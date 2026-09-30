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Week 5 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

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Malachi Toney - College Football Rankings, CFB DFS Picks

RotoBaller's Week 5 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these WR rankings for the top Power 4 players.

There is no shortage of options at wide receiver in college fantasy football, but that also makes it tough to decide between players with similar outlooks and projections. We're here to help you sort through the deep WR spot with our college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 5.

Below, see where big-name studs and recent breakouts such as Chris Marshall, Cayden Lee, Malachi Toney, Griffin Wade, Mike Matthews, Ed Small, and more stand for the fifth slate of action.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Reed Harris ASU WR
2 Collin Dixon ILL WR
3 Carlos Hernandez WAKE WR
4 Malachi Toney MIA WR
5 Umari Hatcher SYR WR
6 Charlie Becker IU WR
7 KJ Duff RUTG WR
8 Nik McMillan KU WR
9 Jeremiah Smith OSU WR
10 Legend Glasker BYU WR
11 Tre Spivey ASU WR
12 Micah Gilbert ND WR
13 Yamir Knight SMU WR
14 Winston Watkins LSU WR
15 JJ Buchanan MICH WR
16 Amare Thomas HOU WR
17 Cayden Lee MIZ WR
18 Tre Richardson LOU WR
19 Caden High STAN WR
20 Jackson Harris LSU WR
21 Chase Hendricks CAL WR
22 Mario Craver TA&M WR
23 Anthony Evans MSST WR
24 Nick Marsh IU WR
25 Asaad Waseem PUR WR
26 Isaiah Horton TA&M WR
27 Omarion Miller ASU WR
28 Chris Durr MD WR
29 Xavier Townsend PUR WR
30 Tyrell Henry WIS WR
31 Kayden Dixon-Wyatt USC WR
32 Griffin Wilde NU WR
33 Donovan Olugbode MIZ WR
34 DJ Epps WVU WR
35 Mike Matthews TENN WR
36 Koby Young HOU WR
37 Chris Marshall ARK WR
38 Ian Strong CAL WR
39 Dezmen Roebuck WASH WR
40 Jalen Cooper SMU WR
41 Dallas Wilson FLA WR
42 Gavin Freeman BAY WR
43 Yannick Smith SMU WR
44 Junior Sherrill VAN WR
45 Talyn Taylor UGA WR
46 Jacory Barney NEB WR
47 Jayden McGowan BAY WR
48 Ed Small TCU WR
49 Jordan Faison ND WR
50 Tate Nagy KU WR
51 Kenny Johnson TTU WR
52 Cooper Barkate MIA WR
53 Duce Robinson FSU WR
54 Andrew Marsh MICH WR
55 Keshaun Singleton AUB WR
56 Vernell Brown FLA WR
57 Chris Brooks Jr. WIS WR
58 Que'Sean Brown VT WR
59 Kenny Darby UK WR
60 Hudson Clement ILL WR
61 Keenan Jackson NCSU WR
62 Justus Ross-Simmons SYR WR
63 Coy Eakin TTU WR
64 Javon Tracy MINN WR
65 Lotzeir Brooks ALA WR
66 Kyler Kasper BYU WR
67 Kwazi Gilmer NEB WR
68 Kameron Courtney UVA WR
69 Lawayne McCoy LOU WR
70 Louis Brown BAY WR
71 Cataurus Hicks PITT WR
72 DeAndre Moore Jr. COLO WR
73 Censere Lee PITT WR
74 Braylon Staley TENN WR
75 Dominic Overby ISU WR
76 Tony Diaz IOWA WR
77 TJ Moore CLEM WR
78 Joseph Williams COLO WR
79 Antonio Meeks WAKE WR
80 Ty Robinson ILL WR
81 Marquis Johnson MSST WR
82 Nyck Harbor SC WR
83 Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding MD WR
84 Chase Sowell PSU WR
85 Jack Foley WAKE WR
86 Corey Simms USC WR
87 Nico Brown STAN WR
88 Trent Walker HOU WR
89 Sanfrisco Magee MSST WR
90 Jeremy Scott TCU WR
91 TreyShun Hurry LOU WR
92 Isaiah Mizell ARIZ WR
93 Rodney Bullard Jr. MSU WR
94 Jeremiah Koger AUB WR
95 Dawson Pough BC WR
96 Tanook Hines USC WR
97 Noah Jennings MINN WR
98 Bryant Wesco Jr. CLEM WR
99 Jordan Shipp UNC WR
100 Chas Nimrod AUB WR
101 Chris Hunter III ARIZ WR
102 Reece Vander Zee IOWA WR
103 Rico Flores UVA WR
104 Malcolm Simmons TTU WR
105 Chauncey Magwood PUR WR
106 Atticus Joseph STAN WR
107 Micahi Danzy FSU WR
108 Eugene Hilton Jr. WIS WR
109 Rashid Williams WASH WR
110 Donovan Murph SC WR
111 Chris Henry Jr. OSU WR
112 Javarius Green BC WR
113 Chrishon McCray MSU WR
114 Craig Dandridge UGA WR
115 Waden Charles UCF WR
116 Brandon Inniss OSU WR
117 Jojo Phillips BYU WR
118 Jayvan Boggs FSU WR
119 Zion Ragins MSST WR
120 Davion Chandler IU WR
121 Malachi Henry CIN WR
122 Brandon Phelps ARIZ WR
123 Jordan Onovughe STAN WR
124 Chris Lawson WASH WR
125 Mazeo Bennett Jr. SC WR

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News, Outlooks

Collin Dixon, Illinois

Illinois wide receiver Collin Dixon has a great matchup against Purdue in Week 5. The senior wide receiver is having a breakout season and is currently the WR4 with 100 fantasy points. Dixon has hauled in 75% of his 40 targets for 430 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 6'1 wideout has been much better at earning targets this season and is on pace to obliterate his previous career high of 55 targets in a season. Ohio State kept him in check in Week 4 with five receptions for 63 yards; however, he still earned 8 targets. In the three previous games, Dixon averaged a whopping 30.4 fantasy points per game. Purdue has been a below-average passing defense, allowing 246.5 yards per game. Dixon is ranked as RotoBaller's WR2 heading into Week 5, and he should dominate a weak Purdue defense.

Malachi Toney, Miami

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney will finally get to show his talents against Clemson in Week 5. The star wideout did not face Clemson in his freshman year but has supreme confidence heading into this matchup. Through four games, Toney is the WR3 with 109.4 fantasy points on 34 receptions for 564 yards and six touchdowns.

Toney has a solid 29.3% target share and a ludicrous 91% catch rate. Toney may be the best slot wide receiver in college football with 132 of his 192 snaps coming from the slot, per PFF. Toney will likely line up frequently against Clemson star cornerback Ashton Hampton in the Week 5 ACC clash. Hampton is only allowing a 28% catch rate on 25 targets for 24.5 yards per game. Toney is ranked as RotoBaller's WR4 heading into the Week 5 matchup, and fantasy owners should feel confident starting him.

KJ Duff, Rutgers

Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff will face his toughest matchup so far this season in Week 5 against No. 6 Indiana. The star wide receiver is having a breakout season and is currently the WR2 after finishing last season as the WR25. Through the first third of the season, the 6'6" wideout has a catch rate of 59% on a 38.5% target share for 550 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

However, heading into Week 5, Duff faces the Hoosiers, who are only allowing 168 passing yards per game. The Hoosiers' pass defense is a little misleading, as in their first three games against non-P4 teams they allowed 126 passing yards per game; however, in Week 4 Northwestern passed for 293 yards on them. Duff is ranked as RotoBaller's WR7 heading into this matchup, and fantasy owners should be starting him anywhere and everywhere.

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has a tough task in Week 5 against No. 14 Iowa. Smith has been the best wide receiver in college football this season, hauling in 33 of 47 targets for 617 yards and a ridiculous seven touchdowns, for 120.7 fantasy points and an average of 30.17 fantasy points per game.

The standout junior is coming off of his best game in his two-plus years as a Buckeye. Against Illinois in Week 4, Smith had 12 receptions for 217 yards and four touchdowns, racking up 51.7 fantasy points. The Buckeyes travel to Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa in Week 5. Iowa ranks 12th in the country in passing yards allowed per game, allowing only 152 passing yards. However, they have yet to face a receiving threat like Jeremiah Smith. Smith is RotoBaller's WR9 heading into Week 5, and fantasy managers should start him in all leagues.

Caden High, Stanford

Stanford wide receiver Caden High has produced every time he has been on the field this season. He caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's comeback win over Georgia Tech after posting six catches for 92 yards against Miami and five for 43 yards and a score at Duke.

That gives High 15 receptions for 226 yards and three touchdowns in three appearances. Stanford's passing game also took a major step forward with Davis Warren throwing for 396 yards against Georgia Tech. High is not listed among RotoBaller's top Week 5 wide receiver waiver targets, so he belongs below the tier occupied by names such as Cayden Lee and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. He is still a strong add in deeper CFF leagues and a viable standard-league pickup ahead of the trip to Wake Forest.

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