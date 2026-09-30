RotoBaller's Week 5 college fantasy football rankings for all positions in 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB, WR, QB, TE rankings for 2026.
With tons of Power 4 teams on a bye in Week 5, many players who haven't been in starting rosters this season will have to be, and fantasy managers will need to dive deeper into the player pool to get a win. As always, we're here to help with our top 300 Week 5 college fantasy football rankings for 2026.
RotoBaller's Week 5 CFB fantasy rankings include the top 300 players at running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key players such as Keelon Russell, Jadan Baugh, Malachi Toney, King Miller, Cooper Barkate, Gavin Freeman, and more stand for the Week 5 slate, among others.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Reed Harris
|ASU
|WR
|2
|Jadan Baugh
|FLA
|RB
|3
|Collin Dixon
|ILL
|WR
|4
|Carlos Hernandez
|WAKE
|WR
|5
|Malachi Toney
|MIA
|WR
|6
|Umari Hatcher
|SYR
|WR
|7
|Adam Mohammed
|CAL
|RB
|8
|Kendrick Raphael
|SMU
|RB
|9
|Charlie Becker
|IU
|WR
|10
|KJ Duff
|RUTG
|WR
|11
|Michael Hawkins Jr.
|WVU
|QB
|12
|Lee Beebe Jr.
|IU
|RB
|13
|Aiden Flora
|ISU
|RB
|14
|Nik McMillan
|KU
|WR
|15
|Jeremiah Smith
|OSU
|WR
|16
|Luke Reynolds
|VT
|TE
|17
|Legend Glasker
|BYU
|WR
|18
|Tre Spivey
|ASU
|WR
|19
|Micah Gilbert
|ND
|WR
|20
|Dilin Jones
|LSU
|RB
|21
|Yamir Knight
|SMU
|WR
|22
|Jamal Rule
|NEB
|RB
|23
|Fame Ijeboi
|PUR
|RB
|24
|Winston Watkins
|LSU
|WR
|25
|JJ Buchanan
|MICH
|WR
|26
|Amare Thomas
|HOU
|WR
|27
|Cayden Lee
|MIZ
|WR
|28
|LJ Martin
|BYU
|RB
|29
|Shavane Anderson Jr.
|SYR
|RB
|30
|Tre Richardson
|LOU
|WR
|31
|Caden High
|STAN
|WR
|32
|Cam Cook
|WVU
|RB
|33
|Antwan Raymond
|RUTG
|RB
|34
|Kamario Taylor
|MSST
|QB
|35
|Kari Ashley
|TCU
|TE
|36
|Lincoln Kienholz
|LOU
|QB
|37
|DeSean Bishop
|TENN
|RB
|38
|Jackson Harris
|LSU
|WR
|39
|Chase Hendricks
|CAL
|WR
|40
|Mario Craver
|TA&M
|WR
|41
|Patrick Overmyer
|HOU
|TE
|42
|Fluff Bothwell
|MSST
|RB
|43
|J'Koby Williams
|TTU
|RB
|44
|Anthony Evans
|MSST
|WR
|45
|Jamal Roberts
|MIZ
|RB
|46
|Ousmane Kromah
|FSU
|RB
|47
|Nick Marsh
|IU
|WR
|48
|Asaad Waseem
|PUR
|WR
|49
|CJ Baxter
|UK
|RB
|50
|Isaiah Horton
|TA&M
|WR
|51
|Omarion Miller
|ASU
|WR
|52
|Chris Durr
|MD
|WR
|53
|Darian Mensah
|MIA
|QB
|54
|Cole Tabb
|CIN
|RB
|55
|Xavier Townsend
|PUR
|WR
|56
|Randy Pittman
|SMU
|TE
|57
|Kevin Jennings
|SMU
|QB
|58
|Tyrell Henry
|WIS
|WR
|59
|Micah Ford
|STAN
|RB
|60
|Jacob Harris
|WIS
|TE
|61
|Aneyas Williams
|ND
|RB
|62
|Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
|USC
|WR
|63
|Dylan Edwards
|KU
|RB
|64
|Griffin Wilde
|NU
|WR
|65
|Donovan Olugbode
|MIZ
|WR
|66
|Sam Leavitt
|LSU
|QB
|67
|DJ Epps
|WVU
|WR
|68
|Mason Heintschel
|PITT
|QB
|69
|Ty Clark III
|WAKE
|RB
|70
|Cameron Dickey
|TTU
|RB
|71
|Mike Matthews
|TENN
|WR
|72
|Koby Young
|HOU
|WR
|73
|Jeremy Payne
|TCU
|RB
|74
|Chris Marshall
|ARK
|WR
|75
|Ian Strong
|CAL
|WR
|76
|Dezmen Roebuck
|WASH
|WR
|77
|Turbo Richard
|IU
|RB
|78
|Mekhi Nelson
|NEB
|RB
|79
|Nate Frazier
|UGA
|RB
|80
|Jalen Cooper
|SMU
|WR
|81
|Conner Weigman
|HOU
|QB
|82
|Aidan Chiles
|NU
|QB
|83
|Makhi Hughes
|HOU
|RB
|84
|Evan Dickens
|BC
|RB
|85
|Daniel Hill
|ALA
|RB
|86
|Dallas Wilson
|FLA
|WR
|87
|Gavin Freeman
|BAY
|WR
|88
|Theo Melin Ohrstrom
|SMU
|TE
|89
|Kyson Brown
|ASU
|RB
|90
|Yannick Smith
|SMU
|WR
|91
|Jelani Thurman
|UNC
|TE
|92
|Baron Naone
|WASH
|TE
|93
|Junior Sherrill
|VAN
|WR
|94
|Talyn Taylor
|UGA
|WR
|95
|Daunte Bacheyie
|SYR
|TE
|96
|Luke Dehnicke
|NU
|TE
|97
|Damon Ferguson Jr.
|PITT
|RB
|98
|Jaziun Patterson
|MSU
|RB
|99
|Jacory Barney
|NEB
|WR
|100
|Jayden McGowan
|BAY
|WR
|101
|Ed Small
|TCU
|WR
|102
|Keelon Russell
|ALA
|QB
|103
|Noah Fifita
|ARIZ
|QB
|104
|Marcellous Hawkins
|VT
|RB
|105
|Jordan Faison
|ND
|WR
|106
|Tate Nagy
|KU
|WR
|107
|Jeffrey Overton Jr.
|VT
|RB
|108
|Kenny Johnson
|TTU
|WR
|109
|Cooper Barkate
|MIA
|WR
|110
|Duce Robinson
|FSU
|WR
|111
|Andrew Marsh
|MICH
|WR
|112
|Rueben Owens II
|TA&M
|RB
|113
|Keshaun Singleton
|AUB
|WR
|114
|Vernell Brown
|FLA
|WR
|115
|King Miller
|USC
|RB
|116
|Chris Brooks Jr.
|WIS
|WR
|117
|Bo Jackson
|OSU
|RB
|118
|Keyjuan Brown
|LOU
|RB
|119
|Duke Watson
|UCF
|RB
|120
|Que'Sean Brown
|VT
|WR
|121
|Anthony Colandrea
|NEB
|QB
|122
|Kenny Darby
|UK
|WR
|123
|Hudson Clement
|ILL
|WR
|124
|Mark Fletcher Jr.
|MIA
|RB
|125
|Javian Mallory
|MIA
|RB
|126
|Keenan Jackson
|NCSU
|WR
|127
|Justus Ross-Simmons
|SYR
|WR
|128
|Coy Eakin
|TTU
|WR
|129
|Javon Tracy
|MINN
|WR
|130
|Gideon Davidson
|CLEM
|RB
|131
|Gi'Bran Payne
|CIN
|RB
|132
|Lotzeir Brooks
|ALA
|WR
|133
|Sedrick Alexander
|VAN
|RB
|134
|Ca'Lil Valentine
|ILL
|RB
|135
|Tylik Hill
|SYR
|RB
|136
|Kyler Kasper
|BYU
|WR
|137
|Kwazi Gilmer
|NEB
|WR
|138
|Jayden Maiava
|USC
|QB
|139
|Jordan Marshall
|MICH
|RB
|140
|Kameron Courtney
|UVA
|WR
|141
|Julian Sayin
|OSU
|QB
|142
|Lawayne McCoy
|LOU
|WR
|143
|Louis Brown
|BAY
|WR
|144
|Cataurus Hicks
|PITT
|WR
|145
|DeAndre Moore Jr.
|COLO
|WR
|146
|Censere Lee
|PITT
|WR
|147
|Jeremiah Cobb
|AUB
|RB
|148
|Dawson Pendergrass
|BAY
|RB
|149
|Kedrick Reescano
|ARIZ
|RB
|150
|Deuce Lawrence
|WAKE
|RB
|151
|Braylon Staley
|TENN
|WR
|152
|Demond Williams Jr.
|WASH
|QB
|153
|Kamari Moulton
|IOWA
|RB
|154
|Dominic Overby
|ISU
|WR
|155
|Jekail Middlebrook
|UVA
|RB
|156
|Tony Diaz
|IOWA
|WR
|157
|Demon June
|UNC
|RB
|158
|Abu Sama III
|WIS
|RB
|159
|TJ Moore
|CLEM
|WR
|160
|Joseph Williams
|COLO
|WR
|161
|Antonio Meeks
|WAKE
|WR
|162
|Nolan James Jr.
|ND
|RB
|163
|Ty Robinson
|ILL
|WR
|164
|Cutter Boley
|ASU
|QB
|165
|Giovanni Lopez
|WAKE
|QB
|166
|EJ Crowell
|ALA
|RB
|167
|Isaac Brown
|LOU
|RB
|168
|Marquis Johnson
|MSST
|WR
|169
|Nyck Harbor
|SC
|WR
|170
|Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding
|MD
|WR
|171
|Chase Sowell
|PSU
|WR
|172
|Jayden Scott
|NCSU
|RB
|173
|Ju'Juan Johnson
|SYR
|RB
|174
|Savion Hiter
|MICH
|RB
|175
|Jack Foley
|WAKE
|WR
|176
|JC French
|CIN
|QB
|177
|Micah Welch
|COLO
|RB
|178
|Jabree Coleman
|SC
|RB
|179
|Corey Simms
|USC
|WR
|180
|Nico Brown
|STAN
|WR
|181
|Chauncey Bowens
|UGA
|RB
|182
|Trent Walker
|HOU
|WR
|183
|Sanfrisco Magee
|MSST
|WR
|184
|Jeremy Scott
|TCU
|WR
|185
|Byrum Brown
|AUB
|QB
|186
|TreyShun Hurry
|LOU
|WR
|187
|Beau Pribula
|UVA
|QB
|188
|Caleb Komolafe
|NU
|RB
|189
|Isaiah Mizell
|ARIZ
|WR
|190
|Rodney Bullard Jr.
|MSU
|WR
|191
|Benjamin Brahmer
|PSU
|TE
|192
|Jeremiah Koger
|AUB
|WR
|193
|Dawson Pough
|BC
|WR
|194
|Mason Mini
|CAL
|TE
|195
|Tanook Hines
|USC
|WR
|196
|Noah Jennings
|MINN
|WR
|197
|Bryant Wesco Jr.
|CLEM
|WR
|198
|Jordan Shipp
|UNC
|WR
|199
|Chas Nimrod
|AUB
|WR
|200
|Chris Hunter III
|ARIZ
|WR
|201
|Mark Bowman
|USC
|TE
|202
|Waymond Jordan
|USC
|RB
|203
|Reece Vander Zee
|IOWA
|WR
|204
|Rico Flores
|UVA
|WR
|205
|Malcolm Simmons
|TTU
|WR
|206
|Chauncey Magwood
|PUR
|WR
|207
|Atticus Joseph
|STAN
|WR
|208
|Ashton Daniels
|FSU
|QB
|209
|Ahmad Miller
|SYR
|RB
|210
|Katin Houser
|ILL
|QB
|211
|Isaiah Mozee
|NEB
|RB
|212
|Braeden Jackson
|IOWA
|RB
|213
|Micahi Danzy
|FSU
|WR
|214
|Eugene Hilton Jr.
|WIS
|WR
|215
|Rashid Williams
|WASH
|WR
|216
|Donovan Murph
|SC
|WR
|217
|Willie Rodriguez
|UK
|TE
|218
|Faizon Brandon
|TENN
|QB
|219
|Aidan Laughery
|ILL
|RB
|220
|C.J. Carr
|ND
|QB
|221
|Chris Henry Jr.
|OSU
|WR
|222
|Javarius Green
|BC
|WR
|223
|Chrishon McCray
|MSU
|WR
|224
|Craig Dandridge
|UGA
|WR
|225
|Vince Benetti
|ISU
|TE
|226
|Josh Hoover
|IU
|QB
|227
|Waden Charles
|UCF
|WR
|228
|Brandon Inniss
|OSU
|WR
|229
|Henry Boyer
|UK
|TE
|230
|Mason McKenzie
|BC
|QB
|231
|Ja'Kyrian Turner
|PITT
|RB
|232
|Jojo Phillips
|BYU
|WR
|233
|Colton Joseph
|WIS
|QB
|234
|Carson Hansen
|PSU
|RB
|235
|Duke Clark
|FLA
|RB
|236
|Riley Wormley
|USC
|RB
|237
|Jayvan Boggs
|FSU
|WR
|238
|Zion Ragins
|MSST
|WR
|239
|Davion Chandler
|IU
|WR
|240
|Malachi Henry
|CIN
|WR
|241
|Jaleel Skinner
|LOU
|TE
|242
|David Clement
|SYR
|TE
|243
|Brandon Phelps
|ARIZ
|WR
|244
|Jordan Onovughe
|STAN
|WR
|245
|Dorian Fleming
|MD
|TE
|246
|Aaron Philo
|FLA
|QB
|247
|Sutton Smith
|ARK
|RB
|248
|Isaiah Augustave
|SC
|RB
|249
|Ja'Kobi Jackson
|OSU
|RB
|250
|Chris Lawson
|WASH
|WR
|251
|Mazeo Bennett Jr.
|SC
|WR
|252
|Ismael Cisse
|ARK
|WR
|253
|Bryce Kania
|WAKE
|WR
|254
|Darrion Dupree
|WIS
|RB
|255
|Jason Patterson
|UK
|RB
|256
|La'Vell Wright
|PITT
|RB
|257
|Brett Eskildsen
|PSU
|WR
|258
|Ethan Grunkemeyer
|VT
|QB
|259
|Iverson Howard
|MD
|RB
|260
|Nathan Mcneil
|IOWA
|RB
|261
|Fredrick Moore
|MSU
|WR
|262
|Jaden Bray
|WVU
|WR
|263
|Shazz Preston
|IU
|WR
|264
|Lanorris Sellers
|SC
|QB
|265
|Austin Simmons
|MIZ
|QB
|266
|Benjamin Hall
|UNC
|RB
|267
|Jordan Clay
|WASH
|WR
|268
|Jadon Porter
|BAY
|WR
|269
|Quanell Farrakhan Jr.
|COLO
|WR
|270
|Alex Honig
|NU
|TE
|271
|Isaiah Marshall
|KU
|QB
|272
|Dramekco Green
|SMU
|RB
|273
|TK Keys
|TENN
|WR
|274
|Tra'Mar Harris
|PUR
|WR
|275
|Kaleb Webb
|MD
|WR
|276
|Armoni Weaver
|WVU
|WR
|277
|Grayson Rigdon
|ASU
|RB
|278
|Daune Morris
|TENN
|RB
|279
|Xai'Shaun Edwards
|MIZ
|RB
|280
|Elija Lofton
|MIA
|TE
|281
|Mikkel Skinner
|UK
|TE
|282
|Kwinten Ives
|NEB
|RB
|283
|Tyler Brown
|CLEM
|WR
|284
|Ka'Morreun Pimpton
|TCU
|TE
|285
|Ayden Greene
|VT
|WR
|286
|Rodney Gallagher III
|ARIZ
|WR
|287
|Cooper Flanagan
|ND
|TE
|288
|TJ Thomas
|MINN
|RB
|289
|DJ Miller
|UK
|WR
|290
|Tristen Brown
|VAN
|WR
|291
|Marlion Jackson
|VT
|WR
|292
|Charles Taplin
|MSU
|WR
|293
|Lawson Luckie
|UGA
|TE
|294
|Kamrean Johnson
|WAKE
|TE
|295
|Bryce Underwood
|MICH
|QB
|296
|Kaleb Edwards
|ALA
|TE
|297
|Braylen Russell
|ARK
|RB
|298
|Gunner Stockton
|UGA
|QB
|299
|Derrick McFall
|SMU
|RB
|300
|Trae'shawn Brown
|ALA
|RB
Week 5 College Fantasy Football News, Outlooks
Lee Beebe Jr., Indiana
Indiana running back Lee Beebe Jr. took over after Turbo Richard left Friday's win over Northwestern with a lower-leg injury and delivered the biggest game of his career, rushing 24 times for 203 yards and a touchdown. Beebe had already logged 14, 16 and 17 carries over Indiana's first three games, so this was not a one-week role appearing out of nowhere. He now has 398 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 71 carries.
Richard's status for Week 5 remains uncertain, while Khobie Martin is still out until around midseason. Even if Richard returns soon, Beebe has been a regular part of Indiana's two-back rotation all year. He is a priority waiver add, and his value jumps further if Richard misses Saturday's trip to Rutgers.
Jeffrey Overton Jr., Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. needs to be added after what happened at Boston College. He handled 25 carries for 209 yards and the go-ahead 76-yard touchdown, then added three catches for 19 yards. Overton is now at 409 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 60 carries, along with 10 receptions for 114 yards and another score.
Marcellous Hawkins still had 10 carries against Boston College, but Overton dominated the workload and has been the more productive back through four games. RotoBaller's latest player update says he appears to be Virginia Tech's RB1 and should be added in all leagues. That fits the evidence. Overton is a must-add wherever he remains available, not merely a short-term streamer after one big game.
Cam Edwards, Michigan State
Michigan State running back Cam Edwards (knee) will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced Monday. Edwards injured his right knee early in Saturday's 31-13 loss to Nebraska and was carted off after rushing four times for 16 yards and catching one pass for 23 yards.
He finishes the season with 304 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 64 carries, along with four receptions for 35 yards. Jaziun Patterson took on the bulk of the backfield work after Edwards went down, finishing with 16 carries for 54 yards and Michigan State's only touchdown. Marvis Parrish had three carries for six yards, so Patterson has the early edge for additional work as the Spartans reorganize the backfield.
Ja'Kyrian Turner, Pitt
Pitt running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Week 5 against Virginia Tech. The sophomore running back has been dealing with an undisclosed injury all season and has been limited to just one game. In his only game this season, Turner was limited to 11 carries, rushing for 39 yards and catching 4 passes for 69 receiving yards.
Turner was suited up for Pitt's Week 3 matchup against Syracuse but did not play, and he did not suit up for the team's Week 4 matchup against Bucknell. Virginia Tech is one of the toughest fantasy matchups for running backs, allowing only 83.3 rushing yards per game. Because of the tough matchup and uncertainty about whether Turner will play, fantasy owners should have a backup plan in place.
Savion Hiter, Michigan
Michigan running back Savion Hiter set a season high with 14 carries against Iowa but turned them into only 53 yards, adding one reception for 19 yards. Jordan Marshall remained just as involved, rushing 11 times for 59 yards, and the two backs have continued to operate as a committee.
Minnesota has allowed only 97.8 rushing yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry through four contests, including just 40 rushing yards to Washington last week. Hiter has 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries this season, with both scores coming against UTEP. The increased Week 4 workload is encouraging, but the matchup and Marshall's presence still make Hiter difficult to trust. He is a deeper-league flex and a bench option in standard-sized leagues for Week 5.
Ty Clark III, Wake Forest
Wake Forest running back Ty Clark III earned his biggest workload of the season at Louisville and responded with 91 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Deuce Lawrence remained involved with 10 carries for 64 yards, but Clark handled both rushing scores and twice as many attempts.
Stanford is allowing 149.5 rushing yards per game and was gashed for 268 on the ground by Duke two weeks ago, including 154 yards and two rushing touchdowns from Nate Sheppard. Clark now has 235 rushing yards and three touchdowns through four games, with the Louisville workload providing the strongest evidence yet that his role is growing. Lawrence keeps the backfield from being completely secure, but Clark has a favorable enough setup to use as an RB2 or flex in Week 5.
Collin Dixon, Illinois
Illinois wide receiver Collin Dixon has a great matchup against Purdue in Week 5. The senior wide receiver is having a breakout season and is currently the WR4 with 100 fantasy points. Dixon has hauled in 75% of his 40 targets for 430 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 6'1 wideout has been much better at earning targets this season and is on pace to obliterate his previous career high of 55 targets in a season. Ohio State kept him in check in Week 4 with five receptions for 63 yards; however, he still earned 8 targets. In the three previous games, Dixon averaged a whopping 30.4 fantasy points per game. Purdue has been a below-average passing defense, allowing 246.5 yards per game. Dixon is ranked as RotoBaller's WR2 heading into Week 5, and he should dominate a weak Purdue defense.
Malachi Toney, Miami
Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney will finally get to show his talents against Clemson in Week 5. The star wideout did not face Clemson in his freshman year but has supreme confidence heading into this matchup. Through four games, Toney is the WR3 with 109.4 fantasy points on 34 receptions for 564 yards and six touchdowns.
Toney has a solid 29.3% target share and a ludicrous 91% catch rate. Toney may be the best slot wide receiver in college football with 132 of his 192 snaps coming from the slot, per PFF. Toney will likely line up frequently against Clemson star cornerback Ashton Hampton in the Week 5 ACC clash. Hampton is only allowing a 28% catch rate on 25 targets for 24.5 yards per game. Toney is ranked as RotoBaller's WR4 heading into the Week 5 matchup, and fantasy owners should feel confident starting him.
KJ Duff, Rutgers
Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff will face his toughest matchup so far this season in Week 5 against No. 6 Indiana. The star wide receiver is having a breakout season and is currently the WR2 after finishing last season as the WR25. Through the first third of the season, the 6'6" wideout has a catch rate of 59% on a 38.5% target share for 550 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
However, heading into Week 5, Duff faces the Hoosiers, who are only allowing 168 passing yards per game. The Hoosiers' pass defense is a little misleading, as in their first three games against non-P4 teams they allowed 126 passing yards per game; however, in Week 4 Northwestern passed for 293 yards on them. Duff is ranked as RotoBaller's WR7 heading into this matchup, and fantasy owners should be starting him anywhere and everywhere.
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has a tough task in Week 5 against No. 14 Iowa. Smith has been the best wide receiver in college football this season, hauling in 33 of 47 targets for 617 yards and a ridiculous seven touchdowns, for 120.7 fantasy points and an average of 30.17 fantasy points per game.
The standout junior is coming off of his best game in his two-plus years as a Buckeye. Against Illinois in Week 4, Smith had 12 receptions for 217 yards and four touchdowns, racking up 51.7 fantasy points. The Buckeyes travel to Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa in Week 5. Iowa ranks 12th in the country in passing yards allowed per game, allowing only 152 passing yards. However, they have yet to face a receiving threat like Jeremiah Smith. Smith is RotoBaller's WR9 heading into Week 5, and fantasy managers should start him in all leagues.
Caden High, Stanford
Stanford wide receiver Caden High has produced every time he has been on the field this season. He caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's comeback win over Georgia Tech after posting six catches for 92 yards against Miami and five for 43 yards and a score at Duke.
That gives High 15 receptions for 226 yards and three touchdowns in three appearances. Stanford's passing game also took a major step forward with Davis Warren throwing for 396 yards against Georgia Tech. High is not listed among RotoBaller's top Week 5 wide receiver waiver targets, so he belongs below the tier occupied by names such as Cayden Lee and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. He is still a strong add in deeper CFF leagues and a viable standard-league pickup ahead of the trip to Wake Forest.
Patrick Overmyer, Houston
Houston tight end Patrick Overmyer has been one of the most productive tight ends in the country this season, earning the fifth spot in RotoBaller's positional rankings entering Week 5. Overmyer is coming off a three-reception, 68-yard effort during a win over Georgia Southern and will now face a UCF defense that has allowed 219.5 yards passing per game this season, which is middle of the pack.
Overmyer is projected to score 9.4 fantasy points against the Knights. He has totaled 19 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns this year, remaining consistent week in and week out as one of the best players at the position.
Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky
Kentucky tight end Willie Rodriguez hopes to contribute more during his team's Week 5 matchup against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Rodriguez is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked tight end and is projected to score 5.9 fantasy points against the Gamecocks' pass defense that has allowed 221 yards passing per game this season.
Last week, Rodriguez managed just two receptions for 18 yards and has totaled five catches for 40 yards over the past two weeks. South Carolina gave up two catches for 60 yards to Alabama tight end Marshall Pritchett in the loss to the Crimson Tide, and Rodriguez is hoping for more of the same in this matchup.
Jelani Thurman, North Carolina
After failing to produce much during a loss to Clemson last week, North Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman is looking to rebound in Week 5 as the Tar Heels face No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon. Thurman recorded just three receptions for 18 yards during the loss to the Tigers, which poured cold water on what had been a red-hot start to the year.
Through the first two weeks, Thurman had totaled eight receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown. He now looks to get back on track as RotoBaller's eighth-ranked tight end. Thurman is projected to score 6.8 fantasy points against a stingy Irish pass defense that has allowed just 145.5 yards per game.
Kari Ashley, TCU
A big week is expected of TCU tight end Kari Ashley as he is RotoBaller's third-ranked tight end entering Week 5 action. The Horned Frogs pass catcher is projected to score 10.4 fantasy points against BYU on Saturday night after a productive outing last week.
Ashley finished a loss to UCF with four receptions for 43 yards, which was the fourth straight game in which he recorded at least three receptions. He has totaled 19 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns on the season. BYU has done a nice job defending against opposing passing games this season, limiting opponents to 195 yards passing per game.
Mark Bowman, USC
USC tight end Mark Bowman is RotoBaller's 13th-ranked tight end as the Trojans prepare to face Washington on Saturday evening. Bowman is off to a solid start to the 2026 campaign, having recorded 21 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns through his team's first five games of the year.
In Week 5, Bowman is projected to score 6.4 fantasy points as he goes up against a Huskies defense that allowed the Minnesota passing game to find the end zone three times in Week 4. This past week, he recorded a six-reception, 44-yard performance in a loss to Oregon. Bowman has at least three receptions in every game this season.
Luke Dehnicke, Northwestern
Northwestern tight end Luke Dehnicke finally turned his early-season role into a breakout at Indiana, catching seven passes for 140 yards in Friday's 29-23 loss. The performance pushed him to 11 receptions for 208 yards through three games, with five of those catches gaining at least 15 yards.
The first two weeks were much quieter, so one huge night should not automatically make Dehnicke a set-and-forget starter. The Week 5 setup is interesting, though. Penn State visits Northwestern after allowing Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris to catch five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Dehnicke is a strong waiver add and a viable Week 5 streamer, especially for managers replacing a tight end on bye. The upside is real, but another solid target week would make the rest-of-season case much stronger.
Jacob Harris, Wisconsin
Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris has done enough over the past two weeks to move into the Week 5 waiver conversation. He followed three catches for 89 yards against Eastern Michigan with five receptions for 105 yards and the game-winning 72-yard touchdown at Penn State.
Harris now has 11 catches for 203 yards this season, with 194 of those yards coming in the last two games. That recent usage is more convincing than chasing one isolated big play, especially at a thin fantasy position. Wisconsin hosts Michigan State next, giving Harris another playable spot after his role expanded against Big Ten competition. He is a strong waiver add and one of the better Week 5 tight end streamers, but the early-season volume is still too light to call him a must-add.