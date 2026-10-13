Running Back (RB) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 6 (2026)

Dave's running back (RB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 6 of 2026. His RB lineups advice for Week 6 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
Week 6 is upon us. Where has the time gone? It seems like we just finished fantasy drafts and were excited to watch this year’s breakout players. Now we’re a month into the season, and Halloween is only a few weeks away. The fantasy football season stops for no one.
What also never stops is fantasy gamers’ need to find viable running backs once injuries and bye weeks begin. Jahmyr Gibbs, Chase Brown, Aaron Jones Sr., and Ollie Gordon II are all on byes this week. TreVeyon Henderson also left Week 5 due to an ankle injury. That means there are plenty of managers looking for running back replacements. Matt Donnelly usually handles this article, but he’s got the week off. So, I’ll be pinch-hitting for him in Week 6. Matt is one of RotoBaller’s best analysts, so it’ll be tough to meet the standard he sets. However, I’ll give it my best shot to help those in need of running back help.
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Week 6 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Javonte Williams - RB, Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers
Williams did score his sixth rushing touchdown of the season in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but other than that, it was a disappointing game. He was largely held in check and only ran for 45 yards on 12 carries. Tampa Bay’s run defense is one of the best in the league, so it was always going to be an uphill battle for Williams.
Things should be a little easier in Week 6 as Dallas travels to Lambeau Field to take on a Packers defense that's had issues defending the run this season. Green Bay currently ranks 28th in FTN Fantasy’s defensive rushing DVOA and has allowed the third-most PPR points per game to running backs this season, per Fantasy Football Today.
Despite averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, Williams has actually played well and currently ranks 12th in FTN Fantasy’s EPA/attempt. Dallas’ offensive line also gets a huge boost with Tyler Smith back in action after missing the first four games of the season due to a thumb injury.
This is a good spot for Williams to finally get rolling, and he has a real shot to eclipse the 100-yard mark on the ground too. Continue starting Williams with confidence and consider him a high-end RB2 this weekend.
Cam Skattebo - RB, New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints
Skattebo has largely struggled this season after a return from a gruesome leg injury that ended his 2025 rookie campaign. However, he started to show signs of life last week against the Washington Commanders as he totaled 71 scrimmage yards on 15 touches and averaged a solid 4.5 yards per carry.
He did have a costly fumble late in the game that ultimately cost the Giants a shot at a win.
COMMANDERS BALL
@NYGvsWAS on FOX/FOX One
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— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Thanks in large part to the incompetence of Jayden Daniels and the Washington offense, that fumble only resulted in New York leaving Week 5 with a tie. So hopefully, the coaching staff doesn't hold that fumble against Skattebo too harshly.
Let’s hope that's the case because Skattebo gets an enticing matchup against a Saints defense that's been gashed on the ground the last two weeks. New Orleans has allowed 153 and 205 rushing yards the last two weeks. For the season, the Saints have allowed 148.8 rushing yards per game (third most) and currently rank 29th in PFF’s rushing defense grade. That’s resulted in New Orleans allowing the most PPR points to running backs this season.
Skattebo is still ceding snaps to Najee Harris and Tyrone Tracy Jr., and doesn't have much receiving upside. But this is a spot where the Giants should be playing from a lead or in a close game. The only worry here is if the Saints jump out ot a huge lead and New York is forced to play catch up.
Anything is possible with Jameis Winston steering the offense, but New Orleans hasn’t shown an ability to boat race anyone this year, so this looks like a good spot for Skattebo to post his best game of the season and find the endzone for the first time since Week 1.
Consider Skattebo an RB2 or a solid flex play this week.
Rhamondre Stevenson - RB, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets
TreVeyon Henderson was originally listed in this article. However, he suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 and was unable to return to the game. That left Stevenson as the team’s default RB1, and he delivered a solid performance. Stevenson ran for 64 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries while also putting up a 3-21-0 line as a receiver.
Rhamondre Stevenson takes it in himself 💪
@LVvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
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— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
With Henderson’s Week 6 status up in the air, Stevenson should operate as the team’s lead back this weekend. It would come at a good time as the Jets' run defense has had its share of struggles. The Jets allow 118 rushing yards per game and rank 26th in defensive rushing DVOA.
New England is also listed as a seven-point favorite in this game, which implies the team should be playing with a lead or be in a neutral game script. Both scenarios are great for Stevenson’s output. He has had a solid year and currently ranks 12th in PFF’s rushing grade and is 13th among qualifying backs in Next Gen Stats rush yards over expected per attempt.
Keep an eye on the RotoBaller news feed for any updates on Henderson’s status. If Henderson suits up, I still like Stevenson as a solid flex play, but he gets a downgrade in PPR leagues.
If Henderson is out for Week 6, then gamers should have zero concerns about starting Stevenson. He is live for another strong performance this week and will have a real chance at breaking the century mark on the ground for the first time this year.
Week 6 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Jaylen Warren - RB, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Warren is on a major heater and is coming off his best game of the season in Week 5. He totaled 188 scrimmage yards, scored two touchdowns, and finished as the PPR RB2.
Jaylen Warren with the 80-yard touchdown!
@INDvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+
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— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
That was against a Colts defense that's struggled mightily against opposing running backs. This week will be much different as the Steelers travel to Tampa Bay to take on a Buccaneers team that’s been stingy against opposing rushers. Tampa Bay allows just 72.8 rushing yards per game, ranks sixth in defensive rushing DVOA, and has allowed the sixth-fewest PPR points per game to opposing running backs.
This is potentially a difficult matchup for Pittsburgh as Tampa Bay will have a huge rest advantage in this game. The Steelers wide receiver room also took another hit when Roman Wilson left this past weekend’s game with a hand injury. That might make it easier for Tampa Bay to stack the box in an attempt to slow down Pittsburgh’s ground game, and it would negatively impact Warren’s fantasy outlook.
As things currently stand, this game has one of the lowest projected totals among 14 total Week 6 games. That implies there will be few points scored, and that's another factor working against Warren.
It also sounds like Rico Dowdle could finally return this week after missing the last four games with a toe injury. His return would complicate this backfield, and it's unclear how the team will divide touches with both backs healthy.
If Dowdle doesn’t play, it will be harder to justify sitting Warren even in a tough matchup. If Dowdle does suit up, then it further complicates things as Warren could be splitting touches in a tough road game. Head coach Mike McCarthy did seem to insinuate that Warren will continue to operate as the team's lead back even if Dowdle suits up, but this is still a very tough matchup.
Keep an eye out for more updates on Dowdle’s status/potential role, but either way, gamers may be wise to approach Warren with caution in Week 6.
Jeremiyah Love - RB, Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Love couldn’t get much going in Week 6 despite getting a nice matchup against the Detroit Lions. He only mustered 22 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaged a paltry 1.8 yards per carry, and did not catch a pass in the game.
Things don’t get any easier in Week 6 as Arizona draws a date with its divisional rival Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have been very good against opposing backs so far in 2026. Los Angeles ranks sixth in PFF’s rushing defense grade and has allowed the second-fewest PPR points to running backs this year.
Arizona is also listed as a 12.5 underdog this weekend and will likely be playing from behind for the majority of this game. That would mean few rushing opportunities for Love, and if he isn’t involved in the passing game, then it's really hard to see a path towards fantasy relevance this weekend.
Arizona doesn’t seem to have figured out exactly how to best utilize Love’s unique skills. It’s certainly fair to question exactly why the Cardinals took Love third overall in April’s draft if this was their plan for him.
What’s not up for debate, though, is that this is a tough matchup for Love, and it seems unlikely he and Arizona will figure things out against one of the best teams in the league.
Woody Marks - RBs, Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
After David Montgomery left Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans with a groin injury, Marks operated as the team’s lead back. It sounds like Montgomery will miss Week 6, and while that initially sounded like great news for Marks, this might not be the best time for gamers to throw him into lineups.
Houston gets a tough draw against a Jaguars run defense that has arguably been the best in the league. Let’s take a look at just how good the Jaguars run defense has been this year. Through five games, Jacksonville’s run defense:
- Has allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (63.8)
- Has allowed the second-fewest explosive rushing yards this year per Fantasy Points Data Suite
- Allows the fourth-fewest PPR points per game to running backs
- Ranks third in PFF run defense grade
- Ranks first in defensive rushing DVOA
Houston’s offensive line currently ranks just 25th in PFF’s run blocking grade. This is a brutal matchup for them, and it will likely hurt Marks’ fantasy production.
The one thing Marks should have working in his favor is volume. He could see anywhere from 12-20 touches in this game. However, he probably won’t be able to produce much in terms of meaningful fantasy production, which makes him more of a backend RB2 or flex play.
You may not be in a position to leave Marks on your bench. But if you can, you should give strong consideration to doing so. He’s a good player, but Houston’s offensive line is not good, and this is probably the worst matchup out there for him.
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Javonte Williams, Cam Skattebo, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, Jeremiyah Love, and Woody Marks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Javonte Williams, Cam Skattebo, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, Jeremiyah Love, and Woody Marks.
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