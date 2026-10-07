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Week 6 College Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 400

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Nate Sheppard - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups

RotoBaller's Week 6 college fantasy football rankings for all positions in 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB, WR, QB, TE rankings for 2026.

Fantasy managers will have to dive deeper into the rankings this week due to tons of Power 4 programs being on byes, and if you need help with start-sit calls, you have come to the right place. Below are our top 400 college fantasy football rankings for Week 6.

RotoBaller's Week 6 CFB fantasy rankings include the top 300 players at running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key players such as Keelon Russell, Jadan Baugh, Aiden Flora, Cam Cook, Jeremiah Smith, Wyatt Young, Mike Matthews, Jelani Thurman, and more stand for the Week 6 slate, among others.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 6 College Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Jeremiah Smith OSU WR
2 Nate Sheppard DUKE RB
3 Reed Harris ASU WR
4 Wayshawn Parker UTAH RB
5 Kewan Lacy MISS RB
6 Michael Hawkins Jr. WVU QB
7 Wyatt Young OKST WR
8 Jadan Baugh FLA RB
9 Jamal Roberts MIZ RB
10 Carlos Hernandez WAKE WR
11 Aiden Flora ISU RB
12 Caleb Hawkins OKST RB
13 Cam Cook WVU RB
14 DeSean Bishop TENN RB
15 Wayne Knight UCLA RB
16 Justice Haynes GT RB
17 Justin Bowick OKST WR
18 Dierre Hill Jr. ORE RB
19 Ashton Daniels FSU QB
20 Deuce Alexander MISS WR
21 Keelon Russell ALA QB
22 Junior Sherrill VAN WR
23 Cayden Lee MIZ WR
24 DJ Epps WVU WR
25 Charlie Becker IU WR
26 Omarion Miller ASU WR
27 Chris Durr MD WR
28 Keyjuan Brown LOU RB
29 Griffin Wilde NU WR
30 Evan Stewart ORE WR
31 Umari Hatcher SYR WR
32 Jordan Faison ND WR
33 Conner Weigman HOU QB
34 Tre Richardson LOU WR
35 Collin Dixon ILL WR
36 Jayden Scott NCSU RB
37 Luke Reynolds VT TE
38 Jackson Harris LSU WR
39 Jack Foley WAKE WR
40 Winston Watkins LSU WR
41 Dallas Wilson FLA WR
42 Adam Mohammed CAL RB
43 Nick Marsh IU WR
44 Ryan Coleman-Williams ALA WR
45 Jordon Davison ORE RB
46 Caleb Komolafe NU RB
47 Keenan Jackson NCSU WR
48 Xavier Townsend PUR WR
49 Jelani Thurman UNC TE
50 Chris Marshall ARK WR
51 Jekail Middlebrook UVA RB
52 Dilin Jones LSU RB
53 Darius Taylor MINN RB
54 Turbo Richard IU RB
55 Que'Sean Brown VT WR
56 Duce Robinson FSU WR
57 CJ Baxter UK RB
58 Drew Mestemaker OKST QB
59 Dakorien Moore ORE WR
60 Ousmane Kromah FSU RB
61 Braden Pegan UTAH WR
62 Isaac Brown LOU RB
63 Aneyas Williams ND RB
64 Julian Sayin OSU QB
65 Asaad Waseem PUR WR
66 Legend Glasker BYU WR
67 Jeffrey Overton Jr. VT RB
68 Dezmen Roebuck WASH WR
69 Kenny Darby UK WR
70 Amare Thomas HOU WR
71 Derrick Salley Jr. KSU WR
72 Patrick Overmyer HOU TE
73 Jordan Shipp UNC WR
74 Rocky Beers OU TE
75 Noah Fifita ARIZ QB
76 Chase Sowell PSU WR
77 Kyson Brown ASU RB
78 Ian Strong CAL WR
79 Noah Bennee UTAH TE
80 Giovanni Lopez WAKE QB
81 Sedrick Alexander VAN RB
82 Joseph Himon II NU RB
83 Kyler Kasper BYU WR
84 Donovan Olugbode MIZ WR
85 Baron Naone WASH TE
86 Damon Ferguson Jr. PITT RB
87 Terrence Lewis OKST WR
88 Mike Matthews TENN WR
89 Javon Tracy MINN WR
90 Cody Jackson ISU WR
91 Chase Hendricks CAL WR
92 Dylan Edwards KU RB
93 Lotzeir Brooks ALA WR
94 Kwazi Gilmer NEB WR
95 Ty Clark III WAKE RB
96 Caden High STAN WR
97 Joe Jackson KSU RB
98 Raleek Brown TEX RB
99 Kedrick Reescano ARIZ RB
100 Bo Jackson OSU RB
101 Duke Watson UCF RB
102 Cataurus Hicks PITT WR
103 Noah Jennings MINN WR
104 Isaiah Mizell ARIZ WR
105 Demon June UNC RB
106 Jeremiah Hasley DUKE TE
107 Isaiah Sategna OU WR
108 Deuce Lawrence WAKE RB
109 Daunte Bacheyie SYR TE
110 Kevin Roche Jr. GT TE
111 Mario Craver TA&M WR
112 Mekhi Nelson NEB RB
113 Micahi Danzy FSU WR
114 Fame Ijeboi PUR RB
115 Anthony Woods UCLA RB
116 Hudson Clement ILL WR
117 Justus Ross-Simmons SYR WR
118 Kayden Dixon-Wyatt USC WR
119 Caleb Odom MISS TE
120 Hollywood Smothers TEX RB
121 Nolan James Jr. ND RB
122 Reece Vander Zee IOWA WR
123 C.J. Carr ND QB
124 King Miller USC RB
125 Nik McMillan KSU WR
126 Ryan Wingo TEX WR
127 Braylon Staley TENN WR
128 Ja'Kyrian Turner PITT RB
129 Jaivian Thomas UCLA RB
130 Tanook Hines USC WR
131 Jojo Trader NCSU WR
132 Micah Ford STAN RB
133 Chris Hunter III ARIZ WR
134 Ty Robinson ILL WR
135 Jonah Burton DUKE WR
136 Chris Barnes OKST WR
137 Lawayne McCoy LOU WR
138 Dominic Overby ISU WR
139 Cam Coleman TEX WR
140 Makhi Hughes HOU RB
141 Kameron Courtney UVA WR
142 Rico Flores UVA WR
143 Carson Hansen PSU RB
144 Nico Brown STAN WR
145 Omari Hayes ISU WR
146 Trinidad Chambliss MISS QB
147 Anthony Colandrea NEB QB
148 La'Vell Wright PITT RB
149 Ayden Greene VT WR
150 Brandon Phelps ARIZ WR
151 Semaj Morgan UCLA WR
152 Jonaz Walton ND RB
153 Koby Young HOU WR
154 Tyran Warren NCSU WR
155 Devon Dampier UTAH QB
156 Aidan Chiles NU QB
157 Sutton Smith ARK RB
158 Ja'Kobi Jackson OSU RB
159 Isaiah Horton TA&M WR
160 TreyShun Hurry LOU WR
161 Censere Lee PITT WR
162 Chauncey Bowens UGA RB
163 Ju'Juan Johnson SYR RB
164 Notre Dame Notre Dame D/ST
165 Rodney Fields Jr. KSU RB
166 Braeden Jackson IOWA RB
167 Dalen Penson GT WR
168 Tra'Mar Harris PUR WR
169 Davion Brown VT WR
170 Nic Anderson UK WR
171 Lincoln Kienholz LOU QB
172 Benjamin Hall UNC RB
173 Waden Charles UCF WR
174 Micah Gilbert ND WR
175 Quintrevion Wisner FSU RB
176 Ahmad Miller SYR RB
177 Vernell Brown FLA WR
178 CJ Bailey NCSU QB
179 Johntay Cook MISS WR
180 Talyn Taylor UGA WR
181 Jaziun Patterson MSU RB
182 Ethan Grunkemeyer VT QB
183 Marcellous Hawkins VT RB
184 Trent Walker HOU WR
185 Jaden Bray WVU WR
186 Rueben Owens II TA&M RB
187 Harlem Berry LSU RB
188 Emmett Mosley TEX WR
189 Jared Richardson DUKE WR
190 Chrishon McCray MSU WR
191 Oklahoma St Oklahoma St OFFENSE
192 Waymond Jordan USC RB
193 Jayce Brown LSU WR
194 Jaron Tibbs KSU WR
195 TJ Thomas MINN RB
196 Trelain Maddox GT RB
197 Riley Wormley USC RB
198 Chris Henry Jr. OSU WR
199 Nyck Harbor SC WR
200 Jaiven Plummer GT WR
201 Jayvan Boggs FSU WR
202 Traylon Ray MISS WR
203 Oregon Oregon OFFENSE
204 Daniel Hill ALA RB
205 EJ Crowell ALA RB
206 Devin McCuin OSU WR
207 Brett Eskildsen PSU WR
208 Davion Gause NCSU RB
209 Duke Clark FLA RB
210 Lee Beebe Jr. IU RB
211 Brandon Inniss OSU WR
212 Tony Diaz IOWA WR
213 Jordan Allen HOU WR
214 Chris Lawson WASH WR
215 Marlion Jackson VT WR
216 Ashten Emory CAL RB
217 Kaleb Webb MD WR
218 Mazeo Bennett Jr. SC WR
219 Drew Wagner NU WR
220 Fredrick Moore MSU WR
221 Isaiah Johnson UNC WR
222 Bear Bachmeier BYU QB
223 Josiah Abdullah UVA WR
224 Lanorris Sellers SC QB
225 Brian Rowe UCLA WR
226 Caleb Goodie Sr. MIZ WR
227 Rodney Bullard Jr. MSU WR
228 Chauncey Magwood PUR WR
229 Ole Miss Ole Miss OFFENSE
230 Nate Frazier UGA RB
231 Ohio State Ohio State D/ST
232 Isaiah Mozee NEB RB
233 Notre Dame Notre Dame OFFENSE
234 Trae'shawn Brown ALA RB
235 Dwight Phillips Jr. UGA RB
236 Aidan Laughery ILL RB
237 DJ Black SC WR
238 Tylik Hill SYR RB
239 Nathan Mcneil IOWA RB
240 Aidan Mizell UCLA WR
241 Craig Dandridge UGA WR
242 James Peoples PSU RB
243 Creed Whittemore UTAH WR
244 Tate Nagy KU WR
245 Tristen Brown VAN WR
246 Horatio Fields MISS WR
247 Rico Scott ALA WR
248 Landon Roldan UGA WR
249 Garrett Oakley KSU TE
250 Preston Douglas NCSU TE
251 Dorian Fleming MD TE
252 Kamari Moulton IOWA RB
253 Keaton Kubecka KU WR
254 Rashid Williams WASH WR
255 Jamari Johnson ORE TE
256 Northwestern Northwestern D/ST
257 Kyion Grayes CAL WR
258 Benjamin Brahmer PSU TE
259 Landon Ellis UCLA WR
260 Josh Hoover IU QB
261 Jamal Rule NEB RB
262 Jordan Clay WASH WR
263 Davion Chandler IU WR
264 Daune Morris TENN RB
265 Daniel Bray UTAH RB
266 Jay Harris KSU RB
267 Jojo Phillips BYU WR
268 Nyziah Hunter NEB WR
269 Jacory Barney NEB WR
270 Arizona St Arizona St OFFENSE
271 Jabree Coleman SC RB
272 Lawson Luckie UGA TE
273 Jovantae Barnes UK RB
274 Carson Perry-Smith CAL RB
275 Avery Johnson KSU QB
276 Antonio Meeks WAKE WR
277 Tennessee Tennessee D/ST
278 Demond Williams Jr. WASH QB
279 Taevion Swint UCF RB
280 Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding MD WR
281 Decker DeGraaf WASH TE
282 Amir Jackson FLA TE
283 Ohio State Ohio State OFFENSE
284 Louisville Louisville OFFENSE
285 Quincy Craig ARIZ RB
286 Shavane Anderson Jr. SYR RB
287 Iverson Howard MD RB
288 Jason Patterson UK RB
289 Tennessee Tennessee OFFENSE
290 Sam Leavitt LSU QB
291 TK Keys TENN WR
292 Luke Lindenmeyer NEB TE
293 Texas Texas D/ST
294 Darius Johnson NCSU RB
295 Xavier Brown UVA RB
296 Jordan Anderson ILL RB
297 Atticus Joseph STAN WR
298 DJ Vonnahme IOWA TE
299 Mason Mini CAL TE
300 Utah Utah OFFENSE
301 Jaleel Skinner LOU TE
302 Nate Roberts OSU TE
303 Taimane Purcell CAL TE
304 Braylen Russell ARK RB
305 Kaleb Edwards ALA TE
306 Penn State Penn State OFFENSE
307 Utah Utah D/ST
308 BYU BYU D/ST
309 Willie Rodriguez UK TE
310 Austin Simmons MIZ QB
311 Jared Curtis VAN QB
312 Kamrean Johnson WAKE TE
313 Maurice Brown II SC TE
314 Pitt Pitt D/ST
315 Marshall Pritchett ALA TE
316 Oklahoma Oklahoma D/ST
317 Tyler Powell ARIZ TE
318 Xai'Shaun Edwards MIZ RB
319 Alex Honig NU TE
320 Caden Piening UCF TE
321 Armoni Weaver WVU WR
322 John Rogers UVA TE
323 Cooper Flanagan ND TE
324 Indiana Indiana OFFENSE
325 Shamar Easter UNC TE
326 Indiana Indiana D/ST
327 Kansas St Kansas St D/ST
328 Charles Taplin MSU WR
329 Bryce Kania WAKE WR
330 Texas Texas OFFENSE
331 Arizona Arizona OFFENSE
332 Kansas St Kansas St OFFENSE
333 Virginia Virginia D/ST
334 Arizona St Arizona St D/ST
335 Jayden Maiava USC QB
336 Kenny Minchey UK QB
337 Missouri Missouri D/ST
338 Harry Dalton III MD RB
339 Dylan Wade UCF TE
340 Walker Lyons BYU TE
341 Mark Bowman USC TE
342 Dakota Twitty UVA TE
343 Henry Boyer UK TE
344 Duke Duke OFFENSE
345 Washington Washington D/ST
346 Duke Duke D/ST
347 Oregon Oregon D/ST
348 Minnesota Minnesota D/ST
349 Vince Benetti ISU TE
350 North Carolina North Carolina D/ST
351 George Burhenn PUR TE
352 Texas A&M Texas A&M D/ST
353 Iowa Iowa D/ST
354 Grayson Rigdon ASU RB
355 Jaden Reddell UGA TE
356 Ole Miss Ole Miss D/ST
357 LSU LSU D/ST
358 Gunner Stockton UGA QB
359 BYU BYU OFFENSE
360 Wake Forest Wake Forest OFFENSE
361 Florida Florida D/ST
362 Luke Hasz MISS TE
363 Elyiss Williams UGA TE
364 Missouri Missouri OFFENSE
365 Hunter Andrews UTAH TE
366 LSU LSU OFFENSE
367 Arch Manning TEX QB
368 Katin Houser ILL QB
369 Brett Norfleet MIZ TE
370 Georgia Georgia OFFENSE
371 Virginia Virginia OFFENSE
372 Dylan Raiola ORE QB
373 Hayden Hansen OU TE
374 Virginia Tech Virginia Tech OFFENSE
375 Mikkel Skinner UK TE
376 Washington Washington OFFENSE
377 Cutter Boley ASU QB
378 Vanderbilt Vanderbilt OFFENSE
379 Shane King ARIZ TE
380 Keyone Jenkins UCF QB
381 Jayvontay Conner VAN TE
382 Walter Taylor VAN TE
383 Isaiah Marshall KU QB
384 Beau Pribula UVA QB
385 Jaylen Raynor ISU QB
386 Aaron Philo FLA QB
387 Marcel Reed TA&M QB
388 Billy Edwards UNC QB
389 Ryan Browne PUR QB
390 Dante Moore ORE QB
391 Walker Eget DUKE QB
392 Drake Lindsey MINN QB
393 Nico Iamaleava UCLA QB
394 KJ Jackson ARK QB
395 Malik Washington MD QB
396 Alberto Mendoza GT QB
397 Davis Warren STAN QB
398 Rocco Becht PSU QB
399 John Mateer OU QB
400 Amari Odom SYR QB

 

Week 6 College Fantasy Football News, Outlooks

Keyjuan Brown, Louisville

Louisville running back Keyjuan Brown (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for the Cardinals' Friday night game against Florida State with an undisclosed injury. Keyjuan suffered an undisclosed injury in Week 2, and it may still be affecting him. Keyjuan was pulled from the team's Week 5 loss against NC State after fumbling twice on only nine touches.

Isaac Brown led the team in carries for Week 5 with 9 carries for 125 rushing yards and one touchdown. Isaac is likely to get most of the carries in Week 6 if Keyjuan misses the game. Keyjuan has been the best running back in a talented Louisville backfield, carrying the ball 38 times for 367 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Isaac Brown has 32 carries for 161 yards and one touchdown.

LJ Martin, BYU

BYU running back LJ Martin (ankle) has been ruled out for BYU's Friday night game against Iowa State. Martin suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the team's 17-10 Week 5 win over TCU and did not return. The reigning Big 12 player of the year has carried the ball 44 times for 344 yards and three touchdowns during his senior year.

After Martin was ruled out in Week 4, the backfield split snaps between senior Preston Rex (31 snaps) and true freshman Journee Tonga (29 snaps).

DeSean Bishop, Tennessee

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop takes on Arkansas in Week 6 after a monster fantasy showing in Week 5 against Auburn. Bishop went for 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries last week. He has 88 carries for 540 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, plus has added five receptions for 38 more yards.

Arkansas has allowed 340 total yards and 28.4 points per game, and 146 of those yards are on the ground. That gives Bishop a favorable outlook for Week 6. While a repeat performance of Week 5 isn't likely, the Tennessee back is a very solid fantasy starting option given the matchup he has.

Nate Sheppard, Duke

Duke running back Nate Sheppard is RotoBaller's top-ranked running back entering Week 6. The Blue Devils will take on Georgia Tech, which has allowed its opponents to average 189 yards rushing this season, which is the 16th-worst mark in the country.

Sheppard is averaging an impressive 7.1 yards per carry this season and recorded 116 yards rushing and a touchdown on just nine carries against William and Mary last week. Sheppard has averaged 161 yards rushing per game this season, while he is also a threat out of the backfield, having found the end zone three times as a receiver in 2026. Sheppard is projected to score 27.5 fantasy points against the Yellow Jackets.

Jadan Baugh, Florida

A disappointing performance from Florida during a 45-17 loss to Missouri included a dismal effort from Gators running back Jadan Baugh, who totaled just 13 yards on 12 carries and 17 yards on three receptions against the Tigers. Despite a lackluster performance, Baugh is RotoBaller's fourth-ranked running back and is projected to score 21.9 fantasy points against South Carolina in Week 6.

The Gamecocks did a nice job against the run a week ago, limiting Kentucky to just 3.3 yards per carry. South Carolina has allowed just 100.4 yards rushing per game this season, while Baugh has averaged 122.6 yards per game on the ground in 2026.

Turbo Richard, Indiana

Following an explosive performance during a blowout win over Rutgers last week, Indiana running back Turbo Richard is RotoBaller's 21st-ranked running back in Week 6. The Hoosiers go up against a Nebraska defense that allowed Maryland to rush for 141 yards as a team on 5.6 yards per carry last week, including a 10-carry, 78-yard effort from running back DeJuan Williams, who also found the end zone and recorded a long rush of 56 yards.

Richard went off for 204 yards rushing on 13 carries in a Week 5 win over Rutgers, averaging a whopping 15.7 yards per carry and adding a touchdown run. He is projected to score 12.1 fantasy points against the Cornhuskers.

Bo Jackson, Ohio State

Ohio State running back Bo Jackson has received a healthy share of touches for the Buckeyes week in and week out this season. He is coming off a win over Iowa in which he took 16 carries for 70 yards and has received no fewer than 12 touches in any game this season.

Jackson is RotoBaller's 36th-ranked running back in Week 6 and is projected to score 9.1 fantasy points against a Maryland defense that gave up 209 yards rushing in a 48-23 Buckeyes win over the Terrapins last week. Maryland has allowed an average of 136.6 yards rushing per game this season.

Justin Bowick, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Bowick has top-10 wide receiver upside in Week 6 against UCF. This season, Bowick is the WR29 with 20 receptions for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Bowick's best game came against Murray State when he hauled in nine catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns and scored 34.3 fantasy points. The Cowboys' targets have largely split between Bowick and Wyatt Young, with Young commanding a 17.7% target share and Bowick getting 23% of the team's targets.

Young got only one target in the team's 59-0 win over Murray State. Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker has proven he can support multiple top-25 wide receivers, so Young and Bowick will both have plenty of opportunities throughout the season. UCF is allowing 223.4 passing yards per game. Bowick is ranked as RotoBaller's WR5 for Week 6, and he should be started in all leagues.

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to deliver otherworldly numbers, and that makes him a must-start fantasy player heading into a Week 6 matchup against Maryland. The Terrapins are allowing 335 total yards and 30.2 points per game, setting up another potential big showing for Smith.

The Buckeyes' star wideout has 44 receptions for 823 yards and nine touchdowns already. Smith has 85 or more yards in all five games so far, and over 200 yards in two straight contests. He has six of his touchdowns over the past two weeks, and should be trusted to keep delivering at an elite level, especially in matchups like he has this week. He can single-handedly power some fantasy teams to win, so owners should start him every week.

Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams hopes to continue delivering for fantasy managers in a tough matchup against Georgia in Week 6. The Bulldogs have allowed just 187.2 passing yards per game, while surrendering 13.4 points per contest. Coleman-Williams has scored four touchdowns this season, and those have all come within the past three games.

He has topped 100 yards just once, and is coming off a 43-yard performance. Coleman-Williams remains a solid starting option, even in a tougher matchup, thanks to his production on the field of late. In two games against Georgia in 2025, the Bama wideout combined for just 76 yards on seven receptions, so he might need another touchdown grab this week to deliver a big fantasy score.

Legend Glasker, BYU

BYU wide receiver Legend Glasker is RotoBaller's 33rd-ranked wide receiver as he and the Cougars get set to take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Glasker was limited to just three receptions for nine yards during a slim win over TCU a week ago, during which he also totaled 26 yards on four carries, with a long rush of 16 yards.

The dual threat is projected to score 10 fantasy points against Iowa State, which allowed West Virginia wide receiver DJ Epps to finish with four receptions for 114 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per reception, and a touchdown during a 45-43 Cyclones win in Week 5.

Charlie Becker, Indiana

After his second 100-plus-yard performance of the season, Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker is RotoBaller's 10th-ranked wide receiver in Week 6. The Hoosiers are preparing to face Nebraska, which allowed Maryland wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. to record a big day consisting of seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown, with a long reception of 65 yards.

Becker is projected to score 14.4 fantasy points against the Terrapins. He is coming off an eight-reception, 107-yard, two-touchdown effort in a win over Rutgers this past week, averaging 13.4 yards per reception and recording a long catch-and-run of 48 yards.

Reed Harris, Arizona State

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris is RotoBaller's second-ranked wide receiver entering his team's matchup against Hawai'i on Saturday night. Harris has been one of the top pass catchers in all of college football this season, coming off a seven-reception, 125-yard performance during a loss to Baylor.

He has recorded 26 receptions, 499 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in four games this year. Harris is projected to score 26.4 fantasy points against a Rainbow Warrior defense that allowed San Jose St. wide receiver Carson Clark to finish with five receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown in a Week 5 win for the Spartans.

Preston Douglas, TE, NC State

NC State tight end Preston Douglas is rising as a college football fantasy asset and is worth more adds before Week 6. He is up to 241 receiving yards and a touchdown across 19 catches in his five games played so far. Douglas is second on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

The tight end has at least two catches in each game and has four or more in three straight contests. He had 13 yards in his first game, but has gone for 46 or more in the four contests since. At a tougher fantasy position to find consistent production, Douglas is worth adding in more fantasy leagues, especially deeper ones. He will look to keep things rolling in Week 6 against Wake Forest.

Jelani Thurman, North Carolina

North Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman broke out against Notre Dame in Week 5. The 6'6 junior tight end caught five of his eight targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns against a tough Notre Dame defense. For the season, Thurman has a 24.7% target share and has turned those opportunities into 16 catches for 233 yards and three touchdowns. He is the TE13 this season despite already having two bye weeks. Thurman has virtually no competition at tight end, as he has played on 204 total snaps and the next-closest UNC tight end has played only 63 snaps.

UNC has a fantasy-friendly schedule down the stretch as they face Syracuse, Miami, UCONN, Louisville, and North Carolina State in five of the team's last six games. According to Yahoo, those teams all rank in the bottom half of college defenses against tight ends. Thurman could be a league winner in the playoffs with his schedule, and he should be a top pick everywhere.

Rocky Beers, Oklahoma

Oklahoma tight end Rocky Beers comes out of the bye with 18 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns through four games. His last appearance was an eight-catch, 84-yard, one-touchdown performance at Georgia, and he also posted six receptions for 94 yards at Michigan.

Two games with at least six catches already make him stand out at a position where waiver options get thin quickly. Beers sits second on Oklahoma in receiving yards, and RotoBaller lists him first among its Week 6 tight end pickups. The matchup with Texas is not friendly, but the Sooners' protection issues have kept the shorter passing game important, which fits Beers' role. At 36% rostered, he is a strong add for managers looking for steady involvement rather than chasing a touchdown-dependent tight end.

Jamari Johnson, Oregon

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson will look to pick up where he left off when the Ducks battle UCLA in Week 6. Johnson has appeared in just two games this season, but delivered big in each contest. He had 57 yards and a score across four receptions against Boise State, then went off for 119 yards over seven catches in the team's last matchup against USC.

Johnson dealt with an undisclosed injury between those two games, but is healthy now, especially coming off a bye week. UCLA has allowed 317 yards and 18.8 points per game this season, so the matchup is a tougher one for Johnson and the Ducks' offense. With how he's delivered when healthy this season, though, fantasy owners should confidently start Johnson in Week 6.

Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds will look to continue delivering big in the team's Week 6 battle against California. The Golden Bears are allowing 360.8 yards per game, but just 173.4 of that is coming through the air. California has allowed 26.6 points per contest as well.

Reynolds is up to 373 yards and four touchdowns across 37 receptions over his five games played so far. He has 50 or more yards in all but one game and is coming off a 93-yard performance. Reynolds remains a solid fantasy starting option, even after not finding the end zone in two straight games. Hauling in five or more receptions in each contest is boosting his fantasy value and weekly performances.

Hank Brown, QB, Iowa

Iowa quarterback Hank Brown (shoulder) is listed as questionable for the Hawkeyes Friday night game at Washington. Brown reportedly suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in the dying moments of the Hawkeyes Week 4 loss to Ohio State. In his first year starting for Iowa, Brown has surpassed expectations and led his team to a 4-1 record, including a signature win over #18 Michigan.

The senior quarterback has completed 62.9% of his 124 pass attempts for 832 yards and five touchdowns. If Brown cannot go on Friday, redshirt sophomore Jeremy Hecklinski will likely start under center. This season, Hecklinski has completed 56.3% of his 32 pass attempts for 208 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

George MacIntyre, QB, Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre took first-team reps during Tuesday's practice, according to the sources of On3's Pete Nakos. Head coach Josh Heupel is unlikely to announce a starter until just before Saturday's matchup with Arkansas, but Nakos expects the second-year signal-caller to be given the nod over freshman Faizon Brandon (shoulder).

Brandon was banged up in the Week 4 loss to No. 1 Texas and has taken 12 sacks over the last two weeks. The Tennessee offense has struggled mightily with him under center in conference play. MacIntyre took over for Brandon in the second quarter of last week's win over Auburn, completing eight of 10 passing attempts for 86 yards. The Vols scored all three of their touchdowns with MacIntyre in the lineup.

Keelon Russell, QB, Alabama

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell has been a very good fantasy asset so far this season, but a tough matchup against Georgia looms in Week 6. The Bulldogs have only allowed 244.6 total yards and 13.4 points per game so far this season. The Bama offense is the toughest test they will have faced, though, with Russell at the heart of things.

Over five games, the Bama quarterback has completed 71.2% of his passes for 1,414 yards and 11 touchdowns, while being picked off just twice, and not once since Week 2. Russell has three or more TD passes in three straight games, along with at least 285 passing yards in all those contests. The QB has also rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns across 37 attempts this season, which just adds to his fantasy value. Despite the tougher test, fantasy owners should be confident in Russell leading the Bama offense.

Conner Weigman, QB, Houston

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman was at practice Monday after playing through an illness in Saturday's 27-17 win over UCF, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. Head coach Willie Fritz said after the game that Weigman was sick but played through it, and the senior helped Houston erase a 17-point deficit with three second-half rushing touchdowns.

He completed 18 of 33 passes for 239 yards without a touchdown or interception and added 50 yards on the ground. Duarte did not specify Weigman's level of participation Monday, so his presence alone should not be treated as confirmation that he is fully recovered. Houston travels to Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 10.

DJ Lagway, Baylor

Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway (ankle) delivered his best game of the season in Saturday's 55-19 win at Arizona State, completing 25 of 40 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns before adding an 11-yard rushing score.

He has thrown six touchdown passes in two games since returning from the sprained right ankle that cost him two weeks. Lagway is now at 860 passing yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions across three starts. There is no immediate Week 6 payoff because Baylor is on a bye, so this is a stash rather than a streaming move. His return against Colorado was uneven, but the Arizona State performance was a clear step forward. Baylor returns Oct. 17 against TCU, making Lagway a top stash for managers who can carry an extra quarterback through the open date.

Colton Joseph, Wisconsin

Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph should be added after his Week 6 bye. The senior quarterback has dominated over the team's last three weeks, averaging 32.7 fantasy points, including two games with over 36 fantasy points. During that same three-week stretch, he has thrown for 742 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, 226 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown in each game. Joseph is QB16 this season, but he got off to a slow start in the season opener against a tough Notre Dame defense, scoring only 11.98 fantasy points.

The Badgers dominated in Week 2 against Western Illinois University, and Joseph wasn't relied on as heavily, finishing with only 14.22 fantasy points. Admittedly, Joseph has a difficult schedule ahead, facing UCLA, USC, and Iowa in weeks 7-9. Joseph is rostered in only 23% of Yahoo leagues, and he's worth considering adding after his Week 6 bye week.

Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez continues to rise as a fantasy asset, and he's worth some more adds going into Week 6. In his first season with the Demon Deacons, Lopez has completed 64.9% of his passes for 1,377 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, while throwing just one interception.

He has 192 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 48 rushing attempts as well. He's put together some big fantasy point totals, and is coming off his best outing of the season - he threw for 265 yards and two scores, while rushing for 88 yards and three touchdowns against Stanford. His Week 6 matchup against NC State is a pretty solid one, so that makes Lopez worth adding in more fantasy leagues, especially deeper setups.

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Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
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Looking to Find His Game in Japan
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Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
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Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
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Hurt in Battle of New York
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Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
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Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Stephen Curry

Set for Around 20 Minutes Against Lakers
Gui Santos

Joins Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers
Brandon Miller

Misses Preseason Opener with Shin Contusion
Ariel Hukporti

Out for Season with Ruptured Achilles
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Mason Appleton

Out Week-to-Week
J.T. Compher

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Dylan Larkin

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
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Could Miss Multiple Games with Ankle Injury
Ivan Demidov

Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Aaron Ekblad

to Remain Out Tuesday
Aleksander Barkov

to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Lane Johnson

Retires From NFL Effective Immediately
Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Damon Severson

Expected to Make Season Debut Friday
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Connor Brown

Won't Play This Week
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Jason Dickinson

Set to Make His Season Debut Wednesday
Ty Jerome

Starts at Point Guard in Preseason Opener
Danila Yurov

Questionable for Tuesday
Kel'el Ware

has Double-Double Off the Bench in Preseason Opener
Bowen Byram

on Track to Return Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Linus Ullmark

Makes Precautionary Exit Monday
Jaylen Brown

Scores 22 Points in Preseason Debut for 76ers
Macklin Celebrini

a Late Scratch Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jordan Hawkins

Signs Two-Way Deal with Bulls
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Terry McLaurin

is Still Being Evaluated
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Aaron Donald

Rams "Hope" Aaron Donald Will be Back in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

is "Going to be OK," Deemed "Day-to-Day"
Ben Simmons

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Saquon Barkley

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Caleb Williams

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Ladd McConkey

Week-to-Week With Foot Injury
Joe Mixon

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Jayden Daniels

Goal is for Jayden Daniels to Start in Week 5
Tank Bigsby

to Undergo Core-Muscle Surgery, Set to Hit Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Week 5 Status Remains Uncertain
Tee Higgins

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Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
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Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
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Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
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Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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