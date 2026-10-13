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Running Back (RB) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 6 (2026)

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Dave's running back (RB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 6 of 2026. His RB lineups advice for Week 6 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
Week 6 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 6 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 6 is upon us. Where has the time gone? It seems like we just finished fantasy drafts and were excited to watch this year’s breakout players. Now we’re a month into the season, and Halloween is only a few weeks away. The fantasy football season stops for no one.

What also never stops is fantasy gamers’ need to find viable running backs once injuries and bye weeks begin. Jahmyr Gibbs, Chase Brown, Aaron Jones Sr., and Ollie Gordon II are all on byes this week. TreVeyon Henderson also left Week 5 due to an ankle injury. That means there are plenty of managers looking for running back replacements. Matt Donnelly usually handles this article, but he’s got the week off. So, I’ll be pinch-hitting for him in Week 6. Matt is one of RotoBaller’s best analysts, so it’ll be tough to meet the standard he sets. However, I’ll give it my best shot to help those in need of running back help.

Make sure you’re following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football needs. Here are our running back starts and sits for Week 6.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Javonte Williams - RB, Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

Williams did score his sixth rushing touchdown of the season in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but other than that, it was a disappointing game. He was largely held in check and only ran for 45 yards on 12 carries. Tampa Bay’s run defense is one of the best in the league, so it was always going to be an uphill battle for Williams.

Things should be a little easier in Week 6 as Dallas travels to Lambeau Field to take on a Packers defense that's had issues defending the run this season. Green Bay currently ranks 28th in FTN Fantasy’s defensive rushing DVOA and has allowed the third-most PPR points per game to running backs this season, per Fantasy Football Today.

Despite averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, Williams has actually played well and currently ranks 12th in FTN Fantasy’s EPA/attempt. Dallas’ offensive line also gets a huge boost with Tyler Smith back in action after missing the first four games of the season due to a thumb injury.

This is a good spot for Williams to finally get rolling, and he has a real shot to eclipse the 100-yard mark on the ground too. Continue starting Williams with confidence and consider him a high-end RB2 this weekend.

Cam Skattebo - RB, New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints

Skattebo has largely struggled this season after a return from a gruesome leg injury that ended his 2025 rookie campaign. However, he started to show signs of life last week against the Washington Commanders as he totaled 71 scrimmage yards on 15 touches and averaged a solid 4.5 yards per carry.

He did have a costly fumble late in the game that ultimately cost the Giants a shot at a win.

Thanks in large part to the incompetence of Jayden Daniels and the Washington offense, that fumble only resulted in New York leaving Week 5 with a tie. So hopefully, the coaching staff doesn't hold that fumble against Skattebo too harshly.

Let’s hope that's the case because Skattebo gets an enticing matchup against a Saints defense that's been gashed on the ground the last two weeks. New Orleans has allowed 153 and 205 rushing yards the last two weeks. For the season, the Saints have allowed 148.8 rushing yards per game (third most) and currently rank 29th in PFF’s rushing defense grade. That’s resulted in New Orleans allowing the most PPR points to running backs this season.

Skattebo is still ceding snaps to Najee Harris and Tyrone Tracy Jr., and doesn't have much receiving upside. But this is a spot where the Giants should be playing from a lead or in a close game. The only worry here is if the Saints jump out ot a huge lead and New York is forced to play catch up.

Anything is possible with Jameis Winston steering the offense, but New Orleans hasn’t shown an ability to boat race anyone this year, so this looks like a good spot for Skattebo to post his best game of the season and find the endzone for the first time since Week 1.

Consider Skattebo an RB2 or a solid flex play this week.

Rhamondre Stevenson - RB, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

TreVeyon Henderson was originally listed in this article. However, he suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 and was unable to return to the game. That left Stevenson as the team’s default RB1, and he delivered a solid performance. Stevenson ran for 64 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries while also putting up a 3-21-0 line as a receiver.

With Henderson’s Week 6 status up in the air, Stevenson should operate as the team’s lead back this weekend. It would come at a good time as the Jets' run defense has had its share of struggles. The Jets allow 118 rushing yards per game and rank 26th in defensive rushing DVOA.

New England is also listed as a seven-point favorite in this game, which implies the team should be playing with a lead or be in a neutral game script. Both scenarios are great for Stevenson’s output. He has had a solid year and currently ranks 12th in PFF’s rushing grade and is 13th among qualifying backs in Next Gen Stats rush yards over expected per attempt.

Keep an eye on the RotoBaller news feed for any updates on Henderson’s status. If Henderson suits up, I still like Stevenson as a solid flex play, but he gets a downgrade in PPR leagues.

If Henderson is out for Week 6, then gamers should have zero concerns about starting Stevenson. He is live for another strong performance this week and will have a real chance at breaking the century mark on the ground for the first time this year.

 

Week 6 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Jaylen Warren - RB, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Warren is on a major heater and is coming off his best game of the season in Week 5. He totaled 188 scrimmage yards, scored two touchdowns, and finished as the PPR RB2.

That was against a Colts defense that's struggled mightily against opposing running backs. This week will be much different as the Steelers travel to Tampa Bay to take on a Buccaneers team that’s been stingy against opposing rushers. Tampa Bay allows just 72.8 rushing yards per game, ranks sixth in defensive rushing DVOA, and has allowed the sixth-fewest PPR points per game to opposing running backs.

This is potentially a difficult matchup for Pittsburgh as Tampa Bay will have a huge rest advantage in this game. The Steelers wide receiver room also took another hit when Roman Wilson left this past weekend’s game with a hand injury. That might make it easier for Tampa Bay to stack the box in an attempt to slow down Pittsburgh’s ground game, and it would negatively impact Warren’s fantasy outlook.

As things currently stand, this game has one of the lowest projected totals among 14 total Week 6 games. That implies there will be few points scored, and that's another factor working against Warren.

It also sounds like Rico Dowdle could finally return this week after missing the last four games with a toe injury. His return would complicate this backfield, and it's unclear how the team will divide touches with both backs healthy.

If Dowdle doesn’t play, it will be harder to justify sitting Warren even in a tough matchup. If Dowdle does suit up, then it further complicates things as Warren could be splitting touches in a tough road game. Head coach Mike McCarthy did seem to insinuate that Warren will continue to operate as the team's lead back even if Dowdle suits up, but this is still a very tough matchup.

Keep an eye out for more updates on Dowdle’s status/potential role, but either way, gamers may be wise to approach Warren with caution in Week 6.

Jeremiyah Love - RB, Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Love couldn’t get much going in Week 6 despite getting a nice matchup against the Detroit Lions. He only mustered 22 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaged a paltry 1.8 yards per carry, and did not catch a pass in the game.

Things don’t get any easier in Week 6 as Arizona draws a date with its divisional rival Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have been very good against opposing backs so far in 2026. Los Angeles ranks sixth in PFF’s rushing defense grade and has allowed the second-fewest PPR points to running backs this year.

Arizona is also listed as a 12.5 underdog this weekend and will likely be playing from behind for the majority of this game. That would mean few rushing opportunities for Love, and if he isn’t involved in the passing game, then it's really hard to see a path towards fantasy relevance this weekend.

Arizona doesn’t seem to have figured out exactly how to best utilize Love’s unique skills. It’s certainly fair to question exactly why the Cardinals took Love third overall in April’s draft if this was their plan for him.

What’s not up for debate, though, is that this is a tough matchup for Love, and it seems unlikely he and Arizona will figure things out against one of the best teams in the league.

Woody Marks - RBs, Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

After David Montgomery left Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans with a groin injury, Marks operated as the team’s lead back. It sounds like Montgomery will miss Week 6, and while that initially sounded like great news for Marks, this might not be the best time for gamers to throw him into lineups.

Houston gets a tough draw against a Jaguars run defense that has arguably been the best in the league. Let’s take a look at just how good the Jaguars run defense has been this year. Through five games, Jacksonville’s run defense:

  • Has allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (63.8)
  • Has allowed the second-fewest explosive rushing yards this year per Fantasy Points Data Suite
  • Allows the fourth-fewest PPR points per game to running backs
  • Ranks third in PFF run defense grade
  • Ranks first in defensive rushing DVOA

Houston’s offensive line currently ranks just 25th in PFF’s run blocking grade. This is a brutal matchup for them, and it will likely hurt Marks’ fantasy production.

The one thing Marks should have working in his favor is volume. He could see anywhere from 12-20 touches in this game. However, he probably won’t be able to produce much in terms of meaningful fantasy production, which makes him more of a backend RB2 or flex play.

You may not be in a position to leave Marks on your bench. But if you can, you should give strong consideration to doing so. He’s a good player, but Houston’s offensive line is not good, and this is probably the worst matchup out there for him.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Javonte Williams, Cam Skattebo, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, Jeremiyah Love, and Woody Marks. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Javonte Williams, Cam Skattebo, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jaylen Warren, Jeremiyah Love, and Woody Marks.

Javonte Williams
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Nico Collins
Javonte Williams
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Chris Olave
Javonte Williams
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Zay Flowers
Javonte Williams
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Malik Nabers
Javonte Williams
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Derrick Henry
Javonte Williams
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James Cook III
Javonte Williams
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Drake London
Javonte Williams
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D'Andre Swift
Javonte Williams
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Jaylen Warren
Javonte Williams
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Ashton Jeanty
Javonte Williams
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Christian Watson
Javonte Williams
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Chuba Hubbard
Javonte Williams
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CeeDee Lamb
Javonte Williams
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Brock Bowers
Javonte Williams
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Kyren Williams
Javonte Williams
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Trey McBride
Javonte Williams
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Javonte Williams
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Davante Adams
Javonte Williams
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Puka Nacua
Javonte Williams
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Bucky Irving
Javonte Williams
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Jonathan Taylor
Javonte Williams
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Matthew Golden
Javonte Williams
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Christian McCaffrey
Javonte Williams
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Mike Evans
Javonte Williams
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Kenneth Walker III
Javonte Williams
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Cam Skattebo
Javonte Williams
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Bijan Robinson
Javonte Williams
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Parker Washington
Javonte Williams
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Javonte Williams
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Garrett Wilson
Javonte Williams
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George Kittle
Javonte Williams
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George Pickens
Javonte Williams
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Michael Wilson
Javonte Williams
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Tetairoa McMillan
Javonte Williams
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Emanuel Wilson
Javonte Williams
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Rashee Rice
Javonte Williams
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Bhayshul Tuten
Javonte Williams
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A.J. Brown
Javonte Williams
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MarShawn Lloyd
Javonte Williams
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Braelon Allen
Javonte Williams
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Jalen Coker
Javonte Williams
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DK Metcalf
Javonte Williams
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Luther Burden III
Javonte Williams
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Tyler Warren
Javonte Williams
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Dalton Kincaid
Javonte Williams
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Devonta Smith
Javonte Williams
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Tucker Kraft
Javonte Williams
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Terry Mclaurin
Javonte Williams
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Isaiah Likely
Javonte Williams
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Josh Downs
Javonte Williams
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Saquon Barkley
Javonte Williams
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Javonte Williams
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DJ Moore
Javonte Williams
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Travis Kelce
Javonte Williams
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Denzel Boston
Javonte Williams
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Dallas Goedert
Javonte Williams
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Carnell Tate
Javonte Williams
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Wan'dale Robinson
Javonte Williams
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Tony Pollard
Javonte Williams
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Stefon Diggs
Javonte Williams
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Woody Marks
Javonte Williams
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Jaylen Waddle
Javonte Williams
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Tre Tucker
Javonte Williams
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Juwan Johnson
Javonte Williams
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Devaughn Vele
Javonte Williams
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Rome Odunze
Javonte Williams
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Javonte Williams
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Quinshon Judkins
Javonte Williams
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Pat Freiermuth
Javonte Williams
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Emeka Egbuka
Javonte Williams
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Jeremiyah Love
Javonte Williams
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Colston Loveland
Javonte Williams
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Xavier Worthy
Javonte Williams
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Jakobi Meyers
Javonte Williams
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Germie Bernard
Javonte Williams
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Keenan Allen
Javonte Williams
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Hunter Henry
Javonte Williams
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J.K. Dobbins
Javonte Williams
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Kendre Miller
Javonte Williams
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Ladd McConkey
Javonte Williams
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Omarion Hampton
Javonte Williams
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RJ Harvey
Javonte Williams
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Mark Andrews
Javonte Williams
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Alvin Kamara
Javonte Williams
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Tyler Higbee
Javonte Williams
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Brenton Strange
Javonte Williams
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Kendrick Bourne
Javonte Williams
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Blake Corum
Javonte Williams
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Darren Waller
Javonte Williams
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Dontayvion Wicks
Javonte Williams
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Jake Ferguson
Javonte Williams
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Keon Coleman
Javonte Williams
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Javonte Williams
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Dameon Pierce
Javonte Williams
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Javonte Williams
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Kenneth Gainwell
Javonte Williams
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Romeo Doubs
Javonte Williams
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Courtland Sutton
Javonte Williams
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Ryan Flournoy
Javonte Williams
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Dalton Schultz
Javonte Williams
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Javonte Williams
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Najee Harris
Javonte Williams
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Chig Okonkwo
Javonte Williams
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Javonte Williams
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Kalif Raymond
Javonte Williams
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AJ Barner
Javonte Williams
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Rashod Bateman
Javonte Williams
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Tyler Allgeier
Javonte Williams
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Cade Otton
Javonte Williams
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Keaton Mitchell
Javonte Williams
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Tyjae Spears
Javonte Williams
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Brandin Cooks
Javonte Williams
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Darnell Washington
Javonte Williams
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Khalil Shakir
Javonte Williams
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Rico Dowdle
Javonte Williams
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Mike Washington Jr.
Javonte Williams
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Rachaad White
Javonte Williams
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Raheim Sanders
Javonte Williams
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Justice Hill
Javonte Williams
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Kimani Vidal
Javonte Williams
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Emmett Johnson
Javonte Williams
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Pierre Strong Jr.
Javonte Williams
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George Holani
Javonte Williams
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Javonte Williams
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Kaelon Black
Javonte Williams
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Austin Ekeler
Javonte Williams
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Ty Johnson
Javonte Williams
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Roschon Johnson
Javonte Williams
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Sean Tucker
Javonte Williams
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Kaleb Johnson
Javonte Williams
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Dare Ogunbowale
Javonte Williams
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CJ Donaldson
Javonte Williams
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Jaleel McLaughlin
Javonte Williams
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Tyler Goodson
Javonte Williams
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Seth McGowan
Javonte Williams
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Tyler Badie
Javonte Williams
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Dylan Laube
Javonte Williams
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Corey Kiner
Javonte Williams
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Javonte Williams
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LeQuint Allen Jr.
Javonte Williams
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Ray Davis
Javonte Williams
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A.J. Dillon
Javonte Williams
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Hunter Luepke
Javonte Williams
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Isaiah Davis
Javonte Williams
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Ameer Abdullah
Javonte Williams
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Jordan James
Javonte Williams
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Julius Chestnut
Javonte Williams
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Alec Ingold
Javonte Williams
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Brashard Smith
Javonte Williams
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Audric Estime
Javonte Williams
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Kalel Mullings
Javonte Williams
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Patrick Ricard
Javonte Williams
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Rasheen Ali
Javonte Williams
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Bam Knight
Javonte Williams
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Adam Prentice
Javonte Williams
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Carson Steele
Javonte Williams
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Kene Nwangwu
Javonte Williams
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Zavier Scott
Cam Skattebo
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Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
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Parker Washington
Cam Skattebo
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Matthew Golden
Cam Skattebo
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
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Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
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Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
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Davante Adams
Cam Skattebo
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George Kittle
Cam Skattebo
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Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
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George Pickens
Cam Skattebo
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Brock Bowers
Cam Skattebo
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Michael Wilson
Cam Skattebo
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Chuba Hubbard
Cam Skattebo
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Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Cam Skattebo
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D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
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Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
James Cook III
Cam Skattebo
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Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
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Malik Nabers
Cam Skattebo
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A.J. Brown
Cam Skattebo
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Chris Olave
Cam Skattebo
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MarShawn Lloyd
Cam Skattebo
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Javonte Williams
Cam Skattebo
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Braelon Allen
Cam Skattebo
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Nico Collins
Cam Skattebo
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Jalen Coker
Cam Skattebo
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Zay Flowers
Cam Skattebo
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DK Metcalf
Cam Skattebo
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Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
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Luther Burden III
Cam Skattebo
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Drake London
Cam Skattebo
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Tyler Warren
Cam Skattebo
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Jaylen Warren
Cam Skattebo
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Dalton Kincaid
Cam Skattebo
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Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
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Devonta Smith
Cam Skattebo
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CeeDee Lamb
Cam Skattebo
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Tucker Kraft
Cam Skattebo
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Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
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Terry Mclaurin
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Cam Skattebo
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Isaiah Likely
Cam Skattebo
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Puka Nacua
Cam Skattebo
vs
Josh Downs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
vs
Saquon Barkley
Cam Skattebo
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Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Cam Skattebo
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Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
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DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
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Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
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Travis Kelce
Cam Skattebo
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Denzel Boston
Cam Skattebo
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Dallas Goedert
Cam Skattebo
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Carnell Tate
Cam Skattebo
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Wan'dale Robinson
Cam Skattebo
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Tony Pollard
Cam Skattebo
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Stefon Diggs
Cam Skattebo
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Woody Marks
Cam Skattebo
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Jaylen Waddle
Cam Skattebo
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Tre Tucker
Cam Skattebo
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Juwan Johnson
Cam Skattebo
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Devaughn Vele
Cam Skattebo
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Rome Odunze
Cam Skattebo
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Cam Skattebo
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Quinshon Judkins
Cam Skattebo
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Pat Freiermuth
Cam Skattebo
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Emeka Egbuka
Cam Skattebo
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Jeremiyah Love
Cam Skattebo
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Colston Loveland
Cam Skattebo
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Xavier Worthy
Cam Skattebo
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Jakobi Meyers
Cam Skattebo
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Germie Bernard
Cam Skattebo
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Keenan Allen
Cam Skattebo
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Hunter Henry
Cam Skattebo
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J.K. Dobbins
Cam Skattebo
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Kendre Miller
Cam Skattebo
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Ladd McConkey
Cam Skattebo
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Omarion Hampton
Cam Skattebo
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RJ Harvey
Cam Skattebo
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Mark Andrews
Cam Skattebo
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Alvin Kamara
Cam Skattebo
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Tyler Higbee
Cam Skattebo
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Brenton Strange
Cam Skattebo
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Kendrick Bourne
Cam Skattebo
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Blake Corum
Cam Skattebo
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Darren Waller
Cam Skattebo
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Dontayvion Wicks
Cam Skattebo
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Jake Ferguson
Cam Skattebo
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Keon Coleman
Cam Skattebo
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Cam Skattebo
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Dameon Pierce
Cam Skattebo
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Cam Skattebo
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Kenneth Gainwell
Cam Skattebo
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Romeo Doubs
Cam Skattebo
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Courtland Sutton
Cam Skattebo
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Ryan Flournoy
Cam Skattebo
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Dalton Schultz
Cam Skattebo
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Cam Skattebo
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Najee Harris
Cam Skattebo
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Chig Okonkwo
Cam Skattebo
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Cam Skattebo
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Kalif Raymond
Cam Skattebo
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AJ Barner
Cam Skattebo
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Rashod Bateman
Cam Skattebo
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Tyler Allgeier
Cam Skattebo
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Cade Otton
Cam Skattebo
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Keaton Mitchell
Cam Skattebo
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Tyjae Spears
Cam Skattebo
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Brandin Cooks
Cam Skattebo
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Darnell Washington
Cam Skattebo
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Khalil Shakir
Cam Skattebo
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Rico Dowdle
Cam Skattebo
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Mike Washington Jr.
Cam Skattebo
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Rachaad White
Cam Skattebo
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Raheim Sanders
Cam Skattebo
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Justice Hill
Cam Skattebo
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Kimani Vidal
Cam Skattebo
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Emmett Johnson
Cam Skattebo
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Pierre Strong Jr.
Cam Skattebo
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George Holani
Cam Skattebo
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Cam Skattebo
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Kaelon Black
Cam Skattebo
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Austin Ekeler
Cam Skattebo
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Ty Johnson
Cam Skattebo
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Roschon Johnson
Cam Skattebo
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Sean Tucker
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Cam Skattebo
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Dare Ogunbowale
Cam Skattebo
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CJ Donaldson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Goodson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Seth McGowan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Badie
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dylan Laube
Cam Skattebo
vs
Corey Kiner
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ray Davis
Cam Skattebo
vs
A.J. Dillon
Cam Skattebo
vs
Hunter Luepke
Cam Skattebo
vs
Isaiah Davis
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jordan James
Cam Skattebo
vs
Julius Chestnut
Cam Skattebo
vs
Alec Ingold
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brashard Smith
Cam Skattebo
vs
Audric Estime
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kalel Mullings
Cam Skattebo
vs
Patrick Ricard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rasheen Ali
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bam Knight
Cam Skattebo
vs
Adam Prentice
Cam Skattebo
vs
Carson Steele
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kene Nwangwu
Cam Skattebo
vs
Zavier Scott
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Parker Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Kittle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Pickens
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Matthew Golden
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Davante Adams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trey McBride
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Bowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
A.J. Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Braelon Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Coker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Nabers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Olave
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Nico Collins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zay Flowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake London
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Downs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Puka Nacua
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Kelce
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Denzel Boston
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Carnell Tate
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Woody Marks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tre Tucker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rome Odunze
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Colston Loveland
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Germie Bernard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Keenan Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Hunter Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kendre Miller
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
RJ Harvey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mark Andrews
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brenton Strange
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Darren Waller
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Keon Coleman
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Najee Harris
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
AJ Barner
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cade Otton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Darnell Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rachaad White
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Raheim Sanders
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justice Hill
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Holani
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kaelon Black
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ty Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sean Tucker
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
CJ Donaldson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Goodson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Seth McGowan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Badie
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dylan Laube
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Corey Kiner
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ray Davis
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
A.J. Dillon
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Hunter Luepke
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan James
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Julius Chestnut
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Alec Ingold
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brashard Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Audric Estime
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kalel Mullings
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Patrick Ricard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rasheen Ali
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bam Knight
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Adam Prentice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Carson Steele
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kene Nwangwu
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zavier Scott
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Warren
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Warren
vs
Derrick Henry
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vs
Kyren Williams
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vs
Zay Flowers
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vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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vs
Nico Collins
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vs
Puka Nacua
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vs
Javonte Williams
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vs
Jonathan Taylor
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vs
Chris Olave
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vs
Christian McCaffrey
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vs
Malik Nabers
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vs
Kenneth Walker III
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vs
James Cook III
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Bijan Robinson
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D'Andre Swift
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Ashton Jeanty
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Chuba Hubbard
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Brock Bowers
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Trey McBride
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Davante Adams
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Bucky Irving
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Matthew Golden
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Mike Evans
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Cam Skattebo
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Parker Washington
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Garrett Wilson
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George Kittle
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George Pickens
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Michael Wilson
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Parker Washington
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vs
Dameon Pierce
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Cam Skattebo
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vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
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Mike Evans
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Matthew Golden
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Romeo Doubs
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Bucky Irving
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Courtland Sutton
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Davante Adams
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Ryan Flournoy
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Trey McBride
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Dalton Schultz
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Brock Bowers
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vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
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vs
Najee Harris
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Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
vs
Chig Okonkwo
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vs
D'Andre Swift
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vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
James Cook III
Woody Marks
vs
Kalif Raymond
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vs
Malik Nabers
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vs
AJ Barner
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vs
Chris Olave
Woody Marks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Woody Marks
vs
Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Nico Collins
Woody Marks
vs
Cade Otton
Woody Marks
vs
Zay Flowers
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Drake London
Woody Marks
vs
Brandin Cooks
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Darnell Washington
Woody Marks
vs
Christian Watson
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Woody Marks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Woody Marks
vs
Kyren Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Woody Marks
vs
Rachaad White
Woody Marks
vs
Puka Nacua
Woody Marks
vs
Raheim Sanders
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
Michael Mayer
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
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vs
Christian McCaffrey
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vs
Justice Hill
Woody Marks
vs
Kimani Vidal
Woody Marks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
George Holani
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Kaelon Black
Woody Marks
vs
Austin Ekeler
Woody Marks
vs
Ty Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Roschon Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Sean Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Woody Marks
vs
CJ Donaldson
Woody Marks
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Goodson
Woody Marks
vs
Seth McGowan
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Badie
Woody Marks
vs
Dylan Laube
Woody Marks
vs
Corey Kiner
Woody Marks
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Ray Davis
Woody Marks
vs
A.J. Dillon
Woody Marks
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Hunter Luepke
Woody Marks
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Isaiah Davis
Woody Marks
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Woody Marks
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Jordan James
Woody Marks
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Julius Chestnut
Woody Marks
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Alec Ingold
Woody Marks
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Brashard Smith
Woody Marks
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Audric Estime
Woody Marks
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Kalel Mullings
Woody Marks
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Patrick Ricard
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Rasheen Ali
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Zavier Scott

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

TreVeyon Henderson

Suffers High-Ankle Sprain, Set to Miss Multiple Weeks
Trevor van Riemsdyk

Penguins Move Trevor van Riemsdyk to Injured Reserve
Parker Wotherspoon

Out Week-to-Week
Samuel Honzek

Considered Week-to-Week
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Unavailable Tuesday
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Cutter Gauthier

Questionable for Tuesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Nikolas Matinpalo

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Monday
Yaxel Lendeborg

in Line for Opening-Night Start
Nico Sturm

Doing "OK" After Being Sent to Hospital
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Davante Adams

Remains an Enormous Weapon Around the Goal Line
Matthew Stafford

Huge Effort Comes Up Short in Week 5
James Cook III

Touchdowns Make Up for Fumbling Issues in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Smothered with Dozens of Targets in Loss
Josh Allen

Snaps Overtime Losing Streak with Elite Rushing Performance
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Alexandre Sarr

Makes Preseason Debut After Foot Surgery
Nick Bosa

"Has a Chance" to Play Against Commanders
DJ Moore

Inactive on Monday Night Against Rams
Matt Duchene

Out for Three Months After Core Surgery
John Tavares

Rejoins Practice
Connor Bedard

Likely to Make His Season Debut Tuesday
Jake Sanderson

Still Sidelined Monday
Luke Evangelista

Expected to Play Monday
Jacob Markstrom

Fine Despite Early Exit
Rasmus Dahlin

Won't Play Tuesday
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
Rico Dowdle

Steelers Expect Rico Dowdle to Return in Week 6
Malik Willis

Dolphins Not Considering Benching Malik Willis
Saquon Barkley

Has Chance to Return Against Panthers
DeVonta Smith

Could Return After Two-Game Absence
Deebo Samuel Sr.

"Going to Miss" A Couple of Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Michael Penix Jr.

Optimistic He Will Play in Week 6
Micah Parsons

Packers Not Expecting Micah Parsons to Practice This Week
David Montgomery

Considered "Week-to-Week"
A.J. Brown

Has Chance to Resume Practicing This Week
Will Shipley

Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Plantar Fascia Tear
Alexis Lafrenière

Alexis Lafreniere Adds Two More Points to His Tally
Caleb Williams

All Signs Point to Caleb Williams Returning in Week 6
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Scheduled to Undergo an MRI
Mark Jankowski

Extends Goal Streak to Four Games
Tyler Herro

Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
Alex Ovechkin

Scores First Goal of the Season
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Cam York

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Cooper Flagg

Dishes Seven Assists in Win Over Rockets
Jordan Staal

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Brandon Miller

Drills Four Triples in Win Over Bucks
TOR

Chris Tanev Moved to Injured Reserve
Kyrie Irving

Shakes Off Rust with 17 Points in Preseason Debut
Igor Shesterkin

Set for Surgery
James Harden

Scores 24 Points in Preseason Debut
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Jayson Tatum

Scores 23 Points in Preseason Rout of 76ers
Washington Wizards

Skal Labissiere Waived by Wizards
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Alondes Williams

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
Walker Kessler

Returns to Full Practice on Sunday
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
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