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Week 5 College Fantasy Football Rankings (Top 300) - RB, WR, QB, TE

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Cam Cook - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups

RotoBaller's Week 5 college fantasy football rankings for all positions in 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB, WR, QB, TE rankings for 2026.

With tons of Power 4 teams on a bye in Week 5, many players who haven't been in starting rosters this season will have to be, and fantasy managers will need to dive deeper into the player pool to get a win. As always, we're here to help with our top 300 Week 5 college fantasy football rankings for 2026.

RotoBaller's Week 5 CFB fantasy rankings include the top 300 players at running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key players such as Keelon Russell, Jadan Baugh, Malachi Toney, King Miller, Cooper Barkate, Gavin Freeman, and more stand for the Week 5 slate, among others.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Reed Harris ASU WR
2 Jadan Baugh FLA RB
3 Collin Dixon ILL WR
4 Carlos Hernandez WAKE WR
5 Malachi Toney MIA WR
6 Umari Hatcher SYR WR
7 Adam Mohammed CAL RB
8 Kendrick Raphael SMU RB
9 Charlie Becker IU WR
10 KJ Duff RUTG WR
11 Michael Hawkins Jr. WVU QB
12 Lee Beebe Jr. IU RB
13 Aiden Flora ISU RB
14 Nik McMillan KU WR
15 Jeremiah Smith OSU WR
16 Luke Reynolds VT TE
17 Legend Glasker BYU WR
18 Tre Spivey ASU WR
19 Micah Gilbert ND WR
20 Dilin Jones LSU RB
21 Yamir Knight SMU WR
22 Jamal Rule NEB RB
23 Fame Ijeboi PUR RB
24 Winston Watkins LSU WR
25 JJ Buchanan MICH WR
26 Amare Thomas HOU WR
27 Cayden Lee MIZ WR
28 LJ Martin BYU RB
29 Shavane Anderson Jr. SYR RB
30 Tre Richardson LOU WR
31 Caden High STAN WR
32 Cam Cook WVU RB
33 Antwan Raymond RUTG RB
34 Kamario Taylor MSST QB
35 Kari Ashley TCU TE
36 Lincoln Kienholz LOU QB
37 DeSean Bishop TENN RB
38 Jackson Harris LSU WR
39 Chase Hendricks CAL WR
40 Mario Craver TA&M WR
41 Patrick Overmyer HOU TE
42 Fluff Bothwell MSST RB
43 J'Koby Williams TTU RB
44 Anthony Evans MSST WR
45 Jamal Roberts MIZ RB
46 Ousmane Kromah FSU RB
47 Nick Marsh IU WR
48 Asaad Waseem PUR WR
49 CJ Baxter UK RB
50 Isaiah Horton TA&M WR
51 Omarion Miller ASU WR
52 Chris Durr MD WR
53 Darian Mensah MIA QB
54 Cole Tabb CIN RB
55 Xavier Townsend PUR WR
56 Randy Pittman SMU TE
57 Kevin Jennings SMU QB
58 Tyrell Henry WIS WR
59 Micah Ford STAN RB
60 Jacob Harris WIS TE
61 Aneyas Williams ND RB
62 Kayden Dixon-Wyatt USC WR
63 Dylan Edwards KU RB
64 Griffin Wilde NU WR
65 Donovan Olugbode MIZ WR
66 Sam Leavitt LSU QB
67 DJ Epps WVU WR
68 Mason Heintschel PITT QB
69 Ty Clark III WAKE RB
70 Cameron Dickey TTU RB
71 Mike Matthews TENN WR
72 Koby Young HOU WR
73 Jeremy Payne TCU RB
74 Chris Marshall ARK WR
75 Ian Strong CAL WR
76 Dezmen Roebuck WASH WR
77 Turbo Richard IU RB
78 Mekhi Nelson NEB RB
79 Nate Frazier UGA RB
80 Jalen Cooper SMU WR
81 Conner Weigman HOU QB
82 Aidan Chiles NU QB
83 Makhi Hughes HOU RB
84 Evan Dickens BC RB
85 Daniel Hill ALA RB
86 Dallas Wilson FLA WR
87 Gavin Freeman BAY WR
88 Theo Melin Ohrstrom SMU TE
89 Kyson Brown ASU RB
90 Yannick Smith SMU WR
91 Jelani Thurman UNC TE
92 Baron Naone WASH TE
93 Junior Sherrill VAN WR
94 Talyn Taylor UGA WR
95 Daunte Bacheyie SYR TE
96 Luke Dehnicke NU TE
97 Damon Ferguson Jr. PITT RB
98 Jaziun Patterson MSU RB
99 Jacory Barney NEB WR
100 Jayden McGowan BAY WR
101 Ed Small TCU WR
102 Keelon Russell ALA QB
103 Noah Fifita ARIZ QB
104 Marcellous Hawkins VT RB
105 Jordan Faison ND WR
106 Tate Nagy KU WR
107 Jeffrey Overton Jr. VT RB
108 Kenny Johnson TTU WR
109 Cooper Barkate MIA WR
110 Duce Robinson FSU WR
111 Andrew Marsh MICH WR
112 Rueben Owens II TA&M RB
113 Keshaun Singleton AUB WR
114 Vernell Brown FLA WR
115 King Miller USC RB
116 Chris Brooks Jr. WIS WR
117 Bo Jackson OSU RB
118 Keyjuan Brown LOU RB
119 Duke Watson UCF RB
120 Que'Sean Brown VT WR
121 Anthony Colandrea NEB QB
122 Kenny Darby UK WR
123 Hudson Clement ILL WR
124 Mark Fletcher Jr. MIA RB
125 Javian Mallory MIA RB
126 Keenan Jackson NCSU WR
127 Justus Ross-Simmons SYR WR
128 Coy Eakin TTU WR
129 Javon Tracy MINN WR
130 Gideon Davidson CLEM RB
131 Gi'Bran Payne CIN RB
132 Lotzeir Brooks ALA WR
133 Sedrick Alexander VAN RB
134 Ca'Lil Valentine ILL RB
135 Tylik Hill SYR RB
136 Kyler Kasper BYU WR
137 Kwazi Gilmer NEB WR
138 Jayden Maiava USC QB
139 Jordan Marshall MICH RB
140 Kameron Courtney UVA WR
141 Julian Sayin OSU QB
142 Lawayne McCoy LOU WR
143 Louis Brown BAY WR
144 Cataurus Hicks PITT WR
145 DeAndre Moore Jr. COLO WR
146 Censere Lee PITT WR
147 Jeremiah Cobb AUB RB
148 Dawson Pendergrass BAY RB
149 Kedrick Reescano ARIZ RB
150 Deuce Lawrence WAKE RB
151 Braylon Staley TENN WR
152 Demond Williams Jr. WASH QB
153 Kamari Moulton IOWA RB
154 Dominic Overby ISU WR
155 Jekail Middlebrook UVA RB
156 Tony Diaz IOWA WR
157 Demon June UNC RB
158 Abu Sama III WIS RB
159 TJ Moore CLEM WR
160 Joseph Williams COLO WR
161 Antonio Meeks WAKE WR
162 Nolan James Jr. ND RB
163 Ty Robinson ILL WR
164 Cutter Boley ASU QB
165 Giovanni Lopez WAKE QB
166 EJ Crowell ALA RB
167 Isaac Brown LOU RB
168 Marquis Johnson MSST WR
169 Nyck Harbor SC WR
170 Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding MD WR
171 Chase Sowell PSU WR
172 Jayden Scott NCSU RB
173 Ju'Juan Johnson SYR RB
174 Savion Hiter MICH RB
175 Jack Foley WAKE WR
176 JC French CIN QB
177 Micah Welch COLO RB
178 Jabree Coleman SC RB
179 Corey Simms USC WR
180 Nico Brown STAN WR
181 Chauncey Bowens UGA RB
182 Trent Walker HOU WR
183 Sanfrisco Magee MSST WR
184 Jeremy Scott TCU WR
185 Byrum Brown AUB QB
186 TreyShun Hurry LOU WR
187 Beau Pribula UVA QB
188 Caleb Komolafe NU RB
189 Isaiah Mizell ARIZ WR
190 Rodney Bullard Jr. MSU WR
191 Benjamin Brahmer PSU TE
192 Jeremiah Koger AUB WR
193 Dawson Pough BC WR
194 Mason Mini CAL TE
195 Tanook Hines USC WR
196 Noah Jennings MINN WR
197 Bryant Wesco Jr. CLEM WR
198 Jordan Shipp UNC WR
199 Chas Nimrod AUB WR
200 Chris Hunter III ARIZ WR
201 Mark Bowman USC TE
202 Waymond Jordan USC RB
203 Reece Vander Zee IOWA WR
204 Rico Flores UVA WR
205 Malcolm Simmons TTU WR
206 Chauncey Magwood PUR WR
207 Atticus Joseph STAN WR
208 Ashton Daniels FSU QB
209 Ahmad Miller SYR RB
210 Katin Houser ILL QB
211 Isaiah Mozee NEB RB
212 Braeden Jackson IOWA RB
213 Micahi Danzy FSU WR
214 Eugene Hilton Jr. WIS WR
215 Rashid Williams WASH WR
216 Donovan Murph SC WR
217 Willie Rodriguez UK TE
218 Faizon Brandon TENN QB
219 Aidan Laughery ILL RB
220 C.J. Carr ND QB
221 Chris Henry Jr. OSU WR
222 Javarius Green BC WR
223 Chrishon McCray MSU WR
224 Craig Dandridge UGA WR
225 Vince Benetti ISU TE
226 Josh Hoover IU QB
227 Waden Charles UCF WR
228 Brandon Inniss OSU WR
229 Henry Boyer UK TE
230 Mason McKenzie BC QB
231 Ja'Kyrian Turner PITT RB
232 Jojo Phillips BYU WR
233 Colton Joseph WIS QB
234 Carson Hansen PSU RB
235 Duke Clark FLA RB
236 Riley Wormley USC RB
237 Jayvan Boggs FSU WR
238 Zion Ragins MSST WR
239 Davion Chandler IU WR
240 Malachi Henry CIN WR
241 Jaleel Skinner LOU TE
242 David Clement SYR TE
243 Brandon Phelps ARIZ WR
244 Jordan Onovughe STAN WR
245 Dorian Fleming MD TE
246 Aaron Philo FLA QB
247 Sutton Smith ARK RB
248 Isaiah Augustave SC RB
249 Ja'Kobi Jackson OSU RB
250 Chris Lawson WASH WR
251 Mazeo Bennett Jr. SC WR
252 Ismael Cisse ARK WR
253 Bryce Kania WAKE WR
254 Darrion Dupree WIS RB
255 Jason Patterson UK RB
256 La'Vell Wright PITT RB
257 Brett Eskildsen PSU WR
258 Ethan Grunkemeyer VT QB
259 Iverson Howard MD RB
260 Nathan Mcneil IOWA RB
261 Fredrick Moore MSU WR
262 Jaden Bray WVU WR
263 Shazz Preston IU WR
264 Lanorris Sellers SC QB
265 Austin Simmons MIZ QB
266 Benjamin Hall UNC RB
267 Jordan Clay WASH WR
268 Jadon Porter BAY WR
269 Quanell Farrakhan Jr. COLO WR
270 Alex Honig NU TE
271 Isaiah Marshall KU QB
272 Dramekco Green SMU RB
273 TK Keys TENN WR
274 Tra'Mar Harris PUR WR
275 Kaleb Webb MD WR
276 Armoni Weaver WVU WR
277 Grayson Rigdon ASU RB
278 Daune Morris TENN RB
279 Xai'Shaun Edwards MIZ RB
280 Elija Lofton MIA TE
281 Mikkel Skinner UK TE
282 Kwinten Ives NEB RB
283 Tyler Brown CLEM WR
284 Ka'Morreun Pimpton TCU TE
285 Ayden Greene VT WR
286 Rodney Gallagher III ARIZ WR
287 Cooper Flanagan ND TE
288 TJ Thomas MINN RB
289 DJ Miller UK WR
290 Tristen Brown VAN WR
291 Marlion Jackson VT WR
292 Charles Taplin MSU WR
293 Lawson Luckie UGA TE
294 Kamrean Johnson WAKE TE
295 Bryce Underwood MICH QB
296 Kaleb Edwards ALA TE
297 Braylen Russell ARK RB
298 Gunner Stockton UGA QB
299 Derrick McFall SMU RB
300 Trae'shawn Brown ALA RB

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football News, Outlooks

Lee Beebe Jr., Indiana

Indiana running back Lee Beebe Jr. took over after Turbo Richard left Friday's win over Northwestern with a lower-leg injury and delivered the biggest game of his career, rushing 24 times for 203 yards and a touchdown. Beebe had already logged 14, 16 and 17 carries over Indiana's first three games, so this was not a one-week role appearing out of nowhere. He now has 398 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 71 carries.

Richard's status for Week 5 remains uncertain, while Khobie Martin is still out until around midseason. Even if Richard returns soon, Beebe has been a regular part of Indiana's two-back rotation all year. He is a priority waiver add, and his value jumps further if Richard misses Saturday's trip to Rutgers.

Jeffrey Overton Jr., Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. needs to be added after what happened at Boston College. He handled 25 carries for 209 yards and the go-ahead 76-yard touchdown, then added three catches for 19 yards. Overton is now at 409 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 60 carries, along with 10 receptions for 114 yards and another score.

Marcellous Hawkins still had 10 carries against Boston College, but Overton dominated the workload and has been the more productive back through four games. RotoBaller's latest player update says he appears to be Virginia Tech's RB1 and should be added in all leagues. That fits the evidence. Overton is a must-add wherever he remains available, not merely a short-term streamer after one big game.

Cam Edwards, Michigan State

Michigan State running back Cam Edwards (knee) will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced Monday. Edwards injured his right knee early in Saturday's 31-13 loss to Nebraska and was carted off after rushing four times for 16 yards and catching one pass for 23 yards.

He finishes the season with 304 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 64 carries, along with four receptions for 35 yards. Jaziun Patterson took on the bulk of the backfield work after Edwards went down, finishing with 16 carries for 54 yards and Michigan State's only touchdown. Marvis Parrish had three carries for six yards, so Patterson has the early edge for additional work as the Spartans reorganize the backfield.

Ja'Kyrian Turner, Pitt

Pitt running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Week 5 against Virginia Tech. The sophomore running back has been dealing with an undisclosed injury all season and has been limited to just one game. In his only game this season, Turner was limited to 11 carries, rushing for 39 yards and catching 4 passes for 69 receiving yards.

Turner was suited up for Pitt's Week 3 matchup against Syracuse but did not play, and he did not suit up for the team's Week 4 matchup against Bucknell. Virginia Tech is one of the toughest fantasy matchups for running backs, allowing only 83.3 rushing yards per game. Because of the tough matchup and uncertainty about whether Turner will play, fantasy owners should have a backup plan in place.

Savion Hiter, Michigan

Michigan running back Savion Hiter set a season high with 14 carries against Iowa but turned them into only 53 yards, adding one reception for 19 yards. Jordan Marshall remained just as involved, rushing 11 times for 59 yards, and the two backs have continued to operate as a committee.

Minnesota has allowed only 97.8 rushing yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry through four contests, including just 40 rushing yards to Washington last week. Hiter has 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries this season, with both scores coming against UTEP. The increased Week 4 workload is encouraging, but the matchup and Marshall's presence still make Hiter difficult to trust. He is a deeper-league flex and a bench option in standard-sized leagues for Week 5.

Ty Clark III, Wake Forest

Wake Forest running back Ty Clark III earned his biggest workload of the season at Louisville and responded with 91 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Deuce Lawrence remained involved with 10 carries for 64 yards, but Clark handled both rushing scores and twice as many attempts.

Stanford is allowing 149.5 rushing yards per game and was gashed for 268 on the ground by Duke two weeks ago, including 154 yards and two rushing touchdowns from Nate Sheppard. Clark now has 235 rushing yards and three touchdowns through four games, with the Louisville workload providing the strongest evidence yet that his role is growing. Lawrence keeps the backfield from being completely secure, but Clark has a favorable enough setup to use as an RB2 or flex in Week 5.

Collin Dixon, Illinois

Illinois wide receiver Collin Dixon has a great matchup against Purdue in Week 5. The senior wide receiver is having a breakout season and is currently the WR4 with 100 fantasy points. Dixon has hauled in 75% of his 40 targets for 430 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 6'1 wideout has been much better at earning targets this season and is on pace to obliterate his previous career high of 55 targets in a season. Ohio State kept him in check in Week 4 with five receptions for 63 yards; however, he still earned 8 targets. In the three previous games, Dixon averaged a whopping 30.4 fantasy points per game. Purdue has been a below-average passing defense, allowing 246.5 yards per game. Dixon is ranked as RotoBaller's WR2 heading into Week 5, and he should dominate a weak Purdue defense.

Malachi Toney, Miami

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney will finally get to show his talents against Clemson in Week 5. The star wideout did not face Clemson in his freshman year but has supreme confidence heading into this matchup. Through four games, Toney is the WR3 with 109.4 fantasy points on 34 receptions for 564 yards and six touchdowns.

Toney has a solid 29.3% target share and a ludicrous 91% catch rate. Toney may be the best slot wide receiver in college football with 132 of his 192 snaps coming from the slot, per PFF. Toney will likely line up frequently against Clemson star cornerback Ashton Hampton in the Week 5 ACC clash. Hampton is only allowing a 28% catch rate on 25 targets for 24.5 yards per game. Toney is ranked as RotoBaller's WR4 heading into the Week 5 matchup, and fantasy owners should feel confident starting him.

KJ Duff, Rutgers

Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff will face his toughest matchup so far this season in Week 5 against No. 6 Indiana. The star wide receiver is having a breakout season and is currently the WR2 after finishing last season as the WR25. Through the first third of the season, the 6'6" wideout has a catch rate of 59% on a 38.5% target share for 550 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

However, heading into Week 5, Duff faces the Hoosiers, who are only allowing 168 passing yards per game. The Hoosiers' pass defense is a little misleading, as in their first three games against non-P4 teams they allowed 126 passing yards per game; however, in Week 4 Northwestern passed for 293 yards on them. Duff is ranked as RotoBaller's WR7 heading into this matchup, and fantasy owners should be starting him anywhere and everywhere.

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has a tough task in Week 5 against No. 14 Iowa. Smith has been the best wide receiver in college football this season, hauling in 33 of 47 targets for 617 yards and a ridiculous seven touchdowns, for 120.7 fantasy points and an average of 30.17 fantasy points per game.

The standout junior is coming off of his best game in his two-plus years as a Buckeye. Against Illinois in Week 4, Smith had 12 receptions for 217 yards and four touchdowns, racking up 51.7 fantasy points. The Buckeyes travel to Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa in Week 5. Iowa ranks 12th in the country in passing yards allowed per game, allowing only 152 passing yards. However, they have yet to face a receiving threat like Jeremiah Smith. Smith is RotoBaller's WR9 heading into Week 5, and fantasy managers should start him in all leagues.

Caden High, Stanford

Stanford wide receiver Caden High has produced every time he has been on the field this season. He caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's comeback win over Georgia Tech after posting six catches for 92 yards against Miami and five for 43 yards and a score at Duke.

That gives High 15 receptions for 226 yards and three touchdowns in three appearances. Stanford's passing game also took a major step forward with Davis Warren throwing for 396 yards against Georgia Tech. High is not listed among RotoBaller's top Week 5 wide receiver waiver targets, so he belongs below the tier occupied by names such as Cayden Lee and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. He is still a strong add in deeper CFF leagues and a viable standard-league pickup ahead of the trip to Wake Forest.

Patrick Overmyer, Houston

Houston tight end Patrick Overmyer has been one of the most productive tight ends in the country this season, earning the fifth spot in RotoBaller's positional rankings entering Week 5. Overmyer is coming off a three-reception, 68-yard effort during a win over Georgia Southern and will now face a UCF defense that has allowed 219.5 yards passing per game this season, which is middle of the pack.

Overmyer is projected to score 9.4 fantasy points against the Knights. He has totaled 19 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns this year, remaining consistent week in and week out as one of the best players at the position.

Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky

Kentucky tight end Willie Rodriguez hopes to contribute more during his team's Week 5 matchup against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Rodriguez is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked tight end and is projected to score 5.9 fantasy points against the Gamecocks' pass defense that has allowed 221 yards passing per game this season.

Last week, Rodriguez managed just two receptions for 18 yards and has totaled five catches for 40 yards over the past two weeks. South Carolina gave up two catches for 60 yards to Alabama tight end Marshall Pritchett in the loss to the Crimson Tide, and Rodriguez is hoping for more of the same in this matchup.

Jelani Thurman, North Carolina

After failing to produce much during a loss to Clemson last week, North Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman is looking to rebound in Week 5 as the Tar Heels face No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon. Thurman recorded just three receptions for 18 yards during the loss to the Tigers, which poured cold water on what had been a red-hot start to the year.

Through the first two weeks, Thurman had totaled eight receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown. He now looks to get back on track as RotoBaller's eighth-ranked tight end. Thurman is projected to score 6.8 fantasy points against a stingy Irish pass defense that has allowed just 145.5 yards per game.

Kari Ashley, TCU

A big week is expected of TCU tight end Kari Ashley as he is RotoBaller's third-ranked tight end entering Week 5 action. The Horned Frogs pass catcher is projected to score 10.4 fantasy points against BYU on Saturday night after a productive outing last week.

Ashley finished a loss to UCF with four receptions for 43 yards, which was the fourth straight game in which he recorded at least three receptions. He has totaled 19 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns on the season. BYU has done a nice job defending against opposing passing games this season, limiting opponents to 195 yards passing per game.

Mark Bowman, USC

USC tight end Mark Bowman is RotoBaller's 13th-ranked tight end as the Trojans prepare to face Washington on Saturday evening. Bowman is off to a solid start to the 2026 campaign, having recorded 21 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns through his team's first five games of the year.

In Week 5, Bowman is projected to score 6.4 fantasy points as he goes up against a Huskies defense that allowed the Minnesota passing game to find the end zone three times in Week 4. This past week, he recorded a six-reception, 44-yard performance in a loss to Oregon. Bowman has at least three receptions in every game this season.

Luke Dehnicke, Northwestern

Northwestern tight end Luke Dehnicke finally turned his early-season role into a breakout at Indiana, catching seven passes for 140 yards in Friday's 29-23 loss. The performance pushed him to 11 receptions for 208 yards through three games, with five of those catches gaining at least 15 yards.

The first two weeks were much quieter, so one huge night should not automatically make Dehnicke a set-and-forget starter. The Week 5 setup is interesting, though. Penn State visits Northwestern after allowing Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris to catch five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Dehnicke is a strong waiver add and a viable Week 5 streamer, especially for managers replacing a tight end on bye. The upside is real, but another solid target week would make the rest-of-season case much stronger.

Jacob Harris, Wisconsin

Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris has done enough over the past two weeks to move into the Week 5 waiver conversation. He followed three catches for 89 yards against Eastern Michigan with five receptions for 105 yards and the game-winning 72-yard touchdown at Penn State.

Harris now has 11 catches for 203 yards this season, with 194 of those yards coming in the last two games. That recent usage is more convincing than chasing one isolated big play, especially at a thin fantasy position. Wisconsin hosts Michigan State next, giving Harris another playable spot after his role expanded against Big Ten competition. He is a strong waiver add and one of the better Week 5 tight end streamers, but the early-season volume is still too light to call him a must-add.

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More College Football Analysis

Week 5 WR Fantasy Rankings
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Week 5 QB Fantasy Rankings
Week 5 Team Offense Fantasy Rankings
Week 5 DEF Fantasy Rankings
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ESPN College Pick'em Picks Week 5 (2026)
Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

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DeSean Bishop Has RB2 Appeal Against Auburn
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Jadan Baugh Remains Matchup-Proof at Missouri
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Dilin Jones Draws Favorable Spot Against McNeese
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Duke Clark Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
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Demond Williams Jr. Has Tasty Matchup
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Patrick Overmyer a Top-Five Play
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Jelani Thurman Hopes to Rebound
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to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
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to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
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Could Play in Week 4
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Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
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