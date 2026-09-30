RotoBaller's Week 5 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these WR rankings for the top Power 4 players.
There is no shortage of options at wide receiver in college fantasy football, but that also makes it tough to decide between players with similar outlooks and projections. We're here to help you sort through the deep WR spot with our college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 5.
Below, see where big-name studs and recent breakouts such as Chris Marshall, Cayden Lee, Malachi Toney, Griffin Wade, Mike Matthews, Ed Small, and more stand for the fifth slate of action.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Reed Harris
|ASU
|WR
|2
|Collin Dixon
|ILL
|WR
|3
|Carlos Hernandez
|WAKE
|WR
|4
|Malachi Toney
|MIA
|WR
|5
|Umari Hatcher
|SYR
|WR
|6
|Charlie Becker
|IU
|WR
|7
|KJ Duff
|RUTG
|WR
|8
|Nik McMillan
|KU
|WR
|9
|Jeremiah Smith
|OSU
|WR
|10
|Legend Glasker
|BYU
|WR
|11
|Tre Spivey
|ASU
|WR
|12
|Micah Gilbert
|ND
|WR
|13
|Yamir Knight
|SMU
|WR
|14
|Winston Watkins
|LSU
|WR
|15
|JJ Buchanan
|MICH
|WR
|16
|Amare Thomas
|HOU
|WR
|17
|Cayden Lee
|MIZ
|WR
|18
|Tre Richardson
|LOU
|WR
|19
|Caden High
|STAN
|WR
|20
|Jackson Harris
|LSU
|WR
|21
|Chase Hendricks
|CAL
|WR
|22
|Mario Craver
|TA&M
|WR
|23
|Anthony Evans
|MSST
|WR
|24
|Nick Marsh
|IU
|WR
|25
|Asaad Waseem
|PUR
|WR
|26
|Isaiah Horton
|TA&M
|WR
|27
|Omarion Miller
|ASU
|WR
|28
|Chris Durr
|MD
|WR
|29
|Xavier Townsend
|PUR
|WR
|30
|Tyrell Henry
|WIS
|WR
|31
|Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
|USC
|WR
|32
|Griffin Wilde
|NU
|WR
|33
|Donovan Olugbode
|MIZ
|WR
|34
|DJ Epps
|WVU
|WR
|35
|Mike Matthews
|TENN
|WR
|36
|Koby Young
|HOU
|WR
|37
|Chris Marshall
|ARK
|WR
|38
|Ian Strong
|CAL
|WR
|39
|Dezmen Roebuck
|WASH
|WR
|40
|Jalen Cooper
|SMU
|WR
|41
|Dallas Wilson
|FLA
|WR
|42
|Gavin Freeman
|BAY
|WR
|43
|Yannick Smith
|SMU
|WR
|44
|Junior Sherrill
|VAN
|WR
|45
|Talyn Taylor
|UGA
|WR
|46
|Jacory Barney
|NEB
|WR
|47
|Jayden McGowan
|BAY
|WR
|48
|Ed Small
|TCU
|WR
|49
|Jordan Faison
|ND
|WR
|50
|Tate Nagy
|KU
|WR
|51
|Kenny Johnson
|TTU
|WR
|52
|Cooper Barkate
|MIA
|WR
|53
|Duce Robinson
|FSU
|WR
|54
|Andrew Marsh
|MICH
|WR
|55
|Keshaun Singleton
|AUB
|WR
|56
|Vernell Brown
|FLA
|WR
|57
|Chris Brooks Jr.
|WIS
|WR
|58
|Que'Sean Brown
|VT
|WR
|59
|Kenny Darby
|UK
|WR
|60
|Hudson Clement
|ILL
|WR
|61
|Keenan Jackson
|NCSU
|WR
|62
|Justus Ross-Simmons
|SYR
|WR
|63
|Coy Eakin
|TTU
|WR
|64
|Javon Tracy
|MINN
|WR
|65
|Lotzeir Brooks
|ALA
|WR
|66
|Kyler Kasper
|BYU
|WR
|67
|Kwazi Gilmer
|NEB
|WR
|68
|Kameron Courtney
|UVA
|WR
|69
|Lawayne McCoy
|LOU
|WR
|70
|Louis Brown
|BAY
|WR
|71
|Cataurus Hicks
|PITT
|WR
|72
|DeAndre Moore Jr.
|COLO
|WR
|73
|Censere Lee
|PITT
|WR
|74
|Braylon Staley
|TENN
|WR
|75
|Dominic Overby
|ISU
|WR
|76
|Tony Diaz
|IOWA
|WR
|77
|TJ Moore
|CLEM
|WR
|78
|Joseph Williams
|COLO
|WR
|79
|Antonio Meeks
|WAKE
|WR
|80
|Ty Robinson
|ILL
|WR
|81
|Marquis Johnson
|MSST
|WR
|82
|Nyck Harbor
|SC
|WR
|83
|Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding
|MD
|WR
|84
|Chase Sowell
|PSU
|WR
|85
|Jack Foley
|WAKE
|WR
|86
|Corey Simms
|USC
|WR
|87
|Nico Brown
|STAN
|WR
|88
|Trent Walker
|HOU
|WR
|89
|Sanfrisco Magee
|MSST
|WR
|90
|Jeremy Scott
|TCU
|WR
|91
|TreyShun Hurry
|LOU
|WR
|92
|Isaiah Mizell
|ARIZ
|WR
|93
|Rodney Bullard Jr.
|MSU
|WR
|94
|Jeremiah Koger
|AUB
|WR
|95
|Dawson Pough
|BC
|WR
|96
|Tanook Hines
|USC
|WR
|97
|Noah Jennings
|MINN
|WR
|98
|Bryant Wesco Jr.
|CLEM
|WR
|99
|Jordan Shipp
|UNC
|WR
|100
|Chas Nimrod
|AUB
|WR
|101
|Chris Hunter III
|ARIZ
|WR
|102
|Reece Vander Zee
|IOWA
|WR
|103
|Rico Flores
|UVA
|WR
|104
|Malcolm Simmons
|TTU
|WR
|105
|Chauncey Magwood
|PUR
|WR
|106
|Atticus Joseph
|STAN
|WR
|107
|Micahi Danzy
|FSU
|WR
|108
|Eugene Hilton Jr.
|WIS
|WR
|109
|Rashid Williams
|WASH
|WR
|110
|Donovan Murph
|SC
|WR
|111
|Chris Henry Jr.
|OSU
|WR
|112
|Javarius Green
|BC
|WR
|113
|Chrishon McCray
|MSU
|WR
|114
|Craig Dandridge
|UGA
|WR
|115
|Waden Charles
|UCF
|WR
|116
|Brandon Inniss
|OSU
|WR
|117
|Jojo Phillips
|BYU
|WR
|118
|Jayvan Boggs
|FSU
|WR
|119
|Zion Ragins
|MSST
|WR
|120
|Davion Chandler
|IU
|WR
|121
|Malachi Henry
|CIN
|WR
|122
|Brandon Phelps
|ARIZ
|WR
|123
|Jordan Onovughe
|STAN
|WR
|124
|Chris Lawson
|WASH
|WR
|125
|Mazeo Bennett Jr.
|SC
|WR
Week 5 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News, Outlooks
Collin Dixon, Illinois
Illinois wide receiver Collin Dixon has a great matchup against Purdue in Week 5. The senior wide receiver is having a breakout season and is currently the WR4 with 100 fantasy points. Dixon has hauled in 75% of his 40 targets for 430 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 6'1 wideout has been much better at earning targets this season and is on pace to obliterate his previous career high of 55 targets in a season. Ohio State kept him in check in Week 4 with five receptions for 63 yards; however, he still earned 8 targets. In the three previous games, Dixon averaged a whopping 30.4 fantasy points per game. Purdue has been a below-average passing defense, allowing 246.5 yards per game. Dixon is ranked as RotoBaller's WR2 heading into Week 5, and he should dominate a weak Purdue defense.
Malachi Toney, Miami
Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney will finally get to show his talents against Clemson in Week 5. The star wideout did not face Clemson in his freshman year but has supreme confidence heading into this matchup. Through four games, Toney is the WR3 with 109.4 fantasy points on 34 receptions for 564 yards and six touchdowns.
Toney has a solid 29.3% target share and a ludicrous 91% catch rate. Toney may be the best slot wide receiver in college football with 132 of his 192 snaps coming from the slot, per PFF. Toney will likely line up frequently against Clemson star cornerback Ashton Hampton in the Week 5 ACC clash. Hampton is only allowing a 28% catch rate on 25 targets for 24.5 yards per game. Toney is ranked as RotoBaller's WR4 heading into the Week 5 matchup, and fantasy owners should feel confident starting him.
KJ Duff, Rutgers
Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff will face his toughest matchup so far this season in Week 5 against No. 6 Indiana. The star wide receiver is having a breakout season and is currently the WR2 after finishing last season as the WR25. Through the first third of the season, the 6'6" wideout has a catch rate of 59% on a 38.5% target share for 550 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
However, heading into Week 5, Duff faces the Hoosiers, who are only allowing 168 passing yards per game. The Hoosiers' pass defense is a little misleading, as in their first three games against non-P4 teams they allowed 126 passing yards per game; however, in Week 4 Northwestern passed for 293 yards on them. Duff is ranked as RotoBaller's WR7 heading into this matchup, and fantasy owners should be starting him anywhere and everywhere.
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has a tough task in Week 5 against No. 14 Iowa. Smith has been the best wide receiver in college football this season, hauling in 33 of 47 targets for 617 yards and a ridiculous seven touchdowns, for 120.7 fantasy points and an average of 30.17 fantasy points per game.
The standout junior is coming off of his best game in his two-plus years as a Buckeye. Against Illinois in Week 4, Smith had 12 receptions for 217 yards and four touchdowns, racking up 51.7 fantasy points. The Buckeyes travel to Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa in Week 5. Iowa ranks 12th in the country in passing yards allowed per game, allowing only 152 passing yards. However, they have yet to face a receiving threat like Jeremiah Smith. Smith is RotoBaller's WR9 heading into Week 5, and fantasy managers should start him in all leagues.
Caden High, Stanford
Stanford wide receiver Caden High has produced every time he has been on the field this season. He caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's comeback win over Georgia Tech after posting six catches for 92 yards against Miami and five for 43 yards and a score at Duke.
That gives High 15 receptions for 226 yards and three touchdowns in three appearances. Stanford's passing game also took a major step forward with Davis Warren throwing for 396 yards against Georgia Tech. High is not listed among RotoBaller's top Week 5 wide receiver waiver targets, so he belongs below the tier occupied by names such as Cayden Lee and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. He is still a strong add in deeper CFF leagues and a viable standard-league pickup ahead of the trip to Wake Forest.