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Week 5 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

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Keelon Russell - CFB Fantasy Football Rankings, Heisman Contenders

RotoBaller's Week 5 college fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these QB rankings for the top Power 4 players.

If you need help deciding who to start at QB this week, you have come to the right place. We're back with our Week 5 college fantasy football rankings for 2026. Where do big-name studs and potential sleepers such as Michael Hawkins Jr., Kamario Taylor, Noah Fifita, Anthony Colandrea,  Cutter Boley, Beau Pribula, and more stand for Week 5? Navigate the rankings below to see!

RotoBaller's Week 5 CFB quarterback rankings include all viable Power 4 options. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. As always, it's better to trust your stud quarterback who has been performing consistently to this point over a fringe streamer just because they're in a plus matchup. When in doubt, play your studs!

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Michael Hawkins Jr. WVU QB
2 Kamario Taylor MSST QB
3 Lincoln Kienholz LOU QB
4 Darian Mensah MIA QB
5 Kevin Jennings SMU QB
6 Sam Leavitt LSU QB
7 Mason Heintschel PITT QB
8 Conner Weigman HOU QB
9 Aidan Chiles NU QB
10 Keelon Russell ALA QB
11 Noah Fifita ARIZ QB
12 Anthony Colandrea NEB QB
13 Jayden Maiava USC QB
14 Julian Sayin OSU QB
15 Demond Williams Jr. WASH QB
16 Cutter Boley ASU QB
17 Giovanni Lopez WAKE QB
18 JC French CIN QB
19 Byrum Brown AUB QB
20 Beau Pribula UVA QB
21 Ashton Daniels FSU QB
22 Katin Houser ILL QB
23 Faizon Brandon TENN QB
24 C.J. Carr ND QB
25 Josh Hoover IU QB
26 Mason McKenzie BC QB
27 Colton Joseph WIS QB
28 Aaron Philo FLA QB
29 Ethan Grunkemeyer VT QB
30 Lanorris Sellers SC QB
31 Austin Simmons MIZ QB
32 Isaiah Marshall KU QB
33 Bryce Underwood MICH QB
34 Gunner Stockton UGA QB
35 CJ Bailey NCSU QB
36 Jaylen Raynor ISU QB
37 Rocco Becht PSU QB
38 Jaden Craig TCU QB
39 D.J. Lagway BAY QB
40 Bear Bachmeier BYU QB
41 Steve Angeli SYR QB
42 KJ Jackson ARK QB
43 Ryan Browne PUR QB
44 Marcel Reed TA&M QB
45 Jared Curtis VAN QB
46 Kenny Minchey UK QB
47 Dylan Lonergan RUTG QB
48 Davis Warren STAN QB
49 Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele CAL QB
50 Drake Lindsey MINN QB
51 Malik Washington MD QB
52 Will Hammond TTU QB
53 Hank Brown IOWA QB
54 Tait Reynolds CLEM QB
55 Keyone Jenkins UCF QB
56 Billy Edwards UNC QB
57 Alessio Milivojevic MSU QB
58 Isaac Wilson COLO QB

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks

Isaac Wilson, Colorado

Colorado is currently expected to start quarterback Isaac Wilson against No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday, according to CBS Sports. Julian Lewis started each of the Buffaloes' first four games but was pulled during last week's 23-13 loss to Baylor after completing 11 of 16 passes for 75 yards.

Wilson took over after halftime and finished 12 of 25 for 156 yards and one touchdown. Head coach Deion Sanders has not officially named a starter, telling reporters Tuesday that Colorado will see how practice plays out this week before making a decision. For now, the expectation is that Wilson gets the Week 5 start, but the move has not yet been formally announced.

Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State

Mississippi State has rolled through four straight wins to begin the season, with much of the credit for the Bulldogs' hot start going to quarterback Kamario Taylor. Taylor has been phenomenal for Mississippi State this year, totaling 1,192 yards passing and 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions entering Week 5, when he and the Bulldogs will face No. 7 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are also undefeated, coming off a 49-18 romp over South Carolina last week, during which Alabama held the Gamecocks to just 203 yards passing. Taylor is RotoBaller's QB2 and is projected to score 29.9 fantasy points on Saturday.

Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Following another week with three-plus touchdowns, Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked player at the position with Week 5 action approaching. Williams Jr. finished a win over Minnesota with 239 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns through the air, along with a touchdown rushing.

He was also sacked seven times and intercepted twice. The Huskies quarterback is projected to score 23.4 fantasy points in a matchup with USC, which allowed Oregon to score 41 points and throw for 366 yards passing during a blowout loss for the Trojans. Williams Jr. has completed 69.3% of his passes while averaging 4.1 yards per carry on the ground this season.

Beau Pribula, Virginia

Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula accounted for five touchdowns against Delaware, completing 24 of 28 passes for 279 yards and four scores while adding 24 rushing yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season. He now has 793 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception through four games, along with 125 rushing yards.

Most of that rushing yardage came in the opener, so the ground-game floor has not been as steady as the season total suggests. The Week 5 matchup is the selling point. Florida State has allowed 279.5 passing yards per game through four contests, one of the weakest marks in the country. Pribula is not a must-add in shallow one-quarterback leagues, but he is one of the better Week 5 streamers and a strong add in two-quarterback formats.

Mason Heintschel, Pitt

Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel erupted again Saturday, completing 29 of 37 passes for 403 yards and six touchdowns in a 59-0 win over Bucknell. His season totals are huge: 1,191 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, one interception, plus 110 rushing yards and another score.

The weekly split is impossible to ignore, though. All 13 of Heintschel's passing touchdowns came against Miami (Ohio) and Bucknell, while he threw none against UCF or Syracuse. Week 5 brings a trip to Virginia Tech, which has allowed only 158.2 passing yards and 16 points per game through four contests. Heintschel is still worth adding in two-quarterback and superflex formats, and the ceiling makes him a useful one-QB stash. For Week 5 specifically, he is a risky streamer rather than a priority start.

Noah Fifita, Arizona

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita followed his four-touchdown game against Northern Illinois with four more passing scores at Washington State. He completed 22 of 36 passes for 297 yards with one interception in the 34-24 win, bringing him to 1,131 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions through four games.

He also has two rushing touchdowns. RotoBaller already labeled Fifita a priority pickup after Week 3, and the case is stronger now after another four-score passing day. Cincinnati visits Tucson next after allowing 240.2 passing yards per game through four contests. Fifita does not bring the rushing floor of Michael Hawkins Jr., but he has moved beyond one-week streamer territory. He is a priority add for quarterback-needy teams and worth holding after Week 5.

Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia

West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. finally had a rough passing day against Oklahoma State, completing 10 of 22 passes for 132 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. His fantasy value barely blinked. Hawkins ran 28 times for 102 yards and scored all three of the Mountaineers' touchdowns, pushing his season totals to 425 rushing yards and nine rushing scores through four games.

That rushing workload is why he should not be treated as a one-week streamer. Iowa State is next and has allowed just 158.8 passing yards per game, so the matchup is not especially friendly through the air. Hawkins has already shown he can get there without much passing production. If he is still available, he remains a must-add and a weekly starting option.

Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville

Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz is a game-time decision for the team's Week 5 matchup against NC State with an undisclosed injury. Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm announced Monday morning that the star quarterback "Has something. We're not going to probably elaborate. It'll be a game-time decision. " In Week 4, Kienholz was hit late in the game and limped off the field on the final possession.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Gavin Freeman a High-Floor Flex Play Against ASU
CFB

Will Collin Dixon Finish Week 5 As a WR1?
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Jack Eichel

Tallies Three Points in Season Opener
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
CFB

Malachi Toney Faces First Real Test Of Season
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
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Pitt's Ja'Kyrian Turner Listed As Questionable
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
CFB

KJ Duff Faces Top-10 Opponent
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Faces Top-12 Pass Defense
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Damon Severson

to Miss At Least Two Games
Thatcher Demko

Canucks Hope to Have Thatcher Demko Available By Christmas
Elvis Merzlikins

Out 3-5 Months
Frederik Andersen

Months Away From Returning
Matt Savoie

Unavailable for Eight Weeks
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Misses Opening Night
Brock Faber

Out Indefinitely With Fractured Skull
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
CFB

Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
CFB

Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Darius Taylor Faces Brutal Michigan Run Defense
CFB

Aneyas Williams Carries Flex Value Into North Carolina Game
CFB

DeSean Bishop Has RB2 Appeal Against Auburn
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains Matchup-Proof at Missouri
CFB

Dilin Jones Draws Favorable Spot Against McNeese
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Duke Clark Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
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Kamario Taylor Faces Toughest Test Yet
CFB

Demond Williams Jr. Has Tasty Matchup
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Patrick Overmyer a Top-Five Play
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Willie Rodriguez Looking for More
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Jelani Thurman Hopes to Rebound
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Kari Ashley a Strong Play
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Mattias Samuelsson

Sabres Place Mattias Samuelsson on Injured Reserve
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Bryan Rust

Out Week-to-Week
Jake DeBrusk

Expected to Play in Season Opener
Brock Faber

Moved to Injured Reserve
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Matthew Knies

Blue Jackets Acquire Matthew Knies
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Moves to Toronto
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kirill Marchenko

Lands in Toronto, Signs Six-Year Extension
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
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Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
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Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
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An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
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Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
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Steps Up On Short Notice
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In Dire Need Of Win
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