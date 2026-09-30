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Week 5 College Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

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Jadan Baugh - College Football Rankings, CFB News, CFB DFS Picks - icon rotoballer

RotoBaller's Week 5 college fantasy football running back rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB rankings for the top Power 4 players.

Bye weeks come in full force in Week 5, meaning college fantasy football managers will be without key running backs like Nate Sheppard, Justice Haynes, Caleb Hawkins, Jordon Davison, and more. That makes start-sit calls at RB much more difficult, so we're here to help. Below are our top 100 college fantasy football running back rankings for Week 5.

These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key chain-movers such as Jadan Baugh, Lee Beebe Jr., Cam Cook, Fluff Bothwell, Micah Ford, Dylan Edwards, and more stand among all others.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Jadan Baugh FLA RB
2 Adam Mohammed CAL RB
3 Kendrick Raphael SMU RB
4 Lee Beebe Jr. IU RB
5 Aiden Flora ISU RB
6 Dilin Jones LSU RB
7 Jamal Rule NEB RB
8 Fame Ijeboi PUR RB
9 LJ Martin BYU RB
10 Shavane Anderson Jr. SYR RB
11 Cam Cook WVU RB
12 Antwan Raymond RUTG RB
13 DeSean Bishop TENN RB
14 Fluff Bothwell MSST RB
15 J'Koby Williams TTU RB
16 Jamal Roberts MIZ RB
17 Ousmane Kromah FSU RB
18 CJ Baxter UK RB
19 Cole Tabb CIN RB
20 Micah Ford STAN RB
21 Aneyas Williams ND RB
22 Dylan Edwards KU RB
23 Ty Clark III WAKE RB
24 Cameron Dickey TTU RB
25 Jeremy Payne TCU RB
26 Turbo Richard IU RB
27 Mekhi Nelson NEB RB
28 Nate Frazier UGA RB
29 Makhi Hughes HOU RB
30 Evan Dickens BC RB
31 Daniel Hill ALA RB
32 Kyson Brown ASU RB
33 Damon Ferguson Jr. PITT RB
34 Jaziun Patterson MSU RB
35 Marcellous Hawkins VT RB
36 Jeffrey Overton Jr. VT RB
37 Rueben Owens II TA&M RB
38 King Miller USC RB
39 Bo Jackson OSU RB
40 Keyjuan Brown LOU RB
41 Duke Watson UCF RB
42 Mark Fletcher Jr. MIA RB
43 Javian Mallory MIA RB
44 Gideon Davidson CLEM RB
45 Gi'Bran Payne CIN RB
46 Sedrick Alexander VAN RB
47 Ca'Lil Valentine ILL RB
48 Tylik Hill SYR RB
49 Jordan Marshall MICH RB
50 Jeremiah Cobb AUB RB
51 Dawson Pendergrass BAY RB
52 Kedrick Reescano ARIZ RB
53 Deuce Lawrence WAKE RB
54 Kamari Moulton IOWA RB
55 Jekail Middlebrook UVA RB
56 Demon June UNC RB
57 Abu Sama III WIS RB
58 Nolan James Jr. ND RB
59 EJ Crowell ALA RB
60 Isaac Brown LOU RB
61 Jayden Scott NCSU RB
62 Ju'Juan Johnson SYR RB
63 Savion Hiter MICH RB
64 Micah Welch COLO RB
65 Jabree Coleman SC RB
66 Chauncey Bowens UGA RB
67 Caleb Komolafe NU RB
68 Waymond Jordan USC RB
69 Ahmad Miller SYR RB
70 Isaiah Mozee NEB RB
71 Braeden Jackson IOWA RB
72 Aidan Laughery ILL RB
73 Ja'Kyrian Turner PITT RB
74 Carson Hansen PSU RB
75 Duke Clark FLA RB
76 Riley Wormley USC RB
77 Sutton Smith ARK RB
78 Isaiah Augustave SC RB
79 Ja'Kobi Jackson OSU RB
80 Darrion Dupree WIS RB
81 Jason Patterson UK RB
82 La'Vell Wright PITT RB
83 Iverson Howard MD RB
84 Nathan Mcneil IOWA RB
85 Benjamin Hall UNC RB
86 Dramekco Green SMU RB
87 Grayson Rigdon ASU RB
88 Daune Morris TENN RB
89 Xai'Shaun Edwards MIZ RB
90 Kwinten Ives NEB RB
91 TJ Thomas MINN RB
92 Braylen Russell ARK RB
93 Derrick McFall SMU RB
94 Trae'shawn Brown ALA RB
95 Malachi Coleman WIS RB
96 Jovantae Barnes UK RB
97 Davion Gause NCSU RB
98 James Peoples PSU RB
99 Ashten Emory CAL RB
100 Xavier Brown UVA RB

 

Week 5 College Fantasy Football Running Back News, Outlooks

Lee Beebe Jr., Indiana

Indiana running back Lee Beebe Jr. took over after Turbo Richard left Friday's win over Northwestern with a lower-leg injury and delivered the biggest game of his career, rushing 24 times for 203 yards and a touchdown. Beebe had already logged 14, 16 and 17 carries over Indiana's first three games, so this was not a one-week role appearing out of nowhere. He now has 398 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 71 carries.

Richard's status for Week 5 remains uncertain, while Khobie Martin is still out until around midseason. Even if Richard returns soon, Beebe has been a regular part of Indiana's two-back rotation all year. He is a priority waiver add, and his value jumps further if Richard misses Saturday's trip to Rutgers.

Jeffrey Overton Jr., Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. needs to be added after what happened at Boston College. He handled 25 carries for 209 yards and the go-ahead 76-yard touchdown, then added three catches for 19 yards. Overton is now at 409 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 60 carries, along with 10 receptions for 114 yards and another score.

Marcellous Hawkins still had 10 carries against Boston College, but Overton dominated the workload and has been the more productive back through four games. RotoBaller's latest player update says he appears to be Virginia Tech's RB1 and should be added in all leagues. That fits the evidence. Overton is a must-add wherever he remains available, not merely a short-term streamer after one big game.

Cam Edwards, Michigan State

Michigan State running back Cam Edwards (knee) will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced Monday. Edwards injured his right knee early in Saturday's 31-13 loss to Nebraska and was carted off after rushing four times for 16 yards and catching one pass for 23 yards.

He finishes the season with 304 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 64 carries, along with four receptions for 35 yards. Jaziun Patterson took on the bulk of the backfield work after Edwards went down, finishing with 16 carries for 54 yards and Michigan State's only touchdown. Marvis Parrish had three carries for six yards, so Patterson has the early edge for additional work as the Spartans reorganize the backfield.

Ja'Kyrian Turner, Pitt

Pitt running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Week 5 against Virginia Tech. The sophomore running back has been dealing with an undisclosed injury all season and has been limited to just one game. In his only game this season, Turner was limited to 11 carries, rushing for 39 yards and catching 4 passes for 69 receiving yards.

Turner was suited up for Pitt's Week 3 matchup against Syracuse but did not play, and he did not suit up for the team's Week 4 matchup against Bucknell. Virginia Tech is one of the toughest fantasy matchups for running backs, allowing only 83.3 rushing yards per game. Because of the tough matchup and uncertainty about whether Turner will play, fantasy owners should have a backup plan in place.

Savion Hiter, Michigan

Michigan running back Savion Hiter set a season high with 14 carries against Iowa but turned them into only 53 yards, adding one reception for 19 yards. Jordan Marshall remained just as involved, rushing 11 times for 59 yards, and the two backs have continued to operate as a committee.

Minnesota has allowed only 97.8 rushing yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry through four contests, including just 40 rushing yards to Washington last week. Hiter has 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries this season, with both scores coming against UTEP. The increased Week 4 workload is encouraging, but the matchup and Marshall's presence still make Hiter difficult to trust. He is a deeper-league flex and a bench option in standard-sized leagues for Week 5.

Ty Clark III, Wake Forest

Wake Forest running back Ty Clark III earned his biggest workload of the season at Louisville and responded with 91 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Deuce Lawrence remained involved with 10 carries for 64 yards, but Clark handled both rushing scores and twice as many attempts.

Stanford is allowing 149.5 rushing yards per game and was gashed for 268 on the ground by Duke two weeks ago, including 154 yards and two rushing touchdowns from Nate Sheppard. Clark now has 235 rushing yards and three touchdowns through four games, with the Louisville workload providing the strongest evidence yet that his role is growing. Lawrence keeps the backfield from being completely secure, but Clark has a favorable enough setup to use as an RB2 or flex in Week 5.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Approach Play Could Carry Him
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Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
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Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
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Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
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Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
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Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

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Shuts Out Defending Champions
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Malachi Toney Faces First Real Test Of Season
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Iffy for Opening Night
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Pitt's Ja'Kyrian Turner Listed As Questionable
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
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Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
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Remains Without Timeline for Return
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Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
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KJ Duff Faces Top-10 Opponent
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Jeremiah Smith Faces Top-12 Pass Defense
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Damon Severson

to Miss At Least Two Games
Thatcher Demko

Canucks Hope to Have Thatcher Demko Available By Christmas
Elvis Merzlikins

Out 3-5 Months
Frederik Andersen

Months Away From Returning
Matt Savoie

Unavailable for Eight Weeks
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Misses Opening Night
Brock Faber

Out Indefinitely With Fractured Skull
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
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Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
CFB

Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
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Darius Taylor Faces Brutal Michigan Run Defense
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Aneyas Williams Carries Flex Value Into North Carolina Game
CFB

DeSean Bishop Has RB2 Appeal Against Auburn
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Jadan Baugh Remains Matchup-Proof at Missouri
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Dilin Jones Draws Favorable Spot Against McNeese
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Duke Clark Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
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Kamario Taylor Faces Toughest Test Yet
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Demond Williams Jr. Has Tasty Matchup
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Patrick Overmyer a Top-Five Play
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Willie Rodriguez Looking for More
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Jelani Thurman Hopes to Rebound
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Kari Ashley a Strong Play
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Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Mattias Samuelsson

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Enters Camp with No Restrictions
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Out Week-to-Week
Jake DeBrusk

Expected to Play in Season Opener
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Moved to Injured Reserve
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Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
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Jordan Miller

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Elvis Merzlikins

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Bradley Beal

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to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

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Khaman Maluach

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Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Ben James

Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Tom Hoge

Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
Nico Collins

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J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

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De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

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Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

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Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
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Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
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Extends His Win Streak
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Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
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Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
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Wins His UFC Debut
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Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

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George Kittle

Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
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Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
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a Question Mark at Kansas
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Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
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