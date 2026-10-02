Bears Optimistic About D'Andre Swift's Week 4 Status
Oct 2, 2026, 1:38 PM ETFollowing a physical Monday night win over the Eagles, Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (knee) popped up on the Week 4 injury report, missing Thursday's practice with a knee issue. On Friday, head coach Ben Johnson told reporters that his lead running back is "still feeling the effects of a Monday night football game." Still, he offered optimism about Swift's Week 4 availability, sharing that he is expected to practice today. Swift has arguably been the Bears' best offensive player through three games, and he comes into the week as the fantasy RB6. Ahead of a matchup with the Jets, who rank in the bottom half of the league against fantasy backs, he is RotoBaller's RB15, but his status will need to be monitored when the Bears release their final injury report of the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Brad Biggs
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DJ Moore Practicing in Non-Contact Jersey
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 2, 2026, 1:26 PM ETAs has been the case since injuring his shoulder in a Week 2 matchup with the Lions, Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) was still sporting a red non-contact jersey at Friday's practice, as spotted by team reporter Sal Capaccio. A week after sandwiching two limited practices around a DNP, Moore has been present at every practice ahead of a divisional clash with the Patriots and is trending toward another full workload after leading the Bills with 10 targets in a Week 3 win over the Chargers. With Patriots All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) dealing with his own shoulder injury and absent from the first two practices of the week, Moore could be in line for a big day and is RotoBaller's WR21 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Sal Capaccio
Terry McLaurin Questionable After Injuring Hamstring at Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 2, 2026, 1:14 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) suffered a hamstring injury during Friday's practice and is now questionable for the team's Week 4 matchup with the Colts in London, England, according to beat reporter Tashan Reed. McLaurin missed significant time in 2025 while dealing with a recurring quadriceps injury, but he has led the Commanders receiver room with a 77.6% snap participation through three weeks. If McLaurin is unable to play in what projects as a favorable matchup, veteran Stefon Diggs would see an obvious boost, but with quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) already ruled out for his second consecutive contest, it may be best to simply fade the Commanders offense as a whole.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Tashan Reed
Caleb Williams Has Been Ruled Out for Week 4
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 12:58 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 4's matchup against the New York Jets. Williams suffered a hamstring strain in Week 2's loss to the Minnesota Vikings and will now miss his second straight game. In two games this season, Williams has completed 36 of 55 passes for 407 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, and has added 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. With Williams out, the team has not yet announced who will start in Week 4, though both Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum are healthy. While there is no timeline for Williams' return, their Week 5 game against their division rival, the Green Bay Packers, could be a possible return date.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Brad Biggs
Mason Graham to Miss Time with Sprained MCL, Ankle
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 12:52 PM ETCleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (knee/ankle) is expected to miss time due to a sprained MCL and ankle. Graham was tangled up on a run play in the second quarter and couldn't return in the 27-24 win over division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. In the first three games of the 2026 season, Graham had four sacks, 15 tackles, and six tackles for loss, all ranking near the top among defensive tackles. With Graham expected to miss a few weeks, Adin Huntington and Mike Hall Jr. will see increased snaps in his absence. Given Graham's strengths in the run game, fantasy managers should be more inclined to target the Browns' run defense in the coming weeks.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - ESPN/NFL Network
Xavier Legette Ruled Out for Week 4
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 12:50 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) has been ruled out for Week 4's matchup against the Detroit Lions. After missing all of practice this week, Legette will miss his second straight week due to the knee injury. In two games this season, he has caught two of six targets for 64 yards, playing 53% of snaps and running 61% of routes. With Legette out and Jalen Coker (quad) questionable, the Panthers could be thin at wide receiver behind second-year Tetairoa McMillan. With their bye week coming up in Week 5, Legette's next chance to return would be Week 6, when they travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Joe Person - The Athletic
Sam Darnold a Potential Streamer in Week 4
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 2, 2026, 12:49 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is a potential streamer in Week 4 against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that has fallen short of expectations this season. The Chargers are allowing 244.7 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks. Darnold is fresh off a 379-yard outing in Washington and will return home with a need for a win. Darnold's chemistry with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is undeniable. He should find JSN early and often. Given the Chargers' defensive woes, Darnold has a chance to toss a couple of touchdown passes as well. While he may not carry a massive ceiling, Darnold certainly enters this week with a nice floor. If you are reeling with quarterback injuries or poor play, you can turn to Darnold this week. Darnold is readily available on waivers and generally not considered a starting option, so you should be able to grab him and plug him in immediately.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxon Smith-Njigba a Clear WR1 in Week 4
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 2, 2026, 12:48 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in another smash position in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are middle of the pack, allowing 27.43 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. However, JSN has not scored fewer than 26.2 fantasy points in a game this season. While he almost certainly cannot maintain his pace to reach 34 touchdowns this season, Smith-Njigba is seeing enough volume each week to push for 20-plus fantasy points. The Seahawks are also fresh off a bad loss to the Washington Commanders. The Chargers, on the other hand, are entering this matchup on a three-game losing streak. As such, Seattle should be able to take care of business in this game, but they will need to use the passing game to do so given that the running game has not gotten going quite yet. Fire up JSN with the utmost confidence this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Rashid Shaheed not a Viable Fantasy Option Right Now
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 2, 2026, 12:46 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (hip) can likely be left on waivers in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Seattle's offense has yet to get Shaheed going, as he has now recorded just three targets in two of three games this season. Following a Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Shaheed seemed like he was trending towards a bigger role. However, Shaheed has recorded just six receptions on the season. For the first couple of weeks, Shaheed was a good wait-and-see prospect in fantasy. At this point, he is likely best left on waivers until Seattle's offense demonstrates that it will heavily use any wide receivers outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Although the Chargers do not present a tough challenge as the No. 20 defense against opposing wide receivers in fantasy, Shaheed's lack of volume makes him difficult to trust until further notice.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Cooper Kupp Could See Limited Involvement in Week 4
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 2, 2026, 12:45 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not a viable fantasy option in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kupp enters this matchup as the WR50. He has only received 11 targets through three games. Kupp put up solid fantasy numbers in Week 3 due to a late touchdown reception. However, Week 4 does not project to be as competitive a matchup. Seattle is -7 on Sunday, and Kupp does not tend to receive much volume in games in which Seattle dominates. This passing offense runs through wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Given JSN's 39% target share, there is very little to go around for the rest of the wide receivers in this offense. You can leave Kupp on your bench or on waivers in Week 4. He is untrustworthy for fantasy despite his important role in the Seahawks' success.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
AJ Barner Working His Way Into Streaming Conversation
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 2, 2026, 12:43 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner could be a potential streamer in a pinch in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. With quarterback Sam Darnold back in the lineup in Week 3, Barner recorded five receptions on a whopping nine targets for 69 yards. While nine targets will not be prescriptive moving forward, Barner's involvement at the hands of Darnold was encouraging. Seattle does not project to be in many shootouts like the one they found themselves in in Week 3, but Barner has been an ascending player since the second half of the 2025 season. His ability after the catch makes him an intriguing player for fantasy. Additionally, he is a fantastic red zone threat. The Chargers are No. 15 against opposing tight ends in fantasy this season. Barner is not a must-start, but if you are struggling at tight end in a deep league, he is a potential option in Week 4.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Listed as Questionable for Week 4
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 12:43 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) has been listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions. Coker suffered a minor quad strain during the Panthers' Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, a development that is concerning given his history of quad strains. After missing Wednesday's practice, Coker practiced with limited participation on Thursday and Friday and appears likely to be a game-time decision. In three games, Coker has caught 18 of 22 targets for 222 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 14.4 half-PPR fantasy points per game. If he's unable to play against the Lions, wideouts Tetairoa McMillan and Brycen Tremayne, along with tight end Darren Waller, would likely see an increased role. Fantasy managers will need a backup plan if Coker can't play on Sunday night.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Joe Person - The Athletic
Jason Myers a Top 10 Kicking Option in Week 4
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 2, 2026, 12:40 PM ETSeattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers is a top 10 option at the position in Week 4 when Seattle hosts the Los Angeles Chargers. Myers has yet to miss a kick in 2026, nor has he finished a game with fewer than seven fantasy points. Unfortunately, Myers' ceiling has been capped by a lack of field goal attempts. Seattle's offense has primarily scored touchdowns on its way to a 2-1 start. Given the excellence of this offense, Seattle should continue to score a lot of touchdowns, but Myers' field goal attempts will bounce back eventually. In 2025, Myers attempted 48 field goals and 48 extra points. Either way, Myers has a fantastic floor in Week 4. The Chargers are allowing 25 points per game to opposing teams this season. Seattle's offense should be in scoring position often, giving Myers plenty of chances to score fantasy points.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Seahawks D/ST a Great Option in Week 4
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 2, 2026, 12:38 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks D/ST could be in for a field day against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. This defense is fresh off a game in which it allowed 27 points from the Washington Commanders' offense. This unit takes a lot of pride in itself and should bounce back this week against a struggling Chargers offense. The Chargers have yet to score more than 16 points in a game this season. They have also turned the ball over six times and allowed eight sacks in three games. Seattle should have no problem forcing more turnovers and getting to quarterback Justin Herbert. Seattle is also getting healthier in its defensive secondary, something that hurt them in Week 3. As such, fantasy managers can expect good things from this unit in Week 4. RotoBaller has the Seahawks D/ST ranked at No. 4 on the week, which is about on par with where they should finish.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Seattle Seahawks
CBS Sports Parts Ways with Tony Romo
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 12:32 PM ETCBS Sports and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo have agreed to part ways following DUI charges this offseason. CBS Sports said in a statement, "We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward." Romo was arrested for operating while intoxicated on July 23 and pleaded no contest to the charges in early September. CBS placed him on leave and has officially announced that it has parted ways with the color commentator. Moving forward, former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals pass rusher J.J. Watt will continue to partner with Jim Nantz as the lead announcing team for the rest of the 2026 season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Richard Deitsch
DeVonta Smith Not Practicing on Friday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 12:26 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is not seen practicing on Friday as the team prepares to take on the Los Angeles Rams. Smith played through a hamstring injury last week, but has not practiced at all this week and is unlikely to play, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. In three games, Smith has hauled in 19 of 27 targets for 235 yards and a touchdown, producing strong numbers as the team's WR1 with AJ Brown in New England. With Smith trending towards sitting in Week 4, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks and rookie Makai Lemon appear ready to step up and replace the former Heisman Trophy winner. While neither are strong starting options against a solid Rams secondary, both carry FLEX appeal in Week 4 if Smith is inactive.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Zach Berman
Jaylin Noel Could See Minimal Role with Nico Collins Set to Return
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 12:20 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel has been quiet to start his second season and could see a reduced role moving forward. In three games, Noel has caught five of nine targets for 101 yards and added 21 rushing yards on two carries. The second-year receiver has played just 38% of snaps and 42% of routes, and ranks fifth among Texans pass catchers in targets. With star wideout Nico Collins (hamstring) set to return, Noel could see a minimal role in Week 4. Also worth noting, Tank Dell (knee) is nearing a return from injured reserve after a significant injury sustained during the 2024 season. Given the crowded Texans receiving corps and Noel's limited role, he should be safely dropped in most fantasy leagues.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
TreVeyon Henderson Gives Back Ground in Patriots Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 12:14 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson gave back some of the ground he gained in his season debut. Henderson handled 16 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh in Week 2, playing 60% of the offensive snaps. A week later in Jacksonville, that workload was cut in half. He finished with eight carries for 23 yards, caught one pass for six yards and was on the field for only 23 snaps, a 37% share. Rhamondre Stevenson played 33 snaps, and New England continued to rotate multiple backs in a game that got away from it early. Henderson still has the talent to make a smaller workload matter, but Week 3 was a reminder that he has not taken control of this backfield. After looking like the clear riser coming out of Week 2, his fantasy value has cooled with the Patriots heading to Buffalo in Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins Practicing Once Again on Friday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 12:13 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) is in uniform for Friday's practice as the team prepares to face the Dallas Cowboys. After missing the last two games with a hamstring strain, Collins has practiced all three days this week and appears set to return in Week 4. In his only game this season, he caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Bills. With him practicing Friday, his return would help quarterback C.J. Stroud and the running game while hurting wideouts Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson, as well as tight end Dalton Schultz. Fantasy managers can confidently start Collins in Week 4 if he's active, as he is a strong WR2 option against a weaker Dallas secondary.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jonathan Alexander - Houston Chronicle
Ollie Gordon Listed as RB2 in Dolphins Depth Chart
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 12:10 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II was listed as the team's RB2 on their Week 4 depth chart. With star running back De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season with a torn ACL, fantasy managers expected Gordon to start. However, the team listed Jaylen Wright as the RB1 and Gordon as the backup. Wright played ahead of Gordon in the preseason, and although he couldn't suit up last week due to a foot injury, he should be ready for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Because he faces one of the NFL's best defenses and his role in the backfield remains uncertain, Gordon should be on fantasy benches in Week 4.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Miami Dolphins
Jalen Coker not participating in drills Friday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 12:09 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) was in uniform Friday, but he had not joined the team for drills during the portion of practice open to reporters, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Coker was listed as a projected non-participant for Wednesday's walkthrough before returning as a limited participant Thursday, so Friday's final practice report will be important for his status against Detroit. He suffered the quad injury early in the third quarter of last week's loss to Cleveland and did not return, finishing with two catches for 18 yards. The injury was later reported as a minor strain. Coker has otherwise been one of Carolina's most productive receivers through three games, catching 18 of 22 targets for 222 yards and two touchdowns. RotoBaller currently has him at WR21 for Week 4. With the Panthers playing Sunday night, fantasy managers should keep an eye on his final designation before counting on him against the Lions.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joe Person