RotoBaller's Week 5 college fantasy football team offense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these OFF rankings for the top Power 4 offenses.
After four weeks of action, we're beginning to see which offenses are elite, who is falling short of expectations, and which defenses to attack with our team offense position in college fantasy football. Below are our Week 5 college fantasy football team offense rankings for 2026 to help guide your start-sit calls.
Where do popular streaming options such as Kansas, SMU, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest, and more stand among all others? Navigate the rankings below to find out!
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Team Offense Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Pos
|1
|Kansas
|vs Middle Tennessee
|OFF
|2
|Indiana
|@ Rutgers
|OFF
|3
|SMU
|vs Boston College
|OFF
|4
|Notre Dame
|@ North Carolina
|OFF
|5
|Texas A&M
|vs Arkansas
|OFF
|6
|Louisville
|@ NC State
|OFF
|7
|Iowa State
|vs West Virginia
|OFF
|8
|LSU
|vs McNeese
|OFF
|9
|Syracuse
|@ UConn
|OFF
|10
|Tennessee
|vs Auburn
|OFF
|11
|Miami
|@ Clemson
|OFF
|12
|Texas Tech
|@ Colorado
|OFF
|13
|Georgia
|vs Vanderbilt
|OFF
|14
|Illinois
|vs Purdue
|OFF
|15
|USC
|vs Washington
|OFF
|16
|Alabama
|@ Mississippi State
|OFF
|17
|Arizona
|vs Cincinnati
|OFF
|18
|Arizona St
|vs Baylor
|OFF
|19
|Wake Forest
|vs Stanford
|OFF
|20
|Ohio State
|@ Iowa
|OFF
|21
|Penn State
|@ Northwestern
|OFF
|22
|Michigan
|@ Minnesota
|OFF
|23
|Nebraska
|vs Maryland
|OFF
|24
|California
|@ UNLV
|OFF
|25
|Virginia
|@ Florida State
|OFF
|26
|BYU
|@ TCU
|OFF
|27
|South Carolina
|vs Kentucky
|OFF
|28
|Virginia Tech
|vs Pittsburgh
|OFF
|29
|Washington
|@ USC
|OFF
|30
|Houston
|vs UCF
|OFF
|31
|Wisconsin
|vs Michigan State
|OFF
|32
|Missouri
|vs Florida
|OFF
|33
|NC State
|vs Louisville
|OFF
|34
|Auburn
|@ Tennessee
|OFF
|35
|Baylor
|@ Arizona State
|OFF
|36
|Florida
|@ Missouri
|OFF
|37
|Mississippi St
|vs Alabama
|OFF
|38
|TCU
|vs BYU
|OFF
|39
|Vanderbilt
|@ Georgia
|OFF
|40
|Boston College
|@ SMU
|OFF
|41
|Colorado
|vs Texas Tech
|OFF
|42
|Florida St
|vs Virginia
|OFF
|43
|Clemson
|vs Miami
|OFF
|44
|Cincinnati
|@ Arizona
|OFF
|45
|Arkansas
|@ Texas A&M
|OFF
|46
|Pitt
|@ Virginia Tech
|OFF
|47
|West Virginia
|@ Iowa State
|OFF
|48
|UCF
|@ Houston
|OFF
|49
|Rutgers
|vs Indiana
|OFF
|50
|North Carolina
|vs Notre Dame
|OFF
|51
|Kentucky
|@ South Carolina
|OFF
|52
|Purdue
|@ Illinois
|OFF
|53
|Iowa
|vs Ohio State
|OFF
|54
|Maryland
|@ Nebraska
|OFF
|55
|Minnesota
|vs Michigan
|OFF
|56
|Stanford
|@ Wake Forest
|OFF
|57
|Michigan St
|@ Wisconsin
|OFF
|58
|Northwestern
|vs Penn State
|OFF
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Player News
Demond Williams, QB, Washington
Following another week with three-plus touchdowns, Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked player at the position with Week 5 action approaching. Williams Jr. finished a win over Minnesota with 239 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns through the air, along with a touchdown rushing.
He was also sacked seven times and intercepted twice. The Huskies quarterback is projected to score 23.4 fantasy points in a matchup with USC, which allowed Oregon to score 41 points and throw for 366 yards passing during a blowout loss for the Trojans. Williams Jr. has completed 69.3% of his passes while averaging 4.1 yards per carry on the ground this season.
Patrick Overmyer, TE, Houston
Houston tight end Patrick Overmyer has been one of the most productive tight ends in the country this season, earning the fifth spot in RotoBaller's positional rankings entering Week 5. Overmyer is coming off a three-reception, 68-yard effort during a win over Georgia Southern and will now face a UCF defense that has allowed 219.5 yards passing per game this season, which is middle of the pack.
Overmyer is projected to score 9.4 fantasy points against the Knights. He has totaled 19 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns this year, remaining consistent week in and week out as one of the best players at the position.
Jackson Harris, WR, LSU
LSU wide receiver Jackson Harris finally broke through against Texas A&M, catching six passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-6 win. Harris now has 11 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns through four games after entering Saturday with only five catches.
Trey'Dez Green's knee injury opened more opportunity, and Lane Kiffin said Harris had shown the traits LSU expected when it brought him in from Hawaii. RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver column expects more deep opportunities as the offense settles in. McNeese is next, so game script could limit volume, but Harris has played his way into strong-add territory rather than being only a one-week streamer.
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, WR, USC
USC wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt keeps turning opportunities into production. The true freshman caught seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown against Oregon, raising his season line to 25 receptions for 372 yards and three scores through five games.
He has at least three catches in every game, and RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver column gives him immediate starting value for receiver-needy teams with Trent Mosley banged up. Washington visits USC next, and there is no reason to treat Dixon-Wyatt as a speculative stash after five straight useful performances. USC still has other talented pass catchers, but he has already shown he can keep earning work in that group. Dixon-Wyatt is a priority waiver add with a realistic path to staying in fantasy lineups.
Joseph Williams, WR, Colorado
Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams has become difficult to leave on waivers. He caught 11 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown at Baylor, giving him 22 receptions for 361 yards and four scores through four games. Over the past three contests alone, Williams has 20 catches for 338 yards and all four of those touchdowns.
Colorado has scored only twice over its last two games, and Williams caught both scores, so the offense's problems have not stopped the ball from finding him. Texas Tech visits Boulder in Week 5, a tougher matchup than some of his early-season spots, but the role is strong enough to trust. Williams is a priority add and has moved into weekly starting consideration rather than streamer territory.
Cayden Lee, WR, Missouri
Missouri wide receiver Cayden Lee left little doubt about his waiver status against Mississippi State, catching 11 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the game with 16 receptions for 256 yards and two scores, putting him at 27 catches for 412 yards and four touchdowns through four games.
Lee has at least five receptions in every outing and already has two 100-yard performances. RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver column lists him first among wide receiver pickups and notes that this may be the last chance to get him. Florida comes to Columbia next, but Lee is well past the point where the matchup should determine whether he is rostered. He is a must-add and belongs in weekly starting lineups.
Jeffrey Overton Jr., RB, Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. needs to be added after what happened at Boston College. He handled 25 carries for 209 yards and the go-ahead 76-yard touchdown, then added three catches for 19 yards. Overton is now at 409 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 60 carries, along with 10 receptions for 114 yards and another score.
Marcellous Hawkins still had 10 carries against Boston College, but Overton dominated the workload and has been the more productive back through four games. RotoBaller's latest player update says he appears to be Virginia Tech's RB1 and should be added in all leagues. That fits the evidence. Overton is a must-add wherever he remains available, not merely a short-term streamer after one big game.
Lee Beebe Jr., RB, Indiana
Indiana running back Lee Beebe Jr. took over after Turbo Richard left Friday's win over Northwestern with a lower-leg injury and delivered the biggest game of his career, rushing 24 times for 203 yards and a touchdown. Beebe had already logged 14, 16 and 17 carries over Indiana's first three games, so this was not a one-week role appearing out of nowhere.
He now has 398 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 71 carries. Richard's status for Week 5 remains uncertain, while Khobie Martin is still out until around midseason. Even if Richard returns soon, Beebe has been a regular part of Indiana's two-back rotation all year. He is a priority waiver add, and his value jumps further if Richard misses Saturday's trip to Rutgers.