Rachaad White Ruled Out for Week 4

Oct 2, 2026, 1:38 PM ET

Following a physical Monday night win over the Eagles, Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (knee) popped up on the Week 4 injury report, missing Thursday's practice with a knee issue. On Friday, head coach Ben Johnson told reporters that his lead running back is "still feeling the effects of a Monday night football game." Still, he offered optimism about Swift's Week 4 availability, sharing that he is expected to practice today. Swift has arguably been the Bears' best offensive player through three games, and he comes into the week as the fantasy RB6. Ahead of a matchup with the Jets, who rank in the bottom half of the league against fantasy backs, he is RotoBaller's RB15, but his status will need to be monitored when the Bears release their final injury report of the week.