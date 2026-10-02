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See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Jaxon Smith-Njigba a Clear WR1 in Week 4

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Oct 2, 2026, 12:48 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in another smash position in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are middle of the pack, allowing 27.43 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. However, JSN has not scored fewer than 26.2 fantasy points in a game this season. While he almost certainly cannot maintain his pace to reach 34 touchdowns this season, Smith-Njigba is seeing enough volume each week to push for 20-plus fantasy points. The Seahawks are also fresh off a bad loss to the Washington Commanders. The Chargers, on the other hand, are entering this matchup on a three-game losing streak. As such, Seattle should be able to take care of business in this game, but they will need to use the passing game to do so given that the running game has not gotten going quite yet. Fire up JSN with the utmost confidence this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 2, 2026, 12:46 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (hip) can likely be left on waivers in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Seattle's offense has yet to get Shaheed going, as he has now recorded just three targets in two of three games this season. Following a Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Shaheed seemed like he was trending towards a bigger role. However, Shaheed has recorded just six receptions on the season. For the first couple of weeks, Shaheed was a good wait-and-see prospect in fantasy. At this point, he is likely best left on waivers until Seattle's offense demonstrates that it will heavily use any wide receivers outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Although the Chargers do not present a tough challenge as the No. 20 defense against opposing wide receivers in fantasy, Shaheed's lack of volume makes him difficult to trust until further notice.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 2, 2026, 12:45 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not a viable fantasy option in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kupp enters this matchup as the WR50. He has only received 11 targets through three games. Kupp put up solid fantasy numbers in Week 3 due to a late touchdown reception. However, Week 4 does not project to be as competitive a matchup. Seattle is -7 on Sunday, and Kupp does not tend to receive much volume in games in which Seattle dominates. This passing offense runs through wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Given JSN's 39% target share, there is very little to go around for the rest of the wide receivers in this offense. You can leave Kupp on your bench or on waivers in Week 4. He is untrustworthy for fantasy despite his important role in the Seahawks' success.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 2, 2026, 12:43 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner could be a potential streamer in a pinch in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. With quarterback Sam Darnold back in the lineup in Week 3, Barner recorded five receptions on a whopping nine targets for 69 yards. While nine targets will not be prescriptive moving forward, Barner's involvement at the hands of Darnold was encouraging. Seattle does not project to be in many shootouts like the one they found themselves in in Week 3, but Barner has been an ascending player since the second half of the 2025 season. His ability after the catch makes him an intriguing player for fantasy. Additionally, he is a fantastic red zone threat. The Chargers are No. 15 against opposing tight ends in fantasy this season. Barner is not a must-start, but if you are struggling at tight end in a deep league, he is a potential option in Week 4.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 2, 2026, 12:43 PM ET

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) has been listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions. Coker suffered a minor quad strain during the Panthers' Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, a development that is concerning given his history of quad strains. After missing Wednesday's practice, Coker practiced with limited participation on Thursday and Friday and appears likely to be a game-time decision. In three games, Coker has caught 18 of 22 targets for 222 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 14.4 half-PPR fantasy points per game. If he's unable to play against the Lions, wideouts Tetairoa McMillan and Brycen Tremayne, along with tight end Darren Waller, would likely see an increased role. Fantasy managers will need a backup plan if Coker can't play on Sunday night.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Joe Person - The Athletic
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Oct 2, 2026, 12:40 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers is a top 10 option at the position in Week 4 when Seattle hosts the Los Angeles Chargers. Myers has yet to miss a kick in 2026, nor has he finished a game with fewer than seven fantasy points. Unfortunately, Myers' ceiling has been capped by a lack of field goal attempts. Seattle's offense has primarily scored touchdowns on its way to a 2-1 start. Given the excellence of this offense, Seattle should continue to score a lot of touchdowns, but Myers' field goal attempts will bounce back eventually. In 2025, Myers attempted 48 field goals and 48 extra points. Either way, Myers has a fantastic floor in Week 4. The Chargers are allowing 25 points per game to opposing teams this season. Seattle's offense should be in scoring position often, giving Myers plenty of chances to score fantasy points.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 2, 2026, 12:38 PM ET

The Seattle Seahawks D/ST could be in for a field day against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. This defense is fresh off a game in which it allowed 27 points from the Washington Commanders' offense. This unit takes a lot of pride in itself and should bounce back this week against a struggling Chargers offense. The Chargers have yet to score more than 16 points in a game this season. They have also turned the ball over six times and allowed eight sacks in three games. Seattle should have no problem forcing more turnovers and getting to quarterback Justin Herbert. Seattle is also getting healthier in its defensive secondary, something that hurt them in Week 3. As such, fantasy managers can expect good things from this unit in Week 4. RotoBaller has the Seahawks D/ST ranked at No. 4 on the week, which is about on par with where they should finish.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Seattle Seahawks
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Oct 2, 2026, 12:32 PM ET

CBS Sports and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo have agreed to part ways following DUI charges this offseason. CBS Sports said in a statement, "We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward." Romo was arrested for operating while intoxicated on July 23 and pleaded no contest to the charges in early September. CBS placed him on leave and has officially announced that it has parted ways with the color commentator. Moving forward, former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals pass rusher J.J. Watt will continue to partner with Jim Nantz as the lead announcing team for the rest of the 2026 season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Richard Deitsch
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Oct 2, 2026, 12:26 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is not seen practicing on Friday as the team prepares to take on the Los Angeles Rams. Smith played through a hamstring injury last week, but has not practiced at all this week and is unlikely to play, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. In three games, Smith has hauled in 19 of 27 targets for 235 yards and a touchdown, producing strong numbers as the team's WR1 with AJ Brown in New England. With Smith trending towards sitting in Week 4, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks and rookie Makai Lemon appear ready to step up and replace the former Heisman Trophy winner. While neither are strong starting options against a solid Rams secondary, both carry FLEX appeal in Week 4 if Smith is inactive.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Zach Berman
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Oct 2, 2026, 12:20 PM ET

Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel has been quiet to start his second season and could see a reduced role moving forward. In three games, Noel has caught five of nine targets for 101 yards and added 21 rushing yards on two carries. The second-year receiver has played just 38% of snaps and 42% of routes, and ranks fifth among Texans pass catchers in targets. With star wideout Nico Collins (hamstring) set to return, Noel could see a minimal role in Week 4. Also worth noting, Tank Dell (knee) is nearing a return from injured reserve after a significant injury sustained during the 2024 season. Given the crowded Texans receiving corps and Noel's limited role, he should be safely dropped in most fantasy leagues.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 2, 2026, 12:14 PM ET

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson gave back some of the ground he gained in his season debut. Henderson handled 16 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh in Week 2, playing 60% of the offensive snaps. A week later in Jacksonville, that workload was cut in half. He finished with eight carries for 23 yards, caught one pass for six yards and was on the field for only 23 snaps, a 37% share. Rhamondre Stevenson played 33 snaps, and New England continued to rotate multiple backs in a game that got away from it early. Henderson still has the talent to make a smaller workload matter, but Week 3 was a reminder that he has not taken control of this backfield. After looking like the clear riser coming out of Week 2, his fantasy value has cooled with the Patriots heading to Buffalo in Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Oct 2, 2026, 12:13 PM ET

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) is in uniform for Friday's practice as the team prepares to face the Dallas Cowboys. After missing the last two games with a hamstring strain, Collins has practiced all three days this week and appears set to return in Week 4. In his only game this season, he caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown against the Bills. With him practicing Friday, his return would help quarterback C.J. Stroud and the running game while hurting wideouts Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Hutchinson, as well as tight end Dalton Schultz. Fantasy managers can confidently start Collins in Week 4 if he's active, as he is a strong WR2 option against a weaker Dallas secondary.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jonathan Alexander - Houston Chronicle
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Oct 2, 2026, 12:10 PM ET

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II was listed as the team's RB2 on their Week 4 depth chart. With star running back De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season with a torn ACL, fantasy managers expected Gordon to start. However, the team listed Jaylen Wright as the RB1 and Gordon as the backup. Wright played ahead of Gordon in the preseason, and although he couldn't suit up last week due to a foot injury, he should be ready for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Because he faces one of the NFL's best defenses and his role in the backfield remains uncertain, Gordon should be on fantasy benches in Week 4.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Miami Dolphins
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Oct 2, 2026, 12:09 PM ET

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) was in uniform Friday, but he had not joined the team for drills during the portion of practice open to reporters, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Coker was listed as a projected non-participant for Wednesday's walkthrough before returning as a limited participant Thursday, so Friday's final practice report will be important for his status against Detroit. He suffered the quad injury early in the third quarter of last week's loss to Cleveland and did not return, finishing with two catches for 18 yards. The injury was later reported as a minor strain. Coker has otherwise been one of Carolina's most productive receivers through three games, catching 18 of 22 targets for 222 yards and two touchdowns. RotoBaller currently has him at WR21 for Week 4. With the Panthers playing Sunday night, fantasy managers should keep an eye on his final designation before counting on him against the Lions.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joe Person
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Oct 2, 2026, 11:58 AM ET

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Minnesota, according to David Furones. Head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed Friday that Douglas will miss his second straight game after also sitting out last week's loss to Kansas City. The rookie did not practice Wednesday or Thursday as the ankle continues to keep him off the field. Douglas started Miami's first two games and caught seven passes for 113 yards, including five receptions for 94 yards in his NFL debut. His absence keeps Miami without one of its early-season starters as the Dolphins head to Minnesota in Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: David Furones
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Oct 2, 2026, 11:50 AM ET

Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (stinger/foot) should be good to go for Sunday's game against Minnesota, according to David Furones. Wright opened the week as a limited participant before practicing in full Thursday, and head coach Jeff Hafley said Friday that he expects him to be available. Wright missed last week's loss to Kansas City and has only three carries for 10 yards through two appearances this season. His return comes with a much bigger opportunity waiting in Miami's backfield. Ollie Gordon II should remain involved after handling 20 touches last week, so how the Dolphins split the work between the two backs will be one of the bigger fantasy questions to watch Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: David Furones
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Oct 2, 2026, 11:42 AM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (glute) was on the field Friday and appeared to be moving well during the portion of practice open to reporters. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times noted that Irving was working without any obvious issues, an encouraging sign after he was limited Wednesday and Thursday. The injury is worth watching because Irving missed Tampa Bay's final two possessions in last week's loss to Minnesota, although he still finished that game with 15 carries for 46 yards and two catches for 12 yards. Friday's official practice designation will matter more than the early observation, but the trend is moving in the right direction ahead of Sunday's matchup with Green Bay. Irving has 180 rushing yards and 13 receptions through three games and sits at RB19 in RotoBaller's Week 4 rankings. If he avoids a setback and is cleared, he should remain in fantasy lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rick Stroud
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Oct 2, 2026, 11:33 AM ET

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is in line for more work with Travis Etienne Jr. on injured reserve. Ian Rapoport reported that Kamara is expected to "carry the load" while Etienne is out, but this still looks like a backfield that will involve Kendre Miller. Head coach Kellen Moore said Thursday that Kamara and Miller will handle the work and noted that the Saints do not expect one back to do everything. Kamara has had nine carries in each of his two games since returning from an MCL sprain, turning those 18 attempts into 51 yards. He has also caught six of seven targets for 12 yards. Those numbers have not been exciting, but the opportunity is changing quickly now that Etienne will miss at least four games. Miller had six touches against Las Vegas last week and should remain part of the rotation. Kamara is RB27 in RotoBaller's Week 4 rankings ahead of Monday night's matchup with Atlanta, and the expected bump in touches puts him back in the flex mix.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Oct 2, 2026, 11:20 AM ET

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) could be looking at more than a one-game absence. Bo Wulf of PHLY reported that Smith is expected to miss Sunday's matchup with the Rams and could also be sidelined beyond Week 4. He hasn't practiced this week after playing through the hamstring issue against Chicago, where he finished with six catches for 65 yards on eight targets. Smith has been heavily involved when healthy, catching 19 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown through three games. Philadelphia is getting thin at the position, too. Hollywood Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury, while tight end Dallas Goedert has also been out of practice. If Smith can't go, rookie Makai Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks figure to have more put on their plates. The bigger concern for fantasy managers is that this may not be a one-week problem, with Smith's availability for the Eagles' Week 5 game against Jacksonville now in question as well.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Yahoo! Sports
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Oct 2, 2026, 11:05 AM ET

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Chicago, according to Zack Rosenblatt. Hall did not practice Wednesday or Thursday after injuring his right quad late in last week's loss to Detroit. His absence will push Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis into larger roles, with Allen taking the majority of the practice reps this week and head coach Aaron Glenn saying Davis will have a bigger part in the offense. The Jets have talked about using a committee approach in the backfield, and Week 4 will give them their first real chance to do it without Hall. Hall remains week-to-week, with no firm timetable yet for his return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
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Oct 2, 2026, 10:57 AM ET

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Chicago, according to Zack Rosenblatt. It will be the second straight game Mitchell has missed after the finger injury also kept him out against Detroit last week. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and had already been considered week-to-week by head coach Aaron Glenn. Mitchell opened the season with nine catches for 123 yards over two games, including six receptions for 63 yards against Green Bay in Week 2. With Mitchell unavailable again, the Jets will have to keep leaning on the rest of their receiver group behind Garrett Wilson.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
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