Should I drop Jordyn Tyson for fantasy football Week 3? Is Jordyn Tyson a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) hasn't played in his team's first two contests of his inaugural season in the NFL. It's been a disappointing development, because he was one of the most coveted pass-catching prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Tyson was renowned for his route-running and separation abilities. His capacity to change direction on a dime made him ideal for a prominent role in the NFL, where it athletic, shifty wideouts are needed to beat the coverages of even more athletic defensive backs.
The Arizona State product dominated in his last season in college, stunting on Big 12 defenders and racking up impressive stat lines before he injured his hamstring. Yes, in college. Ah darn, here we go again. So what's the latest on Tyson's new injury? Should you drop him in fantasy football? Who should you pick up?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Should I Drop Jordyn Tyson in Fantasy Football?
No. Tyson should be one of the top players to stash in IR spots in fantasy football leagues. Most leagues have such a spot, where an injured player can be added without counting toward your overall roster limit. That's a good thing.
He's one of the highest-upside players that's currently on injured reserve in real life football. When he returns, he'll be thrust into a good offense with a quarterback that's playing well and an offensive-minded head coach that has a proven history of recent and past success.
— Lisa Carrillo (@lisa_carrillo) August 8, 2026
He's already had a few clips of his go viral in which he shows off his high-end athleticism. This should translate well to the NFL. The best wide receivers aren't necessarily the fastest -- typically, they are some combination of being a good separator and being good at the catch point. Those are complicated traits to break down, of course.
Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson posted on IG this catch he made during his personal workout Friday in front of NFL teams:
(via @tyson_jordyn) pic.twitter.com/oTC7ljiUW2
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 20, 2026
I just can't get on board with dropping a player like this. I'd be holding him on my bench even if I didn't have an IR spot to put him in. It might take some time for him to recover fully, but once he's back to full health, he could be a must-start player in PPR leagues.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
You shouldn't drop Tyson. But if you're looking for another wideout to stash on your bench until Tyson gets healthy, you could go with Seattle Seahawks wideout Rashid Shaheed. He's one of the few receivers on waivers who still has excellent upside.
Though he didn't do much last season as the WR2 for the Seahawks, remember that most receivers who join a new team mid-season don't do much, even if they're highly talented. Shaheed is very talented, and Seattle had big plans for him on offense, which is why they gave up a fourth- and fifth-round pick for him.
Spencer Rattler. RASHID SHAHEED. 87 YARDS.
NYGvsNO on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/IQCgJOs010
— NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2025
He recovered fully from his season-ending knee injury in 2024 and was playing well in 2025 before the trade. The Seahawks still have a good offense thanks to a solid run game and elite wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Shaheed won't challenge for the WR1 spot, but he should be heavily involved in the offense.
#Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba says QB Sam Darnold will be back this week vs. the Commanders — and then realized he may have broken some news that wasn’t out there yet. 😂
(🎥 @RichEisenShow) pic.twitter.com/fS8BIkPUmB
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 25, 2026
Additionally, Seahawks starting quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) is expected to return in Week 3, per JSN himself in an interview with reporter Rich Eisen. He can continue to build his chemistry with Shaheed. Most of the other high-upside receivers are already heavily rostered in fantasy leagues.
Other viable waiver wire options at the position include Rashod Bateman and Adonai Mitchell.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Adonai Mitchell, Jordyn Tyson, Rashod Bateman, Rashid Shaheed. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Adonai Mitchell, Jordyn Tyson, Rashod Bateman, Rashid Shaheed. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
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Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Adonai Mitchell, Jordyn Tyson, Rashod Bateman, Rashid Shaheed:
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