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Should I Drop Jordan Addison? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 3 (2026)

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Jordan Addison - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Should I drop Jordan Addison for fantasy football Week 3? Is Jordan Addison a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Jordan Addison in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been one of the most disappointing wide receivers in fantasy football through two weeks of the season. He put up a goose egg in Week 1 with zero PPR fantasy points, and followed that up with just two catches for 21 yards on five targets in Week 2.

Addison looked every part of a breakout star early in his rookie season, and maintained a high ceiling through 2024. His production started to fall off in 2025, though, and so far this season, it's been abysmal.

There's been some quarterback turmoil for the Vikings, as QB Kyler Murray (head) started in Week 1, but was concussed and pulled from the game. It doesn't appear that QB Carson Wentz will help Addison return to his previous dominance. So should you drop Addison in fantasy football?

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Should I Drop Jordan Addison in Fantasy Football?

It's not the worst idea, depending on what league you're in. If you're in a league with 12 or more teams, though, it should still be better to stash him if you have bench space. The waiver wire doesn't have many great options to choose from with ceilings higher than No. 3 for the Vikings.

We haven't seen that ceiling in some time, though. Murray has never elevated a WR2 to fantasy relevance -- in fact, aside from just one season with WR DeAndre Hopkins, Murray hasn't been a talent elevator for his pass-catchers at all. Instead, he's typically a lower-volume passer with rushing upside.

The Vikings offense has been in disarray ever since the start of last season. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy never hit his stride in the NFL, and that resulted in Addison and WR Justin Jefferson having the worst seasons of their careers. But "Jettas" has been productive for two games while Addison has not.

So in smaller leagues with shallow benches, you should be chasing immediate upside wherever you can get it. In deeper leagues, No. 3 for the Vikings is worth stashing on the bench. Maybe there's a chance he and Murray will develop some chemistry, however unlikely.

 

Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?

Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel may have some upside yet. The Texans bafflingly keep forcing the ball to WR Xavier Hutchinson in the absence of Nico Collins (hamstring), their WR1. But that could change at some point. Hutchinson does not do anything to help the team win.

Noel, however, is an explosive playmaker that needs to be given a chance to run wild at some point. Five targets in Week 2 is a step in the right direction, even if they resulted in only one catch for 31 yards. Noel is utilized heavily as a returner, which doesn't help his productivity for normal fantasy leagues.

We'd like to see Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley have enough confidence in his high-upside receiver to stop forcing the ball to a less athletic, non-difference-maker wideout.

In other news, Seattle Seahawks wideout Rashid Shaheed is a high-upside WR2 that's not rostered in the majority of fantasy football leagues right now. When quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) returns to action, we should see Shaheed in the role the team envisioned for him previously.

He didn't do much outside the return game last season, and Seahawks WR1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba's career is on a Hall of Fame trajectory right now. But there is still room for a WR2 to be a startable fantasy player in this offense.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jordan Addison, Jaylin Noel, and Rashid Shaheed. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Jordan Addison, Jaylin Noel, and Rashid Shaheed. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jordan Addison, Jaylin Noel, and Rashid Shaheed:

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Jamie Calandro's Week 3 Ranks: Top-Accuracy
Week 3 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Booms and Busts: Fantasy Football Starts/Sits
Waiver Wire Watchlist - Breakout Candidates


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Malik Nabers

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
Zay Flowers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
Jaylen Warren

Questionable With Shoulder Injury
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Nico Collins

Officially Ruled Out for Week 3
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Rico Dowdle

Ruled Out for Week 3
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 3
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Brock Bowers

Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Active in Week 3
Travis Etienne Jr.

Good to Go for Week 3
DJ Moore

Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
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Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
Puka Nacua

Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
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Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Jayden Daniels

Considered Week-to-Week After Meeting with Specialists
Jalen Coker

Expected to Play on Sunday
Nick Bosa

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
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"Very Much in Doubt" to Play Sunday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
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Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
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Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
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Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
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Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

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Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
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Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

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Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
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Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
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Remains Highly Productive Despite the Packers' Loss
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Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
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Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
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to See More Opportunities On Thursday
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Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
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Will Not Start This Weekend
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Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
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Could Miss Opening Night
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Steven Adams

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David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
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Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
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Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
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Ends his Season on the Injured List
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Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
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Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
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Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
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Trent Mosley Doubtful
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Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

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Justin Thomas

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Ceddanne Rafaela

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Sam Burns

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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

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Klay Thompson

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Matt Duchene

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Ceddanne Rafaela

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Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
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