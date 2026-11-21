RotoBaller staff's bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Expert start/sit predictions from RotoBaller, including Pat Bryant, Caleb Douglas, Jordyn Tyson, Jalen Coker, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! The Week 11 slate kicks off in just a few hours, which means there is no better time to make some bold predictions!
In this roundtable edition of bold predictions, see what RotoBaller writers have to say about Pat Bryant, Caleb Douglas, Jordyn Tyson, Jalen Coker, and more.
Below, check out these seven fantasy football bold predictions from RotoBaller staff writers Frank Ammirante, John Johnson, and Aidin Ebrahimi.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Pat Bryant Scores 20+ PPR Fantasy Points
Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant is fresh off a bye week after spending four weeks on injured reserve and playing well in his first game back in Week 9. Against the Carolina Panthers, he caught four of his five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown.
A Bryant breakout has been brewing for a while now. With Broncos WR1 Courtland Sutton's severe decline in production and a lack of a true No. 1 pass-catcher in Denver, Bryant should step into the role of top target soon. He's shown plenty of promise so far.
Bo Nix's 2nd TD pass of the game goes to Pat Bryant!
DENvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/wYsZP7pChU
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
He's made great strides as a route-runner and has solid hands, and uses his 6-foot-2, 204-pound frame effectively to make tough catches. Interestingly, he has a similar build to Sutton, and could have been drafted as his eventual replacement.
The Broncos made a splash free agent acquisition by signing wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion), but through nine games this season, he has just two games with five or more catches. Things just aren't working out for him.
1st round pick
3rd round pick
4th round pick https://t.co/XfeykBy1aw
— Michael🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) October 12, 2026
Denver has not made a major attempt to make him the clear No. 1 wideout, and with Sutton's athleticism fading as he's past the age of 30 now, there's a target vacuum in which the talented Bryant can step into.
The Broncos will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. It's the perfect opportunity for a breakout game, as they have one of the worst defenses in the NFL. They allow 7.9 yards per pass attempt to opposing offenses and the eighth-most PPR fantasy points to opposing wideouts this year.
HUGE pickup from PB13
📺: @SNFonNBC https://t.co/HjyS6zKjIW
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 28, 2026
With Broncos head coach Sean Payton back to calling the plays, starting quarterback Bo Nix has done a much better job, and should be able to carve up the Raiders porous defense. Bryant should be a beneficiary.
- John Johnson
Caleb Douglas Goes Over 100 Yards Against Bills
Perhaps the biggest consequence of the Bills' firing of their former head coach, Sean McDermott, has been a big dip in defensive efficiency against the pass in 2026. Their run defense was horrific in many prior seasons due to their defensive scheme, but it helped them be effective against quarterbacks.
Not so this season, as Buffalo is middling efficiency-wise against both receivers and running backs. But the rookie Douglas (shoulder) has been a big surprise this season. He's established himself as the clear No. 1 wideout for Miami despite being in his first year as a pro.
Caleb Douglas real deal https://t.co/lcXUbnTCu3
— Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 15, 2026
Douglas is a tall, long wideout who has surprising route-running skills and can turn and stop on a dime. He also uses his size effectively to make tough contested catches on jump balls, and has an impressive catch radius, as you can see in the above play.
He's also played well through contact and has been a genuine asset after the catch, which you don't see often for 6-foot-4 receivers. His frame is on the slighter size, but we've seen players like him "play bigger than their size" before, so it's not a huge issue.
3 snags for Caleb Douglas today (so far). Strong, strong hands. https://t.co/vwSHexBBUB
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 15, 2026
He's made multiple plays he just has no business making for a third-round pick that was seen as a potential starter at some point in the next few seasons.
Caleb Douglas took this one all the way.
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hb8mEQrB80
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
It's anecdotal, but you really should pay attention when someone that big is that good after the catch.
- John Johnson
Bo Nix Finishes as a Top-5 QB for Week 11
Bo Nix came into the season as a quarterback who was often viewed as undervalued based on the production he's shown throughout his young career, along with the fact that the team added a No. 1 wideout in Jaylen Waddle.
Fast forward to Week 11, and with the Broncos offense looking like a disappointment, along with Waddle providing underwhelming production, Nix simply hasn't delivered in fantasy football.
However, Nix has shown flashes of that tantalizing upside that made him a late-round quarterback target coming into the season. We saw this a couple of weeks ago against the Cardinals, when Nix put up over 26 fantasy points thanks to 73 rushing yards and a touchdown.
While that was skewed by his outlier 60+ yard score, as Nix hasn't really rushed for many yards in any other game, it highlights that the dual-threat ability is still there.
BO NIX 62-YARD RUSHING TD! 😳
(via @NFL) https://t.co/tCFCQxc4YO
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2026
Remember, Nix had two offseason surgeries on his right ankle. What if this was just a slow start as he slowly got healthier? Perhaps he can make a major impact down the stretch now that he's further removed from surgery.
Why not in Week 11, fresh off a bye, set to take on an exploitable Raiders defense? The Broncos have a 25-point implied total, so they're projected to have their way with Vegas here. With that in mind, it wouldn't surprise me to see Nix cross the 20-point threshold once again in this spot.
- Frank Ammirante
Jalen Coker Outscores Tetairoa McMillan
McMillan was preemptively crowned as a breakout top-5 receiver in the NFL for his 2026 season, but we haven't seen that come to pass. Aside from one contest in which he scored 38.2 PPR fantasy points against the worst pass defense in the NFL, he's been largely a disappointment.
And that game was one in which Coker couldn't play due to injury. He's returned, and McMillan has averaged just 11.3 PPR fantasy points per game in the five weeks since the bye. Coker has been even worse, though he's dealt with quad injuries for much of his career.
Bryce Young goes long to Jalen Coker!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One https://t.co/y4dv1AgdzS
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
In his two games before getting injured, Coker scored 33.8 and 14.6 PPR fantasy points, just under McMillan's total in Week 2 and absolutely crushing it in Week 1. Though T-Mac has been the bigger target earner, when the two have played together, his upside has been heavily capped.
Coker may need some more time to get back to 100 percent, but it looks like he's more efficient and capable of creating more explosive plays than McMillan when healthy. If the undrafted free agent can get back to full health, he could challenge for the No. 1 receiver spot on this team.
The offense as a whole has been less productive, though that can be blamed on the knee injury that starting quarterback Bryce Young is playing through right now.
- John Johnson
Jordyn Tyson Scores 25+ PPR Fantasy Points
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (chest) has only played in one full game so far this season -- we're not counting Week 9, as he played in less than a quarter of his team's offensive snaps. But just a week later, he caught 11 of his 13 targets for 80 yards and rushed for another five yards.
Tyson seems to have already established himself as the Saints' No. 1 receiver. He has high-end short-area quickness, is playing heavily from the slot, and has run a route tree that's very conducive to being spammed with targets early and often.
Jordyn Tyson every route from his NFL debut https://t.co/xvi7pLNklr
— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) November 9, 2026
He's a great fit for Saints head coach Kellen Moore's offense. Moore loves scheming around his slot receiver, and Tyson is getting much easier matchups by avoiding playing on the outside and facing the defenses' more athletic and more talented cornerbacks.
It's coming at the expense of WR Chris Olave's fantasy production -- he looked like a sure-fire league-winner early in the season, but has faded to being a questionable starter since. Tyson's target volume is ridiculous, and could be a precursor to a massive game.
The Saints will face the Chicago Bears, who have a much-maligned defense that regularly gets shredded by opposing quarterbacks. It's a great game for Tyson to detonate.
- John Johnson
Darnell Washington Bullies the Eagles
Every year, it seems like we have to ask ourselves this question: How good are the Pittsburgh Steelers? Are they good enough to make a run, or are they going to be a first-round exit once again?
Darnell Washington makes the STRONG catch for the touchdown!
PITvsNO on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/mAAeAJH9Db
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Following five wins in their last six games, the Steelers headed into their matchup against the division-rival Bengals with all the momentum in the world on their side, and they were even viewed as dark-horse contenders.
But they were absolutely demolished on Sunday Night Football, which has cast serious doubts on the ceiling of this team once again. Luckily for them, they'll face a "tanking" Eagles team this week to put that ugly loss behind them.
Darnell Washington didn't get many opportunities in the loss to Cincinnati, but he will be in a good spot to play "bully ball" and catch a touchdown or two against a defense that has allowed three touchdowns to opposing TEs in its last four games.
- Aidin Ebrahimi
Bryce Young Bounces Back
After being labeled a "draft bust" so early on in his career, Bryce Young flipped the script and made the Panthers hopeful once again.
Darren Waller gets UP to snag the TD!
DENvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FTf5Lqayd2
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
He was even viewed as a dark-horse MVP candidate early in the 2026 season. However, Young's great form has taken a noticeable dip recently. In his last four games, he has contributed five touchdowns and six turnovers with a 77.8 passer rating while going 1-3.
They usually say that the first step in turning your form around is earning a hard-fought win, which is exactly what Young and the Panthers accomplished last week with a last-second 20-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints to snap their three-game losing streak.
Young didn't have a touchdown contribution (for the first time since Week 10 against the Saints in 2025, coincidentally), but he played well enough to get the victory.
With that win, momentum will be on Young's side this week as he'll face off against the Baltimore Ravens, who have negative momentum following an embarrassing loss to the winless Chargers.
The Ravens have allowed 31.75 points per game over the last four weeks and have lost five games in a row. The last four quarterbacks they've faced have combined for nine touchdowns to just one turnover against them.
With Baker Mayfield potentially out of action this week, Young and the Panthers would be in a great spot ahead of their Week 12 rematch against the Buccaneers if they win dominantly this week.
- Aidin Ebrahimi
Chig Okonkwo Finishes as a Top-5 TE for Week 11
Chig Okonkwo has gotten seven or more targets in three of his last four games. We've seen him eclipse 50 yards in three of his last five games as well. With Terry McLaurin out for the season, Okonkwo is now one of the top targets for the Commanders. Up next is a projected shootout against the Bengals.
We all know how much the Bengals struggle defending tight ends. This has continued this season, as they're 24th in fantasy points per game allowed to the position. With Joe Burrow playing at an MVP level, it's likely that the Commanders will be playing from behind in this game, resulting in more passing volume. That's good news for Okonkwo's upside in this matchup.
Just like with Andrews, Okonkwo is a great pickup to fill in if you're dealing with the injury to Bowers.
- Frank Ammirante
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Pat Bryant, Caleb Douglas, Jordyn Tyson, Jalen Coker. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Pat Bryant, Caleb Douglas, Jordyn Tyson, Jalen Coker.
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