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Week 5 College Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

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Luke Reynolds -College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups - icon rotoballer

RotoBaller's Week 5 college fantasy football tight end rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these TE rankings for the top Power 4 players.

Tight end start-sit calls don't get any easier, especially with tons of key players out of action on a bye, and an elite TE (Trey'Dez Green) sidelined with an injury. Luckily, it's time for our college fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 5. We're here to help you navigate the always-challenging TE spot.

Where do key tight ends such as Luke Reynolds, Jacob Harris, Benjamin Brahmer, Luke Dehnicke, Kari Ashley, and more stand for Week 5? Navigate the table below to find out!

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Luke Reynolds VT TE
2 Kari Ashley TCU TE
3 Patrick Overmyer HOU TE
4 Randy Pittman SMU TE
5 Jacob Harris WIS TE
6 Theo Melin Ohrstrom SMU TE
7 Jelani Thurman UNC TE
8 Baron Naone WASH TE
9 Daunte Bacheyie SYR TE
10 Luke Dehnicke NU TE
11 Benjamin Brahmer PSU TE
12 Mason Mini CAL TE
13 Mark Bowman USC TE
14 Willie Rodriguez UK TE
15 Vince Benetti ISU TE
16 Henry Boyer UK TE
17 Jaleel Skinner LOU TE
18 David Clement SYR TE
19 Dorian Fleming MD TE
20 Alex Honig NU TE
21 Elija Lofton MIA TE
22 Mikkel Skinner UK TE
23 Ka'Morreun Pimpton TCU TE
24 Cooper Flanagan ND TE
25 Lawson Luckie UGA TE
26 Kamrean Johnson WAKE TE
27 Kaleb Edwards ALA TE
28 George Burhenn PUR TE
29 Luke Lindenmeyer NEB TE
30 Nate Roberts OSU TE
31 Brett Norfleet MIZ TE
32 Amir Jackson FLA TE
33 Walker Lyons BYU TE
34 DJ Vonnahme IOWA TE
35 Jayvontay Conner VAN TE
36 Preston Douglas NCSU TE
37 AJ Ia ASU TE
38 Cole Rusk ARIZ TE
39 Decker DeGraaf WASH TE
40 Charlie Williams COLO TE

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Tight End News, Outlooks

Patrick Overmyer, Houston

Houston tight end Patrick Overmyer has been one of the most productive tight ends in the country this season, earning the fifth spot in RotoBaller's positional rankings entering Week 5. Overmyer is coming off a three-reception, 68-yard effort during a win over Georgia Southern and will now face a UCF defense that has allowed 219.5 yards passing per game this season, which is middle of the pack.

Overmyer is projected to score 9.4 fantasy points against the Knights. He has totaled 19 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns this year, remaining consistent week in and week out as one of the best players at the position.

Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky

Kentucky tight end Willie Rodriguez hopes to contribute more during his team's Week 5 matchup against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Rodriguez is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked tight end and is projected to score 5.9 fantasy points against the Gamecocks' pass defense that has allowed 221 yards passing per game this season.

Last week, Rodriguez managed just two receptions for 18 yards and has totaled five catches for 40 yards over the past two weeks. South Carolina gave up two catches for 60 yards to Alabama tight end Marshall Pritchett in the loss to the Crimson Tide, and Rodriguez is hoping for more of the same in this matchup.

Jelani Thurman, North Carolina

After failing to produce much during a loss to Clemson last week, North Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman is looking to rebound in Week 5 as the Tar Heels face No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon. Thurman recorded just three receptions for 18 yards during the loss to the Tigers, which poured cold water on what had been a red-hot start to the year.

Through the first two weeks, Thurman had totaled eight receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown. He now looks to get back on track as RotoBaller's eighth-ranked tight end. Thurman is projected to score 6.8 fantasy points against a stingy Irish pass defense that has allowed just 145.5 yards per game.

Kari Ashley, TCU

A big week is expected of TCU tight end Kari Ashley as he is RotoBaller's third-ranked tight end entering Week 5 action. The Horned Frogs pass catcher is projected to score 10.4 fantasy points against BYU on Saturday night after a productive outing last week.

Ashley finished a loss to UCF with four receptions for 43 yards, which was the fourth straight game in which he recorded at least three receptions. He has totaled 19 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns on the season. BYU has done a nice job defending against opposing passing games this season, limiting opponents to 195 yards passing per game.

Mark Bowman, USC

USC tight end Mark Bowman is RotoBaller's 13th-ranked tight end as the Trojans prepare to face Washington on Saturday evening. Bowman is off to a solid start to the 2026 campaign, having recorded 21 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns through his team's first five games of the year.

In Week 5, Bowman is projected to score 6.4 fantasy points as he goes up against a Huskies defense that allowed the Minnesota passing game to find the end zone three times in Week 4. This past week, he recorded a six-reception, 44-yard performance in a loss to Oregon. Bowman has at least three receptions in every game this season.

Luke Dehnicke, Northwestern

Northwestern tight end Luke Dehnicke finally turned his early-season role into a breakout at Indiana, catching seven passes for 140 yards in Friday's 29-23 loss. The performance pushed him to 11 receptions for 208 yards through three games, with five of those catches gaining at least 15 yards.

The first two weeks were much quieter, so one huge night should not automatically make Dehnicke a set-and-forget starter. The Week 5 setup is interesting, though. Penn State visits Northwestern after allowing Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris to catch five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Dehnicke is a strong waiver add and a viable Week 5 streamer, especially for managers replacing a tight end on bye. The upside is real, but another solid target week would make the rest-of-season case much stronger.

Jacob Harris, Wisconsin

Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris has done enough over the past two weeks to move into the Week 5 waiver conversation. He followed three catches for 89 yards against Eastern Michigan with five receptions for 105 yards and the game-winning 72-yard touchdown at Penn State.

Harris now has 11 catches for 203 yards this season, with 194 of those yards coming in the last two games. That recent usage is more convincing than chasing one isolated big play, especially at a thin fantasy position. Wisconsin hosts Michigan State next, giving Harris another playable spot after his role expanded against Big Ten competition. He is a strong waiver add and one of the better Week 5 tight end streamers, but the early-season volume is still too light to call him a must-add.

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Demond Williams Jr. Has Tasty Matchup
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Patrick Overmyer a Top-Five Play
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Willie Rodriguez Looking for More
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Jelani Thurman Hopes to Rebound
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Kari Ashley a Strong Play
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Jackson Koivun

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Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
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Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
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