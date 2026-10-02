Jaylin Noel Could See Minimal Role with Nico Collins Set to Return
Oct 2, 2026, 12:20 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel has been quiet to start his second season and could see a reduced role moving forward. In three games, Noel has caught five of nine targets for 101 yards and added 21 rushing yards on two carries. The second-year receiver has played just 38% of snaps and 42% of routes, and ranks fifth among Texans pass catchers in targets. With star wideout Nico Collins (hamstring) set to return, Noel could see a minimal role in Week 4. Also worth noting, Tank Dell (knee) is nearing a return from injured reserve after a significant injury sustained during the 2024 season. Given the crowded Texans receiving corps and Noel's limited role, he should be safely dropped in most fantasy leagues.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
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TreVeyon Henderson Gives Back Ground in Patriots Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 12:14 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson gave back some of the ground he gained in his season debut. Henderson handled 16 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh in Week 2, playing 60% of the offensive snaps. A week later in Jacksonville, that workload was cut in half. He finished with eight carries for 23 yards, caught one pass for six yards and was on the field for only 23 snaps, a 37% share. Rhamondre Stevenson played 33 snaps, and New England continued to rotate multiple backs in a game that got away from it early. Henderson still has the talent to make a smaller workload matter, but Week 3 was a reminder that he has not taken control of this backfield. After looking like the clear riser coming out of Week 2, his fantasy value has cooled with the Patriots heading to Buffalo in Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Nico Collins Practicing Once Again on Friday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 12:13 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) is in uniform for Friday's practice as the team prepares to face the Dallas Cowboys. After missing the last two games with a hamstring strain, Collins has practiced all three days this week and appears set to return in Week 4. In his only game this season, he caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Bills. With him practicing Friday, his return would help quarterback C.J. Stroud and the running game while hurting wideouts Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson, as well as tight end Dalton Schultz. Fantasy managers can confidently start Collins in Week 4 if he's active, as he is a strong WR2 option against a weaker Dallas secondary.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jonathan Alexander - Houston Chronicle
Ollie Gordon Listed as RB2 in Dolphins Depth Chart
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 12:10 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II was listed as the team's RB2 on their Week 4 depth chart. With star running back De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season with a torn ACL, fantasy managers expected Gordon to start. However, the team listed Jaylen Wright as the RB1 and Gordon as the backup. Wright played ahead of Gordon in the preseason, and although he couldn't suit up last week due to a foot injury, he should be ready for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Because he faces one of the NFL's best defenses and his role in the backfield remains uncertain, Gordon should be on fantasy benches in Week 4.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Miami Dolphins
Jalen Coker not participating in drills Friday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 12:09 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) was in uniform Friday, but he had not joined the team for drills during the portion of practice open to reporters, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Coker was listed as a projected non-participant for Wednesday's walkthrough before returning as a limited participant Thursday, so Friday's final practice report will be important for his status against Detroit. He suffered the quad injury early in the third quarter of last week's loss to Cleveland and did not return, finishing with two catches for 18 yards. The injury was later reported as a minor strain. Coker has otherwise been one of Carolina's most productive receivers through three games, catching 18 of 22 targets for 222 yards and two touchdowns. RotoBaller currently has him at WR21 for Week 4. With the Panthers playing Sunday night, fantasy managers should keep an eye on his final designation before counting on him against the Lions.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joe Person
Caleb Douglas to Miss Another Game With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 11:58 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Minnesota, according to David Furones. Head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed Friday that Douglas will miss his second straight game after also sitting out last week's loss to Kansas City. The rookie did not practice Wednesday or Thursday as the ankle continues to keep him off the field. Douglas started Miami's first two games and caught seven passes for 113 yards, including five receptions for 94 yards in his NFL debut. His absence keeps Miami without one of its early-season starters as the Dolphins head to Minnesota in Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: David Furones
Jaylen Wright Expected Back for Week 4
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 11:50 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (stinger/foot) should be good to go for Sunday's game against Minnesota, according to David Furones. Wright opened the week as a limited participant before practicing in full Thursday, and head coach Jeff Hafley said Friday that he expects him to be available. Wright missed last week's loss to Kansas City and has only three carries for 10 yards through two appearances this season. His return comes with a much bigger opportunity waiting in Miami's backfield. Ollie Gordon II should remain involved after handling 20 touches last week, so how the Dolphins split the work between the two backs will be one of the bigger fantasy questions to watch Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: David Furones
Bucky Irving moving well at Friday practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 11:42 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (glute) was on the field Friday and appeared to be moving well during the portion of practice open to reporters. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times noted that Irving was working without any obvious issues, an encouraging sign after he was limited Wednesday and Thursday. The injury is worth watching because Irving missed Tampa Bay's final two possessions in last week's loss to Minnesota, although he still finished that game with 15 carries for 46 yards and two catches for 12 yards. Friday's official practice designation will matter more than the early observation, but the trend is moving in the right direction ahead of Sunday's matchup with Green Bay. Irving has 180 rushing yards and 13 receptions through three games and sits at RB19 in RotoBaller's Week 4 rankings. If he avoids a setback and is cleared, he should remain in fantasy lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rick Stroud
Alvin Kamara expected to carry the load
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 11:33 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is in line for more work with Travis Etienne Jr. on injured reserve. Ian Rapoport reported that Kamara is expected to "carry the load" while Etienne is out, but this still looks like a backfield that will involve Kendre Miller. Head coach Kellen Moore said Thursday that Kamara and Miller will handle the work and noted that the Saints do not expect one back to do everything. Kamara has had nine carries in each of his two games since returning from an MCL sprain, turning those 18 attempts into 51 yards. He has also caught six of seven targets for 12 yards. Those numbers have not been exciting, but the opportunity is changing quickly now that Etienne will miss at least four games. Miller had six touches against Las Vegas last week and should remain part of the rotation. Kamara is RB27 in RotoBaller's Week 4 rankings ahead of Monday night's matchup with Atlanta, and the expected bump in touches puts him back in the flex mix.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
DeVonta Smith could miss multiple games
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 11:20 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) could be looking at more than a one-game absence. Bo Wulf of PHLY reported that Smith is expected to miss Sunday's matchup with the Rams and could also be sidelined beyond Week 4. He hasn't practiced this week after playing through the hamstring issue against Chicago, where he finished with six catches for 65 yards on eight targets. Smith has been heavily involved when healthy, catching 19 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown through three games. Philadelphia is getting thin at the position, too. Hollywood Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury, while tight end Dallas Goedert has also been out of practice. If Smith can't go, rookie Makai Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks figure to have more put on their plates. The bigger concern for fantasy managers is that this may not be a one-week problem, with Smith's availability for the Eagles' Week 5 game against Jacksonville now in question as well.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Breece Hall Ruled Out for Week 4
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 11:05 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Chicago, according to Zack Rosenblatt. Hall did not practice Wednesday or Thursday after injuring his right quad late in last week's loss to Detroit. His absence will push Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis into larger roles, with Allen taking the majority of the practice reps this week and head coach Aaron Glenn saying Davis will have a bigger part in the offense. The Jets have talked about using a committee approach in the backfield, and Week 4 will give them their first real chance to do it without Hall. Hall remains week-to-week, with no firm timetable yet for his return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
Adonai Mitchell to Miss Second Straight Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 10:57 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Chicago, according to Zack Rosenblatt. It will be the second straight game Mitchell has missed after the finger injury also kept him out against Detroit last week. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and had already been considered week-to-week by head coach Aaron Glenn. Mitchell opened the season with nine catches for 123 yards over two games, including six receptions for 63 yards against Green Bay in Week 2. With Mitchell unavailable again, the Jets will have to keep leaning on the rest of their receiver group behind Garrett Wilson.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
Malik Nabers' Fantasy Stock Keeps Sliding
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 10:46 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has been one of the bigger disappointments through three games. After opening the season with six catches for 69 yards against Dallas, he has totaled just six receptions for 27 yards over the last two weeks. The Giants have still looked his way 10 times in that span, so this is not a case of Nabers disappearing from the offense. The problem is what those chances have turned into. Jaxson Dart is out for the rest of the regular season with a knee injury, and Jameis Winston managed only 118 passing yards without a touchdown in last week's win over Tennessee. New York has since added J.J. McCarthy, but Winston remains the starter for now. Nabers is still the clear top receiver here, and his shoulder is no longer on the injury report. Even so, the combination of a cold two-game stretch and an unsettled quarterback situation has pushed his fantasy value down heading into Sunday's matchup with Arizona.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyson Bagent Appears in Line for Week 4 Start
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 10:35 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent appears to be in line to start Sunday against the New York Jets. ProFootballTalk reports that Bagent, rather than Case Keenum, has been getting the first-team quarterback reps this week while head coach Ben Johnson keeps his plans under wraps. Bagent cleared concussion protocol before Monday night's win over Philadelphia but served as the backup while Keenum completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Caleb Williams remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and has not practiced this week. Chicago hasn't officially named a starter yet, but the practice reps are pointing toward Bagent getting the call in Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ProFootballTalk
Alec Pierce Worth Stashing on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 10:25 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce is a stash for managers who have an open IR spot and can afford to wait. Pierce aggravated his left heel in Week 2 against Kansas City, the same heel that required offseason surgery, and Indianapolis placed him on injured reserve on Sept. 26. He has to miss at least four games, making Week 7 against Minnesota the earliest he can return. There is no guarantee he will be ready then, either. The current plan is rehab rather than another surgery, with a midseason return the hope if recovery goes well. Pierce had five catches for 72 yards in two games before the injury, but the reason to hold him is what he did last year. He finished 2025 with 47 receptions for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns while leading the NFL at 21.3 yards per catch. Indianapolis also re-signed him to a four-year deal in March. Pierce is not a short-term waiver solution, but his big-play role gives him enough upside to justify an IR stash.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf Breaks Out for 115 Yards
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 10:15 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf finally delivered the big yardage game that had been missing through the first three weeks. Metcalf caught five of nine targets for a game-high 115 yards in Thursday night's 27-24 loss to Cleveland, surpassing the 98 receiving yards he had totaled over the first three games combined. Most of the damage came after halftime. He hauled in a 43-yard pass early in the fourth quarter to help jump-start Pittsburgh's comeback, then came up with catches of 22 and 28 yards on the late drive that eventually tied the game. Metcalf did not score, but the nine targets were a welcome jump after he saw only five against Cincinnati in Week 3. He now has 16 catches for 213 yards and one touchdown through four games. The production had been quiet to start the year, but Thursday was easily his most productive performance of the season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White Not Practicing on Friday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 10:02 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (shoulder) did not practice on Friday as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts in London. After suffering a shoulder injury in the 33-31 win over the defending champion Seattle Seahawks, White has been unable to practice this week and is unlikely to play in Week 4. Earlier in the week, the team signed veteran running back Austin Ekeler, likely to replace White in the lineup. With Jacory Croskey-Merritt expected to handle the bulk of the work, Ekeler should factor in on obvious passing downs against a Colts defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. With the bye week looming in Week 5, White's most likely return will be on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: John Keim - ESPN
Chig Okonkwo Will Make His Return in Week 4
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 9:55 AM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) will return in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. Okonkwo injured his hamstring in Week 1's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and has missed the past two weeks. In his lone game with the Commanders, Okonkwo caught two of three targets for 16 yards and played most of the snaps before leaving in the third quarter. With him back in the lineup, John Bates and Ben Sinnott should see reduced roles, and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams may see fewer snaps as the team looks to use more 12 personnel with Okonkwo back. Fantasy managers should not rely on him to start this week, but his return should be a major factor against a struggling Colts secondary.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Tashan Reed
Jayden Daniels Ruled Out for Week 4
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 9:49 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) has been ruled out for Week 4's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Daniels dislocated his left elbow in Week 2's loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite limited practice this week, he will wait until after the Week 5 bye to return. In his career, Daniels has averaged 19.3 fantasy points per game, though he has left several games early due to injuries. With Daniels out, the Commanders will again rely on veteran backup Marcus Mariota. Mariota led them to an upset win over the defending champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 and will hope to add another win against the Colts in London. The next chance to see Daniels will be in Week 6 on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ben Standig
Marcus Mariota Will Start Against Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 9:42 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota will start in Week 4's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. With starting quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) ruled out for Sunday's game, Mariota will start again, as Daniels has time to recover before the bye week. In his start last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Commanders to a win over the defending champions. The former second-overall pick has produced as the starter when Daniels has been sidelined, averaging 17.4 fantasy points per game in starts over the past two seasons. Fantasy managers should consider Mariota a high-end QB2 in an ideal matchup, as the Colts are struggling to stop the pass.--Nathan Harvey
Source: JP Finlay
Aaron Rodgers Finding A Rhythm, Emerging As Streaming Option
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 9:33 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 40 passes for 299 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the 27-24 loss to the division rival Cleveland Browns. Rodgers struggled in the first half but rallied, leading a two-score fourth-quarter comeback, including the game-tying touchdown to Pat Freiermuth with under two minutes left. Although the Steelers ultimately lost, fantasy managers should keep tabs on Rodgers as a streaming option moving forward. He has posted over 290 yards and three touchdowns in back-to-back games and appears to be finding a rhythm under head coach Mike McCarthy. He faces the Colts, Buccaneers, Saints, and the Browns in the next four weeks, all of which have struggled against the pass to start the 2026 season. With bye weeks and injuries affecting the top quarterbacks, the future Hall of Fame quarterback could be a player to consider in lineups.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN