Johnson
|ORE
|TE
|256
|Northwestern
|Northwestern
|D/ST
|257
|Kyion Grayes
|CAL
|WR
|258
|Benjamin Brahmer
|PSU
|TE
|259
|Landon Ellis
|UCLA
|WR
|260
|Josh Hoover
|IU
|QB
|261
|Jamal Rule
|NEB
|RB
|262
|Jordan Clay
|WASH
|WR
|263
|Davion Chandler
|IU
|WR
|264
|Daune Morris
|TENN
|RB
|265
|Daniel Bray
|UTAH
|RB
|266
|Jay Harris
|KSU
|RB
|267
|Jojo Phillips
|BYU
|WR
|268
|Nyziah Hunter
|NEB
|WR
|269
|Jacory Barney
|NEB
|WR
|270
|Arizona St
|Arizona St
|OFFENSE
|271
|Jabree Coleman
|SC
|RB
|272
|Lawson Luckie
|UGA
|TE
|273
|Jovantae Barnes
|UK
|RB
|274
|Carson Perry-Smith
|CAL
|RB
|275
|Avery Johnson
|KSU
|QB
|276
|Antonio Meeks
|WAKE
|WR
|277
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|D/ST
|278
|Demond Williams Jr.
|WASH
|QB
|279
|Taevion Swint
|UCF
|RB
|280
|Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding
|MD
|WR
|281
|Decker DeGraaf
|WASH
|TE
|282
|Amir Jackson
|FLA
|TE
|283
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|OFFENSE
|284
|Louisville
|Louisville
|OFFENSE
|285
|Quincy Craig
|ARIZ
|RB
|286
|Shavane Anderson Jr.
|SYR
|RB
|287
|Iverson Howard
|MD
|RB
|288
|Jason Patterson
|UK
|RB
|289
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|OFFENSE
|290
|Sam Leavitt
|LSU
|QB
|291
|TK Keys
|TENN
|WR
|292
|Luke Lindenmeyer
|NEB
|TE
|293
|Texas
|Texas
|D/ST
|294
|Darius Johnson
|NCSU
|RB
|295
|Xavier Brown
|UVA
|RB
|296
|Jordan Anderson
|ILL
|RB
|297
|Atticus Joseph
|STAN
|WR
|298
|DJ Vonnahme
|IOWA
|TE
|299
|Mason Mini
|CAL
|TE
|300
|Utah
|Utah
|OFFENSE
|301
|Jaleel Skinner
|LOU
|TE
|302
|Nate Roberts
|OSU
|TE
|303
|Taimane Purcell
|CAL
|TE
|304
|Braylen Russell
|ARK
|RB
|305
|Kaleb Edwards
|ALA
|TE
|306
|Penn State
|Penn State
|OFFENSE
|307
|Utah
|Utah
|D/ST
|308
|BYU
|BYU
|D/ST
|309
|Willie Rodriguez
|UK
|TE
|310
|Austin Simmons
|MIZ
|QB
|311
|Jared Curtis
|VAN
|QB
|312
|Kamrean Johnson
|WAKE
|TE
|313
|Maurice Brown II
|SC
|TE
|314
|Pitt
|Pitt
|D/ST
|315
|Marshall Pritchett
|ALA
|TE
|316
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|D/ST
|317
|Tyler Powell
|ARIZ
|TE
|318
|Xai'Shaun Edwards
|MIZ
|RB
|319
|Alex Honig
|NU
|TE
|320
|Caden Piening
|UCF
|TE
|321
|Armoni Weaver
|WVU
|WR
|322
|John Rogers
|UVA
|TE
|323
|Cooper Flanagan
|ND
|TE
|324
|Indiana
|Indiana
|OFFENSE
|325
|Shamar Easter
|UNC
|TE
|326
|Indiana
|Indiana
|D/ST
|327
|Kansas St
|Kansas St
|D/ST
|328
|Charles Taplin
|MSU
|WR
|329
|Bryce Kania
|WAKE
|WR
|330
|Texas
|Texas
|OFFENSE
|331
|Arizona
|Arizona
|OFFENSE
|332
|Kansas St
|Kansas St
|OFFENSE
|333
|Virginia
|Virginia
|D/ST
|334
|Arizona St
|Arizona St
|D/ST
|335
|Jayden Maiava
|USC
|QB
|336
|Kenny Minchey
|UK
|QB
|337
|Missouri
|Missouri
|D/ST
|338
|Harry Dalton III
|MD
|RB
|339
|Dylan Wade
|UCF
|TE
|340
|Walker Lyons
|BYU
|TE
|341
|Mark Bowman
|USC
|TE
|342
|Dakota Twitty
|UVA
|TE
|343
|Henry Boyer
|UK
|TE
|344
|Duke
|Duke
|OFFENSE
|345
|Washington
|Washington
|D/ST
|346
|Duke
|Duke
|D/ST
|347
|Oregon
|Oregon
|D/ST
|348
|Minnesota
|Minnesota
|D/ST
|349
|Vince Benetti
|ISU
|TE
|350
|North Carolina
|North Carolina
|D/ST
|351
|George Burhenn
|PUR
|TE
|352
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|D/ST
|353
|Iowa
|Iowa
|D/ST
|354
|Grayson Rigdon
|ASU
|RB
|355
|Jaden Reddell
|UGA
|TE
|356
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|D/ST
|357
|LSU
|LSU
|D/ST
|358
|Gunner Stockton
|UGA
|QB
|359
|BYU
|BYU
|OFFENSE
|360
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|OFFENSE
|361
|Florida
|Florida
|D/ST
|362
|Luke Hasz
|MISS
|TE
|363
|Elyiss Williams
|UGA
|TE
|364
|Missouri
|Missouri
|OFFENSE
|365
|Hunter Andrews
|UTAH
|TE
|366
|LSU
|LSU
|OFFENSE
|367
|Arch Manning
|TEX
|QB
|368
|Katin Houser
|ILL
|QB
|369
|Brett Norfleet
|MIZ
|TE
|370
|Georgia
|Georgia
|OFFENSE
|371
|Virginia
|Virginia
|OFFENSE
|372
|Dylan Raiola
|ORE
|QB
|373
|Hayden Hansen
|OU
|TE
|374
|Virginia Tech
|Virginia Tech
|OFFENSE
|375
|Mikkel Skinner
|UK
|TE
|376
|Washington
|Washington
|OFFENSE
|377
|Cutter Boley
|ASU
|QB
|378
|Vanderbilt
|Vanderbilt
|OFFENSE
|379
|Shane King
|ARIZ
|TE
|380
|Keyone Jenkins
|UCF
|QB
|381
|Jayvontay Conner
|VAN
|TE
|382
|Walter Taylor
|VAN
|TE
|383
|Isaiah Marshall
|KU
|QB
|384
|Beau Pribula
|UVA
|QB
|385
|Jaylen Raynor
|ISU
|QB
|386
|Aaron Philo
|FLA
|QB
|387
|Marcel Reed
|TA&M
|QB
|388
|Billy Edwards
|UNC
|QB
|389
|Ryan Browne
|PUR
|QB
|390
|Dante Moore
|ORE
|QB
|391
|Walker Eget
|DUKE
|QB
|392
|Drake Lindsey
|MINN
|QB
|393
|Nico Iamaleava
|UCLA
|QB
|394
|KJ Jackson
|ARK
|QB
|395
|Malik Washington
|MD
|QB
|396
|Alberto Mendoza
|GT
|QB
|397
|Davis Warren
|STAN
|QB
|398
|Rocco Becht
|PSU
|QB
|399
|John Mateer
|OU
|QB
|400
|Amari Odom
|SYR
|QB
Week 6 College Fantasy Football News, Outlooks
Keyjuan Brown, Louisville
Louisville running back Keyjuan Brown (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for the Cardinals' Friday night game against Florida State with an undisclosed injury. Keyjuan suffered an undisclosed injury in Week 2, and it may still be affecting him. Keyjuan was pulled from the team's Week 5 loss against NC State after fumbling twice on only nine touches.
Isaac Brown led the team in carries for Week 5 with 9 carries for 125 rushing yards and one touchdown. Isaac is likely to get most of the carries in Week 6 if Keyjuan misses the game. Keyjuan has been the best running back in a talented Louisville backfield, carrying the ball 38 times for 367 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Isaac Brown has 32 carries for 161 yards and one touchdown.
LJ Martin, BYU
BYU running back LJ Martin (ankle) has been ruled out for BYU's Friday night game against Iowa State. Martin suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the team's 17-10 Week 5 win over TCU and did not return. The reigning Big 12 player of the year has carried the ball 44 times for 344 yards and three touchdowns during his senior year.
After Martin was ruled out in Week 4, the backfield split snaps between senior Preston Rex (31 snaps) and true freshman Journee Tonga (29 snaps).
DeSean Bishop, Tennessee
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop takes on Arkansas in Week 6 after a monster fantasy showing in Week 5 against Auburn. Bishop went for 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries last week. He has 88 carries for 540 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, plus has added five receptions for 38 more yards.
Arkansas has allowed 340 total yards and 28.4 points per game, and 146 of those yards are on the ground. That gives Bishop a favorable outlook for Week 6. While a repeat performance of Week 5 isn't likely, the Tennessee back is a very solid fantasy starting option given the matchup he has.
Nate Sheppard, Duke
Duke running back Nate Sheppard is RotoBaller's top-ranked running back entering Week 6. The Blue Devils will take on Georgia Tech, which has allowed its opponents to average 189 yards rushing this season, which is the 16th-worst mark in the country.
Sheppard is averaging an impressive 7.1 yards per carry this season and recorded 116 yards rushing and a touchdown on just nine carries against William and Mary last week. Sheppard has averaged 161 yards rushing per game this season, while he is also a threat out of the backfield, having found the end zone three times as a receiver in 2026. Sheppard is projected to score 27.5 fantasy points against the Yellow Jackets.
Jadan Baugh, Florida
A disappointing performance from Florida during a 45-17 loss to Missouri included a dismal effort from Gators running back Jadan Baugh, who totaled just 13 yards on 12 carries and 17 yards on three receptions against the Tigers. Despite a lackluster performance, Baugh is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked running back and is projected to score 21.9 fantasy points against South Carolina in Week 6.
The Gamecocks did a nice job against the run a week ago, limiting Kentucky to just 3.3 yards per carry. South Carolina has allowed just 100.4 yards rushing per game this season, while Baugh has averaged 122.6 yards per game on the ground in 2026.
Turbo Richard, Indiana
Following an explosive performance during a blowout win over Rutgers last week, Indiana running back Turbo Richard is RotoBaller's 21st-ranked running back in Week 6. The Hoosiers go up against a Nebraska defense that allowed Maryland to rush for 141 yards as a team on 5.6 yards per carry last week, including a 10-carry, 78-yard effort from running back DeJuan Williams, who also found the end zone and recorded a long rush of 56 yards.
Richard went off for 204 yards rushing on 13 carries in a Week 5 win over Rutgers, averaging a whopping 15.7 yards per carry and adding a touchdown run. He is projected to score 12.1 fantasy points against the Cornhuskers.
Bo Jackson, Ohio State
Ohio State running back Bo Jackson has received a healthy share of touches for the Buckeyes week in and week out this season. He is coming off a win over Iowa in which he took 16 carries for 70 yards and has received no fewer than 12 touches in any game this season.
Jackson is RotoBaller's 36th-ranked running back in Week 6 and is projected to score 9.1 fantasy points against a Maryland defense that gave up 209 yards rushing in a 48-23 Buckeyes win over the Terrapins last week. Maryland has allowed an average of 136.6 yards rushing per game this season.
Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Bowick has top-10 wide receiver upside in Week 6 against UCF. This season, Bowick is the WR29 with 20 receptions for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Bowick's best game came against Murray State when he hauled in nine catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns and scored 34.3 fantasy points. The Cowboys' targets have largely split between Bowick and Wyatt Young, with Young commanding a 17.7% target share and Bowick getting 23% of the team's targets.
Young got only one target in the team's 59-0 win over Murray State. Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker has proven he can support multiple top-25 wide receivers, so Young and Bowick will both have plenty of opportunities throughout the season. UCF is allowing 223.4 passing yards per game. Bowick is ranked as RotoBaller's WR5 for Week 6, and he should be started in all leagues.
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to deliver otherworldly numbers, and that makes him a must-start fantasy player heading into a Week 6 matchup against Maryland. The Terrapins are allowing 335 total yards and 30.2 points per game, setting up another potential big showing for Smith.
The Buckeyes' star wideout has 44 receptions for 823 yards and nine touchdowns already. Smith has 85 or more yards in all five games so far, and over 200 yards in two straight contests. He has six of his touchdowns over the past two weeks, and should be trusted to keep delivering at an elite level, especially in matchups like he has this week. He can single-handedly power some fantasy teams to win, so owners should start him every week.
Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams hopes to continue delivering for fantasy managers in a tough matchup against Georgia in Week 6. The Bulldogs have allowed just 187.2 passing yards per game, while surrendering 13.4 points per contest. Coleman-Williams has scored four touchdowns this season, and those have all come within the past three games.
He has topped 100 yards just once, and is coming off a 43-yard performance. Coleman-Williams remains a solid starting option, even in a tougher matchup, thanks to his production on the field of late. In two games against Georgia in 2025, the Bama wideout combined for just 76 yards on seven receptions, so he might need another touchdown grab this week to deliver a big fantasy score.
Legend Glasker, BYU
BYU wide receiver Legend Glasker is RotoBaller's 33rd-ranked wide receiver as he and the Cougars get set to take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Glasker was limited to just three receptions for nine yards during a slim win over TCU a week ago, during which he also totaled 26 yards on four carries, with a long rush of 16 yards.
The dual threat is projected to score 10 fantasy points against Iowa State, which allowed West Virginia wide receiver DJ Epps to finish with four receptions for 114 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per reception, and a touchdown during a 45-43 Cyclones win in Week 5.
Charlie Becker, Indiana
After his second 100-plus-yard performance of the season, Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker is RotoBaller's 10th-ranked wide receiver in Week 6. The Hoosiers are preparing to face Nebraska, which allowed Maryland wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. to record a big day consisting of seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown, with a long reception of 65 yards.
Becker is projected to score 14.4 fantasy points against the Terrapins. He is coming off an eight-reception, 107-yard, two-touchdown effort in a win over Rutgers this past week, averaging 13.4 yards per reception and recording a long catch-and-run of 48 yards.
Reed Harris, Arizona State
Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris is RotoBaller's second-ranked wide receiver entering his team's matchup against Hawai'i on Saturday night. Harris has been one of the top pass catchers in all of college football this season, coming off a seven-reception, 125-yard performance during a loss to Baylor.
He has recorded 26 receptions, 499 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in four games this year. Harris is projected to score 26.4 fantasy points against a Rainbow Warrior defense that allowed San Jose St. wide receiver Carson Clark to finish with five receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown in a Week 5 win for the Spartans.
Preston Douglas, TE, NC State
NC State tight end Preston Douglas is rising as a college football fantasy asset and is worth more adds before Week 6. He is up to 241 receiving yards and a touchdown across 19 catches in his five games played so far. Douglas is second on the team in receptions and receiving yards.
The tight end has at least two catches in each game and has four or more in three straight contests. He had 13 yards in his first game, but has gone for 46 or more in the four contests since. At a tougher fantasy position to find consistent production, Douglas is worth adding in more fantasy leagues, especially deeper ones. He will look to keep things rolling in Week 6 against Wake Forest.
Jelani Thurman, North Carolina
North Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman broke out against Notre Dame in Week 5. The 6'6 junior tight end caught five of his eight targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns against a tough Notre Dame defense. For the season, Thurman has a 24.7% target share and has turned those opportunities into 16 catches for 233 yards and three touchdowns. He is the TE13 this season despite already having two bye weeks. Thurman has virtually no competition at tight end, as he has played on 204 total snaps and the next-closest UNC tight end has played only 63 snaps.
UNC has a fantasy-friendly schedule down the stretch as they face Syracuse, Miami, UCONN, Louisville, and North Carolina State in five of the team's last six games. According to Yahoo, those teams all rank in the bottom half of college defenses against tight ends. Thurman could be a league winner in the playoffs with his schedule, and he should be a top pick everywhere.
Rocky Beers, Oklahoma
Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers comes out of the bye with 18 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns through four games. His last appearance was an eight-catch, 84-yard, one-touchdown performance at Georgia, and he also posted six receptions for 94 yards at Michigan.
Two games with at least six catches already make him stand out at a position where waiver options get thin quickly. Beers sits second on Oklahoma in receiving yards, and RotoBaller lists him first among its Week 6 tight end pickups. The matchup with Texas is not friendly, but the Sooners' protection issues have kept the shorter passing game important, which fits Beers' role. At 36% rostered, he is a strong add for managers looking for steady involvement rather than chasing a touchdown-dependent tight end.
Jamari Johnson, Oregon
Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson will look to pick up where he left off when the Ducks battle UCLA in Week 6. Johnson has appeared in just two games this season, but delivered big in each contest. He had 57 yards and a score across four receptions against Boise State, then went off for 119 yards over seven catches in the team's last matchup against USC.
Johnson dealt with an undisclosed injury between those two games, but is healthy now, especially coming off a bye week. UCLA has allowed 317 yards and 18.8 points per game this season, so the matchup is a tougher one for Johnson and the Ducks' offense. With how he's delivered when healthy this season, though, fantasy owners should confidently start Johnson in Week 6.
Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds will look to continue delivering big in the team's Week 6 battle against California. The Golden Bears are allowing 360.8 yards per game, but just 173.4 of that is coming through the air. California has allowed 26.6 points per contest as well.
Reynolds is up to 373 yards and four touchdowns across 37 receptions over his five games played so far. He has 50 or more yards in all but one game and is coming off a 93-yard performance. Reynolds remains a solid fantasy starting option, even after not finding the end zone in two straight games. Hauling in five or more receptions in each contest is boosting his fantasy value and weekly performances.
Hank Brown, QB, Iowa
Iowa quarterback Hank Brown (shoulder) is listed as questionable for the Hawkeyes Friday night game at Washington. Brown reportedly suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in the dying moments of the Hawkeyes Week 4 loss to Ohio State. In his first year starting for Iowa, Brown has surpassed expectations and led his team to a 4-1 record, including a signature win over #18 Michigan.
The senior quarterback has completed 62.9% of his 124 pass attempts for 832 yards and five touchdowns. If Brown cannot go on Friday, redshirt sophomore Jeremy Hecklinski will likely start under center. This season, Hecklinski has completed 56.3% of his 32 pass attempts for 208 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
George MacIntyre, QB, Tennessee
Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre took first-team reps during Tuesday's practice, according to the sources of On3's Pete Nakos. Head coach Josh Heupel is unlikely to announce a starter until just before Saturday's matchup with Arkansas, but Nakos expects the second-year signal-caller to be given the nod over freshman Faizon Brandon (shoulder).
Brandon was banged up in the Week 4 loss to No. 1 Texas and has taken 12 sacks over the last two weeks. The Tennessee offense has struggled mightily with him under center in conference play. MacIntyre took over for Brandon in the second quarter of last week's win over Auburn, completing eight of 10 passing attempts for 86 yards. The Vols scored all three of their touchdowns with MacIntyre in the lineup.
Keelon Russell, QB, Alabama
Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell has been a very good fantasy asset so far this season, but a tough matchup against Georgia looms in Week 6. The Bulldogs have only allowed 244.6 total yards and 13.4 points per game so far this season. The Bama offense is the toughest test they will have faced, though, with Russell at the heart of things.
Over five games, the Bama quarterback has completed 71.2% of his passes for 1,414 yards and 11 touchdowns, while being picked off just twice, and not once since Week 2. Russell has three or more TD passes in three straight games, along with at least 285 passing yards in all those contests. The QB has also rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns across 37 attempts this season, which just adds to his fantasy value. Despite the tougher test, fantasy owners should be confident in Russell leading the Bama offense.
Conner Weigman, QB, Houston
Houston quarterback Conner Weigman was at practice Monday after playing through an illness in Saturday's 27-17 win over UCF, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. Head coach Willie Fritz said after the game that Weigman was sick but played through it, and the senior helped Houston erase a 17-point deficit with three second-half rushing touchdowns.
He completed 18 of 33 passes for 239 yards without a touchdown or interception and added 50 yards on the ground. Duarte did not specify Weigman's level of participation Monday, so his presence alone should not be treated as confirmation that he is fully recovered. Houston travels to Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 10.
DJ Lagway, Baylor
Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway (ankle) delivered his best game of the season in Saturday's 55-19 win at Arizona State, completing 25 of 40 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns before adding an 11-yard rushing score.
He has thrown six touchdown passes in two games since returning from the sprained right ankle that cost him two weeks. Lagway is now at 860 passing yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions across three starts. There is no immediate Week 6 payoff because Baylor is on a bye, so this is a stash rather than a streaming move. His return against Colorado was uneven, but the Arizona State performance was a clear step forward. Baylor returns Oct. 17 against TCU, making Lagway a top stash for managers who can carry an extra quarterback through the open date.
Colton Joseph, Wisconsin
Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph should be added after his Week 6 bye. The senior quarterback has dominated over the team's last three weeks, averaging 32.7 fantasy points, including two games with over 36 fantasy points. During that same three-week stretch, he has thrown for 742 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, 226 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown in each game. Joseph is QB16 this season, but he got off to a slow start in the season opener against a tough Notre Dame defense, scoring only 11.98 fantasy points.
The Badgers dominated in Week 2 against Western Illinois University, and Joseph wasn't relied on as heavily, finishing with only 14.22 fantasy points. Admittedly, Joseph has a difficult schedule ahead, facing UCLA, USC, and Iowa in weeks 7-9. Joseph is rostered in only 23% of Yahoo leagues, and he's worth considering adding after his Week 6 bye week.
Gio Lopez, Wake Forest
Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez continues to rise as a fantasy asset, and he's worth some more adds going into Week 6. In his first season with the Demon Deacons, Lopez has completed 64.9% of his passes for 1,377 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, while throwing just one interception.
He has 192 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 48 rushing attempts as well. He's put together some big fantasy point totals, and is coming off his best outing of the season - he threw for 265 yards and two scores, while rushing for 88 yards and three touchdowns against Stanford. His Week 6 matchup against NC State is a pretty solid one, so that makes Lopez worth adding in more fantasy leagues, especially deeper setups.