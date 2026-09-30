RotoBaller's Week 5 college fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these QB rankings for the top Power 4 players.
If you need help deciding who to start at QB this week, you have come to the right place. We're back with our Week 5 college fantasy football rankings for 2026. Where do big-name studs and potential sleepers such as Michael Hawkins Jr., Kamario Taylor, Noah Fifita, Anthony Colandrea, Cutter Boley, Beau Pribula, and more stand for Week 5? Navigate the rankings below to see!
RotoBaller's Week 5 CFB quarterback rankings include all viable Power 4 options. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. As always, it's better to trust your stud quarterback who has been performing consistently to this point over a fringe streamer just because they're in a plus matchup. When in doubt, play your studs!
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Michael Hawkins Jr.
|WVU
|QB
|2
|Kamario Taylor
|MSST
|QB
|3
|Lincoln Kienholz
|LOU
|QB
|4
|Darian Mensah
|MIA
|QB
|5
|Kevin Jennings
|SMU
|QB
|6
|Sam Leavitt
|LSU
|QB
|7
|Mason Heintschel
|PITT
|QB
|8
|Conner Weigman
|HOU
|QB
|9
|Aidan Chiles
|NU
|QB
|10
|Keelon Russell
|ALA
|QB
|11
|Noah Fifita
|ARIZ
|QB
|12
|Anthony Colandrea
|NEB
|QB
|13
|Jayden Maiava
|USC
|QB
|14
|Julian Sayin
|OSU
|QB
|15
|Demond Williams Jr.
|WASH
|QB
|16
|Cutter Boley
|ASU
|QB
|17
|Giovanni Lopez
|WAKE
|QB
|18
|JC French
|CIN
|QB
|19
|Byrum Brown
|AUB
|QB
|20
|Beau Pribula
|UVA
|QB
|21
|Ashton Daniels
|FSU
|QB
|22
|Katin Houser
|ILL
|QB
|23
|Faizon Brandon
|TENN
|QB
|24
|C.J. Carr
|ND
|QB
|25
|Josh Hoover
|IU
|QB
|26
|Mason McKenzie
|BC
|QB
|27
|Colton Joseph
|WIS
|QB
|28
|Aaron Philo
|FLA
|QB
|29
|Ethan Grunkemeyer
|VT
|QB
|30
|Lanorris Sellers
|SC
|QB
|31
|Austin Simmons
|MIZ
|QB
|32
|Isaiah Marshall
|KU
|QB
|33
|Bryce Underwood
|MICH
|QB
|34
|Gunner Stockton
|UGA
|QB
|35
|CJ Bailey
|NCSU
|QB
|36
|Jaylen Raynor
|ISU
|QB
|37
|Rocco Becht
|PSU
|QB
|38
|Jaden Craig
|TCU
|QB
|39
|D.J. Lagway
|BAY
|QB
|40
|Bear Bachmeier
|BYU
|QB
|41
|Steve Angeli
|SYR
|QB
|42
|KJ Jackson
|ARK
|QB
|43
|Ryan Browne
|PUR
|QB
|44
|Marcel Reed
|TA&M
|QB
|45
|Jared Curtis
|VAN
|QB
|46
|Kenny Minchey
|UK
|QB
|47
|Dylan Lonergan
|RUTG
|QB
|48
|Davis Warren
|STAN
|QB
|49
|Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
|CAL
|QB
|50
|Drake Lindsey
|MINN
|QB
|51
|Malik Washington
|MD
|QB
|52
|Will Hammond
|TTU
|QB
|53
|Hank Brown
|IOWA
|QB
|54
|Tait Reynolds
|CLEM
|QB
|55
|Keyone Jenkins
|UCF
|QB
|56
|Billy Edwards
|UNC
|QB
|57
|Alessio Milivojevic
|MSU
|QB
|58
|Isaac Wilson
|COLO
|QB
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Isaac Wilson, Colorado
Colorado is currently expected to start quarterback Isaac Wilson against No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday, according to CBS Sports. Julian Lewis started each of the Buffaloes' first four games but was pulled during last week's 23-13 loss to Baylor after completing 11 of 16 passes for 75 yards.
Wilson took over after halftime and finished 12 of 25 for 156 yards and one touchdown. Head coach Deion Sanders has not officially named a starter, telling reporters Tuesday that Colorado will see how practice plays out this week before making a decision. For now, the expectation is that Wilson gets the Week 5 start, but the move has not yet been formally announced.
Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State
Mississippi State has rolled through four straight wins to begin the season, with much of the credit for the Bulldogs' hot start going to quarterback Kamario Taylor. Taylor has been phenomenal for Mississippi State this year, totaling 1,192 yards passing and 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions entering Week 5, when he and the Bulldogs will face No. 7 Alabama.
The Crimson Tide are also undefeated, coming off a 49-18 romp over South Carolina last week, during which Alabama held the Gamecocks to just 203 yards passing. Taylor is RotoBaller's QB2 and is projected to score 29.9 fantasy points on Saturday.
Demond Williams Jr., Washington
Following another week with three-plus touchdowns, Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked player at the position with Week 5 action approaching. Williams Jr. finished a win over Minnesota with 239 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns through the air, along with a touchdown rushing.
He was also sacked seven times and intercepted twice. The Huskies quarterback is projected to score 23.4 fantasy points in a matchup with USC, which allowed Oregon to score 41 points and throw for 366 yards passing during a blowout loss for the Trojans. Williams Jr. has completed 69.3% of his passes while averaging 4.1 yards per carry on the ground this season.
Beau Pribula, Virginia
Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula accounted for five touchdowns against Delaware, completing 24 of 28 passes for 279 yards and four scores while adding 24 rushing yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season. He now has 793 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception through four games, along with 125 rushing yards.
Most of that rushing yardage came in the opener, so the ground-game floor has not been as steady as the season total suggests. The Week 5 matchup is the selling point. Florida State has allowed 279.5 passing yards per game through four contests, one of the weakest marks in the country. Pribula is not a must-add in shallow one-quarterback leagues, but he is one of the better Week 5 streamers and a strong add in two-quarterback formats.
Mason Heintschel, Pitt
Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel erupted again Saturday, completing 29 of 37 passes for 403 yards and six touchdowns in a 59-0 win over Bucknell. His season totals are huge: 1,191 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, one interception, plus 110 rushing yards and another score.
The weekly split is impossible to ignore, though. All 13 of Heintschel's passing touchdowns came against Miami (Ohio) and Bucknell, while he threw none against UCF or Syracuse. Week 5 brings a trip to Virginia Tech, which has allowed only 158.2 passing yards and 16 points per game through four contests. Heintschel is still worth adding in two-quarterback and superflex formats, and the ceiling makes him a useful one-QB stash. For Week 5 specifically, he is a risky streamer rather than a priority start.
Noah Fifita, Arizona
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita followed his four-touchdown game against Northern Illinois with four more passing scores at Washington State. He completed 22 of 36 passes for 297 yards with one interception in the 34-24 win, bringing him to 1,131 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions through four games.
He also has two rushing touchdowns. RotoBaller already labeled Fifita a priority pickup after Week 3, and the case is stronger now after another four-score passing day. Cincinnati visits Tucson next after allowing 240.2 passing yards per game through four contests. Fifita does not bring the rushing floor of Michael Hawkins Jr., but he has moved beyond one-week streamer territory. He is a priority add for quarterback-needy teams and worth holding after Week 5.
Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia
West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. finally had a rough passing day against Oklahoma State, completing 10 of 22 passes for 132 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. His fantasy value barely blinked. Hawkins ran 28 times for 102 yards and scored all three of the Mountaineers' touchdowns, pushing his season totals to 425 rushing yards and nine rushing scores through four games.
That rushing workload is why he should not be treated as a one-week streamer. Iowa State is next and has allowed just 158.8 passing yards per game, so the matchup is not especially friendly through the air. Hawkins has already shown he can get there without much passing production. If he is still available, he remains a must-add and a weekly starting option.
Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville
Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz is a game-time decision for the team's Week 5 matchup against NC State with an undisclosed injury. Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm announced Monday morning that the star quarterback "Has something. We're not going to probably elaborate. It'll be a game-time decision. " In Week 4, Kienholz was hit late in the game and limped off the field on the final possession.