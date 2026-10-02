Malik Nabers' Fantasy Stock Keeps Sliding
Oct 2, 2026, 10:46 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has been one of the bigger disappointments through three games. After opening the season with six catches for 69 yards against Dallas, he has totaled just six receptions for 27 yards over the last two weeks. The Giants have still looked his way 10 times in that span, so this is not a case of Nabers disappearing from the offense. The problem is what those chances have turned into. Jaxson Dart is out for the rest of the regular season with a knee injury, and Jameis Winston managed only 118 passing yards without a touchdown in last week's win over Tennessee. New York has since added J.J. McCarthy, but Winston remains the starter for now. Nabers is still the clear top receiver here, and his shoulder is no longer on the injury report. Even so, the combination of a cold two-game stretch and an unsettled quarterback situation has pushed his fantasy value down heading into Sunday's matchup with Arizona.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Tyson Bagent Appears in Line for Week 4 Start
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 10:35 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent appears to be in line to start Sunday against the New York Jets. ProFootballTalk reports that Bagent, rather than Case Keenum, has been getting the first-team quarterback reps this week while head coach Ben Johnson keeps his plans under wraps. Bagent cleared concussion protocol before Monday night's win over Philadelphia but served as the backup while Keenum completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Caleb Williams remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and has not practiced this week. Chicago hasn't officially named a starter yet, but the practice reps are pointing toward Bagent getting the call in Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ProFootballTalk
Alec Pierce Worth Stashing on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 10:25 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce is a stash for managers who have an open IR spot and can afford to wait. Pierce aggravated his left heel in Week 2 against Kansas City, the same heel that required offseason surgery, and Indianapolis placed him on injured reserve on Sept. 26. He has to miss at least four games, making Week 7 against Minnesota the earliest he can return. There is no guarantee he will be ready then, either. The current plan is rehab rather than another surgery, with a midseason return the hope if recovery goes well. Pierce had five catches for 72 yards in two games before the injury, but the reason to hold him is what he did last year. He finished 2025 with 47 receptions for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns while leading the NFL at 21.3 yards per catch. Indianapolis also re-signed him to a four-year deal in March. Pierce is not a short-term waiver solution, but his big-play role gives him enough upside to justify an IR stash.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf Breaks Out for 115 Yards
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 2, 2026, 10:15 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf finally delivered the big yardage game that had been missing through the first three weeks. Metcalf caught five of nine targets for a game-high 115 yards in Thursday night's 27-24 loss to Cleveland, surpassing the 98 receiving yards he had totaled over the first three games combined. Most of the damage came after halftime. He hauled in a 43-yard pass early in the fourth quarter to help jump-start Pittsburgh's comeback, then came up with catches of 22 and 28 yards on the late drive that eventually tied the game. Metcalf did not score, but the nine targets were a welcome jump after he saw only five against Cincinnati in Week 3. He now has 16 catches for 213 yards and one touchdown through four games. The production had been quiet to start the year, but Thursday was easily his most productive performance of the season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White Not Practicing on Friday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 10:02 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (shoulder) did not practice on Friday as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts in London. After suffering a shoulder injury in the 33-31 win over the defending champion Seattle Seahawks, White has been unable to practice this week and is unlikely to play in Week 4. Earlier in the week, the team signed veteran running back Austin Ekeler, likely to replace White in the lineup. With Jacory Croskey-Merritt expected to handle the bulk of the work, Ekeler should factor in on obvious passing downs against a Colts defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. With the bye week looming in Week 5, White's most likely return will be on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: John Keim - ESPN
Chig Okonkwo Will Make His Return in Week 4
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 9:55 AM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) will return in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. Okonkwo injured his hamstring in Week 1's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and has missed the past two weeks. In his lone game with the Commanders, Okonkwo caught two of three targets for 16 yards and played most of the snaps before leaving in the third quarter. With him back in the lineup, John Bates and Ben Sinnott should see reduced roles, and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams may see fewer snaps as the team looks to use more 12 personnel with Okonkwo back. Fantasy managers should not rely on him to start this week, but his return should be a major factor against a struggling Colts secondary.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Tashan Reed
Jayden Daniels Ruled Out for Week 4
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 9:49 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) has been ruled out for Week 4's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Daniels dislocated his left elbow in Week 2's loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite limited practice this week, he will wait until after the Week 5 bye to return. In his career, Daniels has averaged 19.3 fantasy points per game, though he has left several games early due to injuries. With Daniels out, the Commanders will again rely on veteran backup Marcus Mariota. Mariota led them to an upset win over the defending champion Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 and will hope to add another win against the Colts in London. The next chance to see Daniels will be in Week 6 on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ben Standig
Marcus Mariota Will Start Against Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 9:42 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota will start in Week 4's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. With starting quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) ruled out for Sunday's game, Mariota will start again, as Daniels has time to recover before the bye week. In his start last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Commanders to a win over the defending champions. The former second-overall pick has produced as the starter when Daniels has been sidelined, averaging 17.4 fantasy points per game in starts over the past two seasons. Fantasy managers should consider Mariota a high-end QB2 in an ideal matchup, as the Colts are struggling to stop the pass.--Nathan Harvey
Source: JP Finlay
Aaron Rodgers Finding A Rhythm, Emerging As Streaming Option
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 9:33 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 40 passes for 299 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the 27-24 loss to the division rival Cleveland Browns. Rodgers struggled in the first half but rallied, leading a two-score fourth-quarter comeback, including the game-tying touchdown to Pat Freiermuth with under two minutes left. Although the Steelers ultimately lost, fantasy managers should keep tabs on Rodgers as a streaming option moving forward. He has posted over 290 yards and three touchdowns in back-to-back games and appears to be finding a rhythm under head coach Mike McCarthy. He faces the Colts, Buccaneers, Saints, and the Browns in the next four weeks, all of which have struggled against the pass to start the 2026 season. With bye weeks and injuries affecting the top quarterbacks, the future Hall of Fame quarterback could be a player to consider in lineups.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Denzel Boston Continues to Make Big Plays Against Steelers
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 9:19 AM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston caught four of seven targets for 89 yards in the 27-24 win over division rival Pittsburgh. With quarterback Deshaun Watson off to a strong start to his 2026 season, Boston has produced, including a 60-yard reception down the left sideline. The rookie has now had three 45+ yard receptions in four games and remains a major part of the Browns' passing attack. He also saw elite usage again Thursday night, playing 95% of the snaps and running 100% of the routes. As long as Watson continues to play well and feed the Browns' young, talented weapons, Boston will be a WR3 in fantasy formats. However, reliance on big plays could make him a volatile option moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Roman Wilson Produces Despite Limited Role Against Browns
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 2, 2026, 9:09 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson hauled in three of six targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in the 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Despite the Steelers' first-half offensive struggles, Wilson was a bright spot, including a 12-yard touchdown on the opening drive and a 49-yard reception that set up a Chris Boswell field goal. While Wilson was productive on Thursday night, he played just 31% of snaps and 40% of routes, ranking fourth among Pittsburgh's wideouts in both categories. Michael Pittman Jr. continues to struggle with penalties and drops, which could open a role for the third-year receiver. Until we see a noticeable change in the rotation, Wilson is at best a deep stash in fantasy leagues.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Tyler Higbee Could Lead Tight End Room in Week 4
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 2, 2026, 1:32 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee could jump to the top of the depth chart in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is the Rams' usual No. 1 tight end, but he suffered an ankle injury last weekend and is at risk of being sidelined for Week 4 after missing back-to-back practices. Barring a quick recovery, Ferguson is trending toward missing the game against Philadelphia, which could leave Higbee in line to lead the position group. He capitalized on Ferguson's early exit in Week 3, catching eight of 11 targets for 62 yards and one touchdown. This was Higbee's best fantasy performance since 2022, and he's a sneaky candidate to rank among the top 12 tight ends again this Sunday. His outlook will also depend on the availability of wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin), who was limited in practice on Thursday after missing two consecutive games.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Terrance Ferguson Unable to Practice on Thursday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 2, 2026, 1:28 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) did not practice on Thursday, according to Blaine Grisak of Rams on SI. Ferguson has now missed back-to-back practices, casting serious doubt on his availability for Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. There's always a chance that Ferguson could get back in a limited capacity on Friday, but for now, he's trending in the wrong direction. It was disappointing to see the second-year tight end get hurt in Week 3, less than seven days after he broke out with six catches, 54 yards, and one touchdown. Los Angeles has a very crowded tight end room, so if Ferguson doesn't play in Week 4, the Rams should still get productivity out of the position from Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Blaine Grisak
Isaiah Likely Takes a Big Step Backward with Quarterback Downgrade
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 2, 2026, 1:25 AM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely has cooled back down following a scorching hot start to the season. Likely made his Giants debut in Week 1 with an impressive stat line of eight catches, 78 yards, and two touchdowns, but his fantasy production has declined in every game since then. His reduced productivity is a direct result of the Giants losing quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) for the season. New York has been forced to start Jameis Winston, and the veteran hasn't been able to match Dart's prowess in the passing attack. For a large portion of his career, Winston was viewed as a quarterback who could support top-end wide receiver and tight end production because he loved to air the football out. He's still pass-happy, but as of late, he has been delivering more turnovers and fewer completions than we'd like to see. As a result, Likely has fallen outside the top 12 tight ends in fantasy football as long as Winston is under center.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
J.K. Dobbins Incredibly Unappealing Despite High Volume
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 2, 2026, 12:59 AM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins is a rare case of a ball-carrier to avoid despite having a large role in a prominent offense. Dobbins has yet to play more than half the snaps in a single game this season, and despite logging 17 carries in Week 3, he has yet to score a touchdown. Furthermore, 35 of his 36 touches this season have been rushing attempts, indicating that he is somewhat of an afterthought on passing downs. That shouldn't come as a huge surprise, given that teammate RJ Harvey is a pass-catching specialist and has been pushing for more touches. In fact, Harvey is averaging five catches per game this season out of the backfield. With no additional upside in PPR and a minimal role around the goal line, Dobbins is no longer a viable starter in fantasy football. He's a fine bench stash in deeper leagues, but if he can't produce a significant fantasy outing on 17 carries, we're not sure what it would take for him to get on the fantasy radar.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cade Otton's Stock Takes a Hit with Quarterback Downgrade
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 2, 2026, 12:47 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton is trending in the wrong direction for fantasy football. Otton has maintained a steady role early in the season, logging at least an 89% snap share and five targets in all three games so far. However, a quarterback downgrade will have major ramifications for his outlook going forward. Otton, whose sizable role has resulted in an underwhelming TE22 rank so far, will now begin catching passes from Jalon Daniels, who will earn the start in Week 4 with Baker Mayfield (thumb) sidelined. The snap share and target volume could be sustainable, but his reception and yardage totals will likely be scaled back with the undrafted free agent at quarterback. Otton is projected to fall outside the top 24 fantasy tight ends by the time this week's game is all said and done. Redraft managers should consider replacing him with a higher-upside option.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Emanuel Wilson Could Be In Line for Larger Role vs. Chargers in Week 4
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 1, 2026, 11:11 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson could have an increased role against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. Wilson appears to be fully healthy, while the rest of Seattle's backfield is dealing with various injuries. Rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price (chest), who has had some struggles to begin his NFL career, logged a limited practice session on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday. Fellow running back George Holani (rib) was limited in practice both Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, tailback Zach Charbonnet (knee), who tore his ACL in January, started the 2026 season on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list and returned to practice in a limited capacity this week, but will have to sit out the Week 4 game before he is eligible to return. Wilson and Holani led Seattle's running backs in snaps played with 24 in a Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders (Price played 19 snaps), but Wilson struggled with nine carries for 14 yards (1.6 yards per carry). He has rushed 32 times for 109 yards (3.4 yards per carry) without scoring yet in 2026. Still, he could have a starting role against the Chargers. Wilson is RotoBaller's No. 40 running back for Week 4, but he has a chance to outplay that ranking.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Seattle Seahawks Injury Report
Ladd McConkey Seen Walking Out of Locker Room with a Limp
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 1, 2026, 10:52 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) did not practice on Thursday due to a foot injury after logging a limited session on Wednesday. According to Kris Rhim of ESPN, McConkey was seen walking out of the locker room with a limp. McConkey's status for a Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks seems cloudy at best right now. McConkey has amassed 12 catches (on 15 targets) for 183 yards (15.3 yards per reception) and a touchdown through three games in 2026 . McConkey was already dealing with a rib injury as well, but he is yet to miss a game. If McConkey is out of the lineup, the Chargers will rely on wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris, tight end Oronde Gadsden and others in the passing game in Week 4 against the Seahawks.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Kris Rhim - ESPN
Kyler Murray Hasn't Proven to Have Much Fantasy Value Yet
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 1, 2026, 10:39 PM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (concussion) returned to action in Week 3 and completed 15 out of 29 passes (51.7%) for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 23-16 win over the Buccaneers. He added 17 rushing yards on two carries. He has totaled just 10 fantasy points in standard scoring leagues thus far, according to RotoBaller. Murray suffered a concussion in the first quarter of a Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers and was forced to sit out a Week 2 win against the Chicago Bears. Murray might have an easier time against a Miami Dolphins defense in Week 4 that is allowing 231 passing yards per game (20th in the NFL) and 9.1 yards per attempt (worst in the league), but coming off of an injury and putting up pedestrian numbers, Murray is hard to start right now. Murray's top wide receiver, Justin Jefferson (ankle), is also nursing an ankle injury and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Murray is RotoBaller's No. 13 quarterback for Week 4.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Blake Corum Saw a Dip in Touches and Production in Week 3
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 1, 2026, 10:22 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum played just 25 out of 86 (29%) offensive snaps in a 30-26 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3. The six carries and 15 rushing yards were both season lows thus far for Corum in 2026. He appears to be operating clearly behind starter Kyren Williams, who played 61 snaps in Week 3 and has totaled 134 offensive snaps through three games, compared to Corum's 67. Corum has tallied 28 rushes for 148 yards, while adding three receptions for 13 yards. Corum is yet to find the end zone, but he has been efficient with 5.3 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Williams has carried the ball 38 times for 214 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and a touchdown, and has caught 11 passes for 106 yards and an additional score. Corum will look to bounce back in a road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. The Eagles are giving up 127.3 yards per game on the ground, so it could be a productive day for Corum and Williams. Corum ranks as RotoBaller's No. 35 running back for Week 4.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Rashid Shaheed's Limited Usage Makes Him Difficult for Fantasy Managers to Trust
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 9:58 PM ETAfter re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks this past spring on a three-year, $51 million contract, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (hip) was widely expected to see a larger role in 2026. That hasn't been the case through the first three weeks of the season, as Shaheed has recorded just six catches for 52 yards on 12 targets. Shaheed's limited usage is nothing new. He logged just 26 targets across nine games with the Seahawks in 2025 after being acquired from the New Orleans Saints at the trade deadline. Seattle's passing game remains extremely concentrated around superstar wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been targeted on 37.9% of the team's pass attempts so far this season. Shaheed is an explosive downfield receiver, so he remains a threat to go off in any given week. Still, without more consistent target volume, Shaheed remains impossible to trust as anything more than a desperation flex option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller