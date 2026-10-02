Oct 2, 2026, 12:32 PM ET

CBS Sports and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo have agreed to part ways following DUI charges this offseason. CBS Sports said in a statement, "We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish him the best moving forward." Romo was arrested for operating while intoxicated on July 23 and pleaded no contest to the charges in early September. CBS placed him on leave and has officially announced that it has parted ways with the color commentator. Moving forward, former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals pass rusher J.J. Watt will continue to partner with Jim Nantz as the lead announcing team for the rest of the 2026 season.