👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Team Offense (OFF) Rankings

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Sam Leavitt - CFB DFS, College Football Fantasy Rankings

RotoBaller's Week 5 college fantasy football team offense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these OFF rankings for the top Power 4 offenses.

After four weeks of action, we're beginning to see which offenses are elite, who is falling short of expectations, and which defenses to attack with our team offense position in college fantasy football. Below are our Week 5 college fantasy football team offense rankings for 2026 to help guide your start-sit calls.

Where do popular streaming options such as Kansas, SMU, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest, and more stand among all others? Navigate the rankings below to find out!

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Team Offense Rankings

Rank Team Opp Pos
1 Kansas vs Middle Tennessee OFF
2 Indiana @ Rutgers OFF
3 SMU vs Boston College OFF
4 Notre Dame @ North Carolina OFF
5 Texas A&M vs Arkansas OFF
6 Louisville @ NC State OFF
7 Iowa State vs West Virginia OFF
8 LSU vs McNeese OFF
9 Syracuse @ UConn OFF
10 Tennessee vs Auburn OFF
11 Miami @ Clemson OFF
12 Texas Tech @ Colorado OFF
13 Georgia vs Vanderbilt OFF
14 Illinois vs Purdue OFF
15 USC vs Washington OFF
16 Alabama @ Mississippi State OFF
17 Arizona vs Cincinnati OFF
18 Arizona St vs Baylor OFF
19 Wake Forest vs Stanford OFF
20 Ohio State @ Iowa OFF
21 Penn State @ Northwestern OFF
22 Michigan @ Minnesota OFF
23 Nebraska vs Maryland OFF
24 California @ UNLV OFF
25 Virginia @ Florida State OFF
26 BYU @ TCU OFF
27 South Carolina vs Kentucky OFF
28 Virginia Tech vs Pittsburgh OFF
29 Washington @ USC OFF
30 Houston vs UCF OFF
31 Wisconsin vs Michigan State OFF
32 Missouri vs Florida OFF
33 NC State vs Louisville OFF
34 Auburn @ Tennessee OFF
35 Baylor @ Arizona State OFF
36 Florida @ Missouri OFF
37 Mississippi St vs Alabama OFF
38 TCU vs BYU OFF
39 Vanderbilt @ Georgia OFF
40 Boston College @ SMU OFF
41 Colorado vs Texas Tech OFF
42 Florida St vs Virginia OFF
43 Clemson vs Miami OFF
44 Cincinnati @ Arizona OFF
45 Arkansas @ Texas A&M OFF
46 Pitt @ Virginia Tech OFF
47 West Virginia @ Iowa State OFF
48 UCF @ Houston OFF
49 Rutgers vs Indiana OFF
50 North Carolina vs Notre Dame OFF
51 Kentucky @ South Carolina OFF
52 Purdue @ Illinois OFF
53 Iowa vs Ohio State OFF
54 Maryland @ Nebraska OFF
55 Minnesota vs Michigan OFF
56 Stanford @ Wake Forest OFF
57 Michigan St @ Wisconsin OFF
58 Northwestern vs Penn State OFF

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Player News

Demond Williams, QB, Washington

Following another week with three-plus touchdowns, Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked player at the position with Week 5 action approaching. Williams Jr. finished a win over Minnesota with 239 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns through the air, along with a touchdown rushing.

He was also sacked seven times and intercepted twice. The Huskies quarterback is projected to score 23.4 fantasy points in a matchup with USC, which allowed Oregon to score 41 points and throw for 366 yards passing during a blowout loss for the Trojans. Williams Jr. has completed 69.3% of his passes while averaging 4.1 yards per carry on the ground this season.

Patrick Overmyer, TE, Houston

Houston tight end Patrick Overmyer has been one of the most productive tight ends in the country this season, earning the fifth spot in RotoBaller's positional rankings entering Week 5. Overmyer is coming off a three-reception, 68-yard effort during a win over Georgia Southern and will now face a UCF defense that has allowed 219.5 yards passing per game this season, which is middle of the pack.

Overmyer is projected to score 9.4 fantasy points against the Knights. He has totaled 19 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns this year, remaining consistent week in and week out as one of the best players at the position.

Jackson Harris, WR, LSU

LSU wide receiver Jackson Harris finally broke through against Texas A&M, catching six passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-6 win. Harris now has 11 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns through four games after entering Saturday with only five catches.

Trey'Dez Green's knee injury opened more opportunity, and Lane Kiffin said Harris had shown the traits LSU expected when it brought him in from Hawaii. RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver column expects more deep opportunities as the offense settles in. McNeese is next, so game script could limit volume, but Harris has played his way into strong-add territory rather than being only a one-week streamer.

 Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, WR, USC

USC wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt keeps turning opportunities into production. The true freshman caught seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown against Oregon, raising his season line to 25 receptions for 372 yards and three scores through five games.

He has at least three catches in every game, and RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver column gives him immediate starting value for receiver-needy teams with Trent Mosley banged up. Washington visits USC next, and there is no reason to treat Dixon-Wyatt as a speculative stash after five straight useful performances. USC still has other talented pass catchers, but he has already shown he can keep earning work in that group. Dixon-Wyatt is a priority waiver add with a realistic path to staying in fantasy lineups.

Joseph Williams, WR, Colorado

Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams has become difficult to leave on waivers. He caught 11 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown at Baylor, giving him 22 receptions for 361 yards and four scores through four games. Over the past three contests alone, Williams has 20 catches for 338 yards and all four of those touchdowns.

Colorado has scored only twice over its last two games, and Williams caught both scores, so the offense's problems have not stopped the ball from finding him. Texas Tech visits Boulder in Week 5, a tougher matchup than some of his early-season spots, but the role is strong enough to trust. Williams is a priority add and has moved into weekly starting consideration rather than streamer territory.

Cayden Lee, WR, Missouri

Missouri wide receiver Cayden Lee left little doubt about his waiver status against Mississippi State, catching 11 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the game with 16 receptions for 256 yards and two scores, putting him at 27 catches for 412 yards and four touchdowns through four games.

Lee has at least five receptions in every outing and already has two 100-yard performances. RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver column lists him first among wide receiver pickups and notes that this may be the last chance to get him. Florida comes to Columbia next, but Lee is well past the point where the matchup should determine whether he is rostered. He is a must-add and belongs in weekly starting lineups.

Jeffrey Overton Jr., RB, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. needs to be added after what happened at Boston College. He handled 25 carries for 209 yards and the go-ahead 76-yard touchdown, then added three catches for 19 yards. Overton is now at 409 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 60 carries, along with 10 receptions for 114 yards and another score.

Marcellous Hawkins still had 10 carries against Boston College, but Overton dominated the workload and has been the more productive back through four games. RotoBaller's latest player update says he appears to be Virginia Tech's RB1 and should be added in all leagues. That fits the evidence. Overton is a must-add wherever he remains available, not merely a short-term streamer after one big game.

Lee Beebe Jr., RB, Indiana

Indiana running back Lee Beebe Jr. took over after Turbo Richard left Friday's win over Northwestern with a lower-leg injury and delivered the biggest game of his career, rushing 24 times for 203 yards and a touchdown. Beebe had already logged 14, 16 and 17 carries over Indiana's first three games, so this was not a one-week role appearing out of nowhere.

He now has 398 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 71 carries. Richard's status for Week 5 remains uncertain, while Khobie Martin is still out until around midseason. Even if Richard returns soon, Beebe has been a regular part of Indiana's two-back rotation all year. He is a priority waiver add, and his value jumps further if Richard misses Saturday's trip to Rutgers.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

Week 5 DEF Fantasy Rankings
CFB Fantasy OFF/DEF Streamers (Week 5)
ESPN College Pick'em Picks Week 5 (2026)
Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Mike's Week 5 Top 25 CFB Teams
Saturday Late DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/26/26
CFB Betting Picks ATS (Week 4)
Saturday Night DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/26/26

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Malachi Toney Faces First Real Test Of Season
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
CFB

Pitt's Ja'Kyrian Turner Listed As Questionable
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
CFB

KJ Duff Faces Top-10 Opponent
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Faces Top-12 Pass Defense
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Damon Severson

to Miss At Least Two Games
Thatcher Demko

Canucks Hope to Have Thatcher Demko Available By Christmas
Elvis Merzlikins

Out 3-5 Months
Frederik Andersen

Months Away From Returning
Matt Savoie

Unavailable for Eight Weeks
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Misses Opening Night
Brock Faber

Out Indefinitely With Fractured Skull
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
CFB

Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
CFB

Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Darius Taylor Faces Brutal Michigan Run Defense
CFB

Aneyas Williams Carries Flex Value Into North Carolina Game
CFB

DeSean Bishop Has RB2 Appeal Against Auburn
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains Matchup-Proof at Missouri
CFB

Dilin Jones Draws Favorable Spot Against McNeese
CFB

Duke Clark Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Kamario Taylor Faces Toughest Test Yet
CFB

Demond Williams Jr. Has Tasty Matchup
CFB

Patrick Overmyer a Top-Five Play
CFB

Willie Rodriguez Looking for More
CFB

Jelani Thurman Hopes to Rebound
CFB

Kari Ashley a Strong Play
CFB

Consistency is Key for Mark Bowman
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Mattias Samuelsson

Sabres Place Mattias Samuelsson on Injured Reserve
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Bryan Rust

Out Week-to-Week
Jake DeBrusk

Expected to Play in Season Opener
Brock Faber

Moved to Injured Reserve
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Matthew Knies

Blue Jackets Acquire Matthew Knies
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Moves to Toronto
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kirill Marchenko

Lands in Toronto, Signs Six-Year Extension
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Luke Clanton

Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
CFB

Luke Dehnicke Is Worth Adding After Indiana Breakout
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Logan O'Connor

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Dante Fabbro

to Miss at Least One Month
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Steelers vs. Browns TNF: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Should I Drop Marvin Harrison Jr.?
Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers: Week 4
Top D/ST Matchups: Weeks 4, 5, 6, 7 Streamers