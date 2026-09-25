Should I drop Jordan Addison for fantasy football Week 3? Is Jordan Addison a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been one of the most disappointing wide receivers in fantasy football through two weeks of the season. He put up a goose egg in Week 1 with zero PPR fantasy points, and followed that up with just two catches for 21 yards on five targets in Week 2.
Addison looked every part of a breakout star early in his rookie season, and maintained a high ceiling through 2024. His production started to fall off in 2025, though, and so far this season, it's been abysmal.
There's been some quarterback turmoil for the Vikings, as QB Kyler Murray (head) started in Week 1, but was concussed and pulled from the game. It doesn't appear that QB Carson Wentz will help Addison return to his previous dominance. So should you drop Addison in fantasy football?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Should I Drop Jordan Addison in Fantasy Football?
It's not the worst idea, depending on what league you're in. If you're in a league with 12 or more teams, though, it should still be better to stash him if you have bench space. The waiver wire doesn't have many great options to choose from with ceilings higher than No. 3 for the Vikings.
We haven't seen that ceiling in some time, though. Murray has never elevated a WR2 to fantasy relevance -- in fact, aside from just one season with WR DeAndre Hopkins, Murray hasn't been a talent elevator for his pass-catchers at all. Instead, he's typically a lower-volume passer with rushing upside.
Big miss by Carson Wentz after a nice dbl move by Jordan Addison on Malik Muhammed. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/kgULjFWtzd
— Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 20, 2026
The Vikings offense has been in disarray ever since the start of last season. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy never hit his stride in the NFL, and that resulted in Addison and WR Justin Jefferson having the worst seasons of their careers. But "Jettas" has been productive for two games while Addison has not.
So in smaller leagues with shallow benches, you should be chasing immediate upside wherever you can get it. In deeper leagues, No. 3 for the Vikings is worth stashing on the bench. Maybe there's a chance he and Murray will develop some chemistry, however unlikely.
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel may have some upside yet. The Texans bafflingly keep forcing the ball to WR Xavier Hutchinson in the absence of Nico Collins (hamstring), their WR1. But that could change at some point. Hutchinson does not do anything to help the team win.
Noel, however, is an explosive playmaker that needs to be given a chance to run wild at some point. Five targets in Week 2 is a step in the right direction, even if they resulted in only one catch for 31 yards. Noel is utilized heavily as a returner, which doesn't help his productivity for normal fantasy leagues.
Nick Caley on Jaylin Noel:
“Got a lot of confidence in him. Thought you saw it on the jet sweep, can see the shot plays, he played a good amount of football. I have confidence in him.” pic.twitter.com/GVDQdnybcX
— Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) September 24, 2026
We'd like to see Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley have enough confidence in his high-upside receiver to stop forcing the ball to a less athletic, non-difference-maker wideout.
In other news, Seattle Seahawks wideout Rashid Shaheed is a high-upside WR2 that's not rostered in the majority of fantasy football leagues right now. When quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) returns to action, we should see Shaheed in the role the team envisioned for him previously.
He didn't do much outside the return game last season, and Seahawks WR1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba's career is on a Hall of Fame trajectory right now. But there is still room for a WR2 to be a startable fantasy player in this offense.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jordan Addison, Jaylin Noel, and Rashid Shaheed. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Jordan Addison, Jaylin Noel, and Rashid Shaheed. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
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