Quarterback (QB) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 4 (2026)

Matt's quarterback (QB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 4 of 2026. His QB lineups advice for Week 4 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
Week 4 is here, and some quarterbacks are in very different spots than they were a week ago. Bryce Young is coming off another strong fantasy performance, Marcus Mariota just torched Seattle, and C.J. Stroud has a matchup that could finally get his season moving in the right direction.
But on the flip side, some familiar names have much tougher roads ahead. Bo Nix gets one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses, Jordan Love is on an offense still searching for its identity, and Justin Herbert faces a Seattle unit that just got embarrassed by a backup quarterback.
We’ll break down the numbers, the matchups, and the game environments to find the quarterbacks ready to boom—and the ones who could leave you searching for answers on Sunday with RotoBaller's Week 4 Starts and Sits at the quarterback position.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 4 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Bryce Young - QB, Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions
Young continues to play some of the best football of his career. Through three games, the former No. 1 overall pick has thrown for 939 yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions while adding a rushing score in Week 1. Although Carolina fell 21-18 to Cleveland on Sunday, Young still managed 291 passing yards despite facing pressure on 64% of his dropbacks, showing the poise and playmaking ability that have fueled his strong start.
Bryce Young connects with John Metchie III for the TD and the @Panthers lead!@CARvsCLE on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/GhTm5lTWS5
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
The encouraging part for fantasy managers is that Young kept producing even after Jalen Coker exited in the third quarter with a quad injury. He responded by leading a late scoring drive and finding John Metchie III for a short touchdown, briefly giving Carolina an 18-13 fourth-quarter lead.
His consistency has translated directly to fantasy success, as Young is averaging 23.7 fantasy points per game, the fourth-highest mark among quarterbacks this season.
This week’s matchup against Detroit only adds to the optimism. The Lions have surrendered 979 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns through three games, and their secondary remains depleted. Buffalo hung 41 points on Detroit in Week 2, and the defense lost Avonte Maddox to a season-ending foot injury. Safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are also expected to miss Week 4, leaving the secondary extremely vulnerable.
The results have been brutal for fantasy purposes, with Detroit allowing a league-high 33.5 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks compared to the league average of 17.9. Even if Coker is unavailable, Young enters Sunday Night Football as a strong fantasy starter with legitimate top-12 upside and the potential to deliver another QB1 performance.
Marcus Mariota - QB, Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts
Marcus Mariota continues to prove he can be a viable fantasy option when he gets a full workload. Facing what many consider the NFL’s toughest defense in Week 3, Mariota threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns and posted a 110.0 passer rating.
For perspective, opposing quarterbacks combined for just a 77.8 passer rating against Seattle from Week 1 of the 2025 season through Week 2 of 2026, making Mariota’s performance even more impressive.
WENT UP AND GOT IT. TERRY TOUCHDOWN 🙌
📺 #SEAvsWAS FOX pic.twitter.com/CLDeeVJobP
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 27, 2026
While there’s naturally a cap on any backup quarterback's upside, Mariota has consistently delivered fantasy production when entrusted with the starting job. Since last season, when he has played eight games with at least a 90% snap share for Washington, he has averaged 18.4 fantasy points per game during that stretch, which ranks around the QB11 territory.
His efficiency has also been strong, ranking 14th in standard fantasy points per dropback among 36 qualified quarterbacks since the start of the 2025 season.
This week's matchup is considerably more favorable than what he faced in Week 3. Indianapolis has struggled to contain opposing passers, allowing 27.5 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks—the second-highest mark in the league through three weeks. Mariota’s presence has also helped Terry McLaurin, who has averaged 16.6 fantasy points per game in the five contests he has played alongside Mariota in that larger sample.
If you're looking for a replacement due to injuries or frustration with underperforming starters (like Drake Maye), Mariota offers a mix of proven production and a favorable matchup. Against a Colts defense that has been one of the friendliest to opposing quarterbacks, he profiles as a strong streaming option, with another QB1-caliber performance within reach.
C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys
Start C.J. Stroud this week against a Dallas defense that has been one of the most favorable matchups for fantasy quarterbacks. Through three games, the Cowboys are allowing 25 fantasy points per game to the position and 0.68 fantasy points per dropback, both ranking among the five worst marks in the NFL.
For a quarterback averaging just 15.1 fantasy points per game this season, this matchup presents an excellent opportunity for a bounce-back performance.
Dallas has been especially vulnerable through the air. The Cowboys rank dead last in the league in defensive passing EPA allowed at +37.66 (+12.55 per game). Opposing offenses have consistently moved the ball through the air against this defense, creating the type of environment fantasy managers want to target.
The outlook becomes even more appealing if Nico Collins returns to the lineup. Collins' presence would provide a major boost to Houston's passing attack and give Stroud his top weapon back at a time when the Texans could be forced into a pass-heavy game plan. Dallas can put points on the board, which should keep Houston aggressive offensively and increase Stroud's passing volume as the Texans try to match scores throughout the game.
Even if Collins remains sidelined, this matchup alone keeps Stroud in the streaming conversation. However, if Collins is active, Stroud moves firmly into the QB1/QB2 borderline range with legitimate upside to outperform his season-long averages. Fantasy managers looking beyond the disappointing early-season production should view this as one of Stroud's best opportunities yet to deliver a strong fantasy outing.
Week 4 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Bo Nix - QB, Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Bo Nix is a sit this week as the Broncos travel to San Francisco to face one of the league's toughest defenses. Through three games, the 49ers are allowing just 9.5 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, the second-fewest in the NFL behind only Pittsburgh. They have also surrendered just 0.33 fantasy points per dropback, the sixth-lowest mark in the league.
That's a difficult draw for a quarterback who currently ranks as the QB21 in fantasy scoring at 15.6 points per game.
Nix delivered a productive fantasy performance in last week's comeback victory, finishing with 193 total yards and three total touchdowns while completing 17 of 34 passes with one interception. He has quietly developed a reputation for producing when games get tight.
Since the start of the 2025 season, Nix leads all quarterbacks with 20 total touchdowns when trailing by one score, ahead of both Josh Allen and Caleb Williams, who are tied with 16.
The concern this week is the game environment. Much of Nix's fantasy success has come when Denver has been forced to push the pace or rally from behind. While San Francisco remains a formidable defense, the 49ers are dealing with several offensive injuries, which could limit their ability to build a significant lead.
If Denver isn't forced into another comeback situation, Nix may not see the passing volume or high-leverage opportunities that fueled last week's fantasy production.
Given the matchup and the likelihood of a lower-scoring contest, Nix is best viewed as a QB2 this week. Unless you're dealing with injuries or have limited options, fantasy managers should look elsewhere and keep the third-year quarterback on the bench against San Francisco's disciplined defense.
Jordan Love - QB, Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jordan Love’s raw numbers look solid on the surface—844 passing yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions through three games—but the context is less encouraging. Much of that production came in comeback mode during losses to the Vikings and Falcons. In Green Bay’s Thursday night defeat, Love threw 53 times while Packers running backs combined for only eight carries.
He also threw for just 145 yards in the Week 2 victory over the Jets.
Xavier Watts puts an exclamation point on this @AtlantaFalcons performance❗️ pic.twitter.com/dvZaqfW1hp
— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2026
The Packers’ offense has been out of sync all season. Green Bay has totaled only 146 rushing yards through three games, its fewest at this stage of a season since 1933, and has been without Josh Jacobs. Constant shuffling up front hasn’t helped either, with the team already deploying six different offensive line combinations.
Following Thursday’s loss, Matt LaFleur summed up the situation bluntly: “Right now I don’t know what we’re doing well offensively.”
The matchup offers little relief. Tampa Bay entered Week 3 ranked third in blitz rate, and the Buccaneers could be forced to start undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels if Baker Mayfield remains sidelined. That scenario would make a high-scoring back-and-forth battle less likely. Until Green Bay stabilizes its offensive line and finds more balance on offense, Love is better left out of lineups in standard one-quarterback leagues.
Tampa is currently allowing 17.4 fantasy points per game this season to opposing quarterbacks, which ranks in the middle of the pack. Better matchups this week offer far more upside.
Justin Herbert - QB, Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks
Justin Herbert remains a sit this week, even after Mariota's 20.4-point fantasy performance against Seattle in Week 3. That outing may have been a wake-up call for a Seahawks defense that had been shutting down opposing quarterbacks. Through three games, Seattle is still allowing just 10.2 fantasy points per game to the position, the fifth-fewest in the league.
The underlying efficiency metrics are even more impressive, as the Seahawks have surrendered just 0.28 fantasy points per dropback, the second-lowest mark in the NFL.
Herbert hasn't given fantasy managers a reason to trust him. He has failed to score more than 15 fantasy points in any game this season and is averaging just 12.6 fantasy points per contest, placing him in QB24 territory. Those numbers reflect an offense that has struggled to find any rhythm through the air.
The Chargers' passing attack has been particularly inefficient. Through three games, Herbert has thrown for just 627 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. His completion percentage has also trended in the wrong direction, checking in at 63%, 56%, and 59% across the first three weeks. Turnovers, inconsistent accuracy, and a lack of explosive plays have all contributed to a disappointing start.
Until the Chargers show signs of fixing their offensive issues, Herbert is difficult to trust in fantasy lineups. Facing a Seattle defense that continues to rank among the league's best against opposing quarterbacks only makes matters worse. Unless you're in a deeper superflex format, Herbert belongs on the bench this week as a low-upside QB2 with little evidence suggesting a breakout is imminent.
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