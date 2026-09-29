👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 5 Team Offense/Defense Waiver Wire Streamers and Starts for College Fantasy Football

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Kamario Taylor - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups - icon rotoballer

Mike's top Week 5 college fantasy football team offense and defense waiver wire streamers - OFF, DEF pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy CFB streaming options with strong matchups.

We only have three teams playing FCS teams this week, and only one of them is in Yahoo! leagues. That would be LSU, and neither the offense nor the defense is available in most leagues. Now we need to find teams playing the bottom of the barrel in their respective conferences or those few that still are dipping in non-conference waters.

All of the recommended offenses last week scored at least six touchdowns, so I'll consider that a successful week. Three of the five defenses were good last week, but none of them put up scores that would gain you significant ground. Unfortunately, that's where we are with defenses in college fantasy football.

Waivers for Week 5 open tomorrow. We'll highlight some team offense and team defense adds for Week 5 in college fantasy football. Teams featured are 25% rostered or lower on Yahoo! leagues. I'm going to put these in order of the best claims, not based on roster percentage. The best options aren't always the ones that are on the most rosters.

 

Waiver Wire Adds Week 5 - Team Offense

Nebraska OFF
6% rostered

Nebraska hasn't scored less than 15 fantasy points in any of their four games so far. We just saw UCLA's offense light up Maryland for 52 points last week. We could make a strong argument that Nebraska's offense is better.

Anthony Colandrea is a perfect fit for this offense, and RB Jamal Rule is a wrecking ball as a freshman. Nebraska has scored 22 touchdowns in four games, has topped 400 yards of offense in three games (over 500 in two), and has only turned it over once.

Numbers like that are a cheat code in Yahoo! scoring for offenses. Maryland has only forced three turnovers in four games. This is a great spot for Nebraska.

Mississippi State OFF
6% rostered

I know that Mississippi State is playing Alabama, but the Tide has given up 890 yards of offense in the last two games to Florida State and South Carolina. The Mississippi State offense is better than both of those.

The Bulldogs have scored 22 touchdowns in four games. Three of those games are against Power 4 opponents (South Carolina, Minnesota, and Missouri).

They aren't piling up as many yards as Nebraska, and the Bulldogs have turned it over three times, but they should still be in for a strong game. The only bad part is that the Bulldogs may lose some points by taking a loss.

Louisville OFF
9% rostered

The strong play of Lincoln Kienholz has already turned a lot of fantasy owners to Louisville's offense. They are still available in over 90% of Yahoo! leagues, and this is a really good matchup for the Cardinals.

North Carolina State has allowed at least 375 yards to all three FBS teams they have played this year. That includes the struggling offenses of Vanderbilt and Appalachian State.

Louisville is by far the most put-together offensive unit that the Pack has faced this season. Louisville has already lost two games, but they are piling up yardage bonuses, going over 350 yards of offense in all four games. They have only turned the ball over once.

Wake Forest OFF
7% rostered

Stanford has allowed at least 34 points in all four games this season. Against Miami and Duke, it was expected. Against Hawaii and Georgia Tech...not so much.

Gio Lopez and Carlos Hernandez have this offense playing very well. Wake even put up over 300 yards of offense in Miami. We'll consider Stanford around the same caliber of defense as Purdue. Wake scored 18 fantasy points in that one.

Virginia OFF
1% rostered

Florida State allowed 585 yards to SMU and 567 yards to Alabama. Virginia's offense isn't quite that potent, but they're close. Beau Pribula and Jekail Middlebrook have revitalized this Virginia offense.

The Cavs demolished North Carolina State in Week 0 and lit up a Delaware defense that had played pretty well. 500 yards of offense is more than possible. It's likely.

Other offenses to consider:

Houston vs. Central Florida, Cincinnati vs. Arizona, Kentucky vs. South Carolina

 

Waiver Wire Adds Week 5 - Team Defense

Nebraska DEF
2% rostered

UCLA held Maryland to just three points last week and 181 yards of offense. We have underestimated the strength of UCLA's defense this year, but the same is true of Nebraska.

That graph shows that the Nebraska defense has been elite in four games this season. New defensive coordinator Rob Aurich led San Diego State's defense last year to three shutouts. The Aztecs also allowed 10 points or less in eight of the 13 games.

Aurich's defense has been impressive since the first half of the season opener against Ohio.

Michigan DEF
18% rostered

A lot of fantasy players soured on the Michigan defense after Iowa scored 20 on them. That was the most points that Michigan has allowed this year. That's still a strong number.

Minnesota's offense has struggled to move the ball at times, but they don't turn the ball over a lot. Still, I've seen enough from Michigan's defense to know that they can stop this offense and likely get a couple of turnovers.

Minnesota DEF
1% rostered

Michigan's offense has moved the ball fairly well over the last two games, but after watching Minnesota's defense on Saturday night in Seattle, I'm intrigued.

Minnesota sacked Demond Williams Jr. seven times and picked him off twice. He's better than Bryce Underwood, but Michigan's offensive line is a very strong unit.

Minnesota should be disruptive enough to get a sack or three and force Underwood into at least one bad throw. This game promises to be another low-scoring affair.

Michigan scored a lot of points against UTEP, but only had 13 against Western Michigan, 17 against Oklahoma, and 19 against Iowa. The Gophers should put up a solid stat line, even if it isn't one that scores a ton of fantasy points.

Kansas DEF
3% rostered

This is all about the opponent and has very little to do with the skill of Kansas (or lack thereof). Middle Tennessee State has over 300 yards of offense in every game, but the best team they have played is Jacksonville State.

As flawed as Kansas is, they are still better than Jacksonville State. The Jayhawks have five sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a special teams touchdown in three games this season.

Despite losing to both Missouri (allowing 38 points) and Arizona State, the Jayhawks still got positive points from their defense. They're not the best option, but Kansas is a very low-risk option.

Houston DEF
11% rostered

Central Florida has had some trouble moving the ball without Alonza Barnett III under center. Barnett has already been ruled out for the Week 5 game against Houston.

I was interested in the Cougars' defense last week because they are getting sacks and forcing turnovers. However, they allowed 28 points for the second straight game.

Houston has still notched eight sacks, three interceptions, and three fumble recoveries in four games this season. Central Florida has only scored 28 points in two games against Power 4 teams. I'll take my chances with Houston again. This is still a good spot.

Other defenses to consider:

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh, Arizona vs. Cincinnati, California vs. UNLV

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

CFB Fantasy OFF/DEF Streamers (Week 5)
ESPN College Pick'em Picks Week 5 (2026)
Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Mike's Week 5 Top 25 CFB Teams
Saturday Late DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/26/26
CFB Betting Picks ATS (Week 4)
Saturday Night DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/26/26
Saturday Main DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/26/26

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Patrick Overmyer a Top 5 Play
CFB

Willie Rodriguez Looking for More
CFB

Jelani Thurman Hopes to Rebound
CFB

Kari Ashley a Strong Play
CFB

Consistency is Key for Mark Bowman
Rob Dillingham

Waived by Hornets
Mattias Samuelsson

Sabres Place Mattias Samuelsson on Injured Reserve
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Bryan Rust

Out Week-to-Week
Jake DeBrusk

Expected to Play in Season Opener
Brock Faber

Moved to Injured Reserve
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Matthew Knies

Blue Jackets Acquire Matthew Knies
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Moves to Toronto
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kirill Marchenko

Lands in Toronto, Signs Six-Year Extension
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Jalen Hurts

Cleared to Return on Monday Night After Concussion Scare
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Kristaps Porzingis

Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Jalen Duren

Skips Pistons Media Day
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Luke Clanton

Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
CFB

Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
CFB

Jacob Harris Has Become a Strong Week 5 Add
CFB

Jackson Harris' Breakout Creates Real Waiver Appeal
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
CFB

Caden High Is More Than a Touchdown Chase
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
CFB

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Has Immediate Starting Value
CFB

Joseph Williams Has Become a Priority Pickup
CFB

Chris Marshall's Volume Is Too Good to Ignore
CFB

Cayden Lee Should Not Be on Waivers
CFB

Whit Weeks Undergoes Surgery on Fibula
CFB

Jeffrey Overton Jr. Has Become a Must-Add
CFB

Lee Beebe Jr. Is a Priority Add After 203-Yard Breakout
CFB

Beau Pribula Is One of the Better QB Streamers in Week 5
CFB

Quincy Porter to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
CFB

Mason Heintschel Is Better as a Stash Than a Week 5 Streamer
CFB

Noah Fifita Has Become a Priority Add
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Remains a Must-Add
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Logan O'Connor

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Max Christie

Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
Dante Fabbro

to Miss at Least One Month
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Mackie Samoskevich

Placed on Injured Reserve
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Dan Vladar

Practices in Full Capacity Sunday
Miles Kelly

Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Los Angeles Clippers

Blake Wesley Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
Nick Blankenburg

Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Daniel Gafford

Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
NYI

Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Jeremiyah Love

Breaks Out with Huge Game
Kenyon Sadiq

Rookie Kenyon Sadiq Breaks Out Versus Lions
Jalen Duren

Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Kevin McCullar Jr.

Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Tyler Nickel

Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Jordan Greenway

on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Joel Edmundson

Considered Day-to-Day
Mats Zuccarello

Looks Sharp in His Return
Logan Mailloux

Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Bryan Rust

Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Jake Sanderson

Makes Precautionary Exit
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Tyler Tucker

Expected to Miss Start of Season
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Quarterbacks Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Deeper League Waiver Wire Pickups, Stashes
IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers
Dynasty Cut List - Time to Let Go?