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Week 5 College Fantasy Football Team Defense (DEF) Rankings

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Joey McGuire - College Football Rankings, CFB News, Texas Tech

RotoBaller's Week 5 college fantasy football team defense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these DEF rankings for the top Power 4 defenses.

With fewer Power 4 vs. Group of 6 or FCS matchups happening each week, it's becoming tougher to find the top available defenses to start in college fantasy football. If you're in that boat, you have come to the right place. Below, check out RotoBaller's college fantasy football team defense rankings for 2026.

In the rankings below, see where top defenses in favorable matchups such as Notre Dame, Ohio State, BYU, Pitt, Louisville, Kansas, and more stand for the fifth week of the college football season. We'll help you identify who to stream in Week 5.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

Rank Team Opp Pos
1 Notre Dame @ North Carolina DEF
2 SMU vs Boston College DEF
3 Texas Tech @ Colorado DEF
4 Indiana @ Rutgers DEF
5 Miami @ Clemson DEF
6 LSU vs McNeese DEF
7 Tennessee vs Auburn DEF
8 Michigan @ Minnesota DEF
9 Ohio State @ Iowa DEF
10 Texas A&M vs Arkansas DEF
11 South Carolina vs Kentucky DEF
12 Houston vs UCF DEF
13 Kansas vs Middle Tennessee DEF
14 BYU @ TCU DEF
15 Nebraska vs Maryland DEF
16 Penn State @ Northwestern DEF
17 Pitt @ Virginia Tech DEF
18 Louisville @ NC State DEF
19 Minnesota vs Michigan DEF
20 Georgia vs Vanderbilt DEF
21 Alabama @ Mississippi State DEF
22 Arizona vs Cincinnati DEF
23 Wisconsin vs Michigan State DEF
24 USC vs Washington DEF
25 Virginia @ Florida State DEF
26 Florida @ Missouri DEF
27 Clemson vs Miami DEF
28 Arizona St vs Baylor DEF
29 Florida St vs Virginia DEF
30 Illinois vs Purdue DEF
31 Missouri vs Florida DEF
32 Syracuse @ UConn DEF
33 Wake Forest vs Stanford DEF
34 Northwestern vs Penn State DEF
35 Virginia Tech vs Pittsburgh DEF
36 Auburn @ Tennessee DEF
37 Maryland @ Nebraska DEF
38 Iowa State vs West Virginia DEF
39 Iowa vs Ohio State DEF
40 California @ UNLV DEF
41 Michigan St @ Wisconsin DEF
42 Stanford @ Wake Forest DEF
43 NC State vs Louisville DEF
44 UCF @ Houston DEF
45 Colorado vs Texas Tech DEF
46 Kentucky @ South Carolina DEF
47 TCU vs BYU DEF
48 Arkansas @ Texas A&M DEF
49 West Virginia @ Iowa State DEF
50 Washington @ USC DEF
51 Baylor @ Arizona State DEF
52 Mississippi St vs Alabama DEF
53 Cincinnati @ Arizona DEF
54 North Carolina vs Notre Dame DEF
55 Vanderbilt @ Georgia DEF
56 Boston College @ SMU DEF
57 Purdue @ Illinois DEF
58 Rutgers vs Indiana DEF

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Outlooks

Ja'Kyrian Turner, RB, Pitt

Pitt running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Week 5 against Virginia Tech. The sophomore running back has been dealing with an undisclosed injury all season and has been limited to just one game. In his only game this season, Turner was limited to 11 carries, rushing for 39 yards and catching 4 passes for 69 receiving yards.

Turner was suited up for Pitt's Week 3 matchup against Syracuse but did not play, and he did not suit up for the team's Week 4 matchup against Bucknell. Virginia Tech is one of the toughest fantasy matchups for running backs, allowing only 83.3 rushing yards per game. Because of the tough matchup and uncertainty about whether Turner will play, fantasy owners should have a backup plan in place.

KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers

Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff will face his toughest matchup so far this season in Week 5 against No. 6 Indiana. The star wide receiver is having a breakout season and is currently the WR2 after finishing last season as the WR25. Through the first third of the season, the 6'6" wideout has a catch rate of 59% on a 38.5% target share for 550 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

However, heading into Week 5, Duff faces the Hoosiers, who are only allowing 168 passing yards per game. The Hoosiers' pass defense is a little misleading, as in their first three games against non-P4 teams they allowed 126 passing yards per game; however, in Week 4 Northwestern passed for 293 yards on them. Duff is ranked as RotoBaller's WR7 heading into this matchup, and fantasy owners should be starting him anywhere and everywhere.

Ty Clark III, RB, Wake Forest

Wake Forest running back Ty Clark III earned his biggest workload of the season at Louisville and responded with 91 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Deuce Lawrence remained involved with 10 carries for 64 yards, but Clark handled both rushing scores and twice as many attempts.

Stanford is allowing 149.5 rushing yards per game and was gashed for 268 on the ground by Duke two weeks ago, including 154 yards and two rushing touchdowns from Nate Sheppard. Clark now has 235 rushing yards and three touchdowns through four games, with the Louisville workload providing the strongest evidence yet that his role is growing. Lawrence keeps the backfield from being completely secure, but Clark has a favorable enough setup to use as an RB2 or flex in Week 5.

Darius Taylor, RB, Minnesota

Minnesota running back Darius Taylor returned from a one-game absence against Washington and immediately handled 23 touches, but the efficiency was rough. He finished with 36 yards on 19 carries and caught four passes for another 36 yards, while TJ Thomas produced 78 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

Michigan presents an even tougher problem. The Wolverines are allowing only 86.8 rushing yards per game and held Iowa to 58 yards on 24 attempts last week. Taylor's receiving role helps, especially in PPR formats, and Minnesota clearly was willing to put him back into a substantial workload. The combination of Michigan's front and Thomas earning meaningful work lowers the ceiling. Taylor is a risky Week 5 flex and can be benched in shallower leagues if managers have a comparable option.

DeSean Bishop, RB, Tennessee

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop had his quietest game of the season against Texas, finishing with 34 yards on 11 carries and three catches for eight yards. Daune Morris also received nine carries, so the backfield remained shared even with Bishop back in the lineup after dealing with a hip issue the previous week. Auburn is a more manageable matchup than Texas, but the Tigers have still allowed only 127 rushing yards per game and 3.1 yards per carry through four contests.

Florida did expose them two weeks ago, with Jadan Baugh running for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Bishop has 320 rushing yards and four scores this season and remains Tennessee's top fantasy back. The split with Morris keeps him in the RB2 or flex range rather than must-start territory for Week 5.

Dilin Jones, RB, LSU

LSU running back Dilin Jones has put together two useful games in a row heading into a favorable Week 5 matchup with McNeese. He followed 23 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown at Ole Miss with 14 carries for 63 yards and another score against Texas A&M, adding three catches for 22 yards.

McNeese has allowed 861 rushing yards through five games, including 315 to UTRGV, so the matchup itself is not the concern. The bigger question is workload if LSU controls the game early. Harlem Berry ran seven times for 58 yards against Texas A&M and could handle plenty of second-half work in a blowout. Jones has done enough to remain a strong Week 5 start, but his ceiling could depend on how long LSU needs its lead back.

Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State

Mississippi State has rolled through four straight wins to begin the season, with much of the credit for the Bulldogs' hot start going to quarterback Kamario Taylor. Taylor has been phenomenal for Mississippi State this year, totaling 1,192 yards passing and 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions entering Week 5, when he and the Bulldogs will face No. 7 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are also undefeated, coming off a 49-18 romp over South Carolina last week, during which Alabama held the Gamecocks to just 203 yards passing. Taylor is RotoBaller's QB2 and is projected to score 29.9 fantasy points on Saturday.

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More College Football Analysis

Week 5 WR Fantasy Rankings
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Week 5 QB Fantasy Rankings
Week 5 Team Offense Fantasy Rankings
Week 5 DEF Fantasy Rankings
CFB Fantasy OFF/DEF Streamers (Week 5)
ESPN College Pick'em Picks Week 5 (2026)
Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Will Collin Dixon Finish Week 5 As a WR1?
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Jack Eichel

Tallies Three Points in Season Opener
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
CFB

Malachi Toney Faces First Real Test Of Season
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
CFB

Pitt's Ja'Kyrian Turner Listed As Questionable
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
CFB

KJ Duff Faces Top-10 Opponent
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Faces Top-12 Pass Defense
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Damon Severson

to Miss At Least Two Games
Thatcher Demko

Canucks Hope to Have Thatcher Demko Available By Christmas
Elvis Merzlikins

Out 3-5 Months
Frederik Andersen

Months Away From Returning
Matt Savoie

Unavailable for Eight Weeks
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Misses Opening Night
Brock Faber

Out Indefinitely With Fractured Skull
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
CFB

Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
CFB

Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Darius Taylor Faces Brutal Michigan Run Defense
CFB

Aneyas Williams Carries Flex Value Into North Carolina Game
CFB

DeSean Bishop Has RB2 Appeal Against Auburn
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains Matchup-Proof at Missouri
CFB

Dilin Jones Draws Favorable Spot Against McNeese
CFB

Duke Clark Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Kamario Taylor Faces Toughest Test Yet
CFB

Demond Williams Jr. Has Tasty Matchup
CFB

Patrick Overmyer a Top-Five Play
CFB

Willie Rodriguez Looking for More
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Jelani Thurman Hopes to Rebound
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Kari Ashley a Strong Play
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Consistency is Key for Mark Bowman
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Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Mattias Samuelsson

Sabres Place Mattias Samuelsson on Injured Reserve
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Bryan Rust

Out Week-to-Week
Jake DeBrusk

Expected to Play in Season Opener
Brock Faber

Moved to Injured Reserve
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Matthew Knies

Blue Jackets Acquire Matthew Knies
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Moves to Toronto
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kirill Marchenko

Lands in Toronto, Signs Six-Year Extension
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
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Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
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Steps Up On Short Notice
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In Dire Need Of Win
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Returns as DH on Friday
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