RotoBaller's Week 5 college fantasy football team defense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these DEF rankings for the top Power 4 defenses.
With fewer Power 4 vs. Group of 6 or FCS matchups happening each week, it's becoming tougher to find the top available defenses to start in college fantasy football. If you're in that boat, you have come to the right place. Below, check out RotoBaller's college fantasy football team defense rankings for 2026.
In the rankings below, see where top defenses in favorable matchups such as Notre Dame, Ohio State, BYU, Pitt, Louisville, Kansas, and more stand for the fifth week of the college football season. We'll help you identify who to stream in Week 5.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Pos
|1
|Notre Dame
|@ North Carolina
|DEF
|2
|SMU
|vs Boston College
|DEF
|3
|Texas Tech
|@ Colorado
|DEF
|4
|Indiana
|@ Rutgers
|DEF
|5
|Miami
|@ Clemson
|DEF
|6
|LSU
|vs McNeese
|DEF
|7
|Tennessee
|vs Auburn
|DEF
|8
|Michigan
|@ Minnesota
|DEF
|9
|Ohio State
|@ Iowa
|DEF
|10
|Texas A&M
|vs Arkansas
|DEF
|11
|South Carolina
|vs Kentucky
|DEF
|12
|Houston
|vs UCF
|DEF
|13
|Kansas
|vs Middle Tennessee
|DEF
|14
|BYU
|@ TCU
|DEF
|15
|Nebraska
|vs Maryland
|DEF
|16
|Penn State
|@ Northwestern
|DEF
|17
|Pitt
|@ Virginia Tech
|DEF
|18
|Louisville
|@ NC State
|DEF
|19
|Minnesota
|vs Michigan
|DEF
|20
|Georgia
|vs Vanderbilt
|DEF
|21
|Alabama
|@ Mississippi State
|DEF
|22
|Arizona
|vs Cincinnati
|DEF
|23
|Wisconsin
|vs Michigan State
|DEF
|24
|USC
|vs Washington
|DEF
|25
|Virginia
|@ Florida State
|DEF
|26
|Florida
|@ Missouri
|DEF
|27
|Clemson
|vs Miami
|DEF
|28
|Arizona St
|vs Baylor
|DEF
|29
|Florida St
|vs Virginia
|DEF
|30
|Illinois
|vs Purdue
|DEF
|31
|Missouri
|vs Florida
|DEF
|32
|Syracuse
|@ UConn
|DEF
|33
|Wake Forest
|vs Stanford
|DEF
|34
|Northwestern
|vs Penn State
|DEF
|35
|Virginia Tech
|vs Pittsburgh
|DEF
|36
|Auburn
|@ Tennessee
|DEF
|37
|Maryland
|@ Nebraska
|DEF
|38
|Iowa State
|vs West Virginia
|DEF
|39
|Iowa
|vs Ohio State
|DEF
|40
|California
|@ UNLV
|DEF
|41
|Michigan St
|@ Wisconsin
|DEF
|42
|Stanford
|@ Wake Forest
|DEF
|43
|NC State
|vs Louisville
|DEF
|44
|UCF
|@ Houston
|DEF
|45
|Colorado
|vs Texas Tech
|DEF
|46
|Kentucky
|@ South Carolina
|DEF
|47
|TCU
|vs BYU
|DEF
|48
|Arkansas
|@ Texas A&M
|DEF
|49
|West Virginia
|@ Iowa State
|DEF
|50
|Washington
|@ USC
|DEF
|51
|Baylor
|@ Arizona State
|DEF
|52
|Mississippi St
|vs Alabama
|DEF
|53
|Cincinnati
|@ Arizona
|DEF
|54
|North Carolina
|vs Notre Dame
|DEF
|55
|Vanderbilt
|@ Georgia
|DEF
|56
|Boston College
|@ SMU
|DEF
|57
|Purdue
|@ Illinois
|DEF
|58
|Rutgers
|vs Indiana
|DEF
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Outlooks
Ja'Kyrian Turner, RB, Pitt
Pitt running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Week 5 against Virginia Tech. The sophomore running back has been dealing with an undisclosed injury all season and has been limited to just one game. In his only game this season, Turner was limited to 11 carries, rushing for 39 yards and catching 4 passes for 69 receiving yards.
Turner was suited up for Pitt's Week 3 matchup against Syracuse but did not play, and he did not suit up for the team's Week 4 matchup against Bucknell. Virginia Tech is one of the toughest fantasy matchups for running backs, allowing only 83.3 rushing yards per game. Because of the tough matchup and uncertainty about whether Turner will play, fantasy owners should have a backup plan in place.
KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers
Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff will face his toughest matchup so far this season in Week 5 against No. 6 Indiana. The star wide receiver is having a breakout season and is currently the WR2 after finishing last season as the WR25. Through the first third of the season, the 6'6" wideout has a catch rate of 59% on a 38.5% target share for 550 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
However, heading into Week 5, Duff faces the Hoosiers, who are only allowing 168 passing yards per game. The Hoosiers' pass defense is a little misleading, as in their first three games against non-P4 teams they allowed 126 passing yards per game; however, in Week 4 Northwestern passed for 293 yards on them. Duff is ranked as RotoBaller's WR7 heading into this matchup, and fantasy owners should be starting him anywhere and everywhere.
Ty Clark III, RB, Wake Forest
Wake Forest running back Ty Clark III earned his biggest workload of the season at Louisville and responded with 91 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Deuce Lawrence remained involved with 10 carries for 64 yards, but Clark handled both rushing scores and twice as many attempts.
Stanford is allowing 149.5 rushing yards per game and was gashed for 268 on the ground by Duke two weeks ago, including 154 yards and two rushing touchdowns from Nate Sheppard. Clark now has 235 rushing yards and three touchdowns through four games, with the Louisville workload providing the strongest evidence yet that his role is growing. Lawrence keeps the backfield from being completely secure, but Clark has a favorable enough setup to use as an RB2 or flex in Week 5.
Darius Taylor, RB, Minnesota
Minnesota running back Darius Taylor returned from a one-game absence against Washington and immediately handled 23 touches, but the efficiency was rough. He finished with 36 yards on 19 carries and caught four passes for another 36 yards, while TJ Thomas produced 78 rushing yards on 11 attempts.
Michigan presents an even tougher problem. The Wolverines are allowing only 86.8 rushing yards per game and held Iowa to 58 yards on 24 attempts last week. Taylor's receiving role helps, especially in PPR formats, and Minnesota clearly was willing to put him back into a substantial workload. The combination of Michigan's front and Thomas earning meaningful work lowers the ceiling. Taylor is a risky Week 5 flex and can be benched in shallower leagues if managers have a comparable option.
DeSean Bishop, RB, Tennessee
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop had his quietest game of the season against Texas, finishing with 34 yards on 11 carries and three catches for eight yards. Daune Morris also received nine carries, so the backfield remained shared even with Bishop back in the lineup after dealing with a hip issue the previous week. Auburn is a more manageable matchup than Texas, but the Tigers have still allowed only 127 rushing yards per game and 3.1 yards per carry through four contests.
Florida did expose them two weeks ago, with Jadan Baugh running for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Bishop has 320 rushing yards and four scores this season and remains Tennessee's top fantasy back. The split with Morris keeps him in the RB2 or flex range rather than must-start territory for Week 5.
Dilin Jones, RB, LSU
LSU running back Dilin Jones has put together two useful games in a row heading into a favorable Week 5 matchup with McNeese. He followed 23 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown at Ole Miss with 14 carries for 63 yards and another score against Texas A&M, adding three catches for 22 yards.
McNeese has allowed 861 rushing yards through five games, including 315 to UTRGV, so the matchup itself is not the concern. The bigger question is workload if LSU controls the game early. Harlem Berry ran seven times for 58 yards against Texas A&M and could handle plenty of second-half work in a blowout. Jones has done enough to remain a strong Week 5 start, but his ceiling could depend on how long LSU needs its lead back.
Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State
Mississippi State has rolled through four straight wins to begin the season, with much of the credit for the Bulldogs' hot start going to quarterback Kamario Taylor. Taylor has been phenomenal for Mississippi State this year, totaling 1,192 yards passing and 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions entering Week 5, when he and the Bulldogs will face No. 7 Alabama.
The Crimson Tide are also undefeated, coming off a 49-18 romp over South Carolina last week, during which Alabama held the Gamecocks to just 203 yards passing. Taylor is RotoBaller's QB2 and is projected to score 29.9 fantasy points on Saturday.